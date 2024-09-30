How to Stay Motivated: Setting Manageable Goals

According to Simon Sinek, without a sense of purpose in both your personal and professional life, it’s challenging to maintain a positive outlook and accomplish your goals (TEDx Talks, 2010) (1). However, your purpose doesn’t have to be a world-changing mission — it can be as simple as setting a tiny target for the day.

Once you’ve identified your purpose, the next step is determining how to achieve it. George T. Doran introduced the concept of S.M.A.R.T. Goals in the 1981 Harvard Business Review issue, outlining a method for setting Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound objectives (2). Doran’s framework remains relevant today because of its timeless approach to goal setting.

Doran stressed the importance of breaking significant endeavors into smaller, manageable tasks. For example, instead of worrying about a massive report, set a specific goal to write just the introduction. This approach helps track progress, boost motivation, and experience the power of small wins.