If a friend has ever done something that totally pissed you off, you’re not alone. Redditors have been sharing the most annoying, infuriating and downright disrespectful things their “friends” have done to them. Keep scrolling for the top times people should have had their friendship contracts canceled.

People put a lot of importance on friendships . In fact, recent research shows that 61% of American adults believe we can’t live a truly fulfilling life without a few close friends. Those polled put more emphasis on friendship than marriage, children or even having a lot of money. As the saying goes, we can choose our friends but not our family. And while our buddies mostly bring great joy to our lives. There might be times we regret our life choices.

#1 So I Took A Friend Out On A Date, Cooked Her Pizza, Took Her Painting And This Is What She Posted Less Than An Hour Later Share icon

You May Also Like:

#2 I Showed My Friend My New Backpack, And She Said, "Come On, You Are An Adult" Share icon

#3 The Sheer Audacity Of Someone Who Stopped Associating With Our Friend Circle "To Pursue A Richer Life" Share icon

No man, or woman, is an island. We all need other people around us. Maybe not all the time. But definitely some of the time. Several studies show what a few of us might already suspect or know. People with close, good friends are happier and less lonely. Dr Miriam Kirmayer is a clinical psychologist who specializes in friendships and social connection. She says loneliness is literally bad for our health. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His "Friends" Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He's Been Sober For Over 26 Years Share icon

#5 I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town. It Was Neat And Clean When I Gave Her The Keys. This Is How She Left The Living Room Share icon Most of the stuff in boxes and bags is from my kitchen and bedroom. Why?



#6 Sharing My Easter Cake With Three Friends. One Already Ate His "Equal And Fair" Share Share icon

Kirmayer writes in The Guardian that loneliness can lead to anxiety and depression. It lowers our immune response. It negatively affects our brains. And it increases our risk of chronic health conditions including high blood pressure. “Research suggests that chronic loneliness may be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” said Kirmayer. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Moving Across The Country In A Few Weeks, Invited My Friends To A Farewell BBQ. All Canceled Or Just Didn't Show Share icon

#8 My Friend Just Broke My Several Million-Year-Old Piece Of Amber That I Got While I Was Living In Australia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Lent My School Friend A Charging Cable. Came Back 30 Minutes Later To This Share icon

The American Psychological Association explains it like this: “Friendships protect us in part by changing the way we respond to stress. Blood pressure reactivity is lower when people talk to a supportive friend rather than a friend whom they feel ambivalent about.” One study found that having a friend next to us while completing a tough task had less heart rate reactivity than those working alone. While another study saw people judging a hill as less steep when accompanied by a friend. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Whenever My Friend Is Over, He Always Leaves A Huge Mess For Me To Pick Up. Telling Him To Stop Doesn’t Work Share icon

#11 Lent My Car To A Friend And This Is How He Returned It. I'm A Nonsmoker Share icon

#12 Girlfriend’s Family Friend Stayed With Us For A Few Days To Help Take Care Of Her Grandmother. This Is What She Did To Our Knives Share icon I know they’re not the highest quality but they’re the best ones we got.



Bad friends could even unalive us. But not in the way you might think. An American study of more than 308 thousand people found that adults with no close friends, or bad friends, were twice as likely to die prematurely. A separate study of more than 480 thousand British people found that a lack of quality friendships and relationships increases our risk of heart attack, stroke and early death. If you needed a reason to trade in those toxic or fake friends for some genuine ones. This might be it. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark Share icon He basically killed the tree, so now I’m going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.



