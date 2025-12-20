45 Funny Memes About Raising Kids For Parents Who Could Really Use A Laugh
Raising kids is an incredibly rewarding experience. But it’s also, as everyone knows, a very demanding one. Behind every exciting milestone are frayed nerves, and behind every giggle, there’s usually another tantrum waiting to happen. And just when you think you’ve handled it all, your child casually mentions at 10 p.m. that a creative school project is due the next day.
In the middle of all that chaos, staying sane often means carving out even a brief moment to breathe and shake off the stress. One great place for that is Original Parenting Memes on Facebook, a page that rounds up the funniest and most relatable parenting moments into laugh-worthy posts. Scroll down and enjoy them during those few precious minutes you manage to steal for yourself.
Really, who understands parents better than other parents? Or better yet, parenting memes. After all, the joys and chaos, the highs and lows of caring for children can be hard to fully explain to anyone who isn’t living it.
Parenting is a rollercoaster experience, and sometimes it feels like only those on the same ride truly get it—late nights, endless to-do lists, and moments that swing from draining to fulfilling without much warning
Yep. My dad died in 2021 but listening to the music he loved still hits me right in the feels XD
That feeling is backed by data, too. An analysis of 10 years of APA Stress in America data found that parents of children under 18 are consistently more likely to report high levels of stress than people without kids.
In 2023, one-third of parents rated their stress as high—between 8 and 10 on a 10-point scale—compared with just 20% of the rest of the population.
And as December rolls in and the holidays approach, that stress tends to climb even higher. According to one study, the more stressed parents feel, the more likely they are to put on a brave face in front of their kids, choosing to keep the magic alive rather than let their children see how overwhelmed they really are.
Same for extracting yourself from cat/dog... insert as necessary
“Instead of sharing how they really feel, parents tend to suppress their emotions or display emotions they don’t actually feel—for example, pretending to be happy when they are exhausted or overwhelmed,” Dr Ziwen Teuber, the author of the study, told The Guardian.
While that approach might work in the short term, Teuber says that in the long run, “it’s not beneficial—either for parents’ mental health or for parent-child interactions.”
The APA actually suggests doing almost the opposite. That doesn’t mean unloading every pent-up feeling onto your kids, but it does mean opening up to someone else about what’s weighing on you.
Robyn Koslowitz, PhD, a clinical psychologist and director of the Center for Psychological Growth of New Jersey, recommends connecting with other parents who are going through similar experiences.
That can include online spaces, though Koslowitz cautions against relying on social media purely for validation. Instead, she encourages seeking out virtual communities where shaming isn’t tolerated, such as moderated groups or message boards.
Hint to grandparents...only buy toys that make noise to send home with your grandchild.
Yeah course u will lmao , just as well all the dogs n animals are mine isn’t it 😂
Parental burnout can be especially tough because, unlike occupational burnout, it’s not always possible to take a vacation, making the pressure feel constant and unavoidable.
That’s why, when stress starts to outweigh available resources, Moïra Mikolajczak, PhD, a professor of psychology at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, suggests looking for smaller ways to ease the load.
That might mean handing off a few chores to a partner or kids or cutting back on activities if a child’s schedule feels overwhelming. Even minor tweaks can help create a better sense of balance.
I don't know why, but I love this so much. I think it's the baby's expression and the hanger that really does it.
I got one even better for you - at least children will eventually learn how to talk. I can listen to my dogs' barks and whines and know which ones mean "I have to go outside to the bathroom RIGHT NOW" and which ones mean "I am having massive FOMO about what you are eating/doing". I can also do this with my cats' meows XD
At the end of the day, it’s worth remembering that perfection simply isn’t realistic. According to the APA, parents who put a lot of pressure on themselves or strive to do everything perfectly are more likely to experience burnout.
You’re already trying hard and showing up every day. Giving yourself permission to take breaks, lower the bar occasionally, and not take everything so seriously can go a long way. Chances are, many of the stressful moments that feel overwhelming now will one day turn into stories you can smile about or even laugh at when you look back.
No. I don't live in the 60ies anymore. He is helping with everything, like I do or he can leave. I'm not raising a man child.
I have never once purposefully taken lollies (Candy), chocolate or any sweets from my kids. I have however disposed of the "Yukky" Licorice ones, or the chocolate in flavors they don't like, can proudly say I have saved them from several rogue jellybeans that have found their way into partybags over the years.
I've seen parents dealing with this in the stores during this xmas time of the year 🤣
List of people I trust my child not to permanently traumatise, perhaps....
He'll wake up eventually... maybe..... perhaps.
I'm 56 years old and this is still how I feel when my parents say that.🤣 Like d**n, isn't there a statue of limitations.
Kid is wearing the shoes. With socks. They're on. Each shoe is on the correct foot. That's a win!
