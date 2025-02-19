ADVERTISEMENT

Each country has a unique history, a unique culture, usually a unique language as well. But despite all that, some of them are well known for other reasons – for myths that often have nothing in common with the truth.

Such myths were recently discussed by members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, after one user asked them about the false narratives about their countries. Quite a few people contributed to the thread, so if you want to see if something you believed about a certain country is but a myth, scroll down to find the netizens’ comments on the list below.

#1

Canadian flag on a dock with blue and pink chairs by a forested lake. Canada is not a frozen wasteland all the time. We have Summer here. It's my favourite day of the year.

Ratfor , EyeEm / freepik Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 hour ago

We Scandinavians feel your plight, summer is such a lovely day.

    #2

    People voting in booths with American flags, emphasizing myths about countries and foreign perceptions. That America has a democracy.

    GodsDrunkPlan , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #3

    Historic castle at dusk, illustrating myths believed by foreigners about this country's architecture. Romania: that we have vampires…. Please, my friend Vlad has not seen a single vampire in the past 300 years.

    Also, our national anthem literally begins with “wake up from your slumber of death”. :).

    Zealousideal_Link370 , Julia Volk / pexels Report

    #4

    Canadians are nice.

    We are not nice. We are polite.

    That means we say “ excuse me”, please” and “thank you” appropriately.

    “Excuse me, could you please take all this 51st state b******t to a corner somewhere and f**k yourself with it? Thank you.”.

    Fit-Meal4943 Report

    #5

    Person in a red plaid shirt feeding a sheep in a grassy field, illustrating country myths and perceptions. Wales - Most of us have purely platonic feelings towards sheep.

    childofhydrasteeth , freepik Report

    #6

    Person waving an American flag in a garden, representing myths foreigners believe about countries. America was founded for religious freedom.  The Pilgrims were intolerant bigots, driven out of everywhere else because of their intolerance and zealotry.


    They also didn't start America.  The Jamestown Colony was the "start" and it was a 'company town'.  So America was founded for corporate wealth expansion.

    Rvaldrich , freepik Report

    #7

    Person smiling and holding a bowl of pasta with a fork, highlighting myths about foreign cuisines. Well, I'd say that we don't eat pasta on a daily basis, but we Italians absolutely f*****g do.

    VivHasATonOfProblems , Ron Lach / pexels Report

    #8

    Orange bicycle on an Amsterdam canal bridge, historic buildings in the background, capturing a typical scene of the Netherlands. That the country is called Holland. Holland is just 2 of the 12 provinces, the only two most people visit.

    VanillaAcceptable534 , demanna / freepik Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Thinking that most Dutch don't give an amsterdam about this

    #9

    French are not cowards and we do not surrender or run away in every war.
    Countless military words have french etymology, because we were the dominant military power for centuries. It is true we collapsed in 1940 and disgraced ourselves, but that one event does not erase everything else
    It is especially annoying coming from illiterate US simpletons who are not aware of the role the french military played in the American war of independence.

    Correct-Cow-5169 Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I’m English, so I know how much the French like war. We basically spent 1000 years at it! Having visited Arras, I have a great deal of sympathy for the French being unwilling to fight WWII. WWI was a world war largely fought in France/Belgium that wiped out entire towns and regions. Rebuild for a generation, then face it all again? No thanks.

    #10

    Two women smiling and talking in a traditional street, holding bubble tea, highlighting cultural myths. Japan is not like what you see on the internet. Japanese are not the nicest most polite people. Japanese smile a lot do to social pressure but they are really thinking “I hate you”

    The working culture here is really really bad with very little work life balance. The government is just as corrupt as Americas. It’s very crowded and fairly expensive to the point that people are no longer having babies.

    It’s a great country to visit for like two weeks. But living here, it’s very difficult to survive ESPECIALLY if you don’t speak any Japanese.

    Edit: Also, all that nerdy Anime s**t is also considered nerdy Anime s**t here too.

    dasaigaijin , freepik Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I thought this was common knowledge along with the harassing on women on the trains and suicide rates for kids.

