Plastic Surgeons Comment On Bradley Cooper’s Seemingly New Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Several plastic surgeons weighed in on the heated debate surrounding plastic surgery rumors about Bradley Cooper following his latest public appearance.

The 50-year-old actor and his 30-year-old supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, stepped out together after her Vogue cover party on September 14.

Cooper was quickly slammed for resembling fellow actor Charlie Sheen, leaving several fans utterly confused.

Highlights Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s recent public appearance sparked criticism and speculation that the actor may have undergone plastic surgery.

Some plastic surgeons suggested a possible “facelift” and Botox, while others insisted the changes are part of the “normal aging process.”

Netizens compared the 50-year-old Oscar nominee to actors like Charlie Sheen and Zac Efron, noting an uncanny resemblance in now-viral images.

“Not wearing my glasses and totally thought he was Charlie Sheen in the first photo,” wrote one user on social media.

RELATED:

Plastic surgeons shared their opinions on whether Bradley Cooper has recently undergone cosmetic work

Bradley Cooper smiling in a black suit, with plastic surgeons commenting on his seemingly new look at an event.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

The star couple arrived hand-in-hand at Monsieur, Baz Luhrmann’s East Village bar in New York City, to celebrate Hadid’s latest achievement.

The model graced the cover of US Vogue’s October issue, marking her second cover for the publication this year.

Gigi stunned in a sparkling, colorful floor-length Miu Miu dress featuring spaghetti straps, a scooped neckline, and patchwork detailing throughout.

Bradley Cooper in a brown suit and patterned tie, with plastic surgeons commenting on his seemingly new look.

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

Bradley opted for a muted color palette, wearing a plain satin navy blue shirt, loose black trousers, and charcoal suede boots.

The duo’s photos quickly went viral, sparking rumors that Cooper had gone under the knife.

“Definitely had some work done!” expressed one suspicious netizen.

The 50-year-old star stepped out for a celebratory dinner date with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who has graced the cover of Vogue twice this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Bradley Cooper at an event, with plastic surgeons commenting on his seemingly new look and facial changes.

Share icon

Image credits: Olga Gasnier / Getty Images

Amidst the growing speculation, Dr. Rian Maercks,the founder of The Maercks Institute, analyzed Cooper’s now-viral photos.

According to him, the A Star Is Born actor may have undergone facelift work to achieve a “firm jawline.”

Highlighting a visible contrast between Cooper’s “jawline and neck,” Dr. Maercks told Daily Mail, “Bradley Cooper appears to show midfacial descent – the natural downward migration of tissues in the central face as we lose the ligamentous support that once held them.”

Side-by-side images of a man showing a noticeable facial transformation with plastic surgeons commenting on the new look.

Share icon

Image credits: David M. Benett / Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Hannah Higgs questioning what facial work Bradley Cooper might have had, noting his face looks oddly different.

Comment on Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look, suggesting possible facelift according to plastic surgeons.

Facebook comment by Taylor Smith reacting to Bradley Cooper’s seemingly new look, mentioning plastic surgeons’ views.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The result is a visual disconnect: a firm jawline and neck juxtaposed against a central face that continues to descend.”

The surgeon suggested this visual “imbalance” may explain why fans are comparing him to 60-year-old Charlie Sheen, who has a similar facial structure.

He also noted that Cooper’s altered appearance could be the result of “one of the most common pitfalls” of facelifts, that “emphasize lateral dissection while neglecting the true foundation of facial aging: the central facial ligaments.”

Netizens compared Bradley to Charlie Sheen due to similarities in their facial structure, noting his “firm jawline” paired with a descending “central face”

ADVERTISEMENT

Man and woman holding hands at night, plastic surgeons comment on Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look.

Share icon

Image credits: XNY / Getty Images

“Instead of rejuvenating, they can exaggerate heaviness or create a caricature-like resemblance, which is perhaps why some fans are making comparisons.”

Dr. Maercks concluded by emphasizing that to achieve a “timeless” look, the focus should be on “supporting the deeper ligamentous architecture of the face, not just pulling at the edges or layering on filler.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Beverly Hills–based plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz disagreed with the plastic surgery speculation.

Bradley Cooper and a woman holding hands, with plastic surgeons commenting on his seemingly new look.

