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Having children is no easy task, and the responsibility that comes with it is huge. After all, you’re raising an entire human being. But as important as that role is, it’s pretty clear not everyone is cut out for it.

You only need to spend about 15 minutes scrolling through online parenting communities to see that for yourself. The things people discuss there, along with some of the opinions they share, can feel like they belong in a horror movie. It’s honestly wild.

Mom groups, in particular, seem to exist in a category of their own. We’ve rounded up some of the most unhinged things they’ve posted. Scroll down to read them and upvote the ones that left you speechless.