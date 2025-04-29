So if you’re interested in learning some fun facts (and bettering your chances at trivia night), we’ve got the perfect list for you right here. We took a trip to the Today I Learned subreddit and compiled some of their most intriguing posts down below. Keep reading to also find conversations with trivia experts David Jacobson, Founder and CEO of TrivWorks™ , and Denny Grizzle, Owner of Pour House Trivia . And be sure to upvote the facts you plan to impress your friends with!

Today, we have access to more information than ever before in human history . You don’t even need to visit a library to learn about history or science, and there are dozens of different methods for acquiring knowledge. Yet for some reason, more and more people are relying on artificial intelligence to spit out information, rather than working on expanding their own understanding of the world.

#1 TIL Grant Imahara made a lifelike Baby Yoda robot to visit children in hospitals and cheer them up before he passed away

#2 TIL when Great British Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue would see a contestant crying out of frustration or disappointment, they would use their coats to block the person from cameras, or start swearing a lot, so the footage was unusable

#3 TIL a Royal Marine lost part of his "You'll Never Walk Alone" tattoo after a leg amputation, leaving "You'll Never Walk"—now he uses it as a joke in speeches and has become a gold medalist and record-chasing runner.

To learn more about the wild world of fun facts, we got in touch with a couple of trivia experts: David Jacobson, Founder and CEO of TrivWorks™, and Denny Grizzle, Owner of Pour House Trivia. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what they love most about trivia. "As a professional trivia event writer, producer and host for almost 20 years, what I love most about trivia is the way people get excited about it," David shared. "It's an incredibly rewarding feeling to correctly answer to a piece of trivia, especially if it's something nostalgic you haven't thought about in a long time, such as a pop culture reference."

#4 TIL that a cat named Tommy called 911 to help its owner, Gary, who had fallen from his wheelchair and couldn't get up. Gary had tried to train Tommy to call 911, but never expected it to work.

"From my perspective running trivia events for corporate audiences, there's really nothing better than seeing the reaction people have when their team gets an answer correct!" David continued. "I also love the challenge of finding that 'sweet spot' between questions that aren't too easy, but aren't too hard either - what I call 'tip of the tongue' questions. Those are extremely rewarding for people to get right - including me!"

#5 TIL Napoleon had planned an invasion of the UK but it was never carried out. Preparations were financed by the sale of the Louisiana territory to the US which the US financed with a loan from a British bank, so Britain was indirectly funding an invasion of itself.

As for Denny, he says his favorite aspects of trivia are "the camaraderie and the opportunity to hang out with friends and play a game while challenging ourselves."

#6 TIL Eminem wrote 'Brain Damage' about his actual childhood bully, DeAngelo Bailey. Bailey boasted in an interview that he gave Eminem a concussion so bad, his ears bled and he lost his vision. He had also attempted to sue Eminem for slander in 2001. A judge dismissed the claim in the form of a rap.

#7 TIL Steven Spielberg offered Tom Sizemore a role in Saving Private Ryan (1998) under the condition that he would be given a drug test at the end of every day of filming, and if he failed even one time, all his scenes would be re-shot with someone else. He stayed clean and completed the movie.

Next, we asked the experts if they could share some of their favorite fun facts that they've picked up from the trivia world. "My strength as a trivia writer is in pop culture (TV/movies, music, celebrity news, fads, etc.) - however, trivia events need to be well-rounded with general knowledge questions, as well as questions specific to the audience: company history, industry-specific facts, etc.," David says. "Through this, I've learned some really fun things I never knew about before I became a trivia professional: The largest bottle of wine is called a 'Nebuchadnezzar,' which can hold about 20 regular-sized bottles," he shared. "The only country in the world today with a head of state using the title 'Emperor' is Japan."

#8 TIL peanut allergies plummet by 77% if they're added to babies' diets at 4-6 months of age

"The longest nonstop commercial flight in the world (19 hours) is between New York City and Singapore. There's only 2 'double landlocked' countries in the world (landlocked countries, which are completely surrounded by other landlocked countries): Uzbekistan and Liechtenstein," David continued. "Also, plenty of pop culture fun facts I never knew before: Limahl, the lead singer of Kajagoogoo, also sang 'The Neverending Story' theme. Only 2 teams of the original NBA still play in their original host cities (Knicks & Celtics)," the expert shared. "Actor Bruce Willis released an album on Motown Records in 1987 ('The Return of Bruno'). The small divots on golf balls are called 'dimples.'"

#9 TIL a 35-yr-old man found an age-progression image of himself on a missing children's site in 2010. Though he knew he was adopted, this would lead to him discovering that his mom had kidnapped him from his dad when he was an infant 34 years earlier.

