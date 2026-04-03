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Having children is no easy task, and the responsibility that comes with it is huge. After all, you’re raising an entire human being. But as important as that role is, it’s pretty clear not everyone is cut out for it.

You only need to spend about 15 minutes scrolling through online parenting communities to see that for yourself. The things people discuss there, along with some of the opinions they share, can feel like they belong in a horror movie. It’s honestly wild.

Mom groups, in particular, seem to exist in a category of their own. We’ve rounded up some of the most unhinged things they’ve posted. Scroll down to read them and upvote the ones that left you speechless.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

From My Due Date Group

Screenshot of a mom group post discussing concerns about baby weight gain and doctor’s advice on formula feeding.

AstronautFickle4118 Report

34points
POST
luke-branwen avatar
Luke || Kira (he/she)
Luke || Kira (he/she)
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another one who'd rather let their child starve than let them be ~faaaat~

14
14points
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    #2

    75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

    Screenshot of a mom group post seeking a personal babysitter with low pay causing a critical comment response.

    alexpleasestop23 Report

    31points
    POST
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babysitters got paid more than that in 1970.

    20
    20points
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    When something goes wrong with parenting, it’s pretty rare that parents immediately get the blame. Usually, it’s the children who are painted as the problem. Ungrateful, disrespectful, impossible to deal with—that’s the kind of thing you hear about them, and plenty of people are quick to agree.

    Parents, meanwhile, tend to get a lot more sympathy. And look, it’s not undeserved. They’re the ones sitting through the sleepless nights and the tantrums, keeping the house running, spending their money on clothes and food and school fees, and trying to make sure their kids have a decent shot at life.

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    #3

    Complete Trash Trying To Take Advantage Of Refugees

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking for housing help for a refugee newborn, showing unhinged reactions from members.

    coppersense Report

    29points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you say sl*ve labor?

    21
    21points
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    #4

    What Kind Of Logic Is This

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing a child's unusual education, highlighting mom groups' wild internet conversations.

    ContextTypical Report

    28points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet this is the mom who was SO proud of her unschooled 6 year old spelling CUP without ever teaching him how to read and spell.

    19
    19points
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    But as much as all of that takes out of a person, it doesn’t mean bad parents don’t exist. Plenty of them do all of those things and still manage to hurt their children in serious ways.

    When that happens, they need to be held accountable, and that includes when they’re out here posting unhinged things in online parenting groups. Because when bad parents never get called out, it’s actually the good ones who end up with the bad reputation.

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    The parents who are genuinely trying, who love their kids and occasionally make mistakes like any normal person would, get lumped in with people who are causing real damage. The truly bad ones deserve to be named for what they are.

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    #5

    The Kid Is 18 Months Old

    Screenshot of a mom's message withdrawing her child from dance class, showing unhinged posts from mom groups online.

    meatball77 Report

    28points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The timeframe we have projected for her" That sounds sinister as hell, I feel bad for that poor child

    38
    38points
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    #6

    Freebirther Fighting CPS Because 5 Year Old Tested Positive For THC “But It’s Because CBD” and Kid With No SS/BC

    Alt text: Disturbing mom group post about emergency hospital visit, unauthorized d**g testing, CPS call, and concerns over unregistered baby.

    RileyRush Report

    27points
    POST
    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not having children would be a start

    67
    67points
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    #7

    This Is Actually Infuriating. That Poor Child

    Screenshot of an unhinged post from a mom group online discussing custody and IVF embryo mix-up concerns.

    I'm really glad the comments were split between calling this horrendous and rage bait. How can you raise a child for 8 years and not have a single care for them?

    OmittingKibbles Report

    27points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How absolutely abhorrent if true. I'm adopted and my adoptive family is my fúcking family, end of discussion. My dad was my beloved dad, even though he was not biologically my father. I learned I was adopted at age 6, and it honestly didn't change how I viewed my family - they were still my family. I didn't care that I was adopted. So I cannot imagine how this poor child must feel - if the parent is writing this online, they're undoubtedly being distant, cold, and aloof to the child since they now know she's not biologically theirs. If this is true, it is an absolute heartbreaking tragedy, and this parent is an inhuman monster without the ability to feel empathy. To that little girl, these ARE her parents.

