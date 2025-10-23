“What Happened?”: Bradley Cooper’s Radical Makeover Has Fans Saying He Looks Like Barry Manilow

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley Cooper, 50, has found himself in the social media spotlight for reasons beyond his films or personal life. The actor’s appearance at the New York Film Festival fueled discussions about his “new face,” with fans and critics weighing in on his transformation.

Plastic surgeons have shared their professional analysis, suggesting that Cooper may have undergone a combination of aesthetic treatments that dramatically changed his look in recent years.

Highlights Bradley Cooper’s look has sparked online debates after recent public appearances.

Experts suggest the actor may have had facelift, eyelid surgery, Botox, and skin resurfacing.

Fans shared strong opinions online, with many saying he “ruined” his original look and others stating that he now looks like Barry Manilow.

Experts broke down what could be behind Bradley Cooper’s changing face

Bradley Cooper with a new hairstyle and beard at an event, showcasing his radical makeover look.

Image credits: Michael Ostuni/Getty Images

Dr. Jonny Betteridge, a London-based aesthetics doctor, offered his thoughts on Cooper’s recent look.

“There has been a lot of discussion around Bradley Cooper’s recent appearance, and it is fair to say that at 50, he is looking quite different,” wrote Betteridge.

Bradley Cooper attending an event in a gray plaid suit and black tie, showcasing his radical makeover look.

Image credits: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“Once known for his rugged, masculine style, he now appears to have taken a turn towards a more refined and youthful look.”

The doctor highlighted potential procedures including “Botox, an upper blepharoplasty, a lower blepharoplasty, a face and neck lift, and likely some degree of laser resurfacing to increase the quality of his skin,” according to She Knows.

Looks like Bradley Cooper now has Kenny Rogers eyes pic.twitter.com/viIoGsWifK — CaptainDznuts (@CaptainDznuts) October 15, 2025

Betteridge noted subtle signs of a facelift near Cooper’s ears, pointing out that the shape of his earlobes has changed over the years.

Other surgeons also weighed in. Paul Tulley, a consultant plastic surgeon, commented on Cooper’s jawline and neckline.

Tweet criticizing Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover, sparking fans comparing his look to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: kc10usaf

“Bradley Cooper has always had excellent facial aesthetics with a well-defined, strong jawline and good bone structure. But recently, his jaw and neckline are looking more defined and there have been some changes with him looking a little slimmer in the face,” he said.

Fellow consultant plastic surgeon Patrick Mallucci added, “Looking at the latest pictures of Bradley Cooper, it looks like he’s had a facelift, and also blepharoplasty, which is eyelid surgery to open up the eyelids.”

Social media comment reacting to Bradley Cooper's radical makeover, comparing his new look to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: Callahanfamily5

“His neck looks lighter and his jawline looks well-defined, which are classic indicators of facelift surgery.”

Fans reacted strongly to Bradley Cooper’s apparent cosmetic changes, and many were thrown off

Bradley Cooper with a radical makeover, sporting a casual blazer and subtle smile, drawing fan comparisons to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: E! News

Bradley Cooper’s new face did not escape the interest of netizens. Many expressed disappointment, claiming the actor’s natural aging suited him better.

“That’s a shame,” wrote one user. “He was so good looking that the ‘age’ looked good on him!” Another added, “He’s absolutely ruined his face. I’m devastated. I loved his original face with its expression.”

Barry Manilow wearing a red jacket and black shirt, sitting indoors with a blurred background.

Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show

A third observer noted, “The character in his face is gone. Everything that made him attractive has been replaced.” Another simply stated, “Whatever work he has had done to his face has made him look more like Barry Manilow.”

Cooper has not publicly addressed the speculation, leaving fans to debate the extent of his cosmetic work.

Screenshot of a social media post referencing Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover and comparing his look to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: MerrileeA

Observers, however, noted that recent appearances at the BFI London Film Festival and a Vogue party with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 21 years his junior, showed notable signs of possible midlife aesthetic interventions.

