Fans Accuse Gwen Stefani Of Being "Unrecognizable" After She Debuts New Look: "Fire Your Stylist"
Fans Accuse Gwen Stefani Of Being “Unrecognizable” After She Debuts New Look: “Fire Your Stylist”

Fans have labeled Gwen Stefani “unrecognizable” after the The Voice judge debuted a new style with her signature blonde hair.

As the 55-year-old returned to the show for Monday’s battle rounds, she rocked warm blonde wavy locks with dramatic front bangs, pairing it with a bright yellow sleeveless dress, covered in sunflowers. 

  • Gwen Stefani's new hairstyle sparks fan debate; some find it unrecognizable.
  • Many fans called Gwen 'unrecognizable' after she debuted new bangs.
  • Speculation about Gwen having undergone cosmetic surgery resurfaced.

After the episode aired, viewers immediately went on social media to share their thoughts.

Gwen Stefani had fans talking after introducing a new hairstyle in the latest episode of The Voice

Image credits: gwenstefani

People had divided opinions about Stefani’s new look.

“Gwen fire your stylist… that wig w/ the bangs does nothing at all for you,” said one person.

“You don’t even look like Gwen Stefani. I miss Gwen Stefani,” one user joked.

“I thought this was Sutton,” another admitted, referring to Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Image credits: The Voice

The positive comments, however, did not go unnoticed.

One person wrote, “The natural looks amazing. You looked absolutely beautiful tonight on The Voice.”

“I love your whole look!” another gushed. “You look absolutely stunning and your sunflower dress is so lovely!”

This isn’t the first time Gwen Stefani has been scrutinized for her appearance

Image credits: Tyler Golden/NBC

Over the years, people have questioned whether or not the singer has undergone plastic surgery.

MYA suggested Stefani may have gotten lip fillers after comparing two before-and-after photos of the pop star. They also mentioned the possibility of anti-wrinkle injections, also known as Botox, to her forehead and around her eyes.

Image credits: gwenstefani

The reality show judge did mention that she wasn’t looking forward to aging back in 2004.

“I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity,” she said to People. “If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option… It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it.”

Season 26 of the singing competition is amping up with Battle Rounds

Image credits: The Voice

According to IMDB, coaches pit two artists from the same team against one another during Battle Rounds and select one to move forward to the Knockout Round.

Stefani paired up 19-year-old Sloane Simon and 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace and tasked them to sing Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, with the singer knowing it would be a tough decision to choose only one contestant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

In the end, she chose Sydney to advance but the other three judges — Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé — used their Steal on Sloane, who picked Bublé.

“Gwen’s wig is making me mad” read one of the comments

Image credits: moto_62

Image credits: Andy_Wo_Lo

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cinemichh

Image credits: KarenMe90732288

Image credits: Swimteach2

Image credits: JoMommaP4

Image credits: 3rdphalange

Image credits: pmarcalifornia

Image credits: Ckunzer1966

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Batmanzeenee
Batmanzeenee
Community Member
44 minutes ago

To each their own, but I will never understand the pillow face, balloon lips, botoxed expressionless face.

Batmanzeenee
Batmanzeenee
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To each their own, but I will never understand the pillow face, balloon lips, botoxed expressionless face.