    22
    22points
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    Now, as Healthline notes, “bad parenting” is an emotionally loaded term and genuinely hard to define. That said, we can still identify behaviors that cause real damage to children.

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    The most obvious ones involve neglect or direct physical violence, things that affect a child’s wellbeing in ways that are impossible to ignore, and that can sometimes even result in criminal charges. In those cases, the child’s safety needs to come first and professional help is essential. But those are the extremes.

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    #8

    A Whole New Level Of Delusional

    Social media post from a mom group discussing challenges of newborn care and starting a new business during the day.

    Acemegan Report

    24points
    POST
    eva-katherinesmith avatar
    Kitty Smith
    Kitty Smith
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a country with a minimum 9 month paid maternity leave, my job has to do 12 months. I literally had nothing to do put care for my babies and there wasn't enough hours in the day.

    18
    18points
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    #9

    Yes, Hitting A 6 Month Old Baby Is A Good Plan

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking about appropriate ages for spanking, illustrating wild and unhinged mom group discussions.

    apsiebot Report

    22points
    POST
    ingeborgbrch avatar
    Borg
    Borg
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She shouldn't be allowed to have children.

    34
    34points
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    #10

    Homeschool Group Comforting A Mom Who Never Taught Her 14 Year Old The Months Of The Year Or His Tables

    Screenshot of unhinged mom group posts discussing their children's learning struggles and parental stress online.

    ClichedBlower69 Report

    22points
    POST
    ingeborgbrch avatar
    Borg
    Borg
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child a***e. Why is this legal?

    44
    44points
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    A lot of harmful parenting is far more subtle, and often comes wrapped in good intentions. Take discipline, for instance. Too little of it, and children are essentially left to figure things out on their own.

    Sharron Frederick, LCSW, psychotherapist at Clarity Health Solutions, told Healthline that this can lead to injuries and raise a child who simply doesn’t understand boundaries. “Children look to parents to define what boundaries are and the consequences that can occur if the child crosses those boundaries,” she says.
    #11

    She Got Ripped Apart In The Comments

    Mom group post asking how to tell a friend not to bring her toddler on a girls weekend trip without sounding rude

    nocturnalsdaughter Report

    22points
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    #12

    Daycare Is A Conspiracy

    Text post from a mom group claiming daycare is made cheaper to push mothers into the workforce as part of an agenda.

    heyitsj24 Report

    21points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hasn't she been told that if she can have the choice, it's a choice?

    19
    19points
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    #13

    There Is Just So Much To Unpack With This One

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing pregnancy decisions and family planning in a wild online mom group.

    NuclearFallout25 Report

    20points
    POST
    terrirobinson avatar
    Terri Robinson
    Terri Robinson
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, learn that run-on sentences are hard to read.

    39
    39points
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    Being too strict, on the other hand, comes with its own set of problems. Parents who go this route often believe they’re raising well-behaved, responsible kids, but what they frequently end up with is a child who is fearful, anxious, or rebellious.

    In these households, rules are absolute, punishments are harsh, and there’s no space for the child to have any say in how those rules are shaped.

    A minor slip-up might mean a beloved toy gets thrown away or destroyed, with no negotiation and no nuance. Kids who grow up in these environments tend to feel completely powerless.
    #14

    3 Years From Now: Why Did My Son Move Out And Go NC? I Did Nothing Wrong

    Mom group post showing a heated discussion about gender-neutral makeup and family conflicts during Christmas.

    reddit.com Report

    20points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try looking up England 's Regency period and become aware makeup hasn't always been a female thing.

    27
    27points
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    #15

    Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther

    Screenshot of a mom group post sharing a Flat Earth discussion with an assistant principal, highlighting wild mom group moments.

    mynameisethan182 Report

    20points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She said whatever she needed to say to get away from the nütty parent who was spouting nonsense at her. She just wanted to not be in the same room ya fücking loon...