"The animal with the highest blood pressure is the giraffe," Denny told Bored Panda. "Their blood pressure can reach up to 280/180 mmHg, which is more than double the normal human blood pressure of 120/80 mmHg." The trivia expert also added that "bananas are radioactive!"

#10 TIL that in Japan, more diapers are now sold for elderly people than for babies, reflecting the country’s aging population and shifting demographics.

#11 TIL that American military pilot call signs--nicknames the pilots go by--are often based on mistakes the pilot made, and get assigned early in their career.

And if you're looking to expand your knowledge on random topics, the experts have some advice. "The best way to learn fun facts on a range of trivia topics is to completely immerse yourself in self-learning opportunities, utilizing a variety of media formats," David shared. "Reading extensively is key - not just the news and nonfiction, but fiction as well. You'd be surprised how many fun facts you can pick up from novels!" "For pop culture, it's really a matter of keeping your eyes and ears open to what's happening around you: listen to different types of music, watch popular TV shows/movies, pay attention to the gossip news, etc.," he continued. "For those who are serious about getting better at trivia for competitive reasons - say, if you want to dominate a pub quiz, or audition for a TV game show - you should also be studying (or better yet, memorizing) lists of commonly referenced trivia topics: world capitals, award winners, chemical elements, etc."

#12 TIL Jazz musician, Fats Waller, was kidnapped by 4 men and “given” to Al Capone as a birthday gift. He performed for 3 days and was found drunk with thousands of dollars in cash stuffed in his pockets.

"Best way to learn, for real, is to play pub trivia!" Denny added. "You could memorize lists as well (e.g. presidents/VP/first ladies; world capitals; largest animals, Oscar winners, etc.), but it's great to play to put that knowledge to the test to cement it."

#13 TIL Beethoven was challenged to a piano duel by pianist Daniel Steibelt, who tried to bend the rules by handing Beethoven a Cello and Piano piece instead of just a Piano piece. Unfazed, Beethoven turned the score upside down, played it, then improvised on the inversed themes for half an hour.

#14 TIL that when a celebratory dinner in honour of recent Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. did not garner enough support in his native Atlanta, J. Paul Austin, CEO of Coca-Cola, threatened to pull his business out of the city - within two hours of this announcement tickets were sold out.

Finally, David added that people love trivia for a variety of reasons. "It's rewarding, it's informative, and in a competitive setting it's a great opportunity to show off your smarts in a fun way," he told Bored Panda. "But what I, as a trivia professional, also see is that trivia is a fantastic way for people to bond. Even if you don't know folks you're playing trivia with, you most likely have some shared common knowledge you didn't even realize!"

#15 TIL Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister) always ended scenes with co-star Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) by apologizing for his character's awful comments and behavior. Dance said Dinklage is "the most adorable man. After all those scenes, I apologize to him" because "I have to treat him like sh*t."

Denny echoed a similar sentiment. "Pub Trivia can have a positive on mental health by boosting cognitive function, reducing stress, and encouraging social interaction." So what are you waiting for, pandas? Sign up for that trivia night!

#16 TIL in 2019 a man died less than 12 hours after eating a hot fishcake that burned his throat, causing it to swell so much that he choked to death. The doctor who performed the autopsy said the symptoms were normally seen in people involved in house fires, caused by smoke inhalation.

#17 TIL that Weird Al Yankovic doesn't need permission (under US copyright law) to make a parody of someone's song. He does so as a personal rule to maintain good relationships.

#18 TIL during a scene in The Shawshank Redemption in which a crow was to be fed a maggot, the American Humane Society objected against the idea of a live animal being k*lled for the scene meaning the team had to find and use a maggot that had died of natural causes.

#19 TIL that James Dean was most likely bisexual and had relations with several men and women throughout his career. When questioned on his orientation, he said "No, I am not a homosexual. But I'm also not going to go through life with one hand tied behind my back."

#20 TIL that in 1900, a physician named Jesse William Lazear wanted to prove that yellow fever was transmitted by mosquitoes. He allowed an infected mosquito to bite him, and he became infected with yellow fever, proving his hypothesis correct. He died 17 days later.

#21 TIL that popes cannot be organ donors because their body becomes property of the church upon their death. This rule invalidated Pope Benedict’s organ donor card, which he had held since the 1970s.

#22 TIL in 2022, a dispute between Pantone and Adobe resulted in the removal of Pantone color coordinates from Photoshop and Adobe's other design software, causing colors in graphic artists' digital documents to be replaced with black unless artists paid Pantone a separate $15 monthly subscription fee.

