ADVERTISEMENT

We all have those days when getting started is a little harder. But while it may seem like the To-Do list is insurmountable, with the right mindset, everything is within reach.

From clever jokes to hilariously relatable life situations, these 30 motivational memes are here to remind you that no matter the challenge, you’ve got this; you can power through anything — one meme at a time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Listen to Your Inner Voice”

A motivational meme showing a dark figure with glowing eyes, asking, "Why is my life so hard?" A sinister face responds, "To inspire other people when you are successful."

@riseofunheard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

“Don’t Dream it, Be it”

A motivational meme with a withered creature lying on the ground, Harry Potter asks, "What happened to him?" Shia LaBeouf responds, "He let his dreams be dreams."

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“Great Job!”

A motivational meme featuring a white cat giving a thumbs-up. The text reads, "You've reached encouragement cat. Great job. Keep it up."

@the_pizzacat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

How to Stay Motivated: Setting Manageable Goals

According to Simon Sinek, without a sense of purpose in both your personal and professional life, it’s challenging to maintain a positive outlook and accomplish your goals (TEDx Talks, 2010) (1). However, your purpose doesn’t have to be a world-changing mission — it can be as simple as setting a tiny target for the day.

Once you’ve identified your purpose, the next step is determining how to achieve it. George T. Doran introduced the concept of S.M.A.R.T. Goals in the 1981 Harvard Business Review issue, outlining a method for setting Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound objectives (2). Doran’s framework remains relevant today because of its timeless approach to goal setting.

Doran stressed the importance of breaking significant endeavors into smaller, manageable tasks. For example, instead of worrying about a massive report, set a specific goal to write just the introduction. This approach helps track progress, boost motivation, and experience the power of small wins.

#4

“There’s Nothing Suss Here”

A motivational meme with a red, game-like character standing among sunflowers. The text reads, "Take your time to grow, everyone has their own path and pace."

@pomiechi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

How Taking Breaks Can Boost Your Motivation and Productivity

It may seem like taking breaks may hinder your motivation or focus, but the Journal of Organizational Behaviour has a wealth of academic research proving the opposite. For instance, a 2016 study discovered that even short micro-breaks, especially when spent socializing, can help alleviate stress (3).

One effective way to make the most of breaks is to embrace the concept of small rewards. While this idea might seem like a cliché, it is based on a 1954 study published in the American Psychologist Journal (4).

The concept is straightforward: you should reward yourself after completing tasks. This helps to create a positive connection with the activity, making it easier to accomplish. Whether it’s a cup of coffee or a brief stretch, the size of the reward depends on the situation.

#5

“You Don’t Even Like Everybody”

A motivational meme on a building wall reads, "Stop trying to be liked by everybody. You don't even like everybody," in bold black letters.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“Read Memes Instead”

A motivational meme showing a monkey holding a stick, approaching a sleeping lion. The text below reads, "Only God knows what motivational speakers have told this monkey."

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

How Emotional Contagion and Setbacks Impact Motivation

Emotional contagion, a concept explained by LaKeisha Fleming in a 2023 article for Verywell Mind, describes how emotions can spread between individuals (5). This means that we can influence and be influenced by those around us. Therefore, working with someone positive and driven can uplift your spirits.

A 2022 study in Frontiers of Psychology Journal (6) suggests that we don’t have to meet in person to reap the benefits of positive transformation. Simply searching for funny motivational quotes or finding amusement in a few memes might be sufficient to prompt a shift in perspective. However, be cautious because emotional influence can go both ways.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“You Can't Pour from an Empty Jug”

A motivational meme with two rows of containers. The top row shows water being poured fully into one container, with the text, "You can do anything." The bottom row shows water spread thinly across multiple containers, with the text, "...but not everything."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Digital Self-Transformation

A motivational meme featuring a USB stick telling a floppy disk, "Lose some weight you fatty!" The floppy disk exercises, but in the end, is replaced by a microSD card.

@system32comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“It Gets Easier”

A motivational meme featuring a serene landscape with a rock in the ocean at dusk. The text reads, "Have patience. Everything is difficult in the beginning."

@motivation_mondays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“You’re Only Human”

A motivational meme with a green background and bold bubble text that reads, "You are only human, you don’t have to have it together every minute of every day."

@kerrylifecoach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

“Don’t Let Doubt Stop You”

A motivational meme with bold, colorful text on a green background that reads, "Doubting yourself is normal. Letting it stop you is a choice."

@kerrylifecoach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“Good Job, Little Guy!”

