61 Wild Mom Group Posts That Made Everyone Ask The Same Thing: Why Are They Parents? (New Pics)
Having children is no easy task, and the responsibility that comes with it is huge. After all, you’re raising an entire human being. But as important as that role is, it’s pretty clear not everyone is cut out for it.
You only need to spend about 15 minutes scrolling through online parenting communities to see that for yourself. The things people discuss there, along with some of the opinions they share, can feel like they belong in a horror movie. It’s honestly wild.
Mom groups, in particular, seem to exist in a category of their own. We’ve rounded up some of the most unhinged things they’ve posted. Scroll down to read them and upvote the ones that left you speechless.
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From My Due Date Group
Another one who'd rather let their child starve than let them be ~faaaat~
75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting
When something goes wrong with parenting, it’s pretty rare that parents immediately get the blame. Usually, it’s the children who are painted as the problem. Ungrateful, disrespectful, impossible to deal with—that’s the kind of thing you hear about them, and plenty of people are quick to agree.
Parents, meanwhile, tend to get a lot more sympathy. And look, it’s not undeserved. They’re the ones sitting through the sleepless nights and the tantrums, keeping the house running, spending their money on clothes and food and school fees, and trying to make sure their kids have a decent shot at life.
Complete Trash Trying To Take Advantage Of Refugees
What Kind Of Logic Is This
I bet this is the mom who was SO proud of her unschooled 6 year old spelling CUP without ever teaching him how to read and spell.
But as much as all of that takes out of a person, it doesn’t mean bad parents don’t exist. Plenty of them do all of those things and still manage to hurt their children in serious ways.
When that happens, they need to be held accountable, and that includes when they’re out here posting unhinged things in online parenting groups. Because when bad parents never get called out, it’s actually the good ones who end up with the bad reputation.
The parents who are genuinely trying, who love their kids and occasionally make mistakes like any normal person would, get lumped in with people who are causing real damage. The truly bad ones deserve to be named for what they are.
The Kid Is 18 Months Old
"The timeframe we have projected for her" That sounds sinister as hell, I feel bad for that poor child
Freebirther Fighting CPS Because 5 Year Old Tested Positive For THC “But It’s Because CBD” and Kid With No SS/BC
This Is Actually Infuriating. That Poor Child
I'm really glad the comments were split between calling this horrendous and rage bait. How can you raise a child for 8 years and not have a single care for them?
How absolutely abhorrent if true. I'm adopted and my adoptive family is my fúcking family, end of discussion. My dad was my beloved dad, even though he was not biologically my father. I learned I was adopted at age 6, and it honestly didn't change how I viewed my family - they were still my family. I didn't care that I was adopted. So I cannot imagine how this poor child must feel - if the parent is writing this online, they're undoubtedly being distant, cold, and aloof to the child since they now know she's not biologically theirs. If this is true, it is an absolute heartbreaking tragedy, and this parent is an inhuman monster without the ability to feel empathy. To that little girl, these ARE her parents.
Now, as Healthline notes, “bad parenting” is an emotionally loaded term and genuinely hard to define. That said, we can still identify behaviors that cause real damage to children.
The most obvious ones involve neglect or direct physical violence, things that affect a child’s wellbeing in ways that are impossible to ignore, and that can sometimes even result in criminal charges. In those cases, the child’s safety needs to come first and professional help is essential. But those are the extremes.
A Whole New Level Of Delusional
I live in a country with a minimum 9 month paid maternity leave, my job has to do 12 months. I literally had nothing to do put care for my babies and there wasn't enough hours in the day.
Yes, Hitting A 6 Month Old Baby Is A Good Plan
Homeschool Group Comforting A Mom Who Never Taught Her 14 Year Old The Months Of The Year Or His Tables
A lot of harmful parenting is far more subtle, and often comes wrapped in good intentions. Take discipline, for instance. Too little of it, and children are essentially left to figure things out on their own.
Sharron Frederick, LCSW, psychotherapist at Clarity Health Solutions, told Healthline that this can lead to injuries and raise a child who simply doesn’t understand boundaries. “Children look to parents to define what boundaries are and the consequences that can occur if the child crosses those boundaries,” she says.
