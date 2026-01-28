Someone asked “What’s the weirdest way you’ve ever gotten revenge on someone without getting caught?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you’ve ever done a proper Count of Monte Cristo routine on someone, feel free to tell your tale in the comments down below.

No matter where you are or who you are, you’ll have to deal with annoying people at some point. There are so many variations, from actual thieves to just your run-of-the-mill entitled jerk. So every now and then, normal people put their thinking caps on and decided to get back at these folks.

#1 Had a neighbor that would walk into my backyard, take my can of gas for my mower and put it in his car and mower and then return the can.



I found this out because I had begun to a little suspicious that this 5 gallon can was always nearly empty every time I went to mow the lawn and it was only like a 1 quart tank on the lawnmower!



This was back before cheap easy security cameras so I had to set up a WebCam from my laptop with motion detection software. Caught the guy going into the backyard literally five minutes after I left the house.



For the next week, every time I had to go to the bathroom, I would go in that gas can. Now full of urine, but still smells enough like gas to fool an idiot. Then I left it on the back patio again. Made a big show of checking the fluids in my car, packing a few bags. Made sure the neighbor knew I was getting ready to go on a trip and I’d be gone a while. Hoping he takes the bait.



I come back home in about an hour. (Car trouble 😉) The thief is in his front yard pulling the rope on his lawnmower so hard. It looks like he’s going to have a stroke. Turning bright, red and cursing. Later he gets in his car makes it a couple blocks up the road and it suddenly breaks down….



I check the gas can on my patio…empty!

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I had a nightmare colleague who started angling for a promotion the second he was hired.





After 3 years he managed to persuade management to create a middle manager position in our office.





I went to our manager, said I thought creating a middle manager positition was an excellent idea, and sang the everlasting praise of another colleague, someone who would actually be good in that position, didn't say a word about nightmare dude.





Told my other colleagues I thought they should do the same. They did. The sensible guy was promoted and one month later nightmare dude resigned.

#3 I had to drive home to get something during my lunch hour. Saw a cop parked between highway lanes watching traffic, under an overpass, in a place it was hard to see them until it's too late. No problem for me.



On my way back to work, someone was tailgating me hard, but traffic was such I couldn't really get out of the way at first. They were just being an jerk about it, so close to my bumper I couldn't even see their headlights in the rear view, and they kept revving the engine audibly.



Knowing where the cop was, managed to delay the guy from passing, knowing that as soon as I did, they'd speed on past in a show of their supreme annoyance with me. I signalled for a lane change and sloowly moved out of his way juuuust before the overpass. And predictably, he sped past, in fact using the shoulder to do it because he was in such a darn hurry. And then the police put on their lights, pursued, and pulled him over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I sold my house to an absolute jerk of a man; he truly made the whole selling process as unfriendly and nasty as he could.



We had one wall in the living room with a bright red colour. I just knew he was going to paint it. So I used a can of silicone oil to spray the word jerk on it.



So when he painted the wall white, the red letters would show up every time as the paint would not stick there.

#5 I had this terrible thieving neighbor that got drunk and let slip that he had warrants for his arrest out for him, in the next county over.



One day I’m pulling out of my driveway and this idiot runs up to the car and flags me down. He’s got a filled out job application in his hand and wants to know if I’ll drop it off at the gas station for him. “Sure” I take it and go on about my morning.



I sit down at my desk and realize I forgot to drop off the application. Then a plan forms. I look up the county that he has arrest warrants in. I go to the sheriffs department website and I fill out the request to join the sheriffs ride along program . With his information birthdate and Social Security of course.



It took about a week before they came looking for him. 😏

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I worked at a big retailer. We had a horrible manager. There was a freezer at the registers filled with point of sale ice creams. It was a very LONG freezer.



The freezer broke. The frozen items spoiled. The manager wanted the vendor to empty and repair the freezer. The vendor refused.



The freezer sat and rotted. The stench was staggering. The freezers fronted two registers where cigarettes were sold. Cashiers were complaining about headaches and sickness. We were given fans and febreeze. After 3 months I called OSHA and filed a complaint stressing that they HAD to keep me anonymous as this company was notorious for firing complainers.