    #11

    Person in hazmat suit points near a polluted water area with a sign warning, illustrating myths about environmental conditions. That new Zealand is 'clean and green'. Around 60% of the rivers are unswimmable due to pollution.

    spicysanger , ArtPhoto_studio / freepik Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Not to mention how filthy a lot of places have become due to freedom campers trashing areas, leaving rubbish and fecal matter everywhere. There's little clean about NZ.

    #12

    Person dipping a taco into sauce, highlighting myths about Mexican cuisine believed by foreigners. Mexico. We eat tacos every 2 seconds. We all look like: have a mustache,sombrero,named Juan.

    Remote-Restaurant366 , Sergio Arreola / pexels Report

    #13

    Two people in warm clothing stand by a scenic river, embodying myths believed by foreigners about their country. "Iceland has an app everybody uses to see if they are related before having sex". While it is true that it was an app, the app was made as a joke. Iceland has birth records so extensive and complete, I can trace my family back 33 generations to Úlfur Óargi who was born in 740.

    So a group of students made a joke app called "Incest Spoiler" which used this data to give you how closely related any two people were, but nobody has seriously used it.

    Edythir , freepik Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    With a small population and limited immigration it isnt that bad of a idea though. If you dont just use the birth records for that.

    #14

    Man in traditional attire at festival drinks beer; myths about foreigners' beliefs in countries. That all of Germany is like Bavaria (all of the German stereotypes only depict Bavarian traditions). Although the country is a pretty small one, people will have different traditions, customs and veeeery different dialects if you drive for only 2 or 3 hours. .

    Smart-Environment407 , Brett Sayles / pexels Report

    stefanscheiben avatar
    The Scout
    The Scout
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    As a German, I strongly disagree with the notion of Bavaria being part of Germany. The cultural differences are just too strong...

    #15

    Three friends enjoying beer at a pub, wearing festive hats and smiling. Ireland. We're not all alcoholics who eat nothing but potatoes.

    neamhagusifreann , Pressmaster / pexels Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Right! Some of you also eat cabbage. LOL JK love my Irish!

    #16

    A woman in a red beret holds baguettes while smiling on a city street, highlighting a common myth about her country. Idk if it’s a myth but I’m tired of people associating berets with France. NO ONE wears that. NO ONE.

    Shuyuya , ansiia / freepik Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Some of the older men in the rural villages do but no, not many of the younger people.

    #17

    Large brown spider on the floor, challenging myths foreigners might believe about its origin. Australia - that everything is trying to k**l you!

    cedarvhazel , SleepyBrique / reddit Report

    p1no-name avatar
    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I disagree with this, if its not the creepy critters its the weather.

    #18

    Viking helmets displayed in a shop, challenging common foreign myths about Scandinavian countries. That Vikings had horns on their helmets. Thanks Wagner.

    That polar bears roam our streets.

    And my personal favourite: that the midnight sun is a physically different sun.

    fettoter84 , Michael Coghlan / flickr Report

    #19

    Man with a Union Jack umbrella near Big Ben highlights foreign country myths. UK - that we all love the royal family & are offended when other people insult them.

    A large chunk of the population is in favour of having no royal family anymore (certainly compared to previous generations).

    JackHardy182 , jcstudio / freepik Report

    #20

    We are the land of the Free.

    Reality: USA is a flawed democracy ranking in the high teens in the various freedom indices.

    So perhaps some nuance to the 100% part unless you get technical.

    GamemasterJeff Report

    stefanscheiben avatar
    The Scout
    The Scout
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Accoring to the Economist Democracy index the USA have been on 29th position in 2023, mostly due to the antiquated voting system and the laws partly not being codified. But it is safe to assume that the number has significantly worsened since.

    #21

    Red socks with traditional clogs on cobblestone street, illustrating myths foreigners believe about their country. The Netherlands - a majority of people do not in fact smoke pot on the regular, nor is it technically legal.

    We also don't wear wooden shoes, the country does not exist mostly out of farmers that are stuck in the 19th century (thank you for that one Marvel) and we do not have no-go zones in big cities.

    zeekoes , picturepartners / freepik Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Next you'll be telling us you don't eat cheese with every meal!

