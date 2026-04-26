“Taught Him A Lesson”: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attacker Identified As California Teacher

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A major security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner took an even more shocking turn after the attacker was identified as a California teacher.

The April 25 incident happened at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, top officials, journalists, and nearly 2,500 guests had gathered for the annual event.

Highlights The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, a California tutoring teacher and Caltech engineering graduate.

Allen allegedly attempted to breach the ballroom armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple k*ives.

Investigators believe Allen traveled from Los Angeles to D.C. by train to avoid airport security, specifically targeting high-ranking administration officials at the star-studded event.

Just as dinner was being served, a man allegedly rushed the security checkpoint and opened fire near the ballroom, sending guests under tables while the Secret Service rushed Trump out.

Authorities later revealed the suspect was a teacher from California, leaving many people stunned.

“I ask it all the time—do you know who’s teaching your kids?” one user wrote.

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The attacker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was identified as a 31-year-old California teacher

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Federal law enforcement sources later identified the suspect as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

According to reports, Allen allegedly entered the Washington Hilton hotel and charged toward the ballroom where Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered.

Sources said investigators believed he was targeting “administration officials,” though it was still unclear whether Trump was the main target or if he planned to attack anyone he could reach.

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“He was trying to just breach his way in and take whoever he could,” one law enforcement source told The Post.

A LinkedIn profile matching his name and photo showed that Allen worked as a teacher at C2 Education, a tutoring and test prep company. He had even been named “teacher of the month” in December 2024.

He also graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A 2017 local news segment showed him presenting a prototype wheelchair emergency brake at a tech conference.

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“The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don’t lock the chair to the ground. But with this device, which will prevent the chair from skidding at all,” Allen said in the clip, which later resurfaced online after the sh*oting.

Police said he was armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple knives.

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“He was armed with a sh*tgun, a handg*n, and multiple knives as he ran into that checkpoint,” DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

One federal officer was sh*t, but the bullet hit the officer’s bulletproof vest, and he survived.

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As soon as the attacker’s identity became public, online reactions focused heavily on the fact that he was a teacher

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As soon as Allen’s background became public, social media quickly shifted toward one question: How did a teacher end up as the suspect in such a major attack?

“I have to wonder what he was teaching the kids?” one person wrote.

Another added, “Headline says he ‘is’ a teacher, should now read ‘was’ a teacher.”

“I guess HE learned a lesson this time,” another joked.

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🚨#BREAKING: Photos just posted by Donald Trump appear to show the suspect identified as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from California on the ground surrounded by law enforcement officers at the Washington Hilton following the shooting at the White House… pic.twitter.com/9gEVhPGJ79 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2026

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Some people also questioned how he managed to get so close to the president.

“My question is, how did he get to the White House in the first place?” one user asked.

“And how did he pass security?” another added.

Investigators later revealed how the attacker may have entered the event

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Officials alleged Allen likely traveled by train from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., stopping in Chicago along the way.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believed he may have chosen train travel to avoid the extra scrutiny that comes with flying.

Authorities also revealed it appeared he had purchased the firearms within the last few years.

After the sh*oting, FBI agents raided his home in Torrance, with armored trucks and tactical teams surrounding the property late at night.

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Trump later addressed the incident during a White House press conference.

“I heard a noise and thought it was a tray going down,” he said. “We heard that noise, and it was either a tray or a bullet. I was hoping it was a tray.”

He also praised law enforcement for acting quickly.

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“Quite an evening in DC, Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” Trump wrote.

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed Allen was charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and as*ault of a federal officer, adding that more charges were expected as the investigation continued.

“Way to absolutely ruin your life,” wrote one user

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