She Got Ripped Apart In The Comments
Daycare Is A Conspiracy
Hasn't she been told that if she can have the choice, it's a choice?
There Is Just So Much To Unpack With This One
Being too strict, on the other hand, comes with its own set of problems. Parents who go this route often believe they’re raising well-behaved, responsible kids, but what they frequently end up with is a child who is fearful, anxious, or rebellious.
In these households, rules are absolute, punishments are harsh, and there’s no space for the child to have any say in how those rules are shaped.
A minor slip-up might mean a beloved toy gets thrown away or destroyed, with no negotiation and no nuance. Kids who grow up in these environments tend to feel completely powerless.
3 Years From Now: Why Did My Son Move Out And Go NC? I Did Nothing Wrong
Try looking up England 's Regency period and become aware makeup hasn't always been a female thing.
Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther
Mama Gotta Have A Life Too
If that profile pic is at least somewhat accurate, I have a hunch it's not the girl who spends ungodly money on Sephora...
Then there’s shaming. Parents who do it often think they’re being motivating. Telling a kid “why did you only score 90 instead of 100?” feels like pushing them toward something better. And maybe it works in the short term. But it comes at a cost.
According to Healthline, children who are continually shamed can develop deep issues with perfectionism and a persistent fear of failure. Yelling, harsh criticism, and physical punishment all fall into this category too.
Placenta Dunk Tank
How Could You Let Your Kid Sleep In Vomit
This Seems Like A Healthy Relationship
Something a lot of parents don’t think twice about is commenting on their children’s bodies or eating habits, usually out of genuine concern for their health.
Sometimes parents don’t even say anything negative at all and actually compliment their child’s appearance quite a bit. But even well-meaning comments can cause real damage over time.
No Words
You Can't Eat At Everyone's House
There was a woman I knew who volunteered to make her famous fresh squeezed lemonade for her son's baseball team. That's a lot of lemonade. She later told another mother she made it all in one big batch..... in her bathtub! 🤢
School Is Not Designed For Boys
Her implication with the last sentence implies that schools somehow force-feed sugar into children while they're in class XD
“As an eating disorder therapist, one thing I know can be an issue is constantly commenting on a child’s body or the way they eat, even if it’s meant to be positive,” Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, therapist and founder of Rachel Goldberg Therapy, told Parents.com.
She advises against saying things like “oh, you look really good in that outfit today” or “that doesn’t really suit your body,” and stresses that negative or judgmental comments about how much a child eats are equally harmful.
I Guess You’re Out Of Luck Then
I Wonder Why This Isn't Working
Please Don’t Do This
Beyond all of this, there’s a bigger issue that many parents struggle with, which is accepting that their children are their own people. Kids grow up and figure out who they want to be, and that vision doesn’t always match what their parents had in mind.
Dawn Friedman, MSEd, LPCC, a licensed professional clinical counselor specializing in child anxiety, emphasizes that letting children make their own decisions and learn from their own mistakes is how they build the independence and self-confidence they’ll need as adults.
That includes everything from the subjects they study to the sports they play to the extracurriculars they choose to pursue. If you find yourself controlling those choices, it’s worth taking a step back and giving your child some room to explore.
Air Fried Placenta Anyone?
This is why I've stopped eating food made in other people's kitchens.
Please Listen To Your Friends And Save Your Child Years Of Bullying Followed By Years Of Therapy
Sorry, friend, you're going to get vilified, not vindicated, and deservedly so. Your child is not your repository for nuttiness.
Breastmilk Isn’t Curing Her Son’s Leukaemia
Parenting is hard, and nobody should beat themselves up over every small mistake. But there’s a real difference between the occasional misstep and patterns of behavior that leave children carrying wounds they’ll spend years in therapy trying to work through. Kids simply don’t deserve that.
Casually Body Shaming Your 14 Year Old Is Wild
Who wants to bet the girl is just, like... slightly curvy
Am I Wrong Thinking The Mom Should Take Her Daughter To A Psychiatrist?
Found In A Local Childcare Connect Group. Overnight Babysitter To Look After 7 Year Old Who Stays Up All Night And Sleeps All Day
I just have so many questions here. Even if homeschooled, why not try to encourage healthy night time sleep? Mac and cheese and hot dogs in the middle of the night?