    #22

    Kangaroo standing on grass, illustrating myths believed by many foreigners about Australia. We don't ride kangaroos to school in Australia, mate!

    deadbodies , byrdyak_stock / freepik Report

    #23

    Four people smiling in winter clothing, holding mugs outdoors, relating to myths about their country. As a Canadian, I don’t think we’re particularly “nicer” than anyone else. I would say that we’re less confrontational. We’re more likely to keep quiet then post about it later on social media. .

    Wowseancody , pressfoto / freepik Report

    #24

    Igloo in a snowy landscape, challenges common myths about living conditions in foreign countries. Canada - we live in igloos and say aboot.

    kstops21 , vovashevchuk / freepik Report

    #25

    A taxidermy display featuring a hairy creature, representing myths foreigners believe about countries, placed on a floral backdrop. Scotland - many people think that Wild Haggis are a myth created to wind up tourists but they’re actually very much real animals although their numbers have declined quite significantly so I can see why they think it’s a myth. Luckily, you can see one on display in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum so hopefully that helps dispel the myth of their existence!

    OdBlow , Emoscopes / Wikipedia Report

    #26

    Person walking in winter attire, downtown city setting, illustrating common myths about countries believed by foreigners. Sweden. That we've got no go zones all over the place. We don't..the only time I've felt threatened walking around in my city have been on friday/saturday nights when some random drunk(s) are trying to pick a fight..a fist fight...

    MrDohh , freepik Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've never heard of Sweden having no go zones. Not even a rumour.

    #27

    Norway. Polar bears isn't an everyday lurking threat. I told a guy in my guild back when playing wow, that I was heading out, going for a jog in the nearby woods close to my home. And he asked seriously, if I had to be armed in case polar bears attacked.

    Ouroboros612 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I wonder if there's a niche market for exporting drop bears from Australia to Norway...hmmm

    #28

    The myth that America is the land of opportunity.

    zoidbergeron Report

    #29

    Traditional full English breakfast with sausages, eggs, beans, toast, and bacon on a plate, highlighting common myths about countries. That British food is s**t.

    It was probably true 20 years ago, but British cuisine has gone through a bit of a renaissance over the last decade and a half. We actually season stuff now. As evidenced by the fact that outside of Paris, the city with the most michelin-starred restaurants in the world is London.

    One thing that *is* a bone of contention for me is that when I see memes about British food, it's almost always pot-shots at our "poverty meals". Beans on toast and stuff like that. We've never eaten beans on toast because we *like* it; we eat it because it's literally cheaper than instant noodles.

    It just feels very cheap to mock poverty food when 60 million Americans rely on food banks.

    Apocryph761 , user21690384 / freepik Report

    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Excuse me? Beans on toast is fecking delicious and I absolutely used to eat it because I liked it. Especially the beans with the little sausages.

    #30

    That David Hasselhoff played some sort of integral role in the fall of the wall and the reunification of Germany.

    whocares8x8 Report

    #31

    So many people believe Denmark has a set minimum wage. We do not - in fact the Danish government has stated they don't want that because it may make companies lower the wages that unions have fought for.

    angelsontheroof Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Switzerland doesn't have a national minimum wage either - when there was a referendum on it a few years ago they voted against it, on the assumption that everybody was already paid more than the suggested level anyway.

    #32

    That there was a famine and it wasn't just British genocide.

    Gmoneydelight Report

    #33

    Man sitting on outdoor gym equipment, holding a water bottle, contemplating myths about his country. Everyone assumes we're all obese idiots. Only 40% of our people are obese get it right.

    Captain_Wag , fentonroma143 / freepik Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Thats obese. How many are overweight? And what country? If we are talking US, 74% weighs to much. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/12328/ And as a majority just voted for a criminal I think we can safely say there is a fair share of idiots.

    #34

    That all/most Icelanders believe in elves.

    kristinn Report

    #35

    That George Washington was an honest, christian, leader.

    traumatransfixes Report

    #36

    People assume Greeks are lazy but we are some of the hardest-working people. It's always funny when the German tourists come and are surprised that we aren't running around naked stuffing our faces with food or napping. So sorry to disappoint you.

    3ll1n1kos Report

    #37

    Australia and all the wildlife. The vast majority of the time, if you leave wildlife alone, they’ll leave you alone. Snakes and spiders are not particularly brave.

