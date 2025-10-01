Pop Star Dyes Her Armpit Hair At Paris Fashion Week, Sparking Mixed Reactions: “Chicken Feathers”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosalía has never shied away from challenging conventional beauty standards and setting new trends in the process.

Over the years, the Spanish singer has been credited with popularizing gel nails, tracksuits, and even dramatic eyebrows.

However, she debuted a new trend at Paris Fashion Week, dyed armpit hair, which has ignited a debate on social media.

Highlights Rosalía made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week with her trendsetting choice to bleach her armpit hair white.

Some fans praised her unconventional style, while others criticized the look as “ridiculous” and “feminine nonsense.”

Rosalía firmly defended her choice against the negative attention, emphasizing her right to express herself.

“Crazy people go to Paris… I think everyone will not like this trend,” wrote one harsh netizen.

“Tell me this is a joke… I thought she had glued some duck or chicken feathers,” wrote one mocking user.

Rosalía has always been a trendsetter in unconventional beauty standards, such as her dramatic feather eyebrow look

Pop star with dyed armpit hair posing at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a black lace dress and long wavy hair.

The annual Paris Fashion Week kicked off on September 29 at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

The Con Altura singer attended designer Julie Kegel’s runway show at the event, wearing a stylish two-piece set.

She donned a black-and-white romantic gothic ensemble, featuring a halterneck top with unique cutouts resembling a vest and tie-like detailing.

It was paired with a matching black-and-white pleated midiskirt with a risqué slit running up her thigh to the waist, tied together with thin white satin drawstrings.

Pop star modeling at Paris Fashion Week wearing a futuristic outfit with dancers, highlighting armpit hair dyed fashion trend.

Rosalía accessorized with knee-high sheer lace tights and pointed-toe balletic heels, with thick ribbons crisscrossed around her ankles and tied in a bow at the back.

The singer kept her makeup minimal, wore no jewelry except for a bejeweled cross embedded on the manicured nail of her right ring finger, and had her hair loosely tied back.

The 33-year-old arrived at Paris Fashion Week sporting bleached armpit hair, flaunting her new beauty trend

Pop star posing indoors in a strapless top, showing dyed armpit hair, related to Paris Fashion Week reactions.

While greeting fans, posing for paparazzi, and signing autographs at the event, Rosalía’s sleeveless top gave a full view of her unshaved armpit hair.

Fans noticed that it was bleached white, somewhat matching the color palette of her outfit.

Showing unshaved armpit hair in public is not entirely uncommon, as several celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Gigi Hadid, and others, have participated in the practice in the past.

Pop star at Paris Fashion Week showing dyed armpit hair while wearing a black and white outfit, sparking mixed reactions.

Notably, Roberts showcased her unshaven underarms as far back as the 1999 London premiere of her hit film Notting Hill.

However, bleached armpits had not been done by any star before, making Rosalía’s latest public display a bold new trend.

“The definition of Fashion these days is no longer certain,” expressed one netizen on social media.

The LA FAMA singer looked stunning in a romantic gothic black-and-white two-piece ensemble while attending a fashion show

Pop star showing dyed armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week, wearing black and white outfit against stone backdrop.

Comment on social media post showing mixed reactions to pop star dying her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

Comment on pop star dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week sparking mixed reactions online.

“Artists don’t know what to do to get noticed.”

In 2023, while attending the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, the pop star turned heads with her over-the-top eyebrows, each feathered and segmented in an artistic way.

Around the same time, she also popularized her signature Motomami aesthetic—a fusion of hard ‘moto’ energy with soft, vulnerable ‘mami’ energy, blended with influences from biker culture, Y2K style, and Japanese anime.

Pop star at Paris Fashion Week winking and smiling, highlighting her dyed armpit hair sparking mixed reactions.

The aesthetic became a significant trend in street-style fashion.

Due to her unique fashion sense and trendsetting choices, several major designer brands collaborated with Rosalía.

The singer-songwriter was recently announced as the face of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 campaign, and this summer, she was also revealed as an ambassador for New Balance in a five-part campaign.

Rosalía invented the Motomami aesthetic, which became a huge trend in street-style fashion

Pop star posing at Paris Fashion Week, surrounded by photographers capturing her bold dyed armpit hair and unique outfit.

Comment on social media about pop star dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week sparking mixed reactions.

Comment saying my aunt-grandmother's armpits with heart eyes emoji reacting to pop star dyeing armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

In 2024, she also became a global ambassador for Dior and starred in an advertising campaign for the Lady Dior handbag.

She is currently working on her upcoming fourth studio album, Lux, previously called R4, expected to be released in November of this year.

Her bleached underarms ignited a heated debate online, with some fans defending her choice, citing that it’s her body, while others criticized the singer.

Pop star posing at Paris Fashion Week showing dyed armpit hair and unique black and white outfit.

Instagram comments discussing the difficulty of removing and dyeing armpit hair after a pop star’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

“Your body is yours and you do with it what you want, let them criticize you because they have no courage to do it,” wrote one supportive fan.

“Each one does what he likes best. Hairy or not, her armpits. She’s very good in her music, and I love how she sings and has her own style, whatever,” added another user.

Pop star at Paris Fashion Week wearing a white body suit with bold makeup and styled hair posing indoors.

Meanwhile, some dissenting netizens called her move “IDIOCRACY,” with one user writing, “I just needed to see that it’s fashionable to wear your armpits dressed in hair! I really can’t with this feminine nonsense!”

The two-time Grammy winner clapped back at haters in the comments section of an Instagram post

Pop star taking a mirror selfie in a white feather-inspired dress at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing dyed armpit hair.

One user criticized Rosalía for not shaving her armpits on an Instagram post, asking, “Is it hard to remove underarm hair?”

However, the singer, who has faced several public criticisms in the past, replied with a calm yet fiery response.

“Yes, but it’s even more expensive to dye it, so you’re welcome for the service.”

Pop star posing with black veil and necklace at Paris Fashion Week, known for dyeing her armpit hair.

She has always been known for her bold and unconventional style choices, and hence, the bleached armpits appeared to be a style statement during the Fashion Week.

“The day we stop having opinions on whether a woman or man shaves or not we will start changing this world,” commented one fan.

“This does nothing but show the deficiencies that this girl has; it’s a shame, it’s no longer a matter of fashion,” one social media user expressed

Comment on social media post saying it's the winter when the user puts on Rexona without shaking, with 915 likes.

Comment about a pop star dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week, sparking mixed social media reactions.

Instagram comment by user nataliabracho_ stating colored armpit hair will be fashionable, related to pop star and Paris Fashion Week.

Social media comment criticizing armpit hair dyeing as unhygienic and expressing disgust over younger generations copying the trend.

Comment on social media discussing celebrities wearing hair in armpits, related to pop star dyeing armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

Comment on social media criticizing a pop star's dyed armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week, calling it pitiful for attention.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a pop star dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

Comment praising pop star's bold fashion choice at Paris Fashion Week, highlighting mixed reactions and unique style.

Comment on social media by user aliciajovi._hnson praising a pop star's boldly confident and artful style at Paris Fashion Week.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to a pop star dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

Comment praising a pop star's unique style and showing appreciation for her authentic, unfiltered fashion week appearances.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a pop star’s confidence after dyeing her armpit hair at Paris Fashion Week.

