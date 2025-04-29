Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Photoshopping Her Pictures To Hell”: Fans Claim Christina Aguilera “Doesn’t Look Like Herself” After New Photoshoot
Christina Aguilera wearing a black lace dress, with styled blonde hair, in a TV interview setting.
Celebrities, News

“Photoshopping Her Pictures To Hell”: Fans Claim Christina Aguilera “Doesn’t Look Like Herself” After New Photoshoot

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Aguilera and Carcy Magazine just dropped a glamorous new spread of photos featuring the pop diva, and it certainly had the internet talking.

Fans couldn’t stop obsessing over her looks, with some saying she was “breaking the internet.”

But critics claimed the photos looked ultra-polished to the point where they couldn’t recognize the Candyman singer at all.

Highlights
  • Christina Aguilera posed for a new photoshoot for Carcy Magazine.
  • The pictures seemed to have a dominatrix meets dollish vibe.
  • Netizens felt she looked like “a wax figure” or “got cloned.”
  • The Grammy winner recently clapped back at haters and said “no one deserves an explanation” for her appearance.
RELATED:

    Christina Aguilera and Carcy Magazine dropped a new spread of photos featuring the pop diva

    Close-up of a woman with platinum blonde hair and bold makeup in a photoshoot, highlighting photoshopping effects.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    Christina posed for the magazine’s 13th issue to celebrate Carcy Magazine’s 10th anniversary.

    Pictures from the glamorous photoshoot were shared online, featuring the Grammy winner in various looks.

    Christina Aguilera posing in a futuristic outfit during a photoshoot, fans debating photoshopping effects on her appearance

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of them seemed to have a dominatrix but also a dollish vibe.

    One picture featured the singer in a gold mini-dress, with tousled blonde hair and a sultry stare.

    Another gritty photo had her sprawling on the floor.

    “Let me see her without the edits,” a social media user said

    Woman with voluminous blonde hair in a gold satin dress sitting on a chair, fans discuss photoshopping her pictures to hell.

    Image credits: carcymagazine / Instagram

    Several netizens assumed the photos were edited to the point where she looked like “a wax figure” or “she got cloned.”

    “Who the hell is that,” one commenter asked, while another said, “She doesn’t look like herself at all.”

    “Facelifts scare me,” read one comment

    “She be Photoshopping her pictures to hell. She does not look like this,” one netizen claimed

    Christina Aguilera posing in a sleeveless top and gloves during a photoshoot sparking fans' claims of heavy photoshopping.

    Image credits: carcymagazine / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Christina Aguilera’s appearance changes after photoshopping her pictures in a recent photoshoot.

    Image credits: seb_astian_c

    Screenshot of a tweet claiming Christina Aguilera’s photos are heavily photoshopped and she doesn’t look like herself.

    Image credits: tallyohhh

    “WHAT ARE THESE CELEBRITIES DOING TO LOOK LIKE THIS?? blood sacrifices?? sculptra?? what is going on???” quipped one.

    “Did Christina Aguilera borrow Barbie’s face for this CARCY Magazine shoot, or is this just what happens when you marinate in glitter for 25 years?” another wrote.

    Last New Year’s Eve, Christina shut down haters and said, “no one deserves an explanation”

    For her 2025 resolution, the Genie in a Bottle singer shut down haters who constantly scrutinize her looks, her body, and just about any kind of change in her weight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The early-2000s icon shared a montage on New Year’s Eve that included a series of hate comments on her posts.

    Christina Aguilera posing in a revealing outfit with thigh-high boots amid photoshopping fans' claims she looks different.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    She also wrote in the caption that she was “doing something a little different” this year because she knows “nothing comes easy and no one is perfect.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do,” she wrote. “Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first.”

    The five-time Grammy winner included a video montage of hate comments in her NYE video

    Christina Aguilera posing in a sparkly outfit with long blonde ponytail amid colorful lighting effects in photoshoot.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her caption, she declared that “no one else can dictate who you are” and “no one deserves an explanation.”

    Christina, who has enjoyed a decades-long career in music, has been struck with non-stop speculation about her appearance over the years.

    Christina Aguilera performing in a bold outfit with fans commenting on photoshopping and altered appearance.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    Her recent appearances have sparked discussions about whether she used Ozempic for weight loss.

    Ozempic is a GLP-1 medication, like Wegovy and Mounjaro, which is generally prescribed for type-2 diabetes but has gained popularity for its weight loss effects.

    Netizens have relentlessly speculated whether Christina has been on medication like Ozempic for weight loss

    Christina Aguilera posing with dumbbell in black outfit, fans claim photoshopping makes her look unlike herself.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last year, fans claimed Christina appeared “too thin” or “just doesn’t eat.”

