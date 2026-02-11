Rosé: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rosé
February 11, 1997
Auckland, New Zealand
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Rosé?
Rosé is a New Zealand and South Korean singer and songwriter, widely recognized for her distinct vocal style and powerful stage presence. She rose to global stardom as a member of the acclaimed K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.
Her breakout moment arrived with the 2021 solo debut single “On the Ground.” This track not only topped the Billboard Global 200 but also broke records for a Korean solo artist, solidifying her individual artistry.
|Full Name
|Rosé
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (169 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Private
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|New Zealander and South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|Canterbury Girls Secondary College
|Father
|Mason Clarke
|Mother
|Clare Park
|Siblings
|Alice Park
Early Life and Education
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, spent her early years there before moving to Melbourne, Australia, at age seven with her South Korean immigrant parents. She cultivated an early passion for music, learning guitar and piano while singing in church choirs.
Her passion for music continued through her education at Canterbury Girls Secondary College. Rosé later dropped out to pursue a trainee contract with YG Entertainment after placing first in their Sydney auditions among 700 applicants.
Notable Relationships
Rosé has largely kept her romantic life private, rarely discussing personal details publicly. She has stated her desire to protect the individuals she cares about from public scrutiny.
The singer has no publicly acknowledged children. Rosé remains unattached by public record, having not confirmed a partner since expressing that she is currently “looking for love.”
Career Highlights
Rosé’s career launched with the debut of BLACKPINK in August 2016, quickly establishing the group as a global sensation. Her solo endeavors gained significant traction with the March 2021 single “On the Ground,” which made her the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 as both a soloist and a group member.
Expanding her influence beyond music, Rosé became a global ambassador for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Yves Saint Laurent. Her debut studio album, *Rosie*, released in 2024, achieved critical success by debuting in the top five of both the Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart.
To date, Rosé holds multiple Guinness World Records for her chart-topping achievements and became the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the Grammy Awards in 2026.
Signature Quote
“I just wanted my fans to kind of learn that I’m just as human as everybody else, and I can relate to a lot of things that everybody may be going through at this time.”
