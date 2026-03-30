Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It Certainly Is Not Her”: Angelina Jolie’s Face Sparks Bizarre Theories About Using A Clone Or Body Double
Angelina Jolie with blonde hair and red lipstick at an event, sparking fan theories about her transformation and statement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“It Certainly Is Not Her”: Angelina Jolie’s Face Sparks Bizarre Theories About Using A Clone Or Body Double

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
6

4

6

ADVERTISEMENT

One sentence from Angelina Jolie was enough for the internet to dive into a full-blown conspiracy thread.

The 50-year-old made a stunning entrance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai and posed with the brand’s creative director, Haider Ackermann.

Her appearance sent social media buzzing with theories about her face, claiming she was the latest Hollywood celebrity to use a “body double” or “clone.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Angelina Jolie appeared at a Tom Ford amid Shanghai Fashion Week.
    • She made a remark about not having enough time, which seemed cryptic to some fans.
    • Netizens felt her face looked different and made bizarre claims about her using a clone or a body double.
    • “She’s not the same Angelina,” one commented.

    One sentence from Angelina Jolie was enough for the internet to dive into a full-blown conspiracy thread

    Angelina Jolie at Tom Ford event wearing gold dress and diamond earrings, fans discuss her transformation and cryptic statement

    Image credits: Mark Von Holden / The Academy

    Angelina Jolie, who was announced as the brand’s first celebrity beauty ambassador in 2024, wore a white Tom Ford SS/26 silk robe amid Shanghai Fashion Week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also flaunted one of her go-to shades, $62 Tom Ford Runway Lip Color in ‘16 Scarlet Rouge.’

    While on the red carpet, she made a statement that seemed cryptic to some viewers.

    Angelina Jolie at Tom Ford event in a white outfit, sparking fan theories about her transformation and cryptic statement.

    Image credits: p.anhss

    “I’m so grateful to be here. I wish I had more time, and I look forward to returning,” the Oscar winner told reporters.

    Within no time, netizens claimed her face looked different and speculated whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

    One said, “She looks exhausted AF. Jet lag + bad lighting in Shanghai? Or is it just Hollywood finally catching up with her? Still iconic tho.”

    “What’s that on her head?” asked another. “Her facial expression looks different from what we’re used to seeing. Could this be due to age, too much surgery, or an undisclosed condition (like paralysis)?”

    “All of Hollywood uses the same horrible plastic surgeon,” read one comment online

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Angelina Jolie at Tom Ford event with striking red lips and white blazer sparking fans’ theories on her transformation.

    Image credits: idle_i_never_die

    “Meh. This isn’t complicated,” another claimed. “She had a facelift and ruined those big, beautiful, round eyes. Her skin’s tighter, but she lost that classic Angelina look. The people in this thread saying she’s got a cloned body double should forgo plastic surgery and seek psychiatric care instead.”

    “‘I wish I had more time,’” one said. “Man, that doesn’t sound good. With her sickly appearance, I hope all is well with Angelina, but that quote does not sound too good, does it?”

    Many claimed the Oscar winner used a clone or a body double to attend the Shanghai event for her 

    @p.anhss 2026.03.29 Angelina Jolie tại sự kiện TOMFORD’s đêm nay. Lâu rồi mới thấy chị #angelinajolie♬ âm thanh gốc – 𝙋𝙝𝙪𝙤𝙣𝙜𝘼𝙣𝙝🐬
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing fans’ theories on Angelina Jolie’s cryptic statement and transformation at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: devine187

    Jolie was also dragged into the internet’s latest conspiratorial obsession of Hollywood stars being secretly replaced by clones or body doubles.

    “She’s not the same Angelina. Look at the eyes & jaw—classic MKUltra clone swap or deepfake ritual. Hollywood elites replace stars with doubles for agendas,” one said.

    Angelina Jolie and a man at Tom Ford event, fans scrutinizing her transformation and cryptic statement sparks theories

    Image credits: shanghaidaily

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over Angelina Jolie's sickly appearance sparking fan theories on her transformation.

    Image credits: DLN7527

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Another body double. Celebrities are using these to condition people to accept different-looking versions as genuine for when they disappear into their bunkers for what’s coming,” said another. “People will then see their doubles walking around and not question it.”

    Another claimed, “Just another replacement and looking at some comments, some people just cannot see it. On with the clown show.”

    Side-by-side images highlighting Angelina Jolie's transformation fueling fan theories after her cryptic Tom Ford event statement.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images / p.anhss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet disputing Angelina Jolie’s appearance, sparking theories after fans scrutinize her transformation at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: Carol94441263

    On the other hand, some comments took a different tone, saying: “Sometimes people forget that celebrities do age like the rest of us.”

    “Breaking News: People age! Why has the world gone mad? Nothing is wrong with getting/looking older,” another said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The internet has been rapidly growing, obsessed with conspiracy theories of celebrities using clones and body doubles

    Angelina Jolie at Tom Ford event in a white outfit, fans scrutinize her transformation and cryptic statement sparks theories.

    Image credits: VCG/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing fan theories about Angelina Jolie's transformation and reactions to her cryptic statement at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: JeffysIdeas

    In recent months, the internet’s obsession with clone theories has been on the rise.

    Jim Carrey became a prime target of these theories last month after his appearance at the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris.

    The Truman Show star was reportedly upset by the cruel rumors about a clone attending the show in his place.

    “Jim is sad,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this month. “Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he’s not worried about that at all.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Rather, he is sad that people are stupid,” they added.

    @vanessatresjolie Angelina Jolie 💄 attended a Tom Ford event in Shanghai ,Angelina Jolie attended a Tom Ford event in Shanghai during Shanghai Fashion Week. She stunned in a silky plunging white wrap dress paired with a bold, fiery bright red lipstick her signature Runway Lip Color in 16 Scarlet Rouge from the Tom Ford Beauty line she represents. Her glam was high-impact yet elegant: the vibrant red lip took center stage, complemented by soft sculpted cheekbones, subtle matte brown eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She posed with Tom Ford’s creative director, Haider Ackermann #angelinajolie g Shanghai Fashion Week. She stunned in a silky plunging white wrap dress paired with a bold, fiery bright red lipstick her signature Runway Lip Color in 16 Scarlet Rouge from the Tom Ford Beauty line she represents. Her glam was high-impact yet elegant: the vibrant red lip took center stage, complemented by soft sculpted cheekbones, subtle matte brown eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She posed with Tom Ford’s creative director, Haider Ackermann #angelinajolie♬ audio originale – VANESSA TRES JOLIE

    Jolie has been vocal about embracing the process of aging, saying it “warms” her to look in the mirror and see bits of her late mother, actress and humanitarian Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from cancer at the age of 56.

    “I do feel like an older woman now, and I embrace that,” she told IndieWire at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival.

    The Maleficent star told InStyle in 2018 that she loves seeing herself aging. “Because it means I’m alive,” she continued. “I’m living and getting older.”

    “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive,” Jolie said

    Side-by-side comparison of Angelina Jolie’s transformation sparking fan theories and cryptic statements at Tom Ford event

    Image credits: Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S.VCG/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress spoke about feeling comfortable in her skin as she grows older, and how she feels a sense of “victory” in aging after losing her mother at a young age.

    “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my 40s than I did when I was younger,” she told British Vogue in 2021. “Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

    “She looks like she’s in pain,” one claimed, while another wrote, “I don’t know WHAT this is. But it certainly is not her.”

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Angelina Jolie's appearance sparking theories after her transformation.

    Image credits: 777_Goose

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment criticizing Angelina Jolie's transformation, mentioning facelift and changes in her appearance after Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: Andie00471

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Angelina Jolie's transformation and speculating about face lifts after Tom Ford event appearance.

    Image credits: AudieRoseX

    Tweet from Nosey Neighbour questioning women’s choices amid discussions on Angelina Jolie’s transformation and Tom Ford event theories.

    Image credits: NoseyBlog

    Tweet from fan questioning Angelina Jolie's transformation and possible work done, sparking theories after Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: CyprusIslesFans

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Angelina Jolie’s cryptic statement and fan theories regarding her transformation at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: BLEESHA_MADIA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing moody lighting and camera angles at Tom Ford events amid fan scrutiny of Angelina Jolie's transformation.

    Image credits: MaziEzike_Nedu

    Social media comment discussing Angelina Jolie’s transformation and cryptic statement at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: faithsonshyne

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Angelina Jolie's transformation amid theories after her Tom Ford event appearance.

    Image credits: jonalea7

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from Paula Breytenbach replying with a comment amid discussions on Angelina Jolie's transformation.

    Image credits: PolyannaBrey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Angelina Jolie's transformation and theories after a Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: ThegirlSuzy

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Angelina Jolie’s transformation and fans scrutinizing her appearance.

    Image credits: imurpal

    Tweet from user InSane_19 expressing disbelief that sane people believe in clones, posted at 5:54 AM on March 30, 2026.

    Image credits: MCFC_Arch

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User tweet discussing Angelina Jolie's transformation without black eyeliner and thick lashes, sparking fan theories.

    Image credits: MAK_Sarpong

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Angelina Jolie’s transformation and fan theories after her cryptic statement at a Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: chastyscathouse

    Twitter user commenting on Angelina Jolie’s transformation, sparking fan theories after Tom Ford event appearance.

    Image credits: zerocool08

    Social media user commenting on Angelina Jolie's transformation sparking fan theories after Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: Jennife45634359

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans scrutinizing Angelina Jolie's transformation and theories after Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: MovieTankRob

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing dark lipstick choice, related to Angelina Jolie’s cryptic statement and fans analyzing her transformation.

    Image credits: Farah020536372

    Screenshot of a social media comment speculating on Angelina Jolie’s transformation with cheek filler and buccal fat removal.

    Image credits: PCutabitch

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Angelina Jolie's transformation, linked to her cryptic statement at Tom Ford event.

    Image credits: TeresaStott

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user CleaOfficial discussing Angelina Jolie's transformation and fans' reactions after Tom Ford event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CleaOfficial

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery

    4

    6

    4

    6

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    scorpioptld avatar
    Mr. Jones
    Mr. Jones
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does everyone care so much? Her body, her choice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pictures make her look like she's in Madame Tussaud's. And that radioactive lipstick...

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    scorpioptld avatar
    Mr. Jones
    Mr. Jones
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does everyone care so much? Her body, her choice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pictures make her look like she's in Madame Tussaud's. And that radioactive lipstick...

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT