“A Real Character”: Britney Spears’ Former Neighbor Reveals What It Was Like Living Next To Her

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A past interaction between Britney Spears and her former neighbor has resurfaced after Gavin Rossdale shared insights into their time living next door in Beverly Hills.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on April 7, the 60-year-old recalled a moment from the mid-2000s when Spears visited his home and spent time with his family.

Highlights Gavin Rossdale shared fond memories of his time as Britney Spears' neighbor in Beverly Hills.

The 60-year-old musician described Spears as "lovely" and "amazing."

Beyond their time as neighbors, Rossdale has continued to publicly support Spears.

At the time, Rossdale was married to Gwen Stefani while Spears was married to Kevin Federline.

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Gavin Rossdale detailed his interaction with Britney Spears from the mid-2000s

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During the interview, Rossdale was asked about a story Spears had shared in 2015 about swimming with him.

Co-host Evan Real asked Rossdale, “There is an interview that Britney Spears did forever ago, where she just randomly said, ‘One time I went swimming with Gavin Rossdale.’ Do you remember swimming with Britney Spears?”

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Rossdale immediately recalled the moment, adding, “Of course, how could you forget that?”

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“We were neighbors, and so she came around when the kids were small, and she was a real character, and I got on really well with her.”

He continued by describing her in simple terms, “She was lovely. She was amazing. She’s a great swimmer.”

The interaction reportedly took place when they lived next door to each other in The Summit, a gated community in Beverly Hills, sometime around the mid-to-late 2000s.

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Back in 2015, Spears herself had mentioned the same moment, where she said, “I would love to work with Gwen Stefani… She was actually my next-door neighbor in Los Angeles for a while. I swam with her husband, so it was really cool.”

Rossdale also revealed that during those interactions, most of the attention naturally shifted toward Spears.

When asked if their kids spent time together, he joked, “Too busy chatting with Britney.”

Following Rossdale’s revelation, online comments began circulating, as several focused on how Spears is often perceived publicly

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“The only reason people think badly about her is that the media portrays her that way,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Anyone who’s ever met Britney only has nice things to say; she’s one of a kind with sweet southern charm.”

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At the same time, some responses were more skeptical of Rossdale himself. “None is immune to trying to get 10 minutes of fame from her. Gavin who?” one comment read.

His past relationship history was also brought up. “Not sure you can trust the testimony of a person who carried on a 3-year affair with his wife,” another user wrote, referencing his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

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Others reacted more casually to the story itself. “They should get together. Those two would make a good couple,” one comment read, while another added, “Other than always cheating on his partners, he is a sweet guy.”

Even after moving away, Rossdale continued to publicly support Spears

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Even after they moved away from the same neighborhood, Rossdale continued to speak positively about Spears over the years.

In 2021, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Bush’s song Glycerine, calling it her “favorite song in high school.” Rossdale reshared the video and wrote, “I love you – best video – sweetest words.”

He again spoke about her in 2023, referencing a post where Spears opened up about hiding her struggles.

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“I looked at her page and amongst the fun I read her acknowledgment of how good she is at hiding her pain,” he wrote, adding that social media is not always a true reflection of someone’s life.

He continued, “It’s so liberating and essential when someone with Britney’s reach addresses true and hidden feelings… That way people can be inspired… to admit to their struggle and to feel better.”

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At the time of the swimming story, Spears and Rossdale were navigating major personal changes in their lives

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The resurfaced story gained more context when looking at where both were in their personal lives at the time.

Rossdale was married to Stefani, whom he wed in 2002 after several years of dating. The couple had built a family together and shared three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Their marriage lasted nearly 13 years before they split in 2015.

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Spears, on the other hand, had just gone through a major transition. She divorced Kevin Federline in 2007 after three years of marriage. The former couple shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

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“I think there is a connection here,” wrote one user

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