Share icon

Image credits: Aeon / Getty Images

Comment section screenshot showing a user commenting on Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look and plastic surgeons' opinions.

Comment from Kelly McArdle about celebrities, related to plastic surgeons commenting on Bradley Cooper's new look.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the recent changes in Bradley’s physical features “are due to the normal aging process.”

He told Daily Mail, “There is loss of volume below his eyelid and cheekbone, which causes hollowness and shadowing… and makes him look different than before. There is also some descent of the tip of the nose, thinning of the lips, and loss of upper lip projection, which also all happens with aging.”

According to plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz, Cooper’s changed appearance is due to the “normal aging process”

Man sitting thoughtfully, wearing a dark shirt and watch, with plastic surgeons commenting on new look trends.

Share icon

Image credits: Stacie McChesney / Getty Images

Although Dr. Diaz denied the 12-time Oscar nominee had undergone plastic surgery, he added that the actor “may have had Botox injected too low on his forehead.”

“I do not see anything that suggests he has had fillers or surgery of the face.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Diaz explained that he had compared Bradley’s “recent photos” to “multiple photos taken from different time periods,” concluding that “the differences we are seeing are due to the normal aging process.”

Side-by-side images of two men with distinct facial features discussed by plastic surgeons for their seemingly new look.

Share icon

Image credits: Aeon / Getty Images / Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

However, netizens remained convinced that The Hangover star had gotten some work done, claiming he looked like “a new person” entirely.

One fan commented, “that cannot possibly be Bradley,” while another wrote, “Charlie Sheen rebirthed.”

“What did he do to himself!!!!!!” questioned one displeased user.

“He looks like Zac Efron.”

Bradley has a two-decade age gap with his supermodel girlfriend, whom he has been dating since October 2023

Woman in a beaded dress smiling and posing with hands near her head, plastic surgeons comment on new look trends.

Share icon

Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley and Gigi, who first started privately dating in October 2023, went public with their relationship in May of this year.

While celebrating Hadid’s 30th birthday, she posted a photo with Cooper on Instagram for the first time, where the lovebirds shared a kiss beside her birthday cake.

With Gigi being 30 and Cooper 50, the two have an age gap of over 20 years.

Citing their age difference, one netizen mockingly shared a theory as to why Cooper’s face looked different during the couple’s date night outing.

A couple sharing a kiss at a party, with a cake in the foreground, discussed by plastic surgeons about a new look.

Share icon

Image credits: benjaminrosser / gigihadid / Instagram

The user named Simone Hodgson wrote online, “Ha that’s what happens when u date a teenager.”

“Dating a woman 20 years younger will make any man get “work” done, especially if he’s a celebrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why, just why? Was such a handsome man!!! I hardly recognized him now,” expressed one social media user

Screenshot of a social media comment by Jeseé McSpadden saying It’s giving Charlie Sheen with surprised face emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment section screenshot displaying a user comparing a celebrity's new look, related to plastic surgeons' views on Bradley Cooper.

Comment from Lauri Kruger on plastic surgeons discussing Bradley Cooper’s seemingly new look and face changes on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look shared in a social media post with a surprised emoji.

Comment from Autumn Wetson questioning Bradley Cooper's new look, relevant to plastic surgeons discussing his appearance changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment section featuring a user named Kahlua Chukkles discussing Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Alyssa Grant about Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look in a social media message discussing plastic surgeons.

Commenter Manny Rodriguez reacting to a post discussing Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look and plastic surgeons' opinions.

Commentary from plastic surgeons on Bradley Cooper's changed facial features, focusing on eyes and nose differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Kathleen Vermilyea Ciliento sharing an opinion on Bradley Cooper's new look in a social media comment.

Comment from plastic surgeons about Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look with close-up text of a social media reaction.

Comment from Penny Ginger discussing Bradley Cooper's new look, referencing plastic surgeons' opinions and model diet speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from plastic surgeons discussing Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look and possible changes to his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by Sara Katherine Johnstone discussing Bradley Cooper’s seemingly new look.

Comment section showing a user’s reaction to Bradley Cooper’s seemingly new look, discussing plastic surgeons’ opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting plastic surgeons' opinions on Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look shared in a social media message.

Commentary on Bradley Cooper's seemingly new look with insights from plastic surgeons and observations on his appearance changes.

ADVERTISEMENT