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With the help of the internet, we can learn a lot about the world without ever leaving home. The trouble is, not everything online is true. And when so much information gets repeated often enough, it becomes easy to believe things that are completely wrong.

That’s exactly why Reddit users from around the globe took it upon themselves to debunk some of the most common myths people still hold about their countries. From Australia to Albania and beyond, scroll down to see what they had to say. It’s quite the eye-opener.

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#1

Text revealing Japan's true realities, challenging common stereotypes about countries. A local's honest view.

dasaigaijin Report

18points
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look up the current Yuki Adachi situation if you truly think Japan is this wonderful, happy country. The outside world usually only sees what they want foreigners to see.

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1point
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    #2

    Humorous text refuting stereotypes about countries, stating Ireland drinks more than thought.

    ShoulveTriedHarder Report

    17points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some Irish people have noticed that if they stop drinking then blood starts appearing in their alcohol system.

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    #3

    A post from spicysanger challenging stereotypes about countries: New Zealand's rivers are 60% unswimmable due to pollution.

    spicysanger Report

    17points
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    #4

    A comment dispels stereotypes about countries, stating India is not spiritual, but its people are materialistic.

    OkReason6325 Report

    17points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I realize this is not a predominate factor in India, there is still the p**p thing.

    1
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    #5

    Reddit post: Canadian local debunks stereotypes about countries, noting his city gets only one week of snow yearly.

    Neither-Reserve-4762 Report

    16points
    POST
    qofcheez avatar
    Tara Noe
    Tara Noe
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's also a lot hotter is the summer than people realise. Southern Ontario often gets to 30-35 degrees

    0
    0points
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    #6

    Reddit comment debunks the stereotype that all Alaskans live in igloos and ride polar bears. Focuses on Stereotypes About Countries.

    Substantial_Fail Report

    15points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they can see Russia from their kitchen windows.

    1
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    #7

    JackHardy182 debunks a British stereotype about loving the royal family, confirming many don't. Stereotypes about countries are false.

    JackHardy182 Report

    15points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think most of us are pretty indifferent to them. I also think that whenever there's talk of scrapping the Monarchy, a lot of us look at what's going on elsewhere in the world and think, do we REALLY want a President?

    3
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    #8

    Gamerx88 clarifies a stereotype about countries: Singapore is its own country, not part of China or Malaysia.

    gamerx88 Report

    15points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there, pretty cool.

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Text from AnonymousEngineer_ explaining Australian wildlife. It debunks common stereotypes about countries being unsafe.

    AnonymousEngineer_ Report

    14points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lived in Australia all my life and have never been the slightest bit afraid of our wildlife. I do however think it would be scary to go walking in a forest where there might be a leopard or bear!

    4
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    #10

    Anonymous comment challenging stereotypes about countries, noting Kenya is more than just wild animals and runners.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they think the people are running to get away from the wild animals.

    2
    2points
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    #11

    Indonesian local debunks stereotype about countries: Bali is a country. Confirmed by locals, this is not true.

    geniusretardFC Report

    14points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's NOT? Errrr mrrr grrrd, LOL.

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Lithuania local debunks stereotypes about countries, stating its prosperity, happiness, and reversing negative trends.

    statykitmetronx Report

    14points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, good for you, whoever you are and wherever that is.

    0
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    #13

    A local refutes stereotypes about Scottish food and teeth, confirming these country stereotypes are not true.

    gwainbileyerheed Report

    14points
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    #14

    Local comment from tzave corrects common stereotypes about countries, describing Greece's winter beauty and mountains.

    tzave Report

    13points
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    #15

    A text post from a local refuting common stereotypes about countries, specifically Brazil's language, climate & cities.

    guiporto32 Report

    13points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Addressing common stereotypes about countries: Czechoslovakia split in 1993, now Czech Republic & Slovakia. Slovakia & Slovenia differ.

    foodwithnoob Report

    13points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like you might be a bit confused also.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    A user expresses frustration with France beret stereotypes about countries. Locals confirm they are not true at all.

    Shuyuya Report

    13points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like something a ftench person would say.

    1
    1point
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    #18

    A comment by folklaura13 about stereotypes about countries: Brazil's locals are all hotties playing soccer and samba.

    folklaura13 Report

    13points
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    #19

    User _sariona_ debunks country stereotypes, confirming Finland's schools have homework & tests.

    _sariona_ Report

    13points
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    #20

    Text from Pseudolos on the complexities of living in Italy for non-Italians, debunking Stereotypes About Countries.

    Pseudolos Report

    13points
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    #21

    Text post about college in Norway debunking stereotypes about countries regarding free education due to living costs.

