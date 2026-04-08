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When you’re young and just starting out at a new workplace, it makes sense to do your best and learn from your mistakes as you go. The problem is that even when new job seekers are trying hard, sometimes their parents might end up unnecessarily trying to “correct” the situation.

This is what one woman faced when she hired a new employee and had to deal with his controlling mother every single day. Even though the supervisor saw some potential in the young man, she was at her wits’ end because of his helicopter mom.

More info: Reddit

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When well-meaning parents interfere too much in their kid’s education and career, it can erode their child’s sense of independence

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had hired a few student workers and that she was struggling with one young man who didn’t have a good work ethic

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Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even though the employee was slowly improving at his work, the poster felt annoyed because his mom kept checking up on him, screaming, and sending many messages

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster felt that she would have to fire the young man because of his mother’s controlling behavior, especially since the older woman had gotten access to their company systems

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster and Human Resources eventually gave the employee some time to improve his work ethic, but five days later, he began slacking again

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Eventually, the young man was fired, and everyone was glad to be rid of his mother, as well

As the OP mentioned, she ran a department at a startup focused on students teaching other learners, which is why she had hired a young man to teach some classes. The problem is that he slacked off quite a bit, and his mom also interfered a lot by constantly checking on him and contacting the poster.

Although it might seem quite weird for this mom to try to control her son’s work this much, research has found that many fresh graduates bring their parents to job interviews. It therefore seems that many guardians are heavily involved in their children’s careers and try to control how it all turns out.

This is exactly what the young man’s mom seemed to be doing, as she kept screaming at her son whenever he messed up and tried to gain access to the company’s private system. All of this irked the OP, who tried her best to keep the older woman at arm’s length but struggled because her employee wasn’t setting any boundaries with his mother.

The reason so many parents interfere in their kids’ jobs is often that they care deeply and want to protect their child from pain or disappointment. According to experts, this well-meaning behavior can actually have negative effects, as it might make the kid feel over-conscious and lack self-confidence.

Image credits: Grinvalds / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster couldn’t take the employee’s lack of effort any longer or deal with his overbearing mom, so she approached Human Resources for help. They spoke to the young man, and he admitted he’d done a poor job but assured them that if given another chance, he’d work better and also control his mother.

According to workplace advisors, when companies find that an employee’s parent is overstepping, they must put up strict boundaries as soon as possible. This might mean first issuing a warning for the worker and letting them know that their guardian can no longer interfere in professional matters.

In this case, the poster mentioned that the young man was put on probation for 2 weeks and that it seemed to make a difference. He put in a lot of effort for five days but slowly went back to his old habits. He also managed to get his mom to stop harassing his supervisor, but since his work ethic didn’t improve, the company decided to fire him.

Although it must have been quite a blow to the young man to lose his job over this, hopefully, it taught him not to involve his mother so much in his career. As long as she also learned the same lesson, it’s possible that his next job experience won’t be that bad.

Do you think the poster did the right thing by reporting the employee because of his mom’s behavior? Let us know what you think.

People sided with the woman and felt that she was justified in taking a stand against the young man and his helicopter mom