They took my complaint and my anonymity seriously.



OSHA was out within days. Freezer was gone within a week. A month later a letter was posted (legal mandate) from OSHA basically spanking manager, by name for the issue. Fired by corporate within months.



This was many years ago and this is the first time I’ve ever spoken of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I lived with a couple friends during covid, we would take turns as a household buying groceries and cooking for each other. It's a very long story but at a point our friendship took a turn for the worse. Tensions were very high in the house and there were a lot of mental health struggles, but I continued to buy and cook food that my roommates had no problem eating despite the fact they were not only not contributing to groceries or chores any more, but were also being very unkind to me. I was frequently making portions of food that would have lasted me several days, but my roommates would eat so much that I'd be lucky to get two portions.



I eventually got fed up with the amount of unreciprocated grace I was giving them and just started putting meat in all my food since they were both vegetarian. One of them quietly just went back to eating tortilla chips for dinner, the other was oblivious enough to start loudly huffing about how we never had anything to eat in the house. Neither of them possessed the emotional intelligence necessary to understand I was doing it on purpose to teach them a lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Put mad dog hot sauce in a burger in the work fridge because someone kept stealing my lunch. The person ate my burger :) He went home sick and never ate my food again. He didn't know it was mine, he just knew it wasn't his..so technically I never really got caught. Hehehehe.

#9 Learned this on Reddit, actually



A former friend ended up ripping my uncle off for a lot of money in a investment deal. He essentially took my uncle’s money to buy out a UCC one so he could get away from the business instead of using it to invest



Took him to court, only recouped about 50%. I was still hot about it, so I went to his house late one night and scattered roofing nails all over that dudes driveway



He and his wife have matching Land Rovers with expensive tires… he may not have to pay my uncle, but he’s going to pay someone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I worked tech support for a streaming service for a couple years. Had a guy call in cause he couldn't log into his account (he was typing his password wrong on his TV). He was an absolutely terrible person. He was screaming awful things to me for 20 minutes while I was trying to help him.



After that call, I memorized his email. Every couple weeks I would pull up his account and log out of all devices.

#11 Someone I considered a friend turned into a jerk and started taking advantage our friendship, taking things without consent borrowing money for rent and the like and then tried one night to grope my wife which left her in tears.

Little I could do legally as police said with alcohol consumed it was a he said/she said situation and Mrs Stag wanted to move on.

So we as a friend group ditched him and hard and fast. Blocked everywhere but it didn’t feel like it was enough…. Then I remembered… I’d set up his smart radiators for him and I still had the login details… for the next year he had massive problems with his heating, set to frost protection overnight and then maxed out for the week he was away skiing (on borrowed money!) all Rads on over the summer burning through his money… never could get it working and eventually he begged me to help him take it out prior to his tenancy ending and moving out…. Had the cheek to offer the whole kit to me for £100 as he couldn’t ever get it to work right!

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I didn’t do anything. Just acted aggressively polite forever. Somehow that bothered them way more than revenge ever could.

#13 I had a couple who was stalking and harassing me. They went so far as to move into my apartment complex as close to my building as possible. After months of feeling unsafe in my own home, and many recorded threats from them, I got a restraining order.



I was too broke at the time to have them served with the order. So I took my dog for a walk with an open tube of super glue in my hand. As I walked by their apartment door I quickly reached out and unloaded the whole tube into their door lock.



Within the hour, they were pounding on my door and making threats. So I called the police and told them two people with restraining orders were trying to get into my apartment. They showed up quickly and served them both.



They went on and on about how I glued their locks. But there was no proof. I never had to deal with them again after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I had a toxic boss who let it slip that he wasn't paying his car payment and had moved so they couldn't find him. Couple weeks later, with that in mind, I started complaining about the my car's loan holder to a coworker in front of the boss. I knew he wouldn't be able to help himself from bragging about who he was screwing over. I was right and he named the company.



On my break I googled it and called them and told them where and when they could find their car. Before hanging up the lady asked me who i was to him and I said "he's my toxic boss" and she cackled.



