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In Dante’s Inferno, there are circles of hell for offenders of all kinds—from gluttons to traitors and fraudsters. But perhaps there should be one more reserved for a special category of sinners: annoying neighbors.

Instead of making life easier for everyone around them, these people do the opposite, turning it absolutely miserable for seemingly no reason at all. And figuring out how to deal with them? That’s a whole task in itself.

This Redditor, however, appears to have cracked the code. She got the ultimate revenge on a family that had been wreaking havoc on the whole neighborhood. Read the full story below.

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One annoying family had been wreaking havoc across the entire neighborhood

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But one woman finally found a way to get back at them

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Sadly, some neighbors really are the stuff of nightmares

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Moving into a new neighborhood often comes with a hopeful picture in mind: friendly people introducing themselves with a warm cherry pie in hand, their children playing hide and seek with yours outside, and enough parking for everyone without anyone blocking a driveway.

Wake up… You’re dreaming again.

That kind of thing is mostly reserved for movies. In reality, it is far more likely that at least one neighbor will welcome you with loud music instead of pie, an aggressive-looking dog instead of a sweet child at play, and a car parked in the most inconvenient spot possible. Sometimes more than once.

In the author’s story, she was not the one moving somewhere new, but she certainly was not rushing over with a cherry pie either. According to the Redditor, the family that moved in two years earlier quickly began their “reign of terror” in what had once been a quiet little neighborhood.

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Unsurprisingly, the people living there were not happy. When daily life is already busy and exhausting, having your peace constantly disturbed at home can feel especially frustrating.

Most people just want neighbors who are respectful and easy to live next to

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Whether it is because peaceful moments are hard to come by or for some other reason, most people seem to want the same thing from their neighbors: peace and quiet. According to a survey by Go.Compare Home Insurance, more than seven in ten respondents said these were the top qualities they would most like their neighbors to have.

At the same time, many people still want friendliness. Roughly two-thirds of respondents said they would like neighbors who are chatty, approachable, willing to collect deliveries while they are away, respectful of garden boundaries and parking spots, and helpful enough to do small favors like putting the bin out.

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That kind of neighbor might sound almost too good to be true, but some people really do get lucky. In fact, the survey found that roughly three in four respondents said they actually like their neighbors.

Unfortunately, the woman behind this story was not one of them. Still, her revenge may have done the trick. In the comments under the post, she shared that things had become peaceful again and that the family had started keeping to themselves.

The author later shared more details in a brief follow-up

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She also replied to a few comments, adding extra context to the story

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Readers applauded the satisfying revenge

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