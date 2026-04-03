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Shiloh Jolie Features In First Music Video, Fans Point Out She’s Her Mom’s Twin
Shiloh Jolie in her first music video, close-up portrait highlighting fans noting she looks like her mom's twin.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie Features In First Music Video, Fans Point Out She’s Her Mom’s Twin

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-olddaughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is rarely out of the headlines, as her status as a ‘nepo baby’ keeps pop culture sleuths constantly focused on her.

In the same vein, when she appeared in a teaser for an upcoming music video on April 2, she naturally became a topic of widespread discussion. 

Highlights
  • Shiloh Jolie made a surprise appearance in a K-pop music video teaser after being selected through an open audition.
  • Netizens did not pay much attention to her part in the footage, as they quickly zeroed in on her resemblance to Angelina Jolie, with many calling her a “copy and paste” of her mother.
  • The music video does not mark Shiloh’s first brush with K-pop, as she garnered attention last year for putting her own spin on the choreography of APT.

Her looks drew more attention than her role in the footage, as netizens concluded she looked largely like Angelina, with minimal resemblance to Brad.

“Holy s**t, mama’s good genes are so strong,” one said, while another added, “Angie really said copy & paste.”

RELATED:

    Shiloh Jolie’s first look in a K-pop music video sparked comparisons to her mother, Angelina

    Actress with long blonde hair and red lipstick posing in an elegant fur shawl at a formal event, related to Shiloh Jolie.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel

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    Shiloh appeared in a teaser for the music video for What’s a Girl to Do by Dayoung of the K-pop group Cosmic Girls.

    The clip showed Dayoung delivering an intense dance performance for the most part, with the camera landing briefly on Shiloh, seated in a laid-back posture on a chair.

    Shiloh Jolie wearing a black hoodie and jeans outdoors, fans note her resemblance to her mom in first music video.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    According to a representative for Dayoung’s agency, Starship Entertainment, the company “held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for the music video.”

    “Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung,” the representative noted, adding that no person within production knew the teen’s connection to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and they only found out about it “by chance quite recently.”

    Shiloh Jolie in first music video, fans notice striking resemblance to her mom, Angelina Jolie, as her twin.

    Image credits: STARSHIP / Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

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    Netizens were less focused on Shiloh’s MV debut, instead zeroing in on how Angelina seemed to have passed on her beauty to her and Brad’s daughter more successfully than him.

    “Wowza! Spitting image!” one said in their comparison of Angelina and Shiloh’s looks, while another added, “I thought the video was a throwback of Angelina Jolie.”

    Tweet praising Shiloh Jolie's resemblance to young Angelina Jolie, highlighting fans noting their striking similarity.

    Image credits: flowerfrost_

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    Twitter post by cheska reacting to a fan saying Angie really said copy and paste with 129 likes.

    Image credits: cinemilfz

    “She has her mama’s features! She’s gorgeous,” remarked a third.

    “My god. Her eyes and lips,” a fourth asserted.

    “Angie birthed an absolutely stunning human being,” said the next.

    Some commentators, however, pointed out that Shiloh reflected Brad Pitt as well

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    Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie pictured together, fans noting Shiloh's resemblance as her mom's twin.

    Image credits: Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

    “She looks like both Angie & Brad at the same time. Perfect combo,” one said. 

     “As horrible as the circumstances of Brad and Angie getting together were, the beautiful genes they combined really are a gold mine,” added another. 

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt posing together at a formal event, highlighting Shiloh Jolie in her first music video.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    “I actually see more of Brad Pitt from Meet Joe Black in this clip,” a third observed.

    “75% Brad Pitt, 25% Angelina Jolie,” opined a fourth.

    “That’s Brad’s daughter right there,” a fifth said in agreement.

    Fan comment praising Shiloh Jolie's stunning resemblance to her mom in the first music video appearance.

    Image credits: ChaniceH24

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    Tweet discussing Shiloh Jolie's features in first music video, fans noting she resembles her mom as her twin.

    Image credits: its_emstv

    Shiloh Jolie, for those unversed, is reported to be estranged from her father, having even dropped his last name in 2024 as soon as she turned 18.

    Her move was widely interpreted as her siding with her mother in the prolonged legal disputes between her parents, stemming from their 2016 separation. 

    Shiloh seems to have a strong interest in K-pop, having also gained significant attention last year for her dance to APT

    A studio dance session of Shiloh went viral in January 2025, showing her dressed in a printed hoodie and matching trousers, performing a creative spin on Rosé and Bruno Mars‘ hit song APT.

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    Fans flocked to X to praise her talent.

    One exclaimed, “She k**led it!” while another requested Shiloh to continue dancing, as she “does it so well and with such good enthusiasm.”

    “Is this her choreography?” a third asked.

    Woman with long blonde hair and red lipstick wearing a white blouse, related to Shiloh Jolie in first music video appearance.

    Image credits: elleusa/Instagram

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    “Go girl,” a separate user added.

    Shiloh, notably, is a regular at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. 

    Kolanie Marks, a choreographer there, spoke to People in 2024 about her ethics and commitment to the art form.

    “My style is a lot harder for a lot of people, and it’s something that she’s dedicated herself to trying to figure out,” he said.

    In their sessions, per Marks, he does not talk to Shiloh about her parents to respect her privacy.

    “She was bound to be beautiful,” a netizen said about Shiloh, crediting her parents

    Tweet praising Shiloh Jolie as a twin to her mom while expressing interest in her first music video.

    Image credits: Kiwifruitlover1

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    Tweet from Erika praising Shiloh Jolie’s talent and beauty, noting resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

    Image credits: erikaxtc

    Tweet showing fan reaction to Shiloh Jolie featuring in first music video, highlighting resemblance to her mom.

    Image credits: angeltresjolie_

    Tweet praising Shiloh Jolie's features, highlighting fans noting she looks like her mom, shared on social media in 2026.

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    Tweet praising Shiloh Jolie's individuality as she features in first music video, fans noting she resembles her mom closely.

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    Tweet from LaRhonda commenting on natural lips in response to Shiloh Jolie features in first music video fans reaction.

    Image credits: LaRhonda116062

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Shiloh Jolie featuring in her first music video, fans compare her to her mom.

    Image credits: UniStarr17

    Tweet from user Toastie expressing amazement at Shiloh Jolie's appearance in her first music video, highlighting her resemblance to her mom.

    Image credits: Toastiewiththe

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    User reacting with surprise to Shiloh Jolie featuring in her first music video, fans noting she resembles her mom.

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user remarking on Shiloh Jolie's debut music video, noting she looks like her mom’s twin.

    Image credits: blakecsv

    Alt text: Social media post highlighting Shiloh Jolie's resemblance to her mom in her first music video.

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    Twitter screenshot showing a fan commenting on Shiloh Jolie's music video, highlighting her resemblance to her mom.

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    Tweet on social media praising Shiloh Jolie in her first music video, noting she looks like her mom's twin.

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    Fan tweet highlighting Shiloh Jolie's resemblance to her mom in her first music video appearance.

    Image credits: sashhlashh

    Social media comment discussing Shiloh Jolie's resemblance to her mom in her first music video.

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    Social media comment discussing Shiloh Jolie's genetics and resemblance to her mom in a music video.

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    User comment on social media discussing Shiloh Jolie's resemblance to her mother and Brad Pitt in a music video.

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    Tweet text discussing Brad Pitt and the movie Meet Joe Black in a casual Twitter reply format.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shiloh Jolie's appearance in her first music video, highlighting her resemblance to her mom.

    Image credits: rlf12_98

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Shiloh Jolie features in first music video, fans noting her resemblance to her mom.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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