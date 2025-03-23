Fans Concerned Over “Scrubs” Star’s Post-Divorce Look Linked To Aaron Rodgers’ Favorite Substance

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrubs star Eliza Coupe stepped out into a red carpet event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, March 19, and her bold new look has definitely caused some people to do a double take.

The 43-year-old actress is best known for playing Jo in the final two seasons of the widely-loved sitcom, but as she attended the premiere for Netflix’s The Residence, it’s clear she’s shed that skin.

Unlike the meticulous, polished Jane from Scrubs, Coupe decided to go for a different disheveled type look with intentionally messy hair and strong eye makeup that looked as if there were shadows dancing over her face.

Eliza Coupe sported an unrecognizable look as she stepped out at a red carpet event

Image credits: abc

To top it all off, she wore a metallic gold gown and a black fur jacket, paired off with matching knee-high boots.

But fans started growing concerned for Coupe as the Hollywood star has been fairly transparent regarding her health journey in the past.

“Man Eliza does not look well,” one person wrote. “Her hair and face have a dullness to them especially compared to the earlier photo posted there where she looks vibrant. It seems like her skin is hanging off her bones.

“I’m hoping the lighting, makeup and clothing choice are making things look worse. With her skin and hair hanging limply, her dress that is made to hang off the body definitely enhances this drooping look.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Another observed, “Looks unwell. More self care, self love.”

A third said, “She’s been ridiculously good thin for a while. Great actress. Loved her in just about anything she does but definitely something going on behind the scenes.”

“OMG she looks really sick. I hope she gets help,” voiced someone else.

Netizens though she looked rather thin and unhealthy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Coupe (@elizacoupe)

“She either looks like she’s on stimulants (meth, speed) or starving herself or both,” noted a Reddit user, before clarifying that the comment did not come from a place of judgment.

Coupe has opened up in the past about her spiritual exploration and discussed her experience taking ayahuasca, a powerful hallucinogen brew that is known for its healing effects, and first made popular by quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he retold his story in the Netflix documentary Enigma.

Image credits: elizacoupe

In February, the actress recalled taking the plant-based psychedelic to cleanse away any “toxic energy” following her divorce from Darin Olien on The Funny Thing is podcast. But seeing as she’s only taken it twice in the past, it seems as if the substance is no longer affecting her.

“I started sobbing and it was nuts,” she said, describing the “transformative” experience when she took four cups of the brew. “And then I got to see all the inner workings of myself.”

She continued, “I look back at it now and am so grateful I did, but it doesn’t call for me to do it again.”

Coupe has been open in the past about her spiritual journey

Image credits: elizacoupe

Recently, she’s embraced her spiritual journey by sharing insights from Joshua Tree, California, where she’s been working on her latest self-help book: Coyote Woman and the Odyssey of Soul Contracts.

Additionally, Coupe has released a guided journaling book called Journal It The F**k Out, designed to help readers sort out their thoughts and feelings.

But the actress’s struggles with food and body image take much more of a forefront in her mind than her usage of ayahuasca.

“I was so broken, I couldn’t get fixed enough for the relationship because I had damaged it with my own sh–t,” she said on the same podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Coupe (@elizacoupe)

Image credits: abc

“Some may call it an eating disorder, I just call it my life,” she added. “My dr–g of choice was always food. The reason I stopped drinking was because I got into a 12-step food program.”

For seven years, Coupe weighed every single meal she had as part of the program and while she’s grateful for what she’s learned, she admitted that her past struggles went beyond just food restriction.

The 43-year-old shared, “I would over-exercise and there was a sprinkle of bulimia in there.”

But people online suspected it may have been the specific look at the red carpet event that made Couple look so different

