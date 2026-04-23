51 Stereotypes About Countries That Are Not True At All, Confirmed By Locals
With the help of the internet, we can learn a lot about the world without ever leaving home. The trouble is, not everything online is true. And when so much information gets repeated often enough, it becomes easy to believe things that are completely wrong.
That’s exactly why Reddit users from around the globe took it upon themselves to debunk some of the most common myths people still hold about their countries. From Australia to Albania and beyond, scroll down to see what they had to say. It’s quite the eye-opener.
This post may include affiliate links.
Look up the current Yuki Adachi situation if you truly think Japan is this wonderful, happy country. The outside world usually only sees what they want foreigners to see.
Some Irish people have noticed that if they stop drinking then blood starts appearing in their alcohol system.
I think most of us are pretty indifferent to them. I also think that whenever there's talk of scrapping the Monarchy, a lot of us look at what's going on elsewhere in the world and think, do we REALLY want a President?
I've lived in Australia all my life and have never been the slightest bit afraid of our wildlife. I do however think it would be scary to go walking in a forest where there might be a leopard or bear!
Maybe they think the people are running to get away from the wild animals.
There is a nasty element of racism and right-wing values in Australia. Anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and Trump admirers are making things worse. We could well end up like the US if we're not careful
We germans joke that Bavaria is infact a foreign nation accidentally being part of Germany
I think the Phillipines also have representation in the US parliament while not being an official state IIRC, right?
If UNICEF for example is to be believed, the current crisis comes with about 20 million people who suffer from starvation, mostly children. Do we better believe "Anonymous", a single "African from Sudan"?