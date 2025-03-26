Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Haters Can Hate”: Eliza Coupe Shuts Down Trolls After Sparking “Ozempic” Concerns At Premiere
Celebrities, News

“Haters Can Hate”: Eliza Coupe Shuts Down Trolls After Sparking “Ozempic” Concerns At Premiere

Scrubs star Eliza Coupe is clapping back at fans who criticized her for her physical appearance at the world premiere of Netflix’s The Residence.

The 43-year-old actress posted a reel to her Instagram on March 22, captioned with various messages for her detractors. “Haters can hate, this is what I really look like,” the actress wrote, showing off candid moments from her life.

Highlights
  • Eliza Coupe responds to critics of her appearance at Netflix's The Residence premiere.
  • Fans expressed concern over Eliza's transformation, speculating substance abuse.
  • Eliza revealed past struggles with body image, anxiety, and disordered eating.
  • Fans expressed their support, congratulating the actress for standing up for herself.

Dressed in a plunging shimmering gold gown, knee-high boots, and a fur jacket, Coupe turned heads at the premiere, not just for her fashion choices, but for how “unrecognizable” she looked in netizen’s eyes.

Comments ranged from genuine expressions of concern to harsher accusations. For instance, one fan wrote, “She looks like she’s been filming The Walking Dead.”

    Eliza Coupe clapped back at netizens who criticized her physical appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence

    Eliza Coupe at premiere, in gold dress and dark coat, addressing Ozempic concerns.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Netizens had a hard time reconciling Coupe’s current version with the one they had grown accustomed to after Scrubs ended in 2010.

    Her seemingly skinnier physique led viewers to speculate that the changes were the result of years of substance abuse.

    “Wow, I can’t believe how much she’s changed in 15 years. She looks like an add*ct,” one user said. “She’s using d***s. She looks messed up,” another replied.

    Eliza Coupe in a shimmering dress at a premiere, addressing Ozempic concerns confidently.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    Despite the criticism, Coupe’s post was met with an outpouring of support from fans who countered the negativity by flooding her comment section with positive messages.

    “Yes! Show them! Absolute hit job on you for no reason,” a fan wrote, echoing similar sentiments from users who praised the actress for standing up for herself. “You look great. Can’t believe how things got twisted on you,” another added.

    Coupe has spoken about her past battles with body image, anxiety, depression, and disordered eating

    Eliza Coupe at a premiere in a pink jacket, addressing concerns with confidence.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The actress’ now-controversial red carpet appearance worried her fans, who believe her physical transformation is actually the result of the personal struggles Coupe has talked about before.

    The 43-year-old previously spoke about her past battles with body image and disordered eating, as well as deeper psychological turmoil that led her to experiment with unconventional healing methods such as the hallucinogenic psychoactive beverage aya**asca.

    Woman in a white lab coat holding a clipboard, smiling in a medical setting.

    Image credits: Disney+

    Following a divorce with superfood advocate Darin Olien in 2018, Coupe turned to the plant in a bid to cleanse herself of “toxic energies.” The experience was, in her words, “transformative,” but regardless of its effects, she stated that it was a one-and-done thing.

    Eliza Coupe in a casual setting, wearing a navy top, at a table with a cup, addressing trolling concerns.

    Image credits: Disney+

    “’I was so broken, I couldn’t get fixed enough for the relationship because I had damaged it with my own s***,” the actress said in a February appearance on the Funny Thing Is podcast.

    She then went on to reveal her struggles with food and excessive drinking, a coping mechanism that she labeled her “dr*g of choice.”

    The actress hinted at having suffered from bulimia, a psychiatric disorder commonly triggered by childhood trauma

    Blonde woman with wet hair and subtle makeup, addressing trolls post-premiere.

    Image credits: elizacoupe

    Reaching rock bottom, the actress decided to enlist herself in a 12-step food program, which she strictly followed for seven years, weighing each meal meticulously.

