“Best She’s Ever Looked”: Gwen Stefani, 55, Stuns Fans With Ageless Appearance In New Post

Gwen Stefani has once again taken the Internet by surprise with her ageless appearance.

Over the weekend, the singer posted a video highlighting her most recent promotional trip to the Big Apple, saying, “[NYC] was a dream.”

Fans are now convinced that it’s the “best she’s ever looked” as she advertises the release of her newest album, Bouquet.

Gwen Stefani’s seemingly ageless look has gotten her a string of compliments on her latest social media post

The pop star showed off her outfit—a black miniskirt, white T-shirt, a big fur coat, and matching knee-high boots—on Instagram.

It’s safe to say, her followers loved the look.

“New York looks good on you!!!!” one person gushed.

Another wrote, “Imagine walking in new york and running into Gwen Stefani the queen 😍”

“I swear you’re one of the coolest people Gwen,” a third stated. “Blakes got to be one of the luckiest guys there is.”

But to some viewers, her fashion choices and hairstyle didn’t hit the spot.

“I love you girl but what is the deal with always having your jacket, coat or shirt always hanging off your shoulder?!? #whygwen” penned one user.

“I don’t like the hair it looks chopped, I hope that’s a wig…” someone complained.

A netizen simply stated, “No girl. No.”

This isn’t the first time Gwen has created conversation surrounding her physical appearance

After Gwen debuted a stunning look on The Voice back in October, some speculated the singer may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

According to the Daily Mail, Dr. Corey Maas — a facial plastic surgeon — said that the “fuller” appearance on her face may be due to fillers, which might have been used to restore volume.

He additionally said that the absence of loose skin on her lower jaw suggests that Gwen had gotten some sort of lower facelift.

“It’s true that with the bangs, if you pull them down, they lead people to focus on the mid-face and below the eyes more, which does make [the cheeks and mid-face] look a bit fuller,” he told the outlet.

“But I also wouldn’t expect [this area] to be so full in someone her age, so she’s probably had some filler.”

Botox and a nose job were also thrown into the discussion.

Dr. Gary Linkov, another plastic surgeon who evaluates these processes done on celebrities for his YouTube channel, suggested she may have spent more than $428,000 on at least nine procedures for her face in the past few years.

Gwen’s album release marks her grand return to music — though she never quite took a break

It’s been eight years since the 55-year-old released an original studio album, but she’s kept herself busy since then.

A seasonal project entitled You Make It Feel Like Christmas was a treat for fans in 2017 and of course, her recurring appearance on the show The Voice made it clear she’s never stepped foot outside the realm of singing.

As USA Today put it, this isn’t quite a rebirth since Gwen has never disappeared from the music scene, but more of a captivating return.

For Gwen, her newest album is a “seed of hope”

In an interview with the outlet, the fashion designer revealed the reasoning behind the obvious flower metaphor of blooming and growing in her album — with titles such as Empty Vase, Marigolds, and of course, Bouquet.

“I think as I’ve matured in life, I’ve realized we all have to suffer and we all have our gifts that we’re given,” she explained. “When my life fell apart and the family broke up… that’s the point when (spirituality) started to be the real centerpiece of my life.

“I think studying my faith I realized there is a seed of hope in everything and in this creative part of my life, that hope was to create new music. That was the metaphor, having this seed blossom.”

