Adult Film Star Dante Colle Fires Bullets Into Cybertruck To Test If It’s Actually Bulletproof

Adult film star Dante Colle shot 9mm bullets at his Cybertruck to test if it was bulletproof, and was surprised by the results. Taking to his X page on October 16, the 30-year-old actor posted a viral video where he aimed a handgun at the $100,000 Tesla engine parked in the middle of an open field.

In the clip, which has since amassed over 37,000 views, Dante could be seen firing a shot into the battery-electric pickup truck.

The round subsequently created a large hole in the exterior of the Tesla Cybertruck, seemingly penetrating the vehicle at first glance.

At that point, Dante appeared to be disappointed as he exclaimed: “F–k!” before dropping his handgun on the ground and putting his hands to his head in shock.

Image credits: Tesla

A woman seemingly filming the X-rated performer could be heard quipping: “I don’t think it’s bulletproof, Dante.”

Upon inspecting the truck, one of Dante’s friends revealed that while the first round may have lodged inside the Cybertruck, it hadn’t passed through.

The adult entertainer went on to take aim again, this time positioning himself at an angle by the side of the truck for a second shot.

During this attempt, the bullet seemed to ricochet off the side, leaving a dent and scrape, but once again, it failed to penetrate the electric vehicle.

Image credits: HippieGQ_

Dante consequently shouted: “It worked!”

He later clarified on his X post: “Supposedly, it’s rated up to .45 but I used 9MM here.

“I have a mix of rounds in my container so I might’ve had a hot/hard round that hit the first time because it stopped the second one.”

A slew of people were left divided as an X user asked: “Well… now we all know. How does it stand against rifle rounds like a 7.62 x 51?”

Dante was left surprised by the results

Image credits: HippieGQ_

A person commented: “I don’t think there’s insurance for that.”

Someone else penned: “Excellent! What a tool!”

A viewer wrote: “Looks like you used the same angle there probably needs to be less metal in the tailgate and more close to the cab to protect the occupants.”

Image credits: HippieGQ_

“Really stupid, lucky didn’t ricochet and kill you,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “Absolutely do not shoot steel at that distance again. You’re asking for problems.”

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck is made from a proprietary, cold-rolled stainless steel alloy called Ultra-hard 30X, as per WorldAutoSteel.

Taking to his X page on October 16, the 30-year-old actor posted a viral video

Image credits: HippieGQ_

While high-quality steel targets are safe, targets made from inferior materials or poorly designed can be dangerous, Grizzly Targets explains.

Softer steels can deform upon impact, creating unpredictable ricochet patterns that pose a significant risk of injury.

Similarly, targets that are not properly angled or designed to deflect bullet fragments safely can cause dangerous ricochets.

Image credits: CNET

Since its release, multiple online personalities have tried testing the Cybertruck’s durability, The New York Post reported on Tuesday (October 22).

Back in May, YouTuber Zack Nelson, who runs the popular channel JerryRigEverything, uploaded a video of him unloading rounds from an arsenal of firearms into his Cybertruck.

Zack used an AR-15 and a .50-caliber rifle in his video after showing that the vehicle withstood shots from a 9mm and a .22-caliber rifle.

Rounds fired from a .17-caliber rifle, an AR-15, and a .50-caliber gun inflicted real damage, The Post reported.

Dante aimed a handgun at the $100,000 Tesla engine parked in the middle of an open field

Image credits: Tesla

Last year, an auto expert told InsideEVs that the Cybertruck would likely be able to deflect weapons that have a lower velocity like a pistol or a Tommy Gun.

However, the expert also said it wouldn’t be able to withstand faster weapons, like a .223 AR-15, which can fire bullets at a speed of around 3,000 feet per second, more than three times as fast as a Tommy Gun.

When Elon Musk first revealed the Cybertruck in 2019, he attempted to demonstrate the vehicle’s “armor glass” windows by having Tesla’s design boss throw a metal ball at the Cybertruck’s window, Business Insider reported in March.

At the time, the glass immediately broke when hit by the metal ball. The billionaire later said on social media that a prior test had compromised the window.

During an interview with Joe Rogan in 2023, Elon reportedly said that the standard Cybertruck wouldn’t have bulletproof glass, but the stainless steel doors would still be thick enough to stop a bullet.

The businessman said Tesla would also offer a version of the truck with thicker fixed-pane glass windows.

Bored Panda has contacted Dante and Tesla for comment.