The next day that he was at work they came and grabbed the car. The greatest moment of my 47 years on this earth was when we all walked to our cars after shift and he saw his was gone.



No one would give him a ride in so he was out of work for a couple days until he could sort that out. Which brings us to my second greatest day.



Boss was a big boy, tall and wide. The repo'd car was a rendezvous, which barely contained him. The new car? A Yaris. He filled the entire front seating area.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 When I was a kid my mom got a break in our rent by agreeing to collect everyone else's in the building. For some reason, that made this one couple absolutely hate her. She was a really nice person and never had money. We got the first new vehicle we'd ever had when I was a kid - a shiny red truck. My mom randomly woke up and walked to our window in the middle of the night, just in time to see the female half of that couple key the truck, all the way up one side and down the other. The woman had to pay for the repair. It made her even meaner. She and her husband were just awful to my sweet mom.



One day I was walking up to our place when she stopped me on the stairs. Said hi to me in this really creepy voice that made my stomach do flips and kind of blocked my path with her body. I remember turning and running and being very upset about it, but never telling anyone. The way she said my name made me feel sick.



There were a bunch of nails in the parking lot from some roof work we'd had done. I wedged one behind each of her tires. I didn't tell my mom for decades and when I did she was shocked - she said I'd given her 4 flat tires, and since we lived in rural Alaska it was a MAJOR inconvenience for her.



I'm glad and I hope she had the life she deserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I knew this girl who was cheating on her boyfriend with our manager at work. She always tried to take my shifts or have her side work changed to make it easier. One night she threw a fit, and our manager made me close so she could go out to the bar with him.



That night, after I finished closing, I went to the bar with my coworkers. We got really drunk, and I decided to call her boyfriend to come pick her up, saying she was too drunk to drive home. He came into the bar and saw her making out with our manager. I watched everything unfold with glee.



Months later, I found out she was pregnant and had to get a DNA test to figure out who the father was so she could collect child support, since neither of them wanted anything to do with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 So the person knew it was me, but couldn't prove it. 😂



My Ex broke up with me. Which was fine. It hurt like hell, but I'm a big girl, I'm not a crazy person. I can take rejection.



Except...



A week after we broke up, I found out he had been cheating on me the last 2 months of out 3 year relationship. 😡



**So I decided I was due a small bit of revenge.**



He lived in a condo and there were no garages. Only covered parking, and regular parking. He had two cars One car was his summer car, and he had a cover on it all winter.



One night, around 2am, I was able to gain access to the gated community he lived in because my friend also lived in the same condo association. I went and put a gas cap lock on his car.



I was friends with people he worked with. So I got to hear about the story unfolding in real time and it was hilarious. 😅



It took him about a week of driving his car to find out there was a gas cap lock on it. He only found out when he went to go fill it with gas obviously. He actually thought it was funny. Creative way to get back at him without harming the car. (We both worked in the auto industry, so he had access to tools to take it off. Just a bit of an annoyance)



Except, he didn't realize that I bought a ton of gas cap locks and just kept them in my car. Anytime I saw his very recognizable car around town that winter, I put a gas cap lock on it if I was able to do so without being seen.



He started getting extremely annoyed. Couldn't prove it was me though. I only kept it up for about 3 months as I ended up moving across the country for a job.



But it doesn't stop there.



I was across the country working when I got a text from a friend of mine. He had just taken his summer car out from being stored away under the tarp all winter. He turned it on a couple times in winter, to make sure the battery didn't lose charge. But he had never checked the gas cap...



So months after the original prank. After he thought everything was done with. He went to get gas and found a gas cap lock on his summer car. 😂



And again, it doesn't stop there!



Apparently he annoyed a manager of his. Who then went and got a gas cap lock and put it on his car! And it's sort of became a thing. When he annoyed people. Because he was definitely very good at getting under people's skin.



This all happened about 18 years ago at this point. I've moved a couple more times and I'm not really in touch with anybody over there anymore. Wonder if it still happens to this day. Warms my heart that maybe he has kids who have started puttthas cap locks on his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 A certain American anti-gay activist visited my country to lobby against gay marriage (which was ultimately passed). She didn't seem to realize it is illegal for foreigners on visitor visas to 1. Take part in political rallies (she spoke at one) 2. work or volunteer (she conducted anti-gay marriage workshops). I tattled to the immigration authorities and she got banned.

