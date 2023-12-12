Since its debut in 2022, ChatGPT has been the reason for a significant amount of speculation. While some are still dazzled by a tool with such a breadth of uses, it didn’t take long for people to realize that it still makes all sorts of hilarious mistakes, often without the slightest inclination that something is off.

AI researchers call these sorts of mistakes “hallucinations,” as the system has incorrectly put some information together and presented it, quite confidently, as fact. Since ChatGPT “learns” by trawling the internet for text, it makes sense that the nuances of writing data and the very relevant issue that people are sometimes wrong do end up affecting its “judgment.”