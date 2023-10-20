ADVERTISEMENT

This week Gwen Stefani marked a significant milestone in her life and career alongside her three children and husband, Blake Shelton.

The 54-year-old singer, along with her sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” Shelton began his touching tribute to his wife. “She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it… It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world.”

Stefani’s sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were captured in a photo sitting side by side, with Kingston dressed in a striped suit while Apollo and Zuma wore coordinating navy suits. The singer herself looked stunning in a silver sparkly dress embellished with stars, seated beside her husband Shelton, who was on the opposite side of Apollo.

“Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame,” Blake Shelton, popstar’s husband, told in his heartfelt speech

As the Hollaback Girl singer started to well up with emotion, Shelton spoke on, saying, “Today, it’s nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world.

“In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though.”

After the ceremony, Stefani expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying, “Who would have thought this girl from Anaheim would have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame thank u for walking this journey with me, singing with me all these years … i love u !!!”

In June of last year, Stefani made a successful comeback with her latest single, “True Babe.” This marked her first release since 2021’s “Slow Clap,” featuring Saweetie.