Woman Wants To Lose Weight, Is Told She Must Have An Eating Disorder

It sometimes feels like diet culture has permeated every aspect of our lives. We’re supposed to dress in ways that make us look thinner and work out twice as hard after indulging in a slice of birthday cake. If there’s a lower calorie option, it’s the right choice, regardless of how bland and unsatisfying it is!

But just because diet culture exists doesn’t mean everyone who wants to lose some weight is guilty of perpetuating toxic ideas. Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on Reddit, detailing how she had to shut down a friend’s girlfriend for making assumptions about her mental health.

This woman prefers to stay within a certain weight range to make walking on her prosthetic leg as comfortable as possible

But when she mentioned she wanted to lose a few pounds, a friend’s girlfriend decided she deserved a diagnosis

Getting a proper eating disorder diagnosis requires an evaluation from a professional

Eating disorders are more common than many of us realize. According to the National Association Of Anorexia Nervosa And Associated Disorders (or ANAD), eating disorders impact at least 9% of the global population, affecting people of every age, race, size, gender and background. Less than 6% of people diagnosed with eating disorders are actually medically underweight, and women with physical disabilities are more likely to develop eating disorders than their peers without disabilities.

Eating disorders are certainly a prevalent issue that many of us could benefit from having more education on, but that does not mean anyone can simply go around diagnosing their friends. According to Healthline, an eating disorder diagnosis typically includes a physical exam, laboratory tests and psychological evaluations.

The most important of these, however, are the psychological evaluations. It is key for a doctor to understand how the patient perceives their own body, what their eating habits are and what their attitudes are surrounding food and eating. To receive a diagnosis, they must then meet specific criteria linking them to an eating disorder, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, orthorexia, ARFID or eating disorders not otherwise specified.

Dieting does not always mean there’s an eating disorder present

So is it possible to diet without developing an eating disorder? Well, some people realize that they need to remove certain foods or food groups from their diet due to an allergy or intolerance. And others might decide to remove animal products for ethical reasons. But according to Within Health, where it can get complicated is when we start dieting specifically to lose weight.

They explain that dieting with the goal of losing weight is often counterproductive, as it can result in weight cycling and increasing a person’s risk of chronic diseases. What seems to be more effective is encouraging and developing healthy behaviors, such as getting enough sleep, eating well-balanced meals, reducing stress and increasing physical activity.

Losing weight isn’t always a bad thing either. 39% of adults around the world are overweight, and 13% are obese, Our World in Data reports. Obesity is also one of the leading risk factors for premature death, so for many of us, dropping a few pounds could greatly benefit our health. One 2021 study from the UK found that adults who lost 10% of their body weight or more (and were able to keep it off) reduced their risk of developing a chronic disease by up to 41%.

Losing weight can actually increase many people’s quality of life

WebMD writes that losing even 5% of your weight can lower your risk of developing arthritis, as less weight means less strain on your joints. You can reduce your risk of developing cancer by being at a healthy weight as well, and you can prevent yourself from getting Type 2 Diabetes.

Losing weight can lower your LDL, or “bad” cholesterol too, and reduce your blood pressure as well, if you’re prone to having high blood pressure. Weight loss even alleviates sleep apnea symptoms for some and might help you sleep better and longer. Overall, you might even have more energy and find yourself in a better mood after shedding some of those extra pounds.

Living in a constant state of feeling like you need to lose weight probably isn’t great for your mental health. But if you have a valid reason for wanting to trim down a little, and you maintain a healthy view of your body and food, it’s nobody else’s business how much you eat. Feel free to share your thoughts on this story in the comments, pandas, and then if you want to read another Bored Panda article, we recommend checking out this one next!

Many readers assured the woman that she was right to stand up for herself

However, some believed she could have handled the situation more delicately