Midlife facelifts and subtle tweaks are becoming increasingly common among men

Tweet discussing Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover prompting comparisons to Barry Manilow, posted on October 15, 2025.

Image credits: AntSpeaks

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported an eight percent overall rise in facelifts over the past year, with a 26 percent increase among men specifically.

Prices for such procedures can range from £20,000 to over £150,000, depending on the surgeon and the extent of the work being done.

Bradley Cooper with a radical makeover at a premiere, smiling and speaking into an E News microphone.

Image credits: E! News

Experts stated that numerous patients now pursue surgery in their 30s to 50s to maintain a youthful appearance, with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery saying that 32 percent of facelift patients are aged between 35 and 55.

David Jack, an aesthetics doctor, explained, “The logic is that earlier surgery is less conspicuous, maintaining the illusion of ‘effortless youth’, but it can create an odd dissonance when the face looks several years younger than the rest of the body.”

Bradley Cooper wearing a black suit and white shirt, showcasing his radical makeover resembling Barry Manilow.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Jack, however, warned of potential risks, according to The Telegraph. “The danger, if any intervention is done too aggressively or without sensitivity to male anatomy, is feminization; overly full cheeks; softened jawlines or shiny, over-polished skin.”

“The art of treating men lies in knowing when to stop and the aim is always to look like a better version of yourself, not an entirely new person,” he said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Bradley Cooper’s new cosmetic procedures on social media

Tweet text about Bradley Cooper's radical makeover sparking fans' comments comparing him to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: MN_Madman

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Bradley Cooper's radical makeover, comparing his look to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: davethefroggg

Twitter comment praising the look in Bradley Cooper's eyes following his radical makeover comparing him to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: TheOGMama321

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting that a celebrity looks similar but something seems off, related to Bradley Cooper's makeover.

Image credits: YeahNoFosho

Tweet from CaptainDznuts commenting on a radical makeover with fans comparing the look to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: CaptainDznuts

Tweet about Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover sparking fan comparisons to Barry Manilow, mentioning concerns about his appearance.

Image credits: SarahKr72870205

Bradley Cooper with a radical makeover sparking fans comparing his new look to Barry Manilow’s iconic style.

Image credits: Sh4dowM4trix

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Bradley Cooper's radical makeover, with fans comparing him to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: LynnLoera

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover, sparking comparisons to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: EssentialBusin7

Tweet from user Rebecca M discussing Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover and comparing it to generic Hollywood plastic-surgery faces.

Image credits: BerryMac

Twitter user commenting on Bradley Cooper's radical makeover, saying he looks completely different and like Barry Manilow.

Image credits: ChossUSA

Twitter reply discussing differences in earlobes and lips, commenting on Bradley Cooper's radical makeover compared to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: NinaGrace888

Tweet text reading Temu Cooper to the rescue, referencing Bradley Cooper's radical makeover and fan reactions.

Image credits: BigBlueSkyLife

Tweet from Truth Badger News criticizing vanity and mentioning plastic surgery amid Bradley Cooper’s radical makeover discussion.

Image credits: TruthBadgerNews

Fans react to Bradley Cooper's radical makeover with comparisons to Barry Manilow on social media platform.

Image credits: AliciaR65872225

Screenshot of a social media comment disputing Bradley Cooper's radical makeover resembling Barry Manilow.

Image credits: Esia50826642

Tweet from Shieldmaiden Lisa replying to a comment about aging gracefully, timestamped October 16, 2025, at 2:33 AM.

Image credits: 47_shieldmaiden

Twitter reply from user viviennejayn discussing Bradley Cooper's radical makeover and fans comparing him to Barry Manilow.

Image credits: viviennejayne

Tweet discussing how aging, drinking, and botox contribute to Bradley Cooper's radical makeover appearance changes.

Image credits: EmployaGI