#19 In the 2000's I was working on a home renovation for someone who turned out to be a massive jerk.



The firm was going to pull away from the job due to the chap not paying and changing his mind mid build.



On the 'last day' when we were gathering tools up etc to abandon to project, I opened 10 smoke detectors, put in their batteries and hid them around the build.

In walls, in ceilings and everywhere else I know they would not be found.



After 12-15 months, the beeping of the low battery sound would have driven him mad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I had a co-worker born with zero sense of smell. He was super religious but would often make foul comments toward me and other non-white people in the office. He was married and whenever we worked overtime I would spray just a little perfume on him. But only on overtime days. Later he said his wife accused him of cheating and not working overtime. My only regret is the pain and uncertainty it caused his wife.

#21 Had a housemate who kept stealing my food. Specifically snacks. I couldn’t keep my food in my room (super small, basically my bed and that’s it but we had a massive kitchen) and I was sick of it. What really pissed me off is that he would take like the last bit of whatever snack and leave the empty container on my shelf in the pantry. He would also open unopened containers and leave them open to go stale. He had a drinking problem too and would steal anyone’s beer or liquor they left on their shelf, so he was just stealing left and right. If you caught him in the act he would insist he’d bought it and put it on your shelf accidentally, or he accidentally took it off your shelf, so sorry. He was a big dude and I was a small woman. He thought it was funny. He also chewed with his mouth open and dropped crumbs of chewed food everywhere that he didn’t pick up. He sucked.



So one day I bought a new pack of Oreos, ate most of them, scraped out the cream of the remaining handful and replaced it with toothpaste. Then put it on my shelf like normal.



He woke the entire house with his gagging. He’d been out drinking, or home drinking someone else’s drinks idk, and binged on, of course, my snacks. He shoved like three Oreos in his mouth at once and spewed all over the kitchen. Black Oreo cookie vomit everywhere.



I did this maybe three times before he stopped stealing my snacks. Another time I did toothpaste and hot sauce in the Oreos, and another time I refilled my winecoolers with pink gatorade and vinegar and dish soap. He actually drank one. When he realized I was booby trapping my snacks he screamed a lot and threw the pack of Oreos across the kitchen and dumped my shelf of snacks on the floor. He refused to clean it. I kept my snacks in my car after that.



He also left his shoes all over the house and I would find small pebbles and throw them in the right shoe only, so he was always complaining about having a pebble in his shoe so he had to stop and remove it on the way to work or class.



He would also take your laundry out of the washer and dump it on the floor of the basement if he wanted to use the washer and dryer while you were in the middle of laundry. He would steal mine and other people’s detergent too. I emptied the dryer lint catcher into his wash loads all the time.



He drank coffee all the time. My coffee pot was the communal coffee pot - we had a keurig too but he didn’t like it. When I moved out suddenly I took the coffee pot - just to toss it in the dumpster down the street. I heard the tantrum he threw the next morning was monumental.



He also kept throwing his bike in the garage in such a way that it blocked my car so I always let a little air out of the tires when I had to move his bike to get out. He had the tires replaced twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was part of a little travelling circus when I was younger and had a brief relationship with the clown. After we broke up he was being a passive aggressive jerk so I came up with some really petty revenge. In every show he was on stage in multiple scenes and had a very quick costume change before one of them. He was always in a bit of a panic to get this costume change done in time. Most shows (but not every single one so it wouldn't be too suspicious) I would sneak to his dressing table and tighten his bow tie ridiculously tight so that he had to spend precious seconds getting it back to the right length before he could put it on. It brought me such joy each time I saw him struggle with it and he never figured out that it was a deliberate act of sabotage, he just thought he must be doing something accidentally to it when he took it off.