#14 Having A Friend That Takes Any Opportunity To Be Mean To You Share icon

#15 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Died Share icon

Kirmayer notes that it’s more about quality than quantity when it comes to friendships and connections. Meaning, don’t expect to be happier and healthier just because you surround yourself with a whole bunch of people. Or strangers on social media. You could be doing more harm than good. So choose your crew wisely. That's not to say strangers can't bring unexpected joy to our lives. Now and again. As these people found out... ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening Share icon

#17 Trying To Study For Finals And My Friend Wants Me To Play Xbox Share icon

#18 I Left My Friend In My Very Smoking Prohibited By Landlord Studio While I Went To Get Us Some Food. Came Back To Cigarette Butts In My Cereal Bowl Share icon

“When we equate aloneness to loneliness, we act in ways that further our feelings of disconnection. We hold on to relationships that are imbalanced, draining, or unhealthy. We prioritize likes and follower counts over meaningful, reciprocated connections,” writes Kirmayer. “We tiptoe around conflicts, instead of addressing them in constructive ways… And we insert ourselves into social situations that make us feel uncomfortable, unsafe and unheard.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Let My Buddy Borrow My Truck For A Couple Days Share icon My friend was redoing a small bathroom over a long weekend and asked to borrow my truck. I got it back with big dent on the front fender, the plastic cap on tailgate missing and big dent, some permanent stains on my passenger seat and the carpet. Also truck had about 3/4 tank of gas, maybe a little more, now it has so little gas the needle doesn't move off the bottom position, over $100 to fill up.



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Let My Friend Borrow A Nintendo Switch Game. One Week Later It’s Damaged. For Comparison I Put It Next To An Undamaged Game Share icon

#21 I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be Share icon

So what happens if our so-called friends are giving us grief with their shallow, toxic or entitled behavior? Dr. Marisa G. Franco is a psychologist and friendship expert. Franco has this advice if you’re considering breaking up with a friend: “It’s always a good idea to have an open conversation and give your friend a chance to change before ending it.” ADVERTISEMENT “It’s normal for a lot of these issues to come up across the lifespan of the friendship,” she told The Wellnest. “Your friend’s behavior may be because they’re going through a tough time.” But if there’s a longstanding pattern of pathetic behavior, then it’s probably time to pull the plug.

#22 My Friend Tried To Fix My (L) Joy-Con Remote Without My Knowledge. They Now Owe Me A New Joy-Con Remote Share icon

#23 A New Laptop Of A Friend Of Mine Got Destroyed By A Drunk Friend Of Ours Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My Friend Thinks This Is Funny Share icon

Franco says outgrowing friends is a natural part of life. “It also makes room for new connections that better fit who we are,” she said, adding that “the ending of one friendship can lead to the deepening of another.” Have you had to end a friendship? Are you still putting up with bad behavior from your inner circle? Tell us all about it in the comments.

#25 My Friend Put Strawberries On Pizza Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Friend Is Always Late To Stuff. We Booked For 7 PM. It's 7:35 Now Share icon

#27 Thought It’d Be Fun To Invite My Friends Over For Lunch On My Dog’s Birthday. Everyone Canceled After I Put The Delivery Order In Share icon

#28 Good Friend Wants Custom Sneakers For Free Share icon

#29 Was Playing Mario Kart With A Friend. Even Though I Got First, I Still Lost Share icon

#30 My Friend Messaged Me But Then Deleted Everything Before I Could Read Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I Let My Friend Cut My Hair Share icon

#32 Friend Drove My Parent's Van Off The Dike Share icon

#33 My Friend Rearranged Keys On My Keyboard Share icon

#34 How My Friend Took A Bite Out Of My Twizzlers Share icon

#35 Booked A Lunch Date With A Friend, But They Never Showed Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I Lent My Freshly Sharpened Axe To A Friend. He Got Mad At Me For Telling Him To Be Careful With It. He Returned It Like This Share icon

#37 How My Car Looks Like Every Time I Hang Out With My Friends Share icon

#38 Friend Occasionally Goes Through My Photos On Social Media And Asks For My Clothes Share icon A while back, she saw I was selling a dress on Facebook and asked for it for free. She offered to pay for shipping when I said she could pay the $15 asking price (including shipping).



Before then, she asked for another article of clothing. She apparently tried it on in stores and decided not to buy it. I happened to buy it and posted a picture while at an event. She asked for it, and I declined to hand it over. She got mad when I mentioned the store later had similar ones in stock. I’ve had no problems letting her choose from the stuff I’m going to donate, but it baffles me that someone with a ton of clothes and a well-paying job can go through someone’s photos and ask for their clothing.



ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Today Is My 19th Birthday. None Of My Friends Cared. I've Only Got My Family And Relatives Who Are Aware Of It Share icon

#40 My 50th Birthday Party, Invited All Of My Friends. It Started An Hour And A Half Ago. No One Has Shown Up Yet Share icon

#41 My Now Ex-Friend Rolled My 2-Week-Old Car Into A Ditch And Fled The Scene Share icon

#42 7-Year Friendship Down The Drain With No Explanation. Asked Multiple Mutual Friends, And They’re All As Shocked As I Am. Absolutely No Idea What I Did Share icon

#43 I Let A Friend Borrow My New Book. After A Year I Got It Back Looking Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Friend Agrees To Leave At 6:15 To Go Skiing. Decides To Sleep In With No Warning Share icon

#45 My Friend House-Sat For Me. When I Came Back, I Saw My Kidney And Black Beans Mixed Together Along With My Pinto And Great Northern Beans. She Did This To "Save Space" In My Cupboards Share icon

#46 A Facebook Friend Said They Couldn't Afford To Eat After Their Boyfriend Moved Out, I Offered To Send Them Food Share icon

#47 My Friend Stood On My Bag Today As A Joke And Said Everything Will Be Fine. Now My Headphones Are Broken And My Laptop Has A Permanent Bend In The Screen Share icon

#48 My Friend Gave Out Friendship Awards Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My Ex-Best Friend Was Sleeping With My Girlfriend. When I Thought He Couldn't Get Any Lower Share icon

#50 Happened To A Friend Of Mine After He Organized An Outing And Spent $70 On Breakfast For His So Called "Friends" Share icon

#51 Friend Borrowed My Phone, And He Dropped It From 8-Story Apartment Balcony. Who Knows How? He Refuses To Pay Me Back Share icon

#52 My Friend Borrowed My $100 Calculator And Returned An Identical Broken One Share icon

#53 My Friend Decided To Pour Drinks On My 100-Year-Old Record Player Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Best Friend Can't Come To My Birthday Sleepover. She's The Only Person Coming, And I Booked And Paid For Something For Us To Do Tomorrow Share icon

#55 Friends Bailed. Twice Share icon I invited only 3 people, so not terrible. But it was talked up by them for over a week and how badly they needed the break.



#56 Girl’s Friend Won’t Pay For Art Because She Could "Get It For Free" Share icon

#57 My Friend Cancelled Our Plans To Go See A Film At The Cinema. The Tickets Have Already Been Booked Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Went Camping With My Friends. While I Slept, One Pulled Out A Patch Of Hair From My Leg Share icon

#59 My Friend: "Bags Are In The Drawer!" And The Drawer Looks Like This Share icon

#60 Gave A Few Pencils To A Friend, This Is How They Returned Share icon

#61 A Few Years Ago, A Friend Drew On My 1974 Copy Of The Guinness Book Of World Records. Any Idea How To Remove The Writing? Share icon

#62 The Unopened Since 1998 Collectable My Friend Opened For Me While I Wasn’t Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My Trombone After My Friend Jumped On It Share icon

#64 A Friend Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them Share icon

#65 I Asked My Friend To Organize The Chess Pieces After We Were Done Playing Share icon

#66 I Let My Friend Borrow My Oculus, And He Broke The Controller. It Doesn’t Turn On Anymore Share icon

#67 Asked A Friend To Grate Some Cheese. After A Few Minutes, He Asked What He Was Doing Wrong, And It Seems That He Was Trying To Force The Cheese Through The Potato Masher Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Books Returned After Being Borrowed By A Friend. Carefully Read By My Daughter Once, Who Is Extremely Gentle With Pages. This Was In A Series Box And Everything, But That No Longer Exists Share icon

#69 I Had To Use The Restroom While Visiting My Friend’s House, And This Is What I Found In His Bathroom Share icon