    53
    53points
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    #16

    Mama Gotta Have A Life Too

    Screenshot of a wild mom group post about adulting struggles and household responsibilities in online mom groups.

    STlNKMEANER Report

    19points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that profile pic is at least somewhat accurate, I have a hunch it's not the girl who spends ungodly money on Sephora...

    22
    22points
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    Then there’s shaming. Parents who do it often think they’re being motivating. Telling a kid “why did you only score 90 instead of 100?” feels like pushing them toward something better. And maybe it works in the short term. But it comes at a cost.

    According to Healthline, children who are continually shamed can develop deep issues with perfectionism and a persistent fear of failure. Yelling, harsh criticism, and physical punishment all fall into this category too.
    #17

    Placenta Dunk Tank

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing concerns about placenta falling into a dirty toilet and infection risks.

    ninnibear Report

    19points
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call CPS yesterday and give the baby to a parenting family.

    8
    8points
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    #18

    How Could You Let Your Kid Sleep In Vomit

    A mom shares a raw experience with sleep training, describing vomiting, crying, and hyperventilating during night one.

    pinkishperson Report

    19points
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    #19

    This Seems Like A Healthy Relationship

    Text post from a mom group questioning how many stay at home moms do not miss their husbands at work.

    BubbleGumLizard Report

    19points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Divorce is a very acceptable thing these days.

    17
    17points
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    Something a lot of parents don’t think twice about is commenting on their children’s bodies or eating habits, usually out of genuine concern for their health.

    Sometimes parents don’t even say anything negative at all and actually compliment their child’s appearance quite a bit. But even well-meaning comments can cause real damage over time.

    #20

    No Words

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing unassisted birth plans and a comment explaining lotus birth details.

    calciocool Report

    19points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is unwise to refuse RHoGAM shots if you’re Rh-neg.

    23
    23points
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    #21

    You Can't Eat At Everyone's House

    Screenshot of a mom group post sharing a funny and unhinged story about a dog's cake theft at a bake sale.

    internetdramalobster Report

    18points
    POST
    joannfielding avatar
    joann fielding
    joann fielding
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a woman I knew who volunteered to make her famous fresh squeezed lemonade for her son's baseball team. That's a lot of lemonade. She later told another mother she made it all in one big batch..... in her bathtub! 🤢

    6
    6points
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    #22

    School Is Not Designed For Boys

    A screenshot of a mom group post debating homeschooling boys and girls and their learning environments in mom groups online.

    No-Strawberry-5804 Report

    18points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her implication with the last sentence implies that schools somehow force-feed sugar into children while they're in class XD

    13
    13points
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    “As an eating disorder therapist, one thing I know can be an issue is constantly commenting on a child’s body or the way they eat, even if it’s meant to be positive,” Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, therapist and founder of Rachel Goldberg Therapy, told Parents.com.

    She advises against saying things like “oh, you look really good in that outfit today” or “that doesn’t really suit your body,” and stresses that negative or judgmental comments about how much a child eats are equally harmful.
    #23

    I Guess You’re Out Of Luck Then

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking for advice on treating a 2-year-old eye infection without breast milk.

    eera1212 Report

    18points
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    #24

    I Wonder Why This Isn't Working

    A mom shares a wild post about struggles with her moody teenage son in a mom group online.

    slaldypaptops06 Report

    18points
    POST
    terrirobinson avatar
    Terri Robinson
    Terri Robinson
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let your son live and drop the oils!!!!!

    22
    22points
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    #25

    Please Don’t Do This

    Screenshot of a mom group post where a parent asks for advice about a chipped baby tooth and receives a nail file suggestion.

    reddit.com Report

    18points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nail file is inefficient. Use an anglegrinder with a 80 grinding plate

    24
    24points
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    Beyond all of this, there’s a bigger issue that many parents struggle with, which is accepting that their children are their own people. Kids grow up and figure out who they want to be, and that vision doesn’t always match what their parents had in mind.

    Dawn Friedman, MSEd, LPCC, a licensed professional clinical counselor specializing in child anxiety, emphasizes that letting children make their own decisions and learn from their own mistakes is how they build the independence and self-confidence they’ll need as adults.

    That includes everything from the subjects they study to the sports they play to the extracurriculars they choose to pursue. If you find yourself controlling those choices, it’s worth taking a step back and giving your child some room to explore.
    #26

    Air Fried Placenta Anyone?

    Mom group post asking about encapsulating placenta and using an air fryer instead of a dehydrator for processing.

    lizziee_rascal Report

    17points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I've stopped eating food made in other people's kitchens.

    29
    29points
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    #27

    Please Listen To Your Friends And Save Your Child Years Of Bullying Followed By Years Of Therapy

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing unique baby name choices and seeking validation online.

    sammageddon73 Report

    17points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, friend, you're going to get vilified, not vindicated, and deservedly so. Your child is not your repository for nuttiness.

    19
    19points
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    #28

    Breastmilk Isn’t Curing Her Son’s Leukaemia

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking about breastfeeding and organic remedies after son's leukemia diagnosis, showing unhinged content.

    cornflakescornflakes Report

    17points
    POST
    ingeborgbrch avatar
    Borg
    Borg
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should get your a*s off to the hospital, you stupid, ignorant narcissist.

    42
    42points
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    Parenting is hard, and nobody should beat themselves up over every small mistake. But there’s a real difference between the occasional misstep and patterns of behavior that leave children carrying wounds they’ll spend years in therapy trying to work through. Kids simply don’t deserve that.
    #29

    Casually Body Shaming Your 14 Year Old Is Wild

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing parenting challenges about a 14-year-old daughter and clothing choices.

    the_rebecca Report

    16points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who wants to bet the girl is just, like... slightly curvy

    16
    16points
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    #30

    Am I Wrong Thinking The Mom Should Take Her Daughter To A Psychiatrist?

    A mom group post describing a teenager experiencing disturbing spiritual visions and seeking guidance.

    thow_me_away12 Report

    16points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Therapist or psychiatrist....

    12
    12points
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    #31

    Found In A Local Childcare Connect Group. Overnight Babysitter To Look After 7 Year Old Who Stays Up All Night And Sleeps All Day

    Mom group post seeking night owl babysitter for a homeschooled 7-year-old with irregular sleep schedule and $150 pay.

    I just have so many questions here. Even if homeschooled, why not try to encourage healthy night time sleep? Mac and cheese and hot dogs in the middle of the night?

    ibrokethedishes Report

    16points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At last a babysitting gig with a half-way reasonable wage offered.

    8
    8points
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    #32

    Magnetic Boogers

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing unconventional health advice for sick children on an online mom group forum.

    funemployedshmo Report

    16points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When do kids not have a stuffy nose?

    11
    11points
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    #33

    Detoxing From Crocs

    Screenshot of a mom group post questioning how to detox daily from toxins in kids’ Crocs on the internet.

    Zestyclose_Leader708 Report

    16points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This parent will be horrified to learn that it's impossible to be completely clean of microplastics and chemicals.

    6
    6points
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    #34

    You Might Have A Drinking Problem

    Screenshot of a wild mom group post where a parent sings loudly late at night despite a teenager's complaints.

    absolutekraze Report

    16points
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    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, your late night drunk partying is more important than being a good role model and your child's sleep!

    23
    23points
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    #35

    Do You Mean “School”?

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking about homeschool learning centers and schedule challenges in a mom groups discussion.

    HereForTheCraft Report

    16points
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    #36

    Some Things Should Stay Private

    Unhinged post from mom groups discussing partner's reaction to breast milk and sharing personal experiences online.

    Most_Abrocoma9320 Report

    15points
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    #37

    Maybe They Don't Need One Yet?

    Mom groups post about toddlers struggling to use tablets, sharing parenting frustrations and seeking advice online.

    silkentab Report

    15points
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    ingeborgbrch avatar
    Borg
    Borg
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In other words you have a healthy child. Which you're doing everything to ruin.

    19
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    #38

    Local Mom Making It Rain

    Post from mom groups asking about appropriate allowance for a 16-year-old who does weekly dishwashing chores.

    hmbmelly Report

    14points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS,at 16 I regularly cooked for the entire family and cleaned the house, looked after my pets, went to school, had hobbies worked PT on a market stall at weekends and my income was my weekend job. Parents, please teach your children responsibility or we will end up with and endless hoarde of mindless twãts, who will eventually take over the world. Wait hang on a sec...ok second thoughts that already happened. Were fücked everyone!

    9
    9points
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    #39

    Why Is It That People Think Saying "No Judgement" Excuses Their Awful Behavior?

    Post from a mom group discussing discipline methods and parenting challenges in unfiltered mom group conversations online.

    littledaiquiri Report

    14points
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    #40

    Cleaning Products Cause Dyslexia? Hmm

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing dyslexia testing costs and chemical concerns in children's abilities.

    sunnywitha_y Report

    14points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not dyslexia. He just can't read that font...

    15
    15points
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    #41

    May I Have Some Beer Please, Even If It Hurts My Unborn Child?

    Social media post from a mom group discussing pregnancy cravings and concerns about drinking beer while pregnant.

    Nova-star561519 Report

    13points
    POST
    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously one light beer would not hurt, But....will she stop at one?!

    13
    13points
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    #42

    Wanted: Rich Mom Friends Only

    Text post from a mom group asking how to find mom friends in the same socioeconomic class, expressing struggle to meet people.

    ok_julip Report

    13points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see her problem. The women who are rich enough to be her friends aren't shallow enough, and those who are shallow enough aren't rich enough.

    11
    11points
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    #43

    My Jaw Dropped When I Saw This. Am I The Only One That Thinks Its Slightly Horrifying To Keep Bringing Children Into The World Knowing They Will Suffer Like This?

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing genetic testing, spinal muscular atrophy, and connecting with special needs moms online.

    ourplasticdream Report

    13points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How utterly horrifying. Spinal muscular atrophy can shorten lifespan, and 50% of affected children DIE before age 2. Even in mild cases of SMA, there can be severe breathing problems, and sometimes the child will never be able to walk. Knowing you are a carrier for a horrible disease that can cause unbelievable lifelong suffering or death is absolutely selfish and revolting. Everyone has a "right" to have children, but having children while knowing both you and the father are carriers for a potentially fatal condition is, in my opinion, cruel and selfish.

    31
    31points
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    #44

    "In Total Embarrassment" I Couldn't Imagine Why

    Funny mom group post about a 4-year-old son’s cute and unhinged interaction at the grocery store checkout.

    fetchtheboxcutters Report

    13points
    POST
    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    File under - This never happened, let's hope!

    26
    26points
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    #45

    Maybe Use Real Birth Control?

    Social media post from a mom group sharing pregnancy and postpartum wardrobe advice and nursing bra recommendations.

    Top_Pie_8658 Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't actually see anything wrong with this. Sounds like she loves her kids and isn't that gung-ho on stopping anytime. She's just looking for comfortable, fashionable maternity clothes. I can totally get that. Wish I had some when I was pregnant. I looked like a potato sack looking minion.

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    #46

    Pink Pony Club

    Screenshot of an unhinged post in a mom group discussing Montessori school and LGBTQ topics.

    The comments were all just as confused as me, questioning how we got from point A to point B. Many also explained that there’s a kids bop version of the song she might have heard, or she just could have heard another child singing it. At one point, the OP claimed in the comments that she thought Pink Pony Club was an LGBTQ song, which is how she concluded that the teacher taught it to the kids.

    Great-Nectarine-465 Report

    12points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, that's not entirely the most appropriate song to teach a preschooler, but honestly it's not like the kids are going to understand the references in the song anyway at that age. And I just read the lyrics myself - not sure how anyone could interpret that song as directly being LGBTQ+ XD

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    #47

    Kid Probably Acts That Way Because The Parents Think Swearing And Hitting Is The Only Way To Deal With Others

    Post in a mom group about struggling with a feral 4-year-old and asking for parenting advice.

    aerose524 Report

    12points
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    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor mom. She just sounds like she's at her wits end. We don't know if she hits or swears at her daughter.

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    #48

    A Comment In A Group About The Woman Who Gave Birth In The Ocean

    A screenshot of a wild mom group post debating dolphins as midwives helping with childbirth and responding with humor.

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    #49

    A Really Big Doctor Said It’s Great

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking about nicotene use while breastfeeding for health benefits.

    Neolithique Report

    12points
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    banzhee76 avatar
    Fransanchez
    Fransanchez
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my cousin, who smokes, got pregnant, she obviously stopped smoking, but she was getting really stressed. Doctor told her to start smoking again, just a few, maybe 3-5 f**s a day, cause the stress was worst for the baby than the nicottine

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    #50

    Where Can I Find Someone Who Will Put A Needle Through My Newborns Very Very Small Ears Because He Isn't Cute Enough?

    A mom in a mom group asks where to get her 10-week-old baby boy’s ear pierced with a needle, avoiding guns.

    iwantmorewhippets Report

    11points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard some hospitals do ear piercings on newborns using piercing needles. But it's such an unnecessary, cosmetic procedure. At least this mom is not resorting to taking him to Claire's with some saleslady with a piercing gun, that looks like a Swifttach gun, and15 minutes of practicing on a teddy bear. However, I'm not sure what the age limits professional piercers have.

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    #51

    I Genuinely Do Not Know What She’s Asking

    Post from a mom group asking for advice about ovulation and conception questions with unusual concerns.

    MouseInTheHouse_ Report

    11points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I genuinely don’t want to know.

    12
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    #52

    I Have No Words

    Screenshot of a mom group post questioning if having a glass of wine at 30 weeks pregnant with twins is okay.

    throwaway147357 Report

    11points
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    tropicaltarot avatar
    Tropical Tarot
    Tropical Tarot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Consult your doctor if you have medical questions!!!

    2
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    #53

    It’s A Sweet Sentiment, But

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing an imaginary friend bullying a child and seeking advice.

    unipolar_mania Report

    11points
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    #54

    Did Everything Right And Son Still "Caught" Autism

    Social media post from a mom group discussing autism diagnosis, vaccination, and parenting struggles in an emotional exchange.

    drunkenfairy_ Report

    10points
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    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like, maybe, autism has nothing to do with vaccines and breastfeeding?

    13
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    #55

    Not My Boy

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking if it is normal for an 8-year-old boy to talk about marriage and having kids.

    silkentab Report

    10points
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    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's called playing house, and kids have been doing it for hundreds of years!

    17
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    #56

    I Simply Have No Words. She Knows Those Belts Are For Safety Right?

    Mom groups post about toddler seatbelt struggles and travel stress with strict airline rules on parenting challenges.

    umilikeanonymity Report

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    #57

    Worst. Mom. Ever

    Social media post from a mom group about surprise ingredients in cream cheese, highlighting unhinged mom group content online.

    redredwhine2020 Report

    10points
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    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since when does cream cheese have food coloring?

    2
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    #58

    Why Can't I Tell Other Moms What's Good For Their Kids?

    Screenshot of a mom group post about feeling guilty giving medicine to kids not her own, showing an emotional conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is a fully qualified pediatrician doing working as a nanny? Is this Doctor Doubtfire, or something?

    4
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    #59

    Dress Code For Braless Nanny

    Screenshot of a mom group post asking about a nanny dress code policy related to no bra and childcare concerns.

    kindakitkat Report

    9points
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    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah....you're not worried about your children....you're worried because your husband has a wandering eye.

    14
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    #60

    Don’t Speak To My Child In A Kind Matter

    A mom asking how to politely say her 17-month-old son doesn’t need constant entertainment in mom groups online.

    Most_Abrocoma9320 Report

    9points
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    #61

    My “Pureblood” Son

    Screenshot of a mom group post discussing matchmaking and pureblood grandkids in wild mom groups on the internet.

    smoothcoat Report

    9points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a Deatheater family. Or MAGA.

    23
    23points
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