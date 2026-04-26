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Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Comment Following Major Security Incident At White House Dinner
Erika Kirk's emotional reaction, visibly crying, standing beside a bearded man, after a White House dinner security incident.
Economy & Labor, Society

Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Comment Following Major Security Incident At White House Dinner

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Erika Kirk once again found herself under public scrutiny after her reaction during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner security scare sparked major backlash online.

On April 25, the incident occurred at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, journalists, and top officials had gathered for the annual dinner before chaos broke out following a major security incident near the ballroom.

Highlights
  • The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was cut short on April 25 after a g*nman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, opened fire in the lobby of the Washington Hilton.
  • Erika Kirk faced intense social media backlash for her tearful reaction during the evacuation.
  • Authorities confirmed that a Secret Service agent survived being shot at close range thanks to a bulletproof vest.

As guests rushed out and panic spread inside the venue, Erika’s response quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Soon after, social media users began heavily criticizing her reaction, with one person writing, “Lol that lady always manages to be in the spotlight in every freaking situation.”

RELATED:

    Erika Kirk’s emotional reaction quickly became the center of attention after the White House incident

    Erika Kirk, with long blonde hair, wears a cream blazer, looking intently. White House dinner security incident.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

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    According to eyewitnesses at the event, Erika was visibly shaken and in tears as security rushed her out of the ballroom after gunsh*ts were heard.

    She reportedly kept saying, “I just want to go home. I just want to go home,” as she tried to leave the scene.

    For many, the moment was especially emotional because it happened more than six months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

    Erika Kirk and others at a formal White House dinner table after a major security incident, looking towards the right.

    Image credits: CTV News

    A tweet from Kiran George about horrible acting. This social media post contributes to the security incident backlash conversation.

    Image credits: KiranGeorge86

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    The sudden sound of gunfire at another public event reportedly triggered strong reactions among several attendees.

    Witnesses also shared that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looked disoriented and was carried out by his security team, while panic spread across the ballroom.

    As clips of Erika Kirk’s comment went online, social media users were divided

    Guests at a White House dinner in tuxedos, including a man in the foreground, during a major security incident.

    Image credits: MSNOWNews

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    A tweet from Andrew with a blue checkmark, stating, "crazy they didn't let him pose for a photo op this time." White House Dinner.

    Image credits: lionberger5458

    A tweet from Karen @kjch, reading They got Vance out sooner than Trump. This tweet contributes to White House Dinner backlash.

    Image credits: kjch

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    As clips and reports spread online, reactions became harsh. Some users mocked her emotional response and questioned whether it was genuine.

    “‘I just wanna go home’ after being on tour for 6 months and abandoning your kids,” one person wrote.

    Another added, “I just wanna go home, and then she stands outside to make sure everyone sees her cry. I’m so over it.”

    Erika Kirk, dressed in a red gown, is seen at a White House Dinner, with a man in a tuxedo nearby.

    Image credits: MSNOWNews

    “She waited to get to the reporters to say her line,” one viewer commented.

    Others were even more blunt, writing, “Crying on stage after abandoning the kids for 6 months is crazy work. The Academy Award goes to.”

    Security personnel with firearms on stage during a White House dinner following a major security incident.

    Image credits: BNONews

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    Jayson's tweet asking America about gun laws. A comment sparking backlash after a major security incident.

    Image credits: jaysonjournal

    A tweet from Michael about a major security incident, asking why Vance was prioritized.

    Image credits: likemik_e

    Erika Kirk in two images: one at a formal event, the other a close-up of her face, potentially facing backlash.

    Image credits: ShaykhSulaiman

    Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some defended her, feeling people were being unnecessarily cruel.

    “That’s wild. She’s a human being, not content. When did showing basic empathy become the controversial take?” one person wrote.

    The White House dinner turned into chaos after a gunman opened fire at the venue

    Erika Kirk, visibly distressed, is escorted by a security guard after a major security incident at White House dinner.

    Image credits: sarasidnertv

    A meme showing a woman crying and a man asking, What are you doing? Are you trying to cry? This relates to Erika Kirk and backlash from a security incident.

    Image credits: Gulf_Frontier

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m., about 20 minutes after Trump and Melania entered the ballroom.

    According to police, 31-year-old Cole Allen, a teacher and Caltech graduate from California, allegedly rushed toward the ballroom armed with a sh*tgun and multiple knives.

    Authorities shared he was stopped by Secret Service agents in the lobby before reaching the president.

    One Secret Service agent was sh*t “from a very close distance with a very powerful g*n,” but survived because of a bulletproof vest, Trump said.

    Erika Kirk, tearful in a gold dress, beside a bearded man in a suit, amidst backlash after a White House dinner security incident.

    Image credits: sarasidnertv

    A tweet from Midnight Monaye, user @MidnightMonaye, replying with Lmfaaaaaaoooo her signature drive by cry. This relates to the backlash after a comment.

    Image credits: MidnightMonaye

    CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, who was attending the dinner, described the terrifying moment, “All of a sudden, I start hearing g*nshots in the hall right near me. And the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground.”

    More than 2,000 guests reportedly scrambled under tables as at least five shots rang out. The event was canceled by 9:45 p.m.

     

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    A post shared by Sara Sidner (@sarasidnertv)

    DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro later confirmed charges against the suspect, adding, “Make no mistake, there will be many more charges.”

    Trump also urged calm afterward, saying, “I asked that all Americans recommit with their hearts and resolve our differences peacefully.”

    “The man has been captured… he’s a sick person.”

    He also added that despite the terrifying moment, the room briefly felt united. “I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful.”

    “She reminds me of Amber Heard so bad,” wrote one user

    A social media comment criticizing Erika Kirk following a major security incident and school shootings.

    Image credits: alyssal42740043

    A tweet from @youdfallapart, Billie with the lights up!, replying to @beyoncegarden. The tweet reads: oh my god can she give it a rest genuinely. This is connected to the major security incident.

    Image credits: youdfallapart

    A tweet from Eco-Lefty discussing Erika Kirk and the White House Dinner security incident backlash.

    Image credits: EarthFirstVoter

    A Twitter post by Nabeel, @NalbenBax, expressing anger and referring to children living without a father. This relates to the White House Dinner security incident.

    Image credits: NalbenBax

    A tweet from Momo @thedivaszn replying to @beyoncegarden, stating "I wanna go home" shes literally everywhere BUT home. Reflects backlash regarding a major security incident at White House.

    Image credits: thedivaszn

    A tweet from Lexy expressing support after a major security incident at White House dinner, reflecting backlash.

    Image credits: FromLexy

    A Twitter screenshot showing a user comment critical of Erika Kirk, referencing a major security incident at White House Dinner.

    Image credits: fantasizemafia

    A tweet from @hetoofabb reading "aint s*** funny about this," showing social media backlash after a security incident.

    Image credits: hetoofabb

    A tweet from Alfie comparing someone to Amber Heard, related to Erika Kirk's backlash after a security incident.

    Image credits: flash101808

    A tweet from Mob7Ties expressing strong opinions. Relevant to Erika Kirk and White House dinner security incidents.

    Image credits: tune_tang

    A tweet from Adyln Rogers, @just_2laugh, criticizing someone for appearing fake after a comment, potentially referencing the Erika Kirk backlash.

    Image credits: just_2laugh

    A tweet from @HarmonyFlame saying "You people are extremely vile humans" that could be related to White House dinner security incident.

    Image credits: HarmonyFlame

    A tweet about Erika Kirk and the White House dinner, questioning why she was there amidst a security incident.

    Image credits: cassandra_sue

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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