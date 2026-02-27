Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 Recap
Cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 dressed elegantly in gowns for a promotional photo shoot.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 Recap

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies reflected on their broken relationships. Amidst the lunch parties and shopping hauls, fractured marriages emerged as a recurring theme. 

In the eleventh episode, titled Price of Divorce, Rachel and Erika discussed their struggles with unhappy marriages. But it was Sutton who stole all the attention by dropping a major bombshell about her ex-husband. 

Highlights
  • In episode 11, marriages and separations took center stage as the housewives reflected on difficult endings.
  • Sutton had an emotional confession while Erika and Rachel revisited old wounds.
  • Dorit’s latest shopping spree sparked concerns amid her ongoing divorce.

Dorit raised some eyebrows with her excessive spending. Is she trying to cope with the separation from her husband with retail therapy? Kyle seems to think so.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

    RHOBH season 15 episode 11 recap: Sutton revealed the shocking truth about her ex-husband’s new relationship

    Woman from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 wearing earrings and sitting at a table during a conversation.

    Woman from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 wearing earrings and sitting at a table during a conversation.

    Image credits: Bravo

    In the episode, Sutton met her friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, for lunch in Malibu. However, the location reminded her of her final summer with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, whom she separated from in 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer touched on the sensitive topic of Christian’s new relationship, and Sutton admitted he was dating her former friend. 

    In her confessional, she revealed that the two families were once close and had raised their children together. However, neither her friend nor Christian told her about their new romance, which left her feeling betrayed. 

    “I had to hear it from my son,” she shared.

    Dorit’s spending problem raised concerns amidst her separation 

    Woman in a red dress speaking during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 recap interview setting.

    Woman in a red dress speaking during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 recap interview setting.

    Image credits: Bravo

    In the Hamptons, Dorit continued adjusting to her separation from Paul Kemsley after the couple filed for divorce in 2025. 

    Following a brief FaceTime with her daughter, which included a surprise appearance from her ex, Dorit went shopping with Kyle and Rachel.

    “I think the only difference in my shopping habits, since I’ve been separated, I find I’m not buying quite as impulsively or as much,” she confessed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman with long hair wearing a white fluffy jacket seated in a stylish living room for Real Housewives Beverly Hills recap.

    Blonde woman with long hair wearing a white fluffy jacket seated in a stylish living room for Real Housewives Beverly Hills recap.

    Image credits: Bravo

    Moments later, she was checking out with a $4,589.50 bill, and her credit card was declined. She managed to pay with another card and refused to admit that she has a spending problem. 

    Kyle pointed out her “crazy” shopping spree while chatting with Boz. She argued that Dorit was spending “too much money,” especially with the divorce proceedings looming over her. However, neither woman was ready to confront her yet.

    Rachel revisited her divorce, and Erika opened up about her legal woes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman in striped shirt sitting on a couch appearing thoughtful in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 recap.

    Blonde woman in striped shirt sitting on a couch appearing thoughtful in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 recap.

    Image credits: Bravo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the housewives met for dinner with Rachel’s parents, where the topic of divorce resurfaced. Rachel, who filed for divorce from Rodger Berman in 2025, revealed it had been exactly one year since her life “broke apart.”

    She reflected on the impact her separation had on her parents, admitting that her ex-husband “was (like) a son” to them. Despite this, Rachel found it “easy” to end the marriage after Rodger confessed to having an affair.

    Cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dressed elegantly posing in a studio setting with vintage lighting.

    Cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dressed elegantly posing in a studio setting with vintage lighting.

    Image credits: Bravo

    Elsewhere, Erika discussed her legal troubles with her therapist, sharing that she had an upcoming trial and was being sued for $25 million on top of a $10 million tax bill left by her ex-husband, Thomas Girardi. 

    She also discussed facing domestic ab*se at the hands of her ex. The trauma from the incident and her upcoming legal battles left Erika feeling lost and crushed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Boz took her daughter to San Diego to visit her boyfriend, Keely Watson. Amid their plans to eventually marry, Boz felt concerned about being unable to conceive a child with Keely. 

    While Keely reassured Boz, she seemed uncertain, leaving viewers to tune in next week for more answers about their future.

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT