Who Is Rosé? Rosé is a New Zealand and South Korean singer and songwriter, widely recognized for her distinct vocal style and powerful stage presence. She rose to global stardom as a member of the acclaimed K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2021 solo debut single “On the Ground.” This track not only topped the Billboard Global 200 but also broke records for a Korean solo artist, solidifying her individual artistry.

Full Name Rosé Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $20 million Nationality New Zealander and South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Canterbury Girls Secondary College Father Mason Clarke Mother Clare Park Siblings Alice Park

Early Life and Education Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, spent her early years there before moving to Melbourne, Australia, at age seven with her South Korean immigrant parents. She cultivated an early passion for music, learning guitar and piano while singing in church choirs. Her passion for music continued through her education at Canterbury Girls Secondary College. Rosé later dropped out to pursue a trainee contract with YG Entertainment after placing first in their Sydney auditions among 700 applicants.

Notable Relationships Rosé has largely kept her romantic life private, rarely discussing personal details publicly. She has stated her desire to protect the individuals she cares about from public scrutiny. The singer has no publicly acknowledged children. Rosé remains unattached by public record, having not confirmed a partner since expressing that she is currently “looking for love.”

Career Highlights Rosé’s career launched with the debut of BLACKPINK in August 2016, quickly establishing the group as a global sensation. Her solo endeavors gained significant traction with the March 2021 single “On the Ground,” which made her the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 as both a soloist and a group member. Expanding her influence beyond music, Rosé became a global ambassador for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Yves Saint Laurent. Her debut studio album, *Rosie*, released in 2024, achieved critical success by debuting in the top five of both the Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart. To date, Rosé holds multiple Guinness World Records for her chart-topping achievements and became the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the Grammy Awards in 2026.