Shiloh Jolie Features In First Music Video, Fans Point Out She’s Her Mom’s Twin

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Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-olddaughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is rarely out of the headlines, as her status as a ‘nepo baby’ keeps pop culture sleuths constantly focused on her.

In the same vein, when she appeared in a teaser for an upcoming music video on April 2, she naturally became a topic of widespread discussion.

Highlights Shiloh Jolie made a surprise appearance in a K-pop music video teaser after being selected through an open audition.

Netizens did not pay much attention to her part in the footage, as they quickly zeroed in on her resemblance to Angelina Jolie, with many calling her a “copy and paste” of her mother.

The music video does not mark Shiloh’s first brush with K-pop, as she garnered attention last year for putting her own spin on the choreography of APT.

Her looks drew more attention than her role in the footage, as netizens concluded she looked largely like Angelina, with minimal resemblance to Brad.

“Holy s**t, mama’s good genes are so strong,” one said, while another added, “Angie really said copy & paste.”

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Shiloh Jolie’s first look in a K-pop music video sparked comparisons to her mother, Angelina

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Shiloh appeared in a teaser for the music video for What’s a Girl to Do by Dayoung of the K-pop group Cosmic Girls.

The clip showed Dayoung delivering an intense dance performance for the most part, with the camera landing briefly on Shiloh, seated in a laid-back posture on a chair.

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According to a representative for Dayoung’s agency, Starship Entertainment, the company “held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for the music video.”

“Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung,” the representative noted, adding that no person within production knew the teen’s connection to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and they only found out about it “by chance quite recently.”

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Netizens were less focused on Shiloh’s MV debut, instead zeroing in on how Angelina seemed to have passed on her beauty to her and Brad’s daughter more successfully than him.

“Wowza! Spitting image!” one said in their comparison of Angelina and Shiloh’s looks, while another added, “I thought the video was a throwback of Angelina Jolie.”

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“She has her mama’s features! She’s gorgeous,” remarked a third.

“My god. Her eyes and lips,” a fourth asserted.

“Angie birthed an absolutely stunning human being,” said the next.

Some commentators, however, pointed out that Shiloh reflected Brad Pitt as well

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“She looks like both Angie & Brad at the same time. Perfect combo,” one said.

“As horrible as the circumstances of Brad and Angie getting together were, the beautiful genes they combined really are a gold mine,” added another.

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“I actually see more of Brad Pitt from Meet Joe Black in this clip,” a third observed.

“75% Brad Pitt, 25% Angelina Jolie,” opined a fourth.

“That’s Brad’s daughter right there,” a fifth said in agreement.

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Shiloh Jolie, for those unversed, is reported to be estranged from her father, having even dropped his last name in 2024 as soon as she turned 18.

Her move was widely interpreted as her siding with her mother in the prolonged legal disputes between her parents, stemming from their 2016 separation.

Shiloh seems to have a strong interest in K-pop, having also gained significant attention last year for her dance to APT

Shiloh Jolie (Angelina Jolie’s daughter) dances to APT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8LFaG8GnLU — The Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) January 7, 2025

A studio dance session of Shiloh went viral in January 2025, showing her dressed in a printed hoodie and matching trousers, performing a creative spin on Rosé and Bruno Mars‘ hit song APT.

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Fans flocked to X to praise her talent.

One exclaimed, “She k**led it!” while another requested Shiloh to continue dancing, as she “does it so well and with such good enthusiasm.”

“Is this her choreography?” a third asked.

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“Go girl,” a separate user added.

Shiloh, notably, is a regular at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

Kolanie Marks, a choreographer there, spoke to People in 2024 about her ethics and commitment to the art form.

“My style is a lot harder for a lot of people, and it’s something that she’s dedicated herself to trying to figure out,” he said.

In their sessions, per Marks, he does not talk to Shiloh about her parents to respect her privacy.

“She was bound to be beautiful,” a netizen said about Shiloh, crediting her parents

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