When I got fired from the circus (the clown was the owners son and got annoyed that I started dating one of the acrobats, so he asked his dad to fire me), I stole his bow tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 When I was in high-school everyone knew I always had gum. During gym we had cubbies to leave our stuff in (yes, no lockers, it was dumb) and every couple of days someone was stealing a whole pack. I chew gum constantly. To this day even. Probably not the best for me, but going through gum like that as a teen without a job was getting costly. Plus I was just pissed someone kept stealing my stuff.



Normally at the time my go to was Orbit Sweet Mint, which I thought would be harder to tamper with. So I began to occasionally chew Big Red. Then after some normalcy in the addition became apparent when they stole a Big Red pack.



Now was the time. The following week, I took a pack of Big Red and added water and cayenne pepper to a few sticks. Smeared deodorant, stick style, on a few more. Added water and flour to some others. Some I just straight up licked. Then I wrapped them all up in their foil wrappers, positioned them back in the pack. Added some tacky glue to the lip, and closed it up to make it look and open like a fresh pack. Then I waited.



The next week on a Big Red day the bait was taken. I never had a pack stolen again. Awful? Perhaps. Effective. Yes.



They couldn't report me because they'd have to admit they have been stealing my gum. They played themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I was stuck at a job that was retaliating against me for not joining them in committing fraud, I was unable to leave that job at that point for a number of reasons



I had a box of squid in my car from fishing that I forgot about. It started to stink, it was in a plastic bag. I got to work before anyone else, and I took the plastic bag of stinky squid and stuffed in deep into a bush at the front entrance. It stunk like hell for months and nobody, to my knowledge, ever figured it out



New job, new town, new life, all is well.

#25 An ex cheated on me. I was civil with the breakup and told him I’d washed the clothes he’d left and they’d be in a box outside for him to pick up. And they were. Neatly folded and smelling sweetly. You couldn’t tell at all that I’d rubbed the crotches of his boxers on poison oak leaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 When a company asks for my phone or email address, I give them my exes if I never want to talk to them or hear from them.

#27 At work we have to share angle grinders with day and night shifts. They always seem to be hard to find one, let alone a good working one. Well they bought a couple new ones and put them in rotation for the new year. I was struggling to find one, when I found a new one that someone on nightshift had hidden for themselves. So I went looking for the most clapped out grinder I could find, put on a worn out grinding disc, and swapped it out for the hidden one. Wish I could've seen the look on the guy's face when he grabbed his "new" grinder haha.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 There was a girl in my 4th grade class who was a complete bully. One day she happened to be wearing white pants and I was lucky enough to have a cosmic brownie in my lunch. I squished that brownie and slipped it on her chair during lunch. When she got back, she sat down without looking.

#29 Dad's late wife turned into a total witch after he passed away. So much so that 3 years later my heart jumps when I see someone on the street that looks like her. Traumatizing stuff...

She wanted a guitar back that she gifted me (that she found in the trash anyway). The bag had gotten pretty dusty so I wiped it off with the rag that I used to clean up my cats puke. Without washing it first.

You didn't see or smell it or anything but knowing there's little bits of cat puke all over that thing brings me joy to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 We were in business with a Methodist church. The local church was shrinking and we made a proposal to buy the property. All signs pointed toward it happening. A new bishop was appointed and he canned the deal, closed the church without gaining approval from the membership, and told us to vacate the property.



We found out this bishop wanted to sell to a developer for 1M above asking. So we contacted the historical society and provided them with a 35 page document laying out the historicity of the church they were closing. Because this bishop did not do his due diligence, he didn’t know how to argue when he saw it was the first integrated church in the north, and the first black woman to make it integrated was still alive on the neighboring street.



We did not get to purchase the property, but the historical society sided with our argument and stopped the sale of the church to a developer. In the end, the UMC lost 1.5M in possible profit, and were forced to sell for 100k less than what we offered originally.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I was bullied badly at primary school by an older boy who who pulled my trousers down every day. He was in year 6, and I was in year 1. This went on for months, until my mum had enough and got revenge.



Both myself and the bully were in the church Christmas concert doing readings that year. The bully went up first, and really struggled with his reading, it turned out he was severely dyslexic and eventually had to stop and leave the pulpit in tears. The reverend asked if someone else would like to do the reading instead, and my mum immediately said "My son will do it", and I did the reading without issues, in addition to my own later.