    Usually this whole “aUsTraLiA iS sO dEaDlY” comes from people that have f*****g bears, wolves, mountain lions and more to worry about. I’m way more worried about those than a spider you can smash with a newspaper.

    tombofVARN Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you live in any Australian city it is most unlikely you will ever encounter anything worse than a spider and a small harmless one at that.

    #38

    That in Poland, everyone is an alcoholic, I know more people who nearly never drink than people who drink very often.

    XokoKnight2 Report

    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It depends from region and/or generation. Unfortunately while many younger and/or well-off people use alcohol responsibly, in older generations, and poorer groups of society, especially in rural areas, alcohol still is a big problem.

    #39

    Smiling woman in a red shirt and blue hat holding the American flag, celebrating myths about their country. That we in the USA think we’re better than everyone. Some do but many have a deep respect for other cultures and a fascination to learn more. 

    (Our recent election may not support this but it’s 100% true!).

    Paul-McS , freepik Report

    jean-louisbolomey avatar
    Jean-Louis Bolomey
    Jean-Louis Bolomey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    The majority of Americans who voted for the orange clown and 34-time felon would not agree with you unfortunately.

    #40

    A dentist examines a patient's teeth with an open mouth during an appointment. That Brits don't go to the dentist.

    There are people in literally every country with bad teeth, but us Brits get labelled the worst.

    LifeComparison6765 , freepik Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well, suveys say UK dont even reach top ten in europe, so there may be some truth in that. https://www.dental-nursing.co.uk/news/uk-not-even-in-top-10-european-countries-for-dental-hygiene-new-study-finds

    #41

    That Serbia is dangerous. In fact it's very friendly and safe.

    vsnst Report

    #42

    It’s more a joke than a myth but I swear to god if I hear “Finland isn’t real” one more time…

    tribblemethis Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What? Never heard that. Finland always carries vodka and a knife on the other hand...

    #43

    Apparently quite a few Brits think that electric kettles don't work in the US because the voltage isn't strong enough or something.


    Plenty of us have electric kettles and they work just fine.  The rest of us use stovetop ones to preserve counter space.

    LaLaLaLeea Report

    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    We don't care if you use electric or stove top kettles, just don't try and make tea in a microwave. That makes us angry.

    #44

    Brazil here. That we all play football in the Amazon and we are all black.

    One_Kaleidoscope_546 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    If you're playing football in the Amazon, I have some great news for you about water polo

    #45

    That we Wear leather pants, drink beer and only eat Pretzels and Sausage.

    CommercialYam53 Report

    #46

    Person sleeping on a black couch with a gray pillow, reflecting relaxation and casual comfort. That we all sleep siesta every day.

    Next-Statement-5693 , freepik Report

    #47

    Person in traditional attire with intricate embroidery in front of leafy green background, showcasing cultural myth beliefs. Im from germany and many people believe, that every german wears ,,Tracht‘‘ which is basically traditional clothing for the Octoberfest on a daily basis 😂🫣.

    Lucky8Luk , de:Benutzer:Amras wi / Wikipedia Report

    #48

    Kangaroo with mouth open, symbolizing common myths about countries and cultures. As an Australian, you’ll never know and we’ll never tell!

    TheBerethian , DejaVu Designs / freepik Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    #49

    We don't say "OPA!" every chance we get and plate smashing is kinda a thing of the past.

    xasteri Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I am going to have to pretend this is Greece, but would it be too much to ask that BP label the country in question?

    #50

    That Norway has a boring and outdated cuisine. You can literally buy a bacon covered, cheese filled hot dog at every corner in the entire country. That’s pretty innovative to me!

    FragranceCandle Report

    #51

    Dracula was neither a vampire nor from Transylvania.

    kiss_of_chef Report

    #52

    The the US is a massive monoculture. Theres like 8 major subcultural groups recognized within the US, not counting smaller ones or Native Americans.

    Top-Temporary-2963 Report

    #53

    We are in fact not the country with the highest obesity rates in the world. We're ranked 13th, still pretty high though.

    SparxPrime Report

    #54

    There are so many that I’ve lost count (I’m Israeli).

    En_passant_is_forced Report