#23 TIL height surgery is a thing— (mostly) men are enduring months of pain, bone-breaking procedures, and intense rehab just to get a few inches taller.

#24 TIL: Most outlet stores don’t sell leftovers from regular stores—they sell cheaper, lower-quality versions made just for outlets. The “compare at” prices and big discounts? Often fake. You think you’re getting a deal, but it’s not the same product. (California Department of Justice)

#25 TIL During the filming of The Godfather, Marlon Brando refused to memorize his lines, and would read them off cards attached anywhere from trees in the background to fellow actors.

#26 TIL that a boy was trapped in his own body for 12 years, fully conscious but unable to move or speak. Doctors thought he was in a vegetative state, but he later regained the ability to communicate and wrote a book about his experience.

#27 TIL Warren Buffett's son Peter, at 19, received the only inheritance he'll ever be given for personal use: $90K worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock. It was understood that he should expect nothing more. It'd be worth $300m today, but he sold it back then to start his music career & doesn't regret it.

#28 TIL Mississippi refused to air Sesame Street in 1970 due to its mixed-race cast.

#29 TIL in 2014, the daughter of the chairman of Korean Air flew into a rage when she was served macadamia nuts in a packet instead of a plate while on a Korean Air flight. She forced the flight attendant who served her the nuts to apologise on his knees, ejected him from the flight, and demoted him.

#30 TIL the habit of sitting on the toilet too long, even if one isn't straining, significantly increases the risk of hemorrhoids

#31 TIL Matt Damon wrote the first draft of Good Will Hunting's first act as an assignment in a playwriting class during his fifth year at Harvard. The only scene that survived verbatim from that "40-some-odd-page document" was the scene where Damon's character & Robin Williams' character first meet.

#32 TIL Steven Spielberg told movie stars that if they wanted to work with him, a prerequisite was that they gambled along with him by not taking any salary upfront and instead only taking backend compensation. He said "...if my film makes no money I get no money. They should be prepared to do the same"

#33 TIL Good Will Hunting was only able to film on location at Harvard after alumnus John Lithgow intervened. Harvard had initially denied the movie access to film on its campus. However, Lithgow asked the movie's location manager what he wanted and then made a phone call which ultimately delivered it.

#34 TIL Vince Gilligan described his pitch meeting with HBO for 'Breaking Bad' as the worst meeting he ever had. The exec he pitched to could not have been less interested, "Not even in my story, but about whether I actually lived or died." In the weeks after, HBO wouldn't even give him a courtesy 'no'.

#35 TIL that teen pregnancy rates in the US are less than a quarter what they were in the 90s!

#36 TIL it was said that Frederick the Great had a physical disgust of women. He once shocked a dinner party with an offensive rant against "ghastly women you smelled ten miles around". When he saw his wife for the first time in six years, he only told her: "Madame has become more stout" and then left.

#37 TIL Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz negotiated an upfront payment of $10 million each for voicing the sequel to Shrek (2001). This was an increase from the $350,000 each received for the first film. Also, the three actors were expected to each work between 15-18 hours in total on Shrek 2.

#38 TIL Alan Turing was known for being eccentric. Each June he would wear a gas mask while cycling to work to block pollen. While cycling, his bike chain often slipped, but instead of fixing it, he would count the pedal turns it took before each slip and stop just in time to adjust the chain by hand

#39 TIL in 2001 a 6-year-old boy died during an MRI exam when the machine's magnetic field jerked a metal oxygen tank across the room, fracturing his skull and injuring his brain. The child was under sedation at the time of the accident.

#40 TIL that the CIA created a gun that could shoot darts causing heart attacks. Upon penetration of the skin, the dart left just a tiny red dot. The poison worked rapidly and denatured quickly, leaving no trace. This weapon was revealed in a 1975 Congressional testimony.

#41 TIL Fidel Castro has long tried to breed a “super cow” that would give much more milk than ordinary cows. And one day the Cuban scientists succeeded. It was immediately dubbed a miracle of socialism, and after death, Ubre Blanca was even honored with a monument

#42 TIL sloths only poo once a week and can lose up to a third of their body weight with one poo. They come down from trees and dig a hole to poo in, and no one is sure why they risk their lives to do this

#43 TIL Frank Herbert’s Dune was rejected by twenty publishers, and was finally accepted by Chilton, which was primarily known for car repair manuals.

#44 TIL that Los Angeles is actually an active oil pumping field that at its height provided 25% of all the oil in the world. It's still pumping today, they just hide the many derricks in boxes and pretend they aren't really there.

