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“Taught Him A Lesson”: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attacker Identified As California Teacher
A smiling man, identified as a California teacher, in graduation attire, including a black cap and a maroon and gold gown.
Economy & Labor, Society

“Taught Him A Lesson”: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attacker Identified As California Teacher

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A major security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner took an even more shocking turn after the attacker was identified as a California teacher.

The April 25 incident happened at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, top officials, journalists, and nearly 2,500 guests had gathered for the annual event.

Highlights
  • The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, a California tutoring teacher and Caltech engineering graduate.
  • Allen allegedly attempted to breach the ballroom armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple k*ives.
  • Investigators believe Allen traveled from Los Angeles to D.C. by train to avoid airport security, specifically targeting high-ranking administration officials at the star-studded event.

Just as dinner was being served, a man allegedly rushed the security checkpoint and opened fire near the ballroom, sending guests under tables while the Secret Service rushed Trump out.

Authorities later revealed the suspect was a teacher from California, leaving many people stunned.

“I ask it all the time—do you know who’s teaching your kids?” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    The attacker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was identified as a 31-year-old California teacher

    A smiling California teacher in a graduation cap and gown with burgundy and gold accents, symbolizing achievement.

    Image credits: Colm Dougan/LinkedIn

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    Federal law enforcement sources later identified the suspect as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

    According to reports, Allen allegedly entered the Washington Hilton hotel and charged toward the ballroom where Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered.

    Sources said investigators believed he was targeting “administration officials,” though it was still unclear whether Trump was the main target or if he planned to attack anyone he could reach.

    A man with curly hair and a beard, wearing a dark blue shirt, makes a peace sign. California teacher.

    Image credits: Tasnimnews_EN

    A tweet from Gummy Fruity, responding to @TheSaviour, saying Taught Him A Lesson: they always suspect smart people. they hate smart people.

    Image credits: GummyF59250

    A tweet from @qcCultural asking why a teacher was chosen for a staged Trump assassination scenario, sparking discussion about the California teacher incident.

    Image credits: qcCultural

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    “He was trying to just breach his way in and take whoever he could,” one law enforcement source told The Post.

    A LinkedIn profile matching his name and photo showed that Allen worked as a teacher at C2 Education, a tutoring and test prep company. He had even been named “teacher of the month” in December 2024.

    He also graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A 2017 local news segment showed him presenting a prototype wheelchair emergency brake at a tech conference.

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    White House Correspondents Dinner attendees including Donald Trump, a California teacher, and a woman at a table with drinks.

    Image credits: CTV News

    “The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don’t lock the chair to the ground. But with this device, which will prevent the chair from skidding at all,” Allen said in the clip, which later resurfaced online after the sh*oting.

    Police said he was armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple knives.

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    Chaos unfolds at the White House Correspondents Dinner. A California teacher is identified as the attacker.

    Image credits: CTV News

    A social media post by Emily Johnson, a teacher, containing text about the dangers a certain individual poses to society.

    Image credits: EmilyJohn1990

    A tweet from Com Pro Mised about a California teacher, identified as a White House Correspondents Dinner attacker, indoctrinating children.

    Image credits: IwasOnceSerious

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    “He was armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple knives as he ran into that checkpoint,” DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

    One federal officer was sh*t, but the bullet hit the officer’s bulletproof vest, and he survived.

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    As soon as the attacker’s identity became public, online reactions focused heavily on the fact that he was a teacher

    California teacher escorted from the White House Correspondents Dinner. A man in a tuxedo pulls another man, in front of a woman in a sparkly dress.

    Image credits: CTV News

    As soon as Allen’s background became public, social media quickly shifted toward one question: How did a teacher end up as the suspect in such a major attack?

    “I have to wonder what he was teaching the kids?” one person wrote.

    Another added, “Headline says he ‘is’ a teacher, should now read ‘was’ a teacher.”

    “I guess HE learned a lesson this time,” another joked.

