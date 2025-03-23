Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shares Why AI Is Really Bad For The Environment: "So Stop Using It"
Environment

Woman Shares Why AI Is Really Bad For The Environment: "So Stop Using It"

Artificial intelligence seems to have taken over the internet in recent years. From helping jobseekers craft the perfect resume to creating the most bizarre “art” the world has ever seen, ChatGPT and other similar programs are happy to assist users with whatever they ask for.

But have you ever taken time to consider the environmental impacts of using generative AI? One woman, Nikita Redkar, is urging internet users to reconsider how often they use ChatGPT after becoming aware of just how much water and energy it takes to keep programs like this running. Below, you’ll find a video she shared breaking down how AI harms the planet, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

    Generative AI has exploded in popularity in recent years

    Person holding smartphone displaying ChatGPT interface, discussing environmental impact of AI.

    Image credits: Sanket Mishra (not the actual photo)

    But this woman wants users to be aware of just how harmful these programs can be to the environment

    Young woman explaining why AI harms the environment, with text overlay on screen.

    Image credits: nikitadumptruck

    Image credits: nikitadumptruck

    Image credits: nikitadumptruck

    Image credits: nikitadumptruck

    You can hear Nikita’s full explanation right here

    @nikitadumptruckWhy AI is destroying our environment!! Chat gpt is trained off YOUR BRAINS let’s go back to raw doggin thoughts♬ original sound – 💗 Bimbo University 💗

    Data centers for AI programs are expected to keep increasing their water consumption in coming years

    If you’re a huge fan of artificial intelligence, you might not be thrilled to hear this information. After all, ChatGPT can help you make a meal plan for the week, give you a digestible summary of that book you’ve been trying to read for months or help you talk through your relationship issues. But we can’t ignore the effect it’s having on the planet.

    First, let’s start with the claims Nikita made in her video, as some readers pointed out that they wanted to see sources for her information. AXIOS reports that, it’s true, Microsoft’s data centers in West Des Moines, Iowa, were responsible for 6% of the town’s total water usage during the summers of 2022 and 2023. And The Washington Post reported in 2023 that Google admitted to using over a quarter of the water supply in The Dalles, Oregon, to keep their servers cool. 

    As far as how much water it takes to write a 100-word email with ChatGPT’s help, The Washington Post revealed that it really does take 519 milliliters, or a little more than one standard water bottle, to keep equipment cool and functioning properly.

    If you’re wondering how exactly this water is used, The Times has a nice graph breaking it down that you can find here. They also note that Google used 24,227 megaliters of water in 2023, which is equivalent to filling 9,691 Olympic sized swimming pools. It’s also the same amount of water that you might use if you took 372.7 million showers.

    By 2027, AI data centers around the world are expected to guzzle 4.2-6.6 billion cubic meters of water, which is about half as much water as the entire UK uses in a year.

    Image credits: Jonathan Kemper (not the actual photo)

    ChatGPT’s carbon footprint is equivalent to taking 260 transatlantic flights a month

    And it’s not only water that generative AI programs need. According to a study by KnownHost, ChatGPT’s carbon footprint is equivalent to taking 260 transatlantic flights each month. The data centers needed to keep these programs running require round the clock energy consumption. They also create electronic waste, which puts harmful chemicals into our environment. 

    So why should we care about how AI is impacting the planet? Well, the United Nations reports that 2.2 billion people around the globe already lack access to safely managed drinking water services, and 2 billion people live in nations experiencing “high water stress.” It’s hard to justify wasting such a valuable resource that could literally save lives on simply keeping computers cool.

    The International Energy Agency also reports that asking ChatGPT a question uses 10 times the amount of electricity that a simple Google search needs. You probably already know that energy consumption contributes to climate change by creating carbon emissions, warming the planet and, in turn, creating more natural disasters.

    Everything on the planet is connected, and every choice that we make has an impact. The UNEP is urging countries and tech companies to make AI more sustainable by building greener data centers, creating more efficient algorithms and being transparent about the impacts AI has on the environment. But if you’re looking to reduce your own carbon footprint, you might want to start by removing ChatGPT from your life.     

    Image credits: Berke Citak (not the actual photo)

    Many viewers were skeptical and admitted that they have no intentions to stop using AI

    Comment on environmental impact of AI, mentioning golf courses' water waste, with 186 likes.

    Comment questioning AI's environmental impact versus social media.

    Comment on AI's environmental impact with 181 likes.

    A comment about prioritizing graduation over environmental concerns related to AI use, with a user avatar and 10 likes.

    Comment discusses cooling towers and air-cooled chillers in chilled water systems.

    Woman comments on AI impact, asking how to stop using it, highlighting AI presence in search results.

    Comment discussing evaporation process, related to AI and environmental impact concerns.

    Comment saying "what if I just don't care" related to AI's environmental impact.

    Comment by user saying, "girl idk I have finals" with 6939 likes, discussing AI impact.

    Comment questioning AI energy use impact on TikTok with 4227 likes.

    Comment on AI's environmental impact, stating, "bro they don't use DRINKING water," with a like count of 4.

    Comment discussing AI's environmental impact, noting agriculture's higher water usage and AI's increasing efficiency.

    Comment discussing the environmental impact of AI compared to private jet use.

    Comment on cloud technology and environmental impact, mentioning phones and emails.

    Woman discusses AI's negative environmental impact in a comment, questioning social media and internet server usage.

    Online comment by Jonah Wilson humorously addressing AI and essay writing, highlighting environmental concerns.

    Comment on AI's impact: "Chat GPT is the friend I never had," with 16 likes.

    Comment on AI's resource use, stating it's not catastrophic for the environment.

    Comment questioning AI's environmental impact, suggesting cloud use is also harmful.

    Comment discussing AI's environmental impact with 43 likes.

    Online comment discussing AI and environmental impact.

    Comment discussing AI impact on environment, highlighting blame on companies and politicians with over 3,000 likes.

    Comment questioning sources related to AI's environmental impact.

    However, others appreciated the information and swore off AI

    Comment against AI usage, expressing environmental concerns.

    Woman comments on AI environmental impact, criticizing casual use of AI phrases, highlighting concerns.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

