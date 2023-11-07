25 New Illustrations By Lainey Molnar That Challenge Societal Norms Surrounding Femininity, Body Image, And MoreInterview With Artist
We're back with another important post featuring relatable illustrations by Lainey Molnar. Many of you may already be familiar with this artist. However, for those of you who need to catch up with her previous work, we recommend checking out our earlier Bored Panda posts where we shared Lainey's best illustrations.
It seems that people are becoming increasingly aware of the beauty standards that were once imposed on every woman. Nonetheless, some women still face unrealistic expectations from toxic partners, friends, or even family members. This is one of the themes Molnar challenges in her work. The illustrator highlights the absurdity of the criteria women are expected to fulfill in order to be considered worthy. She also addresses various misconceptions about femininity, revealing how misunderstood women still are.
Scroll down to see the most recent selection of illustrations shared by the artist and to learn more about her recent work.
In order to get more valuable insights about this unique series, we reached out to Lainey Molnar and asked her some more questions regarding her recent work. We wanted to know what the artist considers the most rewarding aspects of being an illustrator. Lainey shared with us: “I'm very grateful for being able to be creative as a profession, as someone who doodled her way through school, this is such a dream. I never believed anyone who said ‘You need a diploma and a secure job, you can be creative in your free time’ and I think my delusion that I can be and do whatever I want and be successful at it definitely contributed to me doing this right now. But the best part is always reading and hearing the reactions to my illustrations, all the personal stories, and the conversations they start. As soon as the comics leave my hands, their purpose is to ignite these conversations and provoke thoughts.”
Asked how her art style evolved over time, Molnar said: “I had phases during my life, sometimes I exclusively used markers or pencils, but for the most part digital art with the signature black outlines was my personal style. What I see is that my skills improve significantly the more hours I put in, if I look back at my work 2-3 years ago, I see something super unrefined, the change is so big. I really recommend the practice to everyone regardless of talent, because improvement in drawing can be pretty visible and it's so satisfying to see!”
We were also wondering if Lainey could describe the most challenging part of creating an illustration. She told us: “I think the most challenging part is the overthinking. I have a huge list of illustration ideas and from picking one to finishing the illustration it's a pretty straight line, but before that, my brain just goes all over the place trying to think about how people would react, whether it is controversial, is there any relevance, did I post too much of a topic recently, etc. I'm doing my best to use my intuition more, but of course, this is my job, I have to be conscious about it!”
Lastly, we asked the artist to share an anecdote about a particularly memorable interaction she’s had with a reader who deeply related to one of her illustrations. We found out: “I just received a message from someone who started following me as a teenager from my home country and said she didn't really understand what I meant with all this feminism. Since then she moved abroad and away from the toxic thought patterns and said that suddenly everything started to make sense and that she is so thankful that I opened her eyes to so much in the world and prepared her for a different way of thinking. It really means a lot, because every little way one little life is changed by my work is a huge accomplishment to me!”