After being humiliated twice in quick succession, by me the second time, the bully never bothered me again. I don't think my mum or the church knew the bully was dyslexic, but she seized the opportunity when it presented itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 It was in the 1960s. I (female, an orphan) desperately needed an apartment because I was dependent on my friends, who let me sleep on their couch. I had painstakingly saved enough money over a long period to pay a transfer fee of three months' rent (which was required). In the newspaper, I found an advertisement for what seemed to be the perfect apartment.



I arranged a meeting with the landlord. He was a man around 40 years old who seemed trustworthy. He introduced himself as an artist who owned a house in Tyrol and was only keeping the apartment (which he had inherited) as a place to sleep in case of emergency when he was in Vienna. He said this would be very rare, and if I rented the apartment, he would stay in a hotel. He absolutely did not want to give up the apartment.



He had already prepared the rental agreement form, filled it out, I signed it, received a copy, and paid the deposit. Back then, that was 2500 Austrian schillings. I could move in in two days. I would receive the keys upon moving in.



Two days later, I stood at the door with my suitcases, rang the bell, but no one answered. I tried again and again until evening, when I realized I'd been scammed and went back to my friends' place. At first, I was devastated, but after a short time, I was consumed by a burning rage. The realization that my hard-earned and saved money was gone, and that I still didn't have an apartment, almost choked me with anger. I wasn't going to let this go so easily.



The next day, I filed a police report for fraud. The detective gave me little to no hope that I would get my money back. I wasn't the first person to report this man, and it would take months before a court hearing would take place.



My next stop was a craft store where I bought a large tube of superglue. With that, I headed to the con man's apartment. Just as I was filling the three locks on the door with the superglue, the neighbor came out of her apartment and asked me what I was doing. When I told her the story and about my anger, which I felt I had to do something about, she laughed.



"Finally, someone is standing up to this swine." "He lives off this rental fraud, and women are constantly showing up at his door, but they never succeed against him. Before I said goodbye, the neighbor said, 'I'll keep my eyes open and see what happens.' 'Come back in a few days, and I'll tell you all about it.'"



That's exactly what I did a few days later. It turned out the man didn't have enough money to pay a locksmith. What did he do with my money? No idea. Since it was getting very cold, he had to spend the night in a homeless shelter. On Meldemann Street. I never found out how long he was unable to get back into his apartment. And frankly, I didn't care anymore. I never heard anything more about my fraud report. Shortly after the whole ordeal, one of my friends gave me his rented room and moved back in with his mother. But that's another story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I bought a piece of land with someone i knew quite well but when it came time to sign the deeds i had a family emergency and couldnt make it sonhe said he would put my name on as well, we had the land for a few months and i had decided to use my part for something and went to get a change of use from the local council but was told i didnt own any part of the land, after questioning the other person he said he didnt put my name on as i wasnt there at the time, so insaid he had to give me my money back and he refused.

About a year later i hear that he is trying to get 2 houses built on the land so put in an objection which stops it for a while, then when that is resolved i put in another different objection which stops it, rinse and repeat for about 3 years until he comes to me amd asks men o buy him out of his part as he cannot do anything with the land, i give him less than he bought his part for and get the full parcel of land to myself, then put in for same planning permission he did for the 2 houses and they have now been built and sold.

Never talked to him again after that but i know he lives nearby and must have seen the houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 There was this girl in my second grade class who was a total jerk to me. Stole my candy from my backpack, lied about it, constantly tried to suck up to me when I had stuff she wanted and would steal it if I said no. One day she didnt particularly do anything to me, but I really didnt want to do my writing assignment. I spent the whole period doodling all over the paper. Super egregious, no attempt at work made. And I wrote her name real big and decoratively across the whole page.



When the assignment time was up and it was time to turn it in, I feigned sadness and said she'd tried to sabotage my assignment. Watching the teacher direct her angry attention to the unsuspecting thief was glorious. Ill never forget the look on her face as she truthfully claimed innocence, but the teacher didnt believe it because "her name was right there" and "why would she make up a story for no reason". She was made to sit on the stack of extra chairs in the corner for some amount of time and she stared at me with absolute shock. She didnt mess with me again for a while and never brought it up, but she did try to steal a ton of my things on the last day of school. She got caught and the teacher even brought up the writing assignment as a "pattern of bullying".