    Elektrikor Report

    13points
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    #22

    Screenshot of a post from strangeMeursault2 describing Australia's 'nation of Karens' contrasting easy-going stereotypes about countries.

    strangeMeursault2 Report

    12points
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    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a nasty element of racism and right-wing values in Australia. Anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and Trump admirers are making things worse. We could well end up like the US if we're not careful

    3
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    #23

    A local debunks French country stereotypes about showering and shaving being not true, confirming eating frogs.

    frdlyneighbour Report

    12points
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    #24

    Uhhalivia's post debunks common stereotypes about countries, noting India is the 2nd largest English-speaking country.

    uhhalivia Report

    12points
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    #25

    Anonymous text clarifying Lithuania's distinct identity from Russia, Poland, or Latvia, debunking stereotypes about countries that are not true.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    #26

    Reddit user BenneIdli debunks India stereotypes about countries: 'not scammers, but victims'. Confirmed by locals.

    BenneIdli Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Vadovash's comment: Ukraine. We're not the part of Russia! Challenging common stereotypes about countries.

    Vadovash Report

    12points
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    #28

    Anonymous comment corrects stereotypes about Americans (fat, guns, trucks) saying only some are, others are just fat. Stereotypes About Countries.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 'merican and I'm not fat and I do love my F150 and guns.

    -1
    -1point
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    #29

    Anonymous comment: Bavaria/Southern Germany is not representative for the whole country. Debunking stereotypes about countries.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We germans joke that Bavaria is infact a foreign nation accidentally being part of Germany

    0
    0points
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    #30

    An image shows a user debunking stereotypes about countries. Text: Not everyone in Somalia is a pirate. Source: I am in Somalia. Not true!

    NSAMGQ Report

    11points
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    #31

    Anonymous comment about false South African stereotypes, like animals on streets or no internet, proving stereotypes about countries wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #32

    A Saudi local debunks common stereotypes about their country regarding wealth & hijabs, confirming these claims are not true.

    WristtooWripped Report

    11points
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    #33

    ReGrigio's comment: Mafia in Italy is a thing of the past, debunking stereotypes about countries.

    ReGrigio Report

    11points
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    #34

    A user comment debunking a stereotype about countries: that Spaniards sleep long siestas daily. Confirmed not true by locals.

    HappyTaroMochi13 Report

    11points
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    #35

    ItsSirba's text post correcting the false stereotype that Portugal is a Spanish province. Stereotypes about countries that are not true.

    ItsSirba Report

    10points
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    #36

    Albania mafia stereotypes about countries, confirmed by locals as untrue and stemming from the movie Taken.

    AbSoLuTiOnZeR0 Report

    10points
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    #37

    Estonian local confirms stereotypes about countries are not true, clarifying misconceptions about language and development.

    IamNameuser Report

    10points
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    #38

    A user comment debunks stereotypes about countries, noting a Pizza Hut with a view near Egypts Giza pyramids.

    azzooz_el_lazzooz Report

    10points
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    #39

    YuoKelly's post about Aruba's expensive life, low wages, and past xenophobia debunks stereotypes about countries that are not true.

    YuoKelly Report

    10points
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    #40

    User GlitchyPranks28's comment on Hungary's corruption and politics, highlighting a stereotype about countries.

    GlitchyPranks28 Report

    10points
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    #41

    User Jvartim refutes Stereotypes About Countries, specifically Romania, addressing gypsies & poverty. Confirmed by locals.

    Jvartim Report

    9points
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    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you do have vampires, right?

    2
    2points
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    #42

    A Filipino local confirms the truth about common stereotypes about countries, discussing language, heritage, and history.

    Khysamgathys Report

    9points
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    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the Phillipines also have representation in the US parliament while not being an official state IIRC, right?

    0
    0points
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    #43

    A text post challenging Stereotypes About Countries, specifically Norway's cuisine, noting innovative bacon-cheese hot dogs.

    FragranceCandle Report

    9points
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    #44

    A Reddit comment challenging historical stereotypes about countries regarding Scotland's colonial role and oppression.

    Monty423 Report

    9points
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    #45

    Text reveals a stereotype about countries: Canadians eat maple syrup only occasionally, not all the time, confirmed by locals.

    alwayslost71 Report

    8points
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    #46

    Anonymous comment from a local, confirming a stereotype about Cyprus not being part of Greece is not true.

    Cpt_Cunthart Report

    8points
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    #47

    A Swiss local debunks stereotypes about countries, stating they are not all rich bankers but a normal country.

    DVMyZone Report

    8points
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    #48

    Local Dewpk041's post challenges stereotypes about countries, noting Hungarians' tendency to play the victim.

    Dewpk04 Report

    8points
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    #49

    DRmetalhead19's text post refutes stereotypes about countries, detailing the Dominican Republic's mountains and interior, not just beaches.

    DRmetalhead19 Report

    8points
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    #50

    Anonymous Sudanese local comment refutes stereotypes about countries: NO we aren't starving. Confirmed by Locals.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If UNICEF for example is to be believed, the current crisis comes with about 20 million people who suffer from starvation, mostly children. Do we better believe "Anonymous", a single "African from Sudan"?

    3
    3points
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    #51

    Text challenging stereotypes about countries, showing Spain's history distorted by propaganda. These stereotypes are not true.

    mascachopo Report

    6points
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