“Photoshopping Her Pictures To Hell”: Fans Claim Christina Aguilera “Doesn’t Look Like Herself” After New Photoshoot

Christina Aguilera and Carcy Magazine just dropped a glamorous new spread of photos featuring the pop diva, and it certainly had the internet talking.

Fans couldn’t stop obsessing over her looks, with some saying she was “breaking the internet.”

But critics claimed the photos looked ultra-polished to the point where they couldn’t recognize the Candyman singer at all.

Christina posed for the magazine’s 13th issue to celebrate Carcy Magazine’s 10th anniversary.

Pictures from the glamorous photoshoot were shared online, featuring the Grammy winner in various looks.

Some of them seemed to have a dominatrix but also a dollish vibe.

One picture featured the singer in a gold mini-dress, with tousled blonde hair and a sultry stare.

Another gritty photo had her sprawling on the floor.

“Let me see her without the edits,” a social media user said

Several netizens assumed the photos were edited to the point where she looked like “a wax figure” or “she got cloned.”

“Who the hell is that,” one commenter asked, while another said, “She doesn’t look like herself at all.”

“Facelifts scare me,” read one comment

“She be Photoshopping her pictures to hell. She does not look like this,” one netizen claimed

“WHAT ARE THESE CELEBRITIES DOING TO LOOK LIKE THIS?? blood sacrifices?? sculptra?? what is going on???” quipped one.

“Did Christina Aguilera borrow Barbie’s face for this CARCY Magazine shoot, or is this just what happens when you marinate in glitter for 25 years?” another wrote.

Last New Year’s Eve, Christina shut down haters and said, “no one deserves an explanation”

For her 2025 resolution, the Genie in a Bottle singer shut down haters who constantly scrutinize her looks, her body, and just about any kind of change in her weight.

The early-2000s icon shared a montage on New Year’s Eve that included a series of hate comments on her posts.

She also wrote in the caption that she was “doing something a little different” this year because she knows “nothing comes easy and no one is perfect.”

“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do,” she wrote. “Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first.”

The five-time Grammy winner included a video montage of hate comments in her NYE video

In her caption, she declared that “no one else can dictate who you are” and “no one deserves an explanation.”

Christina, who has enjoyed a decades-long career in music, has been struck with non-stop speculation about her appearance over the years.

Her recent appearances have sparked discussions about whether she used Ozempic for weight loss.

Ozempic is a GLP-1 medication, like Wegovy and Mounjaro, which is generally prescribed for type-2 diabetes but has gained popularity for its weight loss effects.

Netizens have relentlessly speculated whether Christina has been on medication like Ozempic for weight loss

Last year, fans claimed Christina appeared “too thin” or “just doesn’t eat.”

Some described her weight loss as “unhealthy” and went as far as claiming it couldn’t be from working out.

This kind of relentless speculation about a celebrity’s body—like whether it’s about using medication like Ozempic or unconfirmed claims of cosmetic surgery—can contribute to mental health issues and body dysmorphia for the star, especially when there is no evidence or clear admission from the celebrity themself.

“Constant body surveillance can trigger or worsen body dysmorphia, anxiety, and depression. This applies to all women, not just celebrities,” behavioral and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis previously toldBored Panda.

“False speculation affects mental health and can harm reputations—leading to stress, withdrawal from public life, or even self-destructive behaviors,” he added.

Experts said false speculation about one’s weight and appearance could lead to body dysmorphia

Moreover, when so many false narratives circulate online, it becomes “harder for the public to know when a real issue exists,” the expert said.

“It fuels conspiracy-driven toxicity (e.g., ‘Hollywood is covering up dr*g abuse,’ ‘She’s lying about her health’), and thus, it creates a hostile environment for all public figures,” he continued.

Christina is one of many celebrities who have clapped back at haters for their constant speculation and scrutiny of their appearance.

Lizzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Eliza Coupe, and others have unapologetically spoken against people passing off hateful comments or even unsolicited advice online.

“Hollywood is the only place where looking like a different person every other month is normalized,” one commented on Christina’s Carcy Magazine photos