I have no idea what got into me. I never do things like that. But it's a fond memory lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 When my husband and I were 19 and dating, we went to a local college hole in the wall concert venue to watch a metal concert. Parking was hard to come by and we had finally found a spot after looping the parking lot several times. As we are about to pull into the spot, a car full of young guys flies, tires screeching, around us and takes our spot.



We sat there staring at them in disbelief and they got out of the car and told my husband to get a haircut 😂



He was so pissed he wanted to smash their windshield but I didn't feel like getting arrested that night, so we drove up the road to the gas station and bought lots of fun things to decorate their car with.



Cans of wet dog food dumped all over the windows, banana in the tail pipe, oatmeal cream pies pulled in half and stuck all over the doors, among other fun things.



Good times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 In front of a supermarket, as I was pulling in to park in a spot, a car drove through the other side and took my spot. I told her to please just back up into the other spot. Nope. She sneered at me. So, I parked my car elsewhere, walked into the supermarket and bought a quart container of ricotta cheese. Marched back out and fling-dumped it on her car. It looked like a pterodactyl flew over it. I drove over to the other supermarket across the highway.

#37 In college I had a pre-med apartment mate that would get up at 6AM to study. BUT - as soon as he heard anyone else's alarm at say, 7:30, he would immediately run to the bathroom so you didn't have time to shower before class.



I disassembled his mechanical alarm clock (it's been awhile) and shifted the alarm hand forward 2 hours. The next morning he gets up a 4AM actual time, my roommate and my alarms go off at 5:30, we smile..... Pre-med runs to the bath and then stands on the curb in the dark for an hour waiting for the bus. He never really understood what happened. Yes we were engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I found out if you block someone and report as spam, it can make their phone life harder, especially if someone else reports them as spam.

#39 Scrubbed the toilet with my ex's toothbrush after he burned me as punishment for "disobeying" him.

#40 At an appointment with my elderly mom for her general physical the doctor told her she should get a shingles vaccine, because of her age. She and I were like "I donno if that's necessary..."



The doctor convinced us. Told us how being elderly and having medicare it would be FREE for her, and went on to explain that if I wanted it, even with regular insurance, I would need to pay out of pocket because I hadn't reached the age where they were encouraging it.



Ok, preventative? FREE? Sounds fine, right?



She later gets a bill for $480!



We contact the doctor, Sutter, Medicare... no, it's only if you have *part D*. Now, the insurance she has is in her file is just medicare, no part D. They never looked in her chart. We were never *asked* this - we were SOLD/told that because of age & medicare it would be *FREE*.



We trusted our doctor. We weren't even interested in the thing, she's on a fixed income, and I go with her to appoinments to make *sure* all queations are asked and everything gets explained and covered. I'm pretty skeptical, but her doctor was so nice and *con-vinc-ing* that we got sold.



The doctor was apologetic for getting the info wrong, but had no power about billing. Sutter was like "Oh, our fault, our bad, but pay us $480."



I. WAS. PISSED.



So, for the past 10 years every time we go in for an appointment at Sutter we steal a box of gloves.



Simple.



Kinda stupid



But each box goes for $11-$15 and we use them a lot for cleaning and at my job.



We have several kids and the elderly family memebers we take to appointments, so we go... *a lot*.



Not every visit is a hit. Sometimes, the box is almost empty. Sometimes it's a doc we really like so we wouldn't do that to 'em. And sometimes you just run out of shelf space at home.



But, we haven't needed to buy gloves in a decade. We were so *hella* set covid when it broke out.



Now sometimes when we have a doc appointment I look ask my husband and ask... "Should I bring the *big* purse?"