    A White House Correspondents Dinner attacker, identified as a California teacher, is escorted from the event.

    Image credits: CTV News

     

     

    A tweet from Peak World discussing how America is reaching a breaking point, and disagreement has turned deadly. White House Correspondents Dinner attacker context.

    Image credits: PeakWorld9

    Some people also questioned how he managed to get so close to the president.

    “My question is, how did he get to the White House in the first place?” one user asked.

    “And how did he pass security?” another added.

    Investigators later revealed how the attacker may have entered the event

    A man in graduation regalia, identified as a California teacher, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Cole Allen/LinkedIn

    A tweet from Joe responding to a White House Correspondents Dinner attacker, a California teacher, being identified.

    Image credits: MutiJosefa

    Officials alleged Allen likely traveled by train from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., stopping in Chicago along the way.

    Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believed he may have chosen train travel to avoid the extra scrutiny that comes with flying.

    Authorities also revealed it appeared he had purchased the firearms within the last few years.

    After the sh*oting, FBI agents raided his home in Torrance, with armored trucks and tactical teams surrounding the property late at night.

    A young man, identified as Cole Allen, a California teacher and Cal-Tech student, speaks to a reporter. He is likely the White House Correspondents Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: ABC

    Trump later addressed the incident during a White House press conference.

    “I heard a noise and thought it was a tray going down,” he said. “We heard that noise, and it was either a tray or a bullet. I was hoping it was a tray.”

    He also praised law enforcement for acting quickly.

    White House Correspondents' Dinner attacker, a California teacher, identified. A man with curly hair and blue sweater smiles.

    Image credits: News For Black Community/Facebook

    “Quite an evening in DC, Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” Trump wrote.

    DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed Allen was charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and as*ault of a federal officer, adding that more charges were expected as the investigation continued.

    “Way to absolutely ruin your life,” wrote one user

    A tweet from Cameron Tousi about a California teacher throwing away their life on political violence, hinting at the White House Correspondents Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: CameronTousi

    A Twitter post from Dastan Sherwani, verified account, questioning the label for the White House Correspondents' Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: DastanSherwani

    A tweet from Mark Huppertz discussing anger towards the president, reflecting the controversy around the White House Correspondents Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: MarkHuppertz1

    A tweet by @HimuraElBatusai asking, How the FCK he got inside with a gun? referencing the White House Correspondents' Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: HimuraElBatusai

    A tweet from TrenchMufti suggesting a staged assassination attempt to gain sympathy votes, related to the California Teacher keyword.

    Image credits: TrenchMufti

    A Twitter post from "lee tilson" comments on the White House Correspondents' Dinner attacker's "terribly poor plan."

    Image credits: Lee_tilson123

    A tweet by Oma's Corner discusses the White House Correspondents Dinner attacker, a California teacher, and a security breach.

    Image credits: Omapeters0001

    A tweet from Seeker Girl criticizing Cole for ruining his life, related to the White House Correspondents Dinner attacker.

    Image credits: SeekerGirl5519

    A tweet from Chijioke Egbo mentioning Donald Trump and violence, discussing a lesson.

    Image credits: egbo_chijioke

    A screenshot of a tweet by Gustave DeVelasco, responding to a White House Correspondents Dinner attacker query.

    Image credits: GustaveDDD

    A screenshot of a social media post expressing disappointment over a California teacher involved in violence.

    Image credits: jiushere

    A tweet from @gagoka00, with an avatar of a woman with blue lips and hair, replying to @MarioNawfal. The tweet says, what an idiot. How does he sacrifice everything for a moron president. The comment reflects on the actions of the California teacher who attacked at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Image credits: gagoka00

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Unhinged hate". No, the hatred toward that guy is entirely warranted and those people calling democrats "radicalised" are projecting so hard it's painful.

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Unhinged hate". No, the hatred toward that guy is entirely warranted and those people calling democrats "radicalised" are projecting so hard it's painful.

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