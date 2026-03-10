Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gwen Stefani Addresses Her Christian Pivot After Promoting Controversial Anti-Abortion App
Gwen Stefani performing on stage with microphone, spotlight highlighting her during Christian pivot and anti-abortion app promotion.
Gwen Stefani Addresses Her Christian Pivot After Promoting Controversial Anti-Abortion App

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Gwen Stefani has addressed her public embrace of Christianity after facing scrutiny for promoting the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow, which critics have labeled an anti-abortion platform.

Detractors have pointed towards one specific prayer contained in the app which says:

“Jesus, we pray for every woman who is considering abortion, and in a special way for those who are pregnant from acts of r*pe or inc*st.”

Highlights
  • Gwen Stefani faced backlash after promoting the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow.
  • Critics pointed to a prayer asking God to guide women considering abortion, including pregnancies from non-consensual acts.
  • The singer said the birth of her son Apollo at age 44 marked the turning point in her Christian faith.

The prayer asks that women recognize “the goodness, gift, and beauty of her own life” and accept the life of the child.

    A prayer in Gwen Stefani’s app Hallow is facing criticism for urging women who were taken advantage of to avoid abortion

    Gwen Stefani smiling in a green tulle dress as she addresses her Christian pivot after promoting anti-abortion app.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    The backlash against Stefani intensified after she promoted the Hallow platform during the Christian season of Advent, encouraging her followers to download the app and participate in a daily prayer challenge.

    In the advertisement, the singer told viewers that it was “important this holiday season to spend time in prayer,” before inviting them to “download Hallow today and join me and millions of others in praying every day this Advent and Christmas season.”

    Gwen Stefani performing on stage, addressing her Christian pivot after promoting controversial anti-abortion app.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

    The controversy escalated after the video was discussed on social media and amplified by podcast host Matt Bernstein, who built a following on Instagram with posts mixing makeup looks and LGBTQ topics.

    Bernstein drew attention to the prayer addressing abortion and argued that the app reflected what he described as a conservative religious agenda.

    Gwen Stefani discussing her Christian pivot during an interview in a church setting with a male speaker.

    Image credits: Hallow: Prayer & Meditation

    Critics also pointed to the app’s ties to Catholic pro-life teachings and its reported backing from figures such as venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

    Reality television personality Chrishell Stause joined the backlash publicly, responding to the controversy with a pointed remark aimed at the singer.

    “Gwen-DON’T SPEAK. Please take your own advice on this one,” Stause wrote online, referencing Stefani’s 1996 No Doubt hit song.

    Stefani credits the birth of her son Apollo at 44 as the turning point in her faith journey

    Gwen Stefani in a black dress with a white collar, discussing her Christian pivot and anti-abortion app promotion.

    Image credits: Hallow: Prayer & Meditation

    While the controversy centered on the prayer app, Stefani has explained that her public embrace of faith stems from a deeply personal experience she describes as life-changing.

    The turning point in her spiritual journey came during a period when she believed she would never have another child.

    Gwen Stefani addressing her Christian pivot and response after promoting a controversial anti-abortion app in an interview setting

    A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

    At the time, the singer was already a mother to two sons with her then-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, now 19, and Zuma, now 17.

    In 2013, Kingston, who was about eight years old at the time, began asking his mother for another sibling.

    Stefani recalled hearing him pray for it.

    “I’m sorry, your mommy is too old to have a baby,” she remembered telling him.

    Social media comment discussing Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot and promotion of a controversial anti-abortion app.

    Gwen Stefani smiling with long blonde hair wearing a patterned jacket, addressing her Christian pivot in a public event.

    Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin

    Around the same time, Stefani began having conversations with a man she described as a former atheist who had converted to Judaism. Those discussions unexpectedly pushed her to reflect more deeply on faith.

    “He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he started talking to me about the Torah,” she explained.

    Then something happened she still struggles to explain.

    “It was like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo,” Stefani said. “I had him at 44 years old, naturally.”

    Gwen Stefani wearing a white blazer and turtleneck, addressing her Christian pivot and controversial anti-abortion app promotion.

    Image credits: gwenstefani

    She described the experience as “a full-on gift” and called it “the first miracle.”

    The experience also brought a new sense of urgency about faith.

    “It’s almost scary because the more you know, the more fear you get,” she admitted. “You realize, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m running out of time and I need to get this together. I’ve got to be a real Christian! I’m not gonna make it.’”

    The singer’s husband, Blake Shelton, dismissed rumors that the two were heading toward a split

    Gwen Stefani posing with her family on the red carpet, highlighting her Christian pivot after promoting anti-abortion app.

    Image credits: Getty/Emma McIntyre

    Stefani had long maintained ties to Catholicism. She and Rossdale were married in a Catholic church in 2002 before divorcing 14 years later.

    Their marriage was reportedly annulled in 2021, the same year she married country singer Blake Shelton.

    While discussion about the Hallow app spread online, Stefani’s personal life also became part of the conversation, with rumors repeatedly surfacing about the state of her relationship with Shelton.

    Gwen Stefani posing elegantly in a sheer gown, addressing her Christian pivot after promoting an anti-abortion app.

    Image credits: gwenstefani

    The country singer recently dismissed speculation that the couple were heading toward a split.

    “Starting in October, I think, or maybe November, I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce,’” Shelton said on Country Countdown USA.

    Gwen Stefani smiling beside a man in casual denim outfits, addressing her Christian pivot after promoting anti-abortion app.

    Image credits: gwenstefani

    He joked about how quickly the narrative seemed to change depending on whether the pair were seen together in public.

    “A week later a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store: ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

    “And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store: ‘They’re divorcing!’”

    The couple celebrated ten years together in 2025, and Shelton said the relationship still feels fresh.

    “It honestly does [feel like time is flying by],” he told People Magazine.

    “She doesn’t have to explain her faith to anyone.” Stefani’s fans defended her online

    Text message conversation screenshot with user Dominique Carter commenting on the Blake Shelton effect.

    Comment stating she has been Catholic since birth, clarifying Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot and faith journey.

    Comment on social media mentioning prayers and chance, relating to Gwen Stefani addressing her Christian pivot after promoting controversial anti-abortion app.

    Comment praising Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot and faith after promoting a controversial anti-abortion app.

    Social media comment from Roxanne Sumner discussing Christianity and old habits, related to Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot and her promotion of an anti-abortion app.

    Comment highlighting Gwen Stefani’s Christian pivot and her role in promoting Catholic faith within her family.

    Comment by Liz Ostendorp in a social media discussion about controversy and community reactions in the ska scene

    Comment from Heather E Stockwell discussing Gwen Stefani and the No Doubt Tour with reference to Just a Girl.

    Gwen Stefani speaking in an outdoor interview, addressing her Christian pivot after promoting controversial anti-abortion app.

    Comment bubble on social media by ShanHam DaBibz, joking about Blake Shelton and MAGA culture with laughing emojis.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    People commenting that she is just expressing her faith are delusional. She has partnered up with a pay for app which ties giving them money with being a "good" catholic. She is no better than the televangelists and megachurches who tell their followers that god wants them to donate their money, to line their own pockets.

    2
    2points