A motivational meme featuring a small white kitten sitting in a cozy bed. The text above reads, "No one has told him 'good job' in a long time."

@the_pizzacat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

It All Adds Up

A motivational meme with simple black text on a white background that reads, "Those small wins add up, keep going."

@therobertashow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Little by Little

A motivational meme showing two plants. One is overwatered and wilting, while the other blooms with consistent watering. The text reads, "It's not a matter of intensity but consistency."

@linesbyloes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“Don’t Listen To Internet Weirdos”

A motivational meme featuring a tweet from @yanblaze advising against blindly following the "quit your job and follow your passion" narrative. It emphasizes moving smart, not risking homelessness by following advice from internet personalities.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Let the Cat Fill You with Hope”

A motivational meme featuring a close-up of a cat's face with text that reads, "You are doing great. Keep it up! :)"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

“Build Something Better”

A motivational meme with black text on a white background that reads, "Don’t ever be afraid to start over. It’s a wonderful opportunity to build something better."

@think_like_a_boss.co Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“You’ll Get Past It”

A motivational meme featuring a cute cat with hearts around its head and its tongue out. The text reads, "I know things are tough rn but it won't last forever, you can get past this."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“Start A New Chapter”

A motivational meme featuring a smiling sun holding two heart-shaped balloons. The text reads, "Don't be afraid to start all over again. You may like your new story better."

@sidthevisualkid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Only You

A motivational meme featuring a powerful anime character with spiked blonde hair pointing forward. The text above reads, "Only you can turn your dreams into reality."

@tatakae.wrld and @journey2paradis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

“You’ve Come so Far Already”

A motivational meme featuring a simple hand-drawn character on a path. The text reads, "I still have a long way to go, but I'm already so far from where I used to be, and I'm proud of that."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“Here We Go Again”

A motivational meme featuring an anime character with pink hair and blue eyes, smiling while lying on a pillow. The text reads, "Another day, another chance."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“It Really Might”

A motivational meme with simple black text on a beige background that reads, "I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it might work out better than you ever imagined."

@nextlevelfemales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“Get Ready for Love”

A motivational meme featuring an anime-style girl kissing a blushing boy on the cheek. The text reads, "A real girl who loves you the way you are" at the top, and "You someday" at the bottom.

Null-Prince-25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“You Can Do the Thing”

A motivational meme featuring a small cartoon potato with text that reads, "I am a tiny potato and I believe in you. You can do the thing."

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“Just Keep Going”

A motivational meme with bold blue text on a pink background that reads, "Keep going because you did not come this far just to come this far."

@kerrylifecoach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

“The Best is Yet to Come”

A motivational meme with a serene beach background. The text reads, "Remember that some of the best times of your life haven't even happened yet."

Katrina Pritchett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“You’ve Faced Harder Times Than This”

A motivational meme featuring colorful friendship bracelets. The text on the bracelets reads, "You're on your own kid" and "You can face this." The central text says, "Whatever you're going through right now is something you can handle. You've gotten through hard things before, and you will get through this."

@positivelypresent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“You Hold the Key”

A motivational meme with a keychain illustration featuring a key, a heart, and a flower charm. The text reads, "You hold the key to your own happiness."

@daisy_doodlesuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“Don’t Stop”

A motivational meme with simple handwritten text that reads, "Don't stop until you're proud," on a plain white background.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

References


  1. TEDx Talks. “Start with Why — How Great Leaders Inspire Action | Simon Sinek | TEDxPugetSound.” YouTube, September 28, 2010. | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4ZoJKF_VuA
  2. Doran, George T. “There’s a S.M.A.R.T. Way to Write Management’s Goals and Objectives.” Management Review, November 1981. | https://community.mis.temple.edu/mis0855002fall2015/files/2015/10/S.M.A.R.T-Way-Management-Review.pdf
  3. Kim, Sooyeol et al. “Micro-Break Activities at Work Can Help Reduce Stress: Micro-Break Activities as a Recovery Method.” Journal of Organizational Behaviour, March 2016. | https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/job.2109
  4. Skinner, B.F. “Reinforcement Today.” American Psychologist, November 1954. | https://psycnet.apa.org/record/1959-07839-001
  5. Fleming, LaKeisha. “What Is Emotional Contagion?” Verywell Mind, August 2023. | https://www.verywellmind.com/emotional-contagion-the-psychology-of-shared-emotions-8402628
  6. Lu, Dan and Hong, Dain. “The Spread of Emotions Online: Emotional Contagion in Digital Communication.” Frontiers of Psychology, April 2022. | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35911046/

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!