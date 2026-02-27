ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies reflected on their broken relationships. Amidst the lunch parties and shopping hauls, fractured marriages emerged as a recurring theme.

In the eleventh episode, titled Price of Divorce, Rachel and Erika discussed their struggles with unhappy marriages. But it was Sutton who stole all the attention by dropping a major bombshell about her ex-husband.

Highlights In episode 11, marriages and separations took center stage as the housewives reflected on difficult endings.

Sutton had an emotional confession while Erika and Rachel revisited old wounds.

Dorit’s latest shopping spree sparked concerns amid her ongoing divorce.

Dorit raised some eyebrows with her excessive spending. Is she trying to cope with the separation from her husband with retail therapy? Kyle seems to think so.

Spoilers ahead!

RHOBH season 15 episode 11 recap: Sutton revealed the shocking truth about her ex-husband’s new relationship

Woman from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 wearing earrings and sitting at a table during a conversation.

In the episode, Sutton met her friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, for lunch in Malibu. However, the location reminded her of her final summer with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, whom she separated from in 2016.

Jennifer touched on the sensitive topic of Christian’s new relationship, and Sutton admitted he was dating her former friend.

In her confessional, she revealed that the two families were once close and had raised their children together. However, neither her friend nor Christian told her about their new romance, which left her feeling betrayed.

“I had to hear it from my son,” she shared.

Dorit’s spending problem raised concerns amidst her separation

Woman in a red dress speaking during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 11 recap interview setting.

In the Hamptons, Dorit continued adjusting to her separation from Paul Kemsley after the couple filed for divorce in 2025.

Following a brief FaceTime with her daughter, which included a surprise appearance from her ex, Dorit went shopping with Kyle and Rachel.

“I think the only difference in my shopping habits, since I’ve been separated, I find I’m not buying quite as impulsively or as much,” she confessed.

Blonde woman with long hair wearing a white fluffy jacket seated in a stylish living room for Real Housewives Beverly Hills recap.

Moments later, she was checking out with a $4,589.50 bill, and her credit card was declined. She managed to pay with another card and refused to admit that she has a spending problem.

Kyle pointed out her “crazy” shopping spree while chatting with Boz. She argued that Dorit was spending “too much money,” especially with the divorce proceedings looming over her. However, neither woman was ready to confront her yet.

Rachel revisited her divorce, and Erika opened up about her legal woes

Blonde woman in striped shirt sitting on a couch appearing thoughtful in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 recap.

Later, the housewives met for dinner with Rachel’s parents, where the topic of divorce resurfaced. Rachel, who filed for divorce from Rodger Berman in 2025, revealed it had been exactly one year since her life “broke apart.”

She reflected on the impact her separation had on her parents, admitting that her ex-husband “was (like) a son” to them. Despite this, Rachel found it “easy” to end the marriage after Rodger confessed to having an affair.

Cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dressed elegantly posing in a studio setting with vintage lighting.

Elsewhere, Erika discussed her legal troubles with her therapist, sharing that she had an upcoming trial and was being sued for $25 million on top of a $10 million tax bill left by her ex-husband, Thomas Girardi.

She also discussed facing domestic ab*se at the hands of her ex. The trauma from the incident and her upcoming legal battles left Erika feeling lost and crushed.

Meanwhile, Boz took her daughter to San Diego to visit her boyfriend, Keely Watson. Amid their plans to eventually marry, Boz felt concerned about being unable to conceive a child with Keely.

While Keely reassured Boz, she seemed uncertain, leaving viewers to tune in next week for more answers about their future.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock.