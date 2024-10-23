Fans Accuse Gwen Stefani Of Being “Unrecognizable” After She Debuts New Look: “Fire Your Stylist”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have labeled Gwen Stefani “unrecognizable” after the The Voice judge debuted a new style with her signature blonde hair.

As the 55-year-old returned to the show for Monday’s battle rounds, she rocked warm blonde wavy locks with dramatic front bangs, pairing it with a bright yellow sleeveless dress, covered in sunflowers.

After the episode aired, viewers immediately went on social media to share their thoughts.

People had divided opinions about Stefani’s new look.

“Gwen fire your stylist… that wig w/ the bangs does nothing at all for you,” said one person.

“You don’t even look like Gwen Stefani. I miss Gwen Stefani,” one user joked.

“I thought this was Sutton,” another admitted, referring to Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The positive comments, however, did not go unnoticed.

One person wrote, “The natural looks amazing. You looked absolutely beautiful tonight on The Voice.”

“I love your whole look!” another gushed. “You look absolutely stunning and your sunflower dress is so lovely!”

This isn’t the first time Gwen Stefani has been scrutinized for her appearance

Over the years, people have questioned whether or not the singer has undergone plastic surgery.

MYA suggested Stefani may have gotten lip fillers after comparing two before-and-after photos of the pop star. They also mentioned the possibility of anti-wrinkle injections, also known as Botox, to her forehead and around her eyes.

The reality show judge did mention that she wasn’t looking forward to aging back in 2004.

“I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity,” she said to People. “If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option… It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it.”

Season 26 of the singing competition is amping up with Battle Rounds

According to IMDB, coaches pit two artists from the same team against one another during Battle Rounds and select one to move forward to the Knockout Round.

Stefani paired up 19-year-old Sloane Simon and 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace and tasked them to sing Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, with the singer knowing it would be a tough decision to choose only one contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

In the end, she chose Sydney to advance but the other three judges — Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé — used their Steal on Sloane, who picked Bublé.

“Gwen’s wig is making me mad” read one of the comments

Image credits: moto_62

Image credits: Andy_Wo_Lo

Image credits: cinemichh

Image credits: KarenMe90732288

Image credits: Swimteach2

Image credits: JoMommaP4

Image credits: 3rdphalange

Image credits: pmarcalifornia

Image credits: Ckunzer1966