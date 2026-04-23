ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of the internet, we can learn a lot about the world without ever leaving home. The trouble is, not everything online is true. And when so much information gets repeated often enough, it becomes easy to believe things that are completely wrong.

That’s exactly why Reddit users from around the globe took it upon themselves to debunk some of the most common myths people still hold about their countries. From Australia to Albania and beyond, scroll down to see what they had to say. It’s quite the eye-opener.