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Every kid knows that sometimes a parent will break an existing rule, wink and say “don’t tell mom/dad.” Other times they will do something embarrassing and, after bribing the kid with, say, ice cream, tell them to keep it to themselves.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, fun, cute and even dangerous stories that people decided to “not tell mom about.” If you are a mom and realizing that something here sounds familiar, then take a screenshot. Get comfortable as you scroll though, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dad's secret toaster repair turns fiery disaster as he tries to fix it, keeping the chaotic incident hidden from Mom.

AM1N0L Report

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    #2

    Dad and daughter share a secret motorcycle ride, keeping their special moments hidden from mom for years.

    drinking-beer Report

    10points
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    #3

    Comment describing a dad and child sharing secrets about mental health days and fake sick days from moms.

    mcdangertail Report

    10points
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    #4

    Reddit user shares dad and kids’ secret involving a nail gun and a workshop moment mom doesn’t know about.

    reddit.com Report

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    #5

    Father and child sharing secrets about video games and parenting, highlighting dads and kids keeping things from moms.

    Goddamnpassword Report

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    #6

    Reddit user sharing a secret dads and kids keep from moms about having pizza night instead of vegetables.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #7

    Text post sharing a dad and kid's secret bonding moment during a blackout, highlighting secrets dads and their kids keep.

    sam_neil Report

    9points
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    #8

    Alt text: A dad and child secretly driving at night, hiding the truth with a story about a thorn bush injury on the forehead.

    sargearts Report

    9points
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    #9

    Reddit user sharing a secret about dads and their kids enjoying cartoons and snacks without moms knowing.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #10

    Dad and kid sharing a secret about a motorcycle accident they kept hidden from mom during her trip away.

    hleided Report

    9points
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    #11

    Comment sharing a secret dads and kids are keeping from moms about a broken window during a backyard game.

    Eroe777 Report

    9points
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    #12

    Reddit user sharing a secret dads and their kids are keeping from moms about Santa not being real.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #13

    Text post sharing a secret dads and their kids are keeping from moms about speeding tickets and hiding fines.

    ROSERSTEP Report

    9points
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    #14

    Reddit post showing a dad and child keeping secrets from mom about late-night TV and online activity.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #15

    Comment about a dad secretly taking his daughter to see a movie, illustrating secrets dads and kids keep from moms.

    Scnewbie08 Report

    8points
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    #16

    Child shares secret about getting lost at the mall with dad, highlighting special moments dads and kids keep from moms.

    Bitfrosted Report

    8points
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    #17

    Dad shares a secret about skipping Girl Scouts camp to take a road trip with daughter, one of many secrets dads keep from moms.

    GodofRedditors Report

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    #18

    Dad and daughter sharing secret bonding time with ice cream and music, keeping moments away from mom.

    Buckeyebornandbred Report

    8points
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    #19

    Reddit user's story about dads and kids sharing secrets while on a camping trip, highlighting hidden moments.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #20

    Alt text: Dad and kid sharing secrets and bonding moments hidden from moms, highlighting special father-child connections.

    notyourcoloringbook Report

    8points
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    #21

    A dad shares a secret about his son's racing accident and what they are keeping from moms.

    bigredcar Report

    7points
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    #22

    Text post sharing a dad and kids' secret about watching rated R movies, highlighting secrets dads and their kids keep from moms.

    Astramancer_ Report

    7points
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    #23

    Text post showing a dad and kid secret about breakfast plans before road trips, illustrating secrets dads and their kids keep.

    -_kestrel_- Report

    7points
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    #24

    Text excerpt showing a dad secretly sharing adult TV channels with his kid, illustrating secrets dads and their kids keep from moms.

    D-Angle Report

    7points
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    #25

    Alt text: A dad and child secretly playing hooky from school while the mom is out of town, illustrating secrets dads and kids keep.

    given-name Report

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    #26

    Reddit story about secrets dads and their kids keep from moms involving sneaky food choices and playful disguises.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #27

    Comment about dads and kids secretly enjoying cheap McDonald's cheeseburgers after school without moms knowing.

    RonSwansonsOldMan Report

    6points
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    #28

    Dad and kids secretly repairing a custom bird house after a fire, keeping the truth hidden from moms.

    galaxy1985 Report

    6points
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    #29

    Dad and kids sharing secret sugary treat errands on Saturdays, keeping this fun hidden from moms to avoid disapproval.

    LiveShowOneNightOnly Report

    6points
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    #30

    A dad and child secretly practicing driving on a dangerous mountain trail after hiding the truth from mom.

    smol-beanuwu Report

    6points
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    #31

    Dad and his kid sharing a secret joyride story while keeping it hidden from mom in a candid family moment.

    landob Report

    6points
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    #32

    Teen and dad sharing a secret about a mischievous night with pumpkins, highlighting secrets dads and their kids keep.

    bsmrekar Report

    6points
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    #33

    Text post about a childhood memory involving popcorn, a broken glass lid, and a secret repair on linoleum floor, dads and kids secrets.

    tominhawaii Report

    6points
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    #34

    Comment about a step-father and child revealing secrets dads and their kids keep from moms, involving betting and family moments.

    neorandomizer Report

    6points
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    #35

    Text post describing dads and kids keeping secrets from moms about quick trips and hidden fun times together.

    AGruber73 Report

    6points
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    #36

    Alt text: A dad and child secretly light fireworks outside, sharing one of the many secrets dads and their kids keep from moms.

    Kaboose456 Report

    6points
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    #37

    Dad and kid secretly cover up a wild night from mom, showing one of the hidden secrets dads and their kids keep.

    MeanElevator Report

    5points
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    #38

    Text post showing a dad’s secret about koi fish being just goldfish, illustrating secrets dads and their kids keep from moms.

    gringledoom Report

    5points
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