At last a babysitting gig with a half-way reasonable wage offered.
Magnetic Boogers
Detoxing From Crocs
This parent will be horrified to learn that it's impossible to be completely clean of microplastics and chemicals.
You Might Have A Drinking Problem
Do You Mean “School”?
Some Things Should Stay Private
Maybe They Don't Need One Yet?
Local Mom Making It Rain
FFS,at 16 I regularly cooked for the entire family and cleaned the house, looked after my pets, went to school, had hobbies worked PT on a market stall at weekends and my income was my weekend job. Parents, please teach your children responsibility or we will end up with and endless hoarde of mindless twãts, who will eventually take over the world. Wait hang on a sec...ok second thoughts that already happened. Were fücked everyone!
Why Is It That People Think Saying "No Judgement" Excuses Their Awful Behavior?
Cleaning Products Cause Dyslexia? Hmm
May I Have Some Beer Please, Even If It Hurts My Unborn Child?
Wanted: Rich Mom Friends Only
I can see her problem. The women who are rich enough to be her friends aren't shallow enough, and those who are shallow enough aren't rich enough.
My Jaw Dropped When I Saw This. Am I The Only One That Thinks Its Slightly Horrifying To Keep Bringing Children Into The World Knowing They Will Suffer Like This?
How utterly horrifying. Spinal muscular atrophy can shorten lifespan, and 50% of affected children DIE before age 2. Even in mild cases of SMA, there can be severe breathing problems, and sometimes the child will never be able to walk. Knowing you are a carrier for a horrible disease that can cause unbelievable lifelong suffering or death is absolutely selfish and revolting. Everyone has a "right" to have children, but having children while knowing both you and the father are carriers for a potentially fatal condition is, in my opinion, cruel and selfish.
"In Total Embarrassment" I Couldn't Imagine Why
Maybe Use Real Birth Control?
I don't actually see anything wrong with this. Sounds like she loves her kids and isn't that gung-ho on stopping anytime. She's just looking for comfortable, fashionable maternity clothes. I can totally get that. Wish I had some when I was pregnant. I looked like a potato sack looking minion.
Pink Pony Club
The comments were all just as confused as me, questioning how we got from point A to point B. Many also explained that there’s a kids bop version of the song she might have heard, or she just could have heard another child singing it. At one point, the OP claimed in the comments that she thought Pink Pony Club was an LGBTQ song, which is how she concluded that the teacher taught it to the kids.
I mean, that's not entirely the most appropriate song to teach a preschooler, but honestly it's not like the kids are going to understand the references in the song anyway at that age. And I just read the lyrics myself - not sure how anyone could interpret that song as directly being LGBTQ+ XD
Kid Probably Acts That Way Because The Parents Think Swearing And Hitting Is The Only Way To Deal With Others
A Comment In A Group About The Woman Who Gave Birth In The Ocean
A Really Big Doctor Said It’s Great
When my cousin, who smokes, got pregnant, she obviously stopped smoking, but she was getting really stressed. Doctor told her to start smoking again, just a few, maybe 3-5 f**s a day, cause the stress was worst for the baby than the nicottine
Where Can I Find Someone Who Will Put A Needle Through My Newborns Very Very Small Ears Because He Isn't Cute Enough?
I've heard some hospitals do ear piercings on newborns using piercing needles. But it's such an unnecessary, cosmetic procedure. At least this mom is not resorting to taking him to Claire's with some saleslady with a piercing gun, that looks like a Swifttach gun, and15 minutes of practicing on a teddy bear. However, I'm not sure what the age limits professional piercers have.
I Genuinely Do Not Know What She’s Asking
I Have No Words
It’s A Sweet Sentiment, But
Did Everything Right And Son Still "Caught" Autism
Not My Boy
I Simply Have No Words. She Knows Those Belts Are For Safety Right?
Worst. Mom. Ever
Why Can't I Tell Other Moms What's Good For Their Kids?
Why is a fully qualified pediatrician doing working as a nanny? Is this Doctor Doubtfire, or something?
Dress Code For Braless Nanny
My “Pureblood” Son
There should be exams to pass before conception. There's going to be some well f***ed up kids
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