#45 TIL one of the biggest drug busts in the world was in Sylmar, CA. 20 tons of c***ine, worth $6 billion and about 5% of the world’s annual production, was left unguarded and secured with a $6 padlock.

#46 TIL that the belly button is an actual erogenous zone. For some people, it even has the potential to trigger a nerve that causes a tickling sensation in their genitals.

#47 TIL about a "Condor" score in golf, which is -4, under par. condor would be a hole-in-one on a par-five, a two on a par-six, or a three on a par-seven. It has only been achieved 6 times in history.

#48 TIL of triathlete Lesley Paterson, who dedicated her race winnings to maintaining the film rights to one of her favorite books. She almost lost them in 2015 until competing and winning with a broken shoulder. It took 16 years and $200k, but she eventually made All Quiet on the Western Front (2022).

#49 TIL that in 1878, US Supreme Court Justice Ward Hunt suffered a stroke which thereafter left him unable to either attend court sessions or to render opinions. Yet he refused to resign for another 4 years, his sole reason being to stay long enough to claim his pension.

#50 TIL that under the American Homestead Act of 1862, single women over 21 or any man over 21 could claim 160 acres of land by living on it for five years, building a home, making improvements, and paying a small fee. Married women were not allowed.

#51 TIL in 2012 a woman discovered that her ex-boyfriend from 12 years ago had been living in her attic for about two weeks. Her adult sons & nephew found him asleep in the back of the attic which caused him to flee. They also saw he had rigged the ceiling vents so he could watch her in her bedroom.

#52 TIL The Postman (1997) clocks in at 177 minutes, and despite two test screenings that ended in a negative reception, director Kevin Costner refused to trim down its runtime. He also funded most of The Postman's $80 million budget himself. Its box office receipts totaled around $20 million.

#53 TIL in 1978, Leo Ryan,member of the U.S. House of Representative traveled to Guyana to investigate claims that people were being held against their will by Jim Jones at the Peoples Temple Jonestown settlement. He was shot and k*lled there, as he and his party were attempting to leave.

#54 TIL Timbaland let OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder keep 100% of the publishing for the remix of the song "Apologize". His manager told Tedder, "He’s not trying to take food off your table. He produced the remix. You wrote the song." Tedder said this decision changed his life by allowing him to buy a home.

#55 TIL: To become King Louis XV's official mistress, Madame du Barry had a fake birth certificate made to hide her humble origin as the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress. The birth certificate claimed her family were nobility and that she was 3 years younger than her actual age.

#56 TIL a woman secretly kept her lover hidden in her attic for over a decade; he emerged only to k*ll her husband

#57 TIL about "salad stacking," a fad where Chinese Pizza Hut customers built towering salads to bypass the "one trip, one bowl" rule, even sharing tips to maximize height.

#58 TIL Reggie from Nintendo had to fight to get Wii Sports as a pack-in, free. And Miyamoto was not happy.

#59 TIL after Drew Barrymore posed nude for Playboy in 1995, her godfather Steven Spielberg sent her a note saying "cover yourself up", along with copies of her pictures altered to make it appear she was fully clothed

#60 TIL that 80% of the rice consumed by the United States is produced domestically.

#61 TIL James Cameron has directed "the most expensive movie ever made" five separate times

#62 TIL that in 2011, the Mexican ambassador in London complained to the BBC and demanded an apology from "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond, after Hammond called the Mexicans 'lazy, feckless, flatulent and overweight' on the show

#63 TIL in 1975, McDonald's opened their first drive-thru to allow soldiers stationed at Fort Huachuca to order food. At the time, soldiers weren’t allowed to leave their vehicle while in uniform if they were off-post.

#64 TIL in 2021, Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen in a violent robbery. Jennifer McBride got the dogs from the thieves and returned them, hoping for Gaga's $500,000 reward. A judge ruled she can't claim it, as handling stolen property is a crime. McBride's role in the crime barred her from profiting.

#65 TIL that Measles infection causes "immune amnesia" which causes your immune system to forget how to fight pathogens that you had previously obtained immunity to.

#66 TIL that in the 1790s, France had a network of signalling towers that could send messages by writing symbols using giant mechanical arms on towers. They could send complex messages across the entire country in ~1 hour. These were precursors to electric telegraphs.

#67 TIL Bruce Springsteen's famous song, 'Born in the U.S.A.', is actually a critique of the government's treatment of Vietnam War veterans

#68 TIL prior to Pope Francis in 2013, the last pope to choose a unique name without a regnal number was Pope Lando, who was pope from September 913 to March 914.

#69 TIL that when Victor Hugo died in 1885, some Parisian brothels reportedly closed for a day to mourn his passing.

