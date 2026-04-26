Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Comment Following Major Security Incident At White House Dinner

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Erika Kirk once again found herself under public scrutiny after her reaction during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner security scare sparked major backlash online.

On April 25, the incident occurred at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, journalists, and top officials had gathered for the annual dinner before chaos broke out following a major security incident near the ballroom.

Highlights The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was cut short on April 25 after a g*nman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, opened fire in the lobby of the Washington Hilton.

Erika Kirk faced intense social media backlash for her tearful reaction during the evacuation.

Authorities confirmed that a Secret Service agent survived being shot at close range thanks to a bulletproof vest.

As guests rushed out and panic spread inside the venue, Erika’s response quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Soon after, social media users began heavily criticizing her reaction, with one person writing, “Lol that lady always manages to be in the spotlight in every freaking situation.”

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Erika Kirk’s emotional reaction quickly became the center of attention after the White House incident

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Erika Kirk attended the Fox News VIP party with commentator Lawrence Jones before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Follow: @AFpostpic.twitter.com/0xqelUQGFW — AF Post (@AFpost) April 26, 2026

According to eyewitnesses at the event, Erika was visibly shaken and in tears as security rushed her out of the ballroom after gunsh*ts were heard.

She reportedly kept saying, “I just want to go home. I just want to go home,” as she tried to leave the scene.

For many, the moment was especially emotional because it happened more than six months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

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The sudden sound of gunfire at another public event reportedly triggered strong reactions among several attendees.

Witnesses also shared that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looked disoriented and was carried out by his security team, while panic spread across the ballroom.

As clips of Erika Kirk’s comment went online, social media users were divided

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As clips and reports spread online, reactions became harsh. Some users mocked her emotional response and questioned whether it was genuine.

“‘I just wanna go home’ after being on tour for 6 months and abandoning your kids,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I just wanna go home, and then she stands outside to make sure everyone sees her cry. I’m so over it.”

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“She waited to get to the reporters to say her line,” one viewer commented.

Others were even more blunt, writing, “Crying on stage after abandoning the kids for 6 months is crazy work. The Academy Award goes to.”

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🇺🇸 Photographs show how the Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson are evacuated by security service employees after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. pic.twitter.com/jgRBKJmhug — RusWar (@ruswar) April 26, 2026

Trump shares footage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and shooter on the ground pic.twitter.com/wJRx60kAA3 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2026

Security checking people at the White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/61GybqlqdX — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 26, 2026

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Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some defended her, feeling people were being unnecessarily cruel.

“That’s wild. She’s a human being, not content. When did showing basic empathy become the controversial take?” one person wrote.

The White House dinner turned into chaos after a gunman opened fire at the venue

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Erika Kirk is going to need so many fireworks to get over this one https://t.co/1a553vrKCu — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 26, 2026

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The incident happened around 8:30 p.m., about 20 minutes after Trump and Melania entered the ballroom.

According to police, 31-year-old Cole Allen, a teacher and Caltech graduate from California, allegedly rushed toward the ballroom armed with a sh*tgun and multiple knives.

Authorities shared he was stopped by Secret Service agents in the lobby before reaching the president.

One Secret Service agent was sh*t “from a very close distance with a very powerful g*n,” but survived because of a bulletproof vest, Trump said.

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CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, who was attending the dinner, described the terrifying moment, “All of a sudden, I start hearing g*nshots in the hall right near me. And the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground.”

More than 2,000 guests reportedly scrambled under tables as at least five shots rang out. The event was canceled by 9:45 p.m.

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DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro later confirmed charges against the suspect, adding, “Make no mistake, there will be many more charges.”

Trump also urged calm afterward, saying, “I asked that all Americans recommit with their hearts and resolve our differences peacefully.”

“The man has been captured… he’s a sick person.”

He also added that despite the terrifying moment, the room briefly felt united. “I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful.”

“She reminds me of Amber Heard so bad,” wrote one user

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