    “I am grateful for all the tools I learned from it,” the actress said, sharing further details about the process and explaining how, instead of instantly going away, her problems first transformed and evolved before being solved.

    A person in a fur coat responds to trolls about Ozempic concerns at a premiere event.

    Image credits: elizacoupe

    Food add*ction gave way to over-exercising, the actress shared, and eventually to what she referred to as “bulimia,” a potentially life-threatening condition in which a person binge eats in an effort to control symptoms of excessive anxiety and insecurity.

    Labeled as a psychiatric disorder, it causes people to enter a state of ravenous eating that is immediately followed by periods of guilt and “purging” of the food.

    According to studies, bulimia is caused by genetic and environmental factors, with childhood trauma being the most impactful.

    The actress appears to have had a very productive 2025, with an upcoming book and a revitalized career

    Image credits: elizacoupe

    Coupe attributed her struggles with body image and eating to the pressures of conforming to a certain standard of beauty and thinness in the TV industry.

    “I’m in such a high-stress job where women have to wear tight dresses all the time, and if I eat something that messes me up, I’ll be so cripplingly uncomfortable that I can’t go 12 more hours of shooting without freaking out,” she shared in a 2017 interview.

    Nowadays, Coupe is experiencing a career renaissance, with outlets describing her participation in The Residence as her “biggest role since Scrubs.”

    Blonde woman in checkered blazer, seated on a black couch, poses for selfie.

    Image credits: elizacoupe

    She’s also embracing her writing side, promoting the upcoming release of her self-help book Coyote Woman and the Odyssey of Soul Contracts, where she delves into topics of consciousness and self-discovery.

    The book, she said, also serves as an attempt to “move on” from being defined by her life as an actress.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Eliza Coupe (@elizacoupe)

    “I’ve been an actor. That has been my identity for so long. And what I have learned in my journey through this human experience…is that there is no such thing as ‘identity,’” she explained in a post.

    “I wrote a book because I am also a writer. Another thing I enjoy and I am good at, and I have a lot to say.”

    “So sad.” Netizens took to social media to express their concern about the actress’ appearance

    Comment from Kevin Buttermore about Ozempic effects, expressing concern over appearance changes.

    Comment screenshot criticizing appearance, referencing "unflattering dress" related to Eliza Coupe premiere debate.

    Comment by Jessie Binder criticizing someone's appearance in a text box.

    Comment by Gary Dodson expressing surprise at unrecognizable Eliza Coupe amid "Ozempic" concerns at premiere.

    Text comment saying "So sad" related to Eliza Coupe and Ozempic concerns.

    Comment text from Frank Nyarko saying, "She looks like granny," related to Eliza Coupe's "Ozempic" concerns.

    Comment criticizing Eliza Coupe's appearance, sparking "Ozempic" concerns at a premiere.

    Comment on Eliza Coupe's recent appearance, discussing changes noticed in a short time interval.

    Comment on internet trolls, discussing responses and attention-seeking behavior on platforms like TikTok.

    Comment mentioning Eliza Coupe's appearance with Ozempic concerns.

    Comment with user expressing a critical opinion, referencing age.

    Comment on Eliza Coupe's appearance, sparking Ozempic concerns.

    A comment mentioning Ozempic in relation to recent concerns at a premiere event.

    Eliza Coupe comment addressing trolls and "Ozempic" concerns at premiere event, emphasizing health and happiness.

    Comment criticizing Eliza Coupe's makeup and hair after Ozempic concerns, noting her humor.

    Text comment from Kim Taylor discussing a 70s disco-inspired outfit.

    Comment by Kim Maniscan on Eliza Coupe's appearance amid Ozempic discussion.

    Comment by Danielle Russell praising fashion choice, likening it to a supermodel look.

    Comment about change over 24 years related to Eliza Coupe and Ozempic concerns.

    Comment on Hollywood pressures, linking appearance and plastic surgery expectations.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
