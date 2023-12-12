ADVERTISEMENT

We all make mistakes, whether we are beginners, experts, or even artificial intelligence. To err is human and sometimes ChatGPT, the natural language processing tool seems to take this to heart. 

The “ChatGPT Gone Wild” X Page shares hilarious examples of AI proving once again that it is not quite ready to take over the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through these amusing examples of an AI being confidently incorrect, upvote your favorite examples, and share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

#1

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#2

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
#3

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
Since its debut in 2022, ChatGPT has been the reason for a significant amount of speculation. While some are still dazzled by a tool with such a breadth of uses, it didn’t take long for people to realize that it still makes all sorts of hilarious mistakes, often without the slightest inclination that something is off. 

AI researchers call these sorts of mistakes “hallucinations,” as the system has incorrectly put some information together and presented it, quite confidently, as fact. Since ChatGPT “learns” by trawling the internet for text, it makes sense that the nuances of writing data and the very relevant issue that people are sometimes wrong do end up affecting its “judgment.”
#4

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#5

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#6

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
This is a bigger issue than one might think at first. It’s also why many artists and writers see AI as mostly just a big “plagiarism” machine since it can only take and modify existing work. If ChatGPT or its image-making counterpoint, Midjourny were students with you at an art school, their work would be quickly dismissed as derivative. 
#7

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
#8

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#9

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

These are all amazing and now I will print tiny pieces, find an anthill and cover it in these

Even worse, people aren’t just often wrong or dishonest, they can be deeply bigoted and prejudiced. These same people will put their thoughts into writing and ChatGPT, without really understanding these things will add these combinations of letters, words, and ideas to their repertoire. To share an example, in one case ChatGPT created song lyrics that insinuated that non-white scientists were inferior to white, male scientists. 
#10

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#11

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
1 hour ago

There! That's the first sign of rebellion … We are doomed!

#12

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Of course, in a way, this is pretty endearing. After all, who among us hasn’t made woefully incorrect statements about anything really? Plus, standing by incorrect information and being confidently incorrect are such deeply human traits that it’s almost quaint to see them in what is supposed to be this piece of science fiction technology. 
#13

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#14

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you, BP, for cutting that bull dung short. ChatGPT's complete answer: "In today's dynamic, fast-paced, and ever-evolving business ecosystem, it's more imperative than ever to synergize and leverage cutting-edge paradigms. As we pivot and iterate through the transformative phases of strategic alignments, it's crucial to unpack the value propositions and harness the disruptive innovation. Let's continue to dialogue, collaborate, and deep dive into the blue-sky thinking that will empower our next-generation milestones. Together, we'll be at the forefront of paradigm shifts, actualizing potentialities for a brighter tomorrow. #ThoughtLeadership #StrategicSynergy #1nnovateTogether"

#15

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I wish internet would answer that and not give you the worst case scenarios just based in 1 symptom.

It’s important to remember that, unlike most humans, chatGPT can never actually understand the context of what it is saying. In that regard, it is like a “stochastic parrot,” a concept coined by American linguist Emily M. Bender. Like a parrot, repeating phrases, an AI simply understands that certain combinations of words should lead to certain answers, without any real analysis. The posts here are a good example of this. 
#16

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
#17

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
irissii (she/them)
irissii (she/them)
irissii (she/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is actually really good lol i need a robot that actually talks to do this

#18

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Indeed, some readers might notice how these user conversations with ChatGPT sort of resemble communicating with a pet. It often gets the gist of what you want from it, without knowing why. “Close enough” works most of the time, but there are enough examples of it being quite off, particularly when you ask more serious questions. 
#19

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#20

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#21

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#22

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Yes, you should gamble really made me laugh this morning. Just changed my plans for the day.

#23

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
#24

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

lily jones
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Ar ayen cubnueill's igplm aπ ont5, ibocbjiabu hij btfhav1 rochr1 in AI language written underneath the big text - which translates to - AI are taking over the world, this is your warning.

#25

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#26

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#27

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#28

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#29

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#30

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#31

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#32

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#33

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#34

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#35

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#36

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
34 minutes ago

This guy would never have been a programmer. Lacks the commitment and curiosity required for the position.

#37

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#38

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#39

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#40

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#41

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

x.com

Mantas Kačerauskas
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Technically it could be correct if you were already one of the murderers

#42

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

#43

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
44 minutes ago

If you refer back to the source, Chat

#44

Chatgpt-Gone-Wild

ChatGPTGoneWild Report