Silly, yes, but it *is* an odd revenge thing, and Sutter has conned us in multuple other ways, too. So as I see it, the glove train is never gonna stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I took all the sheets when I moved out of my ex’s cos I knew he had a ‘friend’ coming to town as soon as I left.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Years ago, I made a series of announcement commercials for a small store that was inside a large grocery store. There were commercials for specific holiday specials, non holiday specials and upbeat cheery reminders to visit the store, that played over the PA system. Shortly after my ex and I broke up, he moved back to that neighborhood and resumed going to that grocery store to do his shopping. My announcements were still heavy in rotation, so anytime he went shopping, he heard my happy voice over the loudspeaker. I could not have planned this better!

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 An office girl who ran a clique in the office wanted to get me fired so her friend could get hired. She baked cookies for Christmas, made a big fuss about how everyone likes them, what day she'd bring them in. I went to the store and picked up dog biscuits that looked like cookies that I had seen grabbing cat food. I brought them in and swapped them out basically right after she put them in the break room, then enjoyed as everyone who tried them bit in with disgust, but feigned that they were good if she was around. Got to see the CEO take a bite in a 1 on 1 meeting I scheduled, it was majestic as she had walked in to eavesdrop as usual and got to see his face when he thought she wasn't in the room. For sure a permanent memory. was something like 20 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The kids in high school used to tease me relentlessly because I like computers, this was back in the day when being a nerd was definitely NOT cool. It was also the start of the personal computer era. Around the same time colleges started requiring printed essays for their applications instead of handwritten ones (yes, I’m old). My classmates had no idea how to type, but nerdy me had of course been typing for years. So my classmates’ parents started hiring me to type their college essays into the computer. I made some pretty good money doing it, too. But the best part was when the bully ringleader walked into her room to find me on her computer wrapping up the typing while her mother praised my computer skills and paid me extra for doing a good job. The look on her face was priceless.

#45 I got several people to report someone on Twitch who I had problems with for spam and harassment and their account was permanently shut down and they were not able to appeal it and had a mental breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Had a jerk of a boss 25 years ago. He was the kind of jerk that liked being one, and smiled while he did it. I left that company, and about a year later I heard from a friend who still worked there that he got fired. Apparently he struggled to find work after that..so much so that his wife left and took the kids, he lost the house, and had to move back in with his mother.



About 12 years go by and I climbed the corporate ladder, and needed to hire someone. Guess whose resume ended up on my desk?



I called him in for an interview. Acted like it went well, and got him deeper into the process with another interview later. I had no intention of actually hiring him, but I wanted to get his hopes up and then dash them on the rocks. So that's what I did.



Trust me, this guy deserved every bit of it. There are dozens of people whose lives he practically destroyed who would have applauded.



Remember folks, industries are small, especially in regional markets. The people you step on on the way up are the people whose asses you have to lick on the way down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 No me, but a lady at work was married for a few years and her husband had an affair. They broke up and she got plastic surgery. Apparently he was encouraging her for years to get one, she refused.



Well.. a few months after the break up she got it done and hit the gym. He works in the building a few over but same coffee shops and food places between. She gets dressed up and shows off the work while getting lunch.



I don’t know him or met him, but she always seems pleased with herself. She has started dating a guy from our office too, so would not be surprised if lunch dates were in the cards.. haha.

#48 Guy comes into work to get food for his two young kids. He's rude, impatient and condescending. Doesn't want to wait in line or use the order kiosk, snaps at me AND his kids, is rude to the cashier.



One of his kids got an extra chicken tender, the other one didn't. Enjoy the car ride home jerk.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Placed raw eggs all along the top of their kitchen cabinets. The eggs wouldn’t be found until they were rotten and began to smell. This was over 25 years ago and I still feel bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I told one of my friends I had a crush on a guy in high school. My friend then started dating the guy. I never forgave her.



Ended up covering her house in toilet paper and putting plastic forks in the yard and snapping the handles off. It was either prom night or homecoming--basically a night that lots of kids would be out committing shenanigans. I'd given no indications I was upset by her, so she wouldn't suspect it was me, even though we lived in the same neighborhood. Still, I had fun imaging her subconscious sensing it was me and feeling shame/guilt.



Felt like sweet revenge at the time, but now I realize all I did was give her parents more work. Whoopsies lol.