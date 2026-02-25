Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Pretend My Wife’s Friend’s Dating Strategy Makes Sense?

ADVERTISEMENT

My (M38) wife (F34) invited a few of her friends over for dinner last weekend. It wasn’t anything fancy, just one of those casual evenings with wine, too much food, and everyone sitting around the table playing board games with snacks included. I actually enjoy those nights, even though I sometimes struggle in group settings. I am on the spectrum, and while I can follow conversations just fine, I don’t always pick up on subtle shifts in tone or when something is meant to be handled delicately.

There were four of her friends over, all mid-30s, all at very different stages in life. At some point, the conversation shifted to dating. One of her friends (F32) is single and has been actively dating for a while. The mood changed when she started talking about how exhausted she is by it. She said she can’t seem to find any good men who stick around. According to her, they either lose interest, disappear, or turn out not to be what she thought.

The table immediately shifted into sympathy mode. My wife and the others reassured her, told her she deserved better, that modern dating is awful, that men are intimidated by strong women

It became that kind of supportive group dynamic where everyone validates each other. I stayed quiet at first because I know that’s usually the safest move for me in these situations.

But then she started explaining her “dating technique.”

She described, in detail, how she intentionally shows as little interest as possible. If she really likes a guy, she pulls back even harder. She delays responses. She acts busy. She withholds enthusiasm. She sometimes ghosts them for a bit. The idea, as she explained it, is that the right man will fight for her. If he doesn’t, then he wasn’t worth it.

The other women nodded along thoughtfully, and it was framed as strategy and confidence. As protecting herself from being too vulnerable, or something, unfortunately, I laughed

Not in a cruel way, well… at least not intentionally. It was more of a surprised, instinctive reaction. To me, it just sounded completely backwards, so I said it was plain stupid. I said, of course, she wouldn’t find any good men that way, because the kind of decent, emotionally healthy men who respect boundaries are not going to chase someone who signals clear disinterest. I added that the only men likely to push harder when someone withdraws are the ones who ignore signals, any sort of boundaries to begin with, or do it for the love of the game.

I didn’t raise my voice, nor was I wasn’t trying to humiliate her. I genuinely thought I was contributing a logical counterpoint. In my head, I was offering practical feedback to a problem she openly described.

My wife bumped me under the table and told me to shut up, it wasn’t a playful sort of tone or a joking one, she meant it in a way that was final, and we would talk about it later

The room went quiet in that way where you suddenly realize something landed extremely wrong. The friend looked embarrassed, and the other women avoided eye contact with me. The conversation moved on quickly, but the energy never really recovered.

For the rest of the evening, I mostly stayed quiet. I could tell something was off, but I wasn’t entirely sure what part of what I said had crossed the line. I replayed it in my head and still felt like what I said was reasonable. Maybe blunt, but reasonable.

After everyone left, my wife told me she actually agreed with what I said. She said she knows that kind of tactic doesn’t attract healthy partners. But she also told me I didn’t need to be so blunt about it, especially in front of everyone. She said her friend was venting and looking for support, not analysis. She said I embarrassed her and made her feel judged in her own home.

From my POV, I thought we were having an open discussion. If someone presents a strategy and then says they can’t understand why it’s not working, isn’t it fair to point out the obvious flaw?

I wasn’t attacking her character. I wasn’t insulting her personally. I criticized the method.

At the same time, I can acknowledge that I struggle with tone and timing. I don’t always know when something is meant to be handled gently rather than directly. I operate very literally. If something doesn’t make sense, I say it doesn’t make sense.

What complicates it is that my wife admitted she agreed with me. That makes it harder for me to understand why the delivery was such a problem if the content itself was accurate. Is it better to stay silent and let someone continue a pattern that clearly isn’t working? Or was it simply not my place to say anything at all in that setting?

I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. But I also can see how laughing first may have made it feel dismissive rather than constructive. I genuinely did not mean it that way.

So now I’m left wondering whether I was simply honest in a room that preferred comfort over truth, or whether I was unnecessarily harsh and socially tone-deaf in a moment that called for empathy instead of logic. Does that make me TA?

