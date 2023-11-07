ADVERTISEMENT

We're back with another important post featuring relatable illustrations by Lainey Molnar. Many of you may already be familiar with this artist. However, for those of you who need to catch up with her previous work, we recommend checking out our earlier Bored Panda posts where we shared Lainey's best illustrations.

It seems that people are becoming increasingly aware of the beauty standards that were once imposed on every woman. Nonetheless, some women still face unrealistic expectations from toxic partners, friends, or even family members. This is one of the themes Molnar challenges in her work. The illustrator highlights the absurdity of the criteria women are expected to fulfill in order to be considered worthy. She also addresses various misconceptions about femininity, revealing how misunderstood women still are.

More info: Instagram | bylainey.com | tiktok.com | Facebook