    Some described her weight loss as “unhealthy” and went as far as claiming it couldn’t be from working out.

    This kind of relentless speculation about a celebrity’s body—like whether it’s about using medication like Ozempic or unconfirmed claims of cosmetic surgerycan contribute to mental health issues and body dysmorphia for the star, especially when there is no evidence or clear admission from the celebrity themself.

    Christina Aguilera during an interview wearing a black lace top with blonde hair styled up and red lipstick.

    Image credits: nachoxmfa2 / YouTube

    “Constant body surveillance can trigger or worsen body dysmorphia, anxiety, and depression. This applies to all women, not just celebrities,” behavioral and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis previously toldBored Panda.

    “False speculation affects mental health and can harm reputations—leading to stress, withdrawal from public life, or even self-destructive behaviors,” he added.

    Experts said false speculation about one’s weight and appearance could lead to body dysmorphia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Christina Aguilera with braided blonde and purple hair, wearing denim jacket and bold makeup during a photoshoot session.

    Image credits: Christina Aguilera / YouTube

    Moreover, when so many false narratives circulate online, it becomes “harder for the public to know when a real issue exists,” the expert said.

    “It fuels conspiracy-driven toxicity (e.g., ‘Hollywood is covering up dr*g abuse,’ ‘She’s lying about her health’), and thus, it creates a hostile environment for all public figures,” he continued.

    Christina Aguilera in outdoor photoshoot wearing white robe with bold pink lipstick and edited effects on the image

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Christina is one of many celebrities who have clapped back at haters for their constant speculation and scrutiny of their appearance.

    Lizzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Eliza Coupe, and others have unapologetically spoken against people passing off hateful comments or even unsolicited advice online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Hollywood is the only place where looking like a different person every other month is normalized,” one commented on Christina’s Carcy Magazine photos

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans’ reactions to Christina Aguilera photoshopped pictures.

    Image credits: artificialkp7

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Christina Aguilera’s photoshoot, claiming she doesn’t look like herself after photoshopping.

    Image credits: powerpuff_doll

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing photoshopping her pictures to hell and fans saying Christina Aguilera doesn't look like herself.

    Image credits: marcoswhiplash

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on fans claiming Christina Aguilera doesn't look like herself after photoshopping her pictures.

    Image credits: reali_panda

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan tweet criticizing photoshopped Christina Aguilera pictures from recent photoshoot, claiming she looks different.

    Image credits: mugglesdni

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning celebrities' appearance changes amid photoshopping controversies with fans discussing Christina Aguilera.

    Image credits: rayrayjewel

    Tweet criticizing photoshopping of Christina Aguilera, with a user commenting on Hollywood's frequent changes in celebrity appearances.

    Image credits: MinFang_Q

    Tweet by user Audrey joking about needing money and a surgeon, related to fans claiming Christina Aguilera looks altered in photos.

    Image credits: MsAudreyHorney

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of tweet discussing fans claiming Christina Aguilera looks different after photoshopping her pictures to hell in a recent photoshoot.

    Image credits: divacrave

    Tweet from user Randomaniac mentioning Christina Aguilera and Ozempic in a brief social media reply.

    Image credits: krbcan

    Social media user commenting on photoshopping her pictures to hell, questioning how Christina Aguilera looks after edits.

    Image credits: LstPastMidnight

    Twitter user expressing confusion over Christina Aguilera photoshopping in recent photoshoot, saying she doesn't look like herself.

    Image credits: NewHouse_NM

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user x - april replying to a comment, discussing opinions about photoshopping and altered appearance in photos.

    Image credits: hischierism

    Fan reaction on social media claiming Christina Aguilera photoshopped her pictures to hell after new photoshoot.

    Image credits: outjaegerred

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Christina Aguilera photoshopping her pictures with heavy filters online.

    Image credits: ColinZafer

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on photoshopping, mentioning a celebrity's altered appearance after a new photoshoot.

    Image credits: DeetheAngel

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending Christina Aguilera’s appearance amid photoshopping claims.

    Image credits: xtina_esp

    Tweet from fan defending photoshopping of Christina Aguilera's pictures, praising how incredible she looks after new photoshoot.

    Image credits: ratedpaulie

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's hair, makeup, photo editing, possible cosmetic surgery, possible Ozempic use, and other trade secrets I'm not aware of....but I can't help an envious jaw-drop at how fabulous she looks in the photo with the gold dress. Good grief.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's hair, makeup, photo editing, possible cosmetic surgery, possible Ozempic use, and other trade secrets I'm not aware of....but I can't help an envious jaw-drop at how fabulous she looks in the photo with the gold dress. Good grief.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda