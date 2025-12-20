ADVERTISEMENT

Raising kids is an incredibly rewarding experience. But it’s also, as everyone knows, a very demanding one. Behind every exciting milestone are frayed nerves, and behind every giggle, there’s usually another tantrum waiting to happen. And just when you think you’ve handled it all, your child casually mentions at 10 p.m. that a creative school project is due the next day.

In the middle of all that chaos, staying sane often means carving out even a brief moment to breathe and shake off the stress. One great place for that is Original Parenting Memes on Facebook, a page that rounds up the funniest and most relatable parenting moments into laugh-worthy posts. Scroll down and enjoy them during those few precious minutes you manage to steal for yourself.

#1

Tweet by Cydni Beer about a toddler’s passive aggressive comment during a pediatrician's appointment, relatable parent meme.

    #2

    Tweet showing a funny parenting moment about a child's question on feeding a t-rex with bad guys, relatable meme for parents.

    #3

    Wooden framed sign outdoor decor with funny relatable meme about parenting and mess standards lowering with each child.

    wagnerdiego1
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    21 hours ago

    omg, I love these parents!

    Really, who understands parents better than other parents? Or better yet, parenting memes. After all, the joys and chaos, the highs and lows of caring for children can be hard to fully explain to anyone who isn’t living it.

    Parenting is a rollercoaster experience, and sometimes it feels like only those on the same ride truly get it—late nights, endless to-do lists, and moments that swing from draining to fulfilling without much warning

    #4

    Parent multitasking in kitchen carrying baby in pants while preparing food, showing relatable parenting moments meme.

    #5

    Text meme about parents and youth sports disrupting weekend sleep, highlighting relatable parenting struggles in memes.

    viccig
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Perimenopause: 4:40am is a completely appropriate time for you to wake up on a Sunday despite the fact that you have no plans today and nowhere to be.

    #6

    Tweet from The Dad about dads having a favorite album tied to nostalgia, a relatable meme for parents going through it.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Yep. My dad died in 2021 but listening to the music he loved still hits me right in the feels XD

    That feeling is backed by data, too. An analysis of 10 years of APA Stress in America data found that parents of children under 18 are consistently more likely to report high levels of stress than people without kids.

    In 2023, one-third of parents rated their stress as high—between 8 and 10 on a 10-point scale—compared with just 20% of the rest of the population.
    #7

    Text meme about a dad and his two boys running to hug mom, relatable parenting moment meme.

    #8

    Pay packet for a 6-year-old helping with patio work, capturing a relatable parenting meme about kids and kindness.

    tbarth
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Awww! ❤️

    #9

    Tweet about a dad rating shopping list complexity by phone calls, showcasing relatable memes for parents going through it.

    zora24_1
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Weaponized incompetence but make it funny

    And as December rolls in and the holidays approach, that stress tends to climb even higher. According to one study, the more stressed parents feel, the more likely they are to put on a brave face in front of their kids, choosing to keep the magic alive rather than let their children see how overwhelmed they really are.

    #10

    Social media post humorously describing the struggles of parenting a toddler, a relatable meme for parents going through it.

    #11

    Parent relatable meme about deciding how far to walk with a tired child and carrying a grumpy 40lb kid back to the car.

    iankgriggs
    Well then
    Well then
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Wish I had thought about this when I let my 4 year old come on the trail with me and ended up walking 1.5 miles back to the car with him on my back and his bike tied to my sweat pants.

    #12

    Two people in heavy b**b disposal suits carefully handling a device, humorously depicting relatable memes for parents.

    nicolaroberts
    Nicola Roberts
    Nicola Roberts
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Same for extracting yourself from cat/dog... insert as necessary

    “Instead of sharing how they really feel, parents tend to suppress their emotions or display emotions they don’t actually feel—for example, pretending to be happy when they are exhausted or overwhelmed,” Dr Ziwen Teuber, the author of the study, told The Guardian.

    While that approach might work in the short term, Teuber says that in the long run, “it’s not beneficial—either for parents’ mental health or for parent-child interactions.”
    #13

    Screenshot of a relatable parenting meme about choosing a favorite child, highlighting humor for parents going through it.

    #14

    Tweet about parenting struggles where a child misinterprets a snack delay, capturing relatable memes for parents going through it.

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    Dammit, child, I JUST WANT TO TAKE A P**S, THEN I WILL GIVE YOU YOUR SINGLE PIECE OF CHEESE THAT YOU WILL END UP JUST THROWING UNDER THE SOFA.

    #15

    Relatable meme for parents showing a humorous struggle of managing kids at the beach asking for snacks instead of leaving.

    bobbrooce_1
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    17 hours ago

    The trick is to bury them in the sand and then leave.

    The APA actually suggests doing almost the opposite. That doesn’t mean unloading every pent-up feeling onto your kids, but it does mean opening up to someone else about what’s weighing on you.

    Robyn Koslowitz, PhD, a clinical psychologist and director of the Center for Psychological Growth of New Jersey, recommends connecting with other parents who are going through similar experiences.

    That can include online spaces, though Koslowitz cautions against relying on social media purely for validation. Instead, she encourages seeking out virtual communities where shaming isn’t tolerated, such as moderated groups or message boards.

    #16

    Child biting a giant chocolate bar with text about grandparents giving one little snack, relatable parent meme.

    vincentbrennaniii
    Vincent Brennan,III
    Vincent Brennan,III
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Hint to grandparents...only buy toys that make noise to send home with your grandchild.

    #17

    Tweet from a dad humorously complaining about the pretend restaurant service and prices, relatable parenting meme.

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I hope the air food made up for it

    #18

    Man laughing hysterically in multiple poses, illustrating hilariously relatable memes for parents who are going through it.

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Yeah course u will lmao , just as well all the dogs n animals are mine isn’t it 😂

    Parental burnout can be especially tough because, unlike occupational burnout, it’s not always possible to take a vacation, making the pressure feel constant and unavoidable.

    That’s why, when stress starts to outweigh available resources, Moïra Mikolajczak, PhD, a professor of psychology at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, suggests looking for smaller ways to ease the load.

    That might mean handing off a few chores to a partner or kids or cutting back on activities if a child’s schedule feels overwhelming. Even minor tweaks can help create a better sense of balance.
    #19

    Parent feeding baby with a creative mask to soothe them, capturing relatable memes for parents going through challenging moments.

    kalichaos
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    20 hours ago

    I don't know why, but I love this so much. I think it's the baby's expression and the hanger that really does it.

    #20

    Text meme about parents understanding their children’s gibberish and responding humorously, relatable parenting meme.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I got one even better for you - at least children will eventually learn how to talk. I can listen to my dogs' barks and whines and know which ones mean "I have to go outside to the bathroom RIGHT NOW" and which ones mean "I am having massive FOMO about what you are eating/doing". I can also do this with my cats' meows XD

    #21

    Child wearing a UFO costume with a surprised face, illustrating relatable memes for parents going through challenging moments.

    lauralee_3
    laura lee
    laura lee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago

    Unintentionally that is a great idea for a costume tho

    At the end of the day, it’s worth remembering that perfection simply isn’t realistic. According to the APA, parents who put a lot of pressure on themselves or strive to do everything perfectly are more likely to experience burnout.

    You’re already trying hard and showing up every day. Giving yourself permission to take breaks, lower the bar occasionally, and not take everything so seriously can go a long way. Chances are, many of the stressful moments that feel overwhelming now will one day turn into stories you can smile about or even laugh at when you look back.
    #22

    Empty toilet paper roll on holder with humorous parenting meme about relatable struggles for parents going through it.

    htjevanderploug
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    They will replace it, but the empty roll always ends up in the corner of the bathroom. Incredibly annoying 😡

    #23

    Seagulls repeatedly calling Mom, illustrating hilariously relatable memes for parents who are going through it.

    juliesnelling
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    20 hours ago

    My mum used to tell us she had changed her name it was no longer mum.

    #24

    Text meme showing a funny parenting moment about getting ready on time, relatable for parents going through it.

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    No. I don't live in the 60ies anymore. He is helping with everything, like I do or he can leave. I'm not raising a man child.

    #25

    Several half-full water bottles on a table representing relatable memes for parents going through it.

    #26

    Parent meme about siblings being unusually nice after a Fortnite bribe, showing relatable parenting moments and humor.

    #27

    Lion cub clinging to its annoyed mother illustrating relatable memes for parents who are going through it.

    #28

    Man making a funny confused face representing relatable memes for parents dealing with picky kids at dinner.

    pyxisjar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    13 hours ago

    Nutting. I want nuuuuttiiiing… . Then niece cries when I cook for her brother because eshe doesn’t want anything to be cooked.

    #29

    Beach packing comparison for parents pre-kids with a light bag and post-kids with an overloaded vehicle full of items.

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    That's mid-kids. Post-kids is when your kids have moved out again and you're back to packing only 1 bag 😉

    #30

    Parent relatable meme showing a social media post about helping a child find candy the parent already ate.

    alfonzwells611
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited)

    I have never once purposefully taken lollies (Candy), chocolate or any sweets from my kids. I have however disposed of the "Yukky" Licorice ones, or the chocolate in flavors they don't like, can proudly say I have saved them from several rogue jellybeans that have found their way into partybags over the years.

    #31

    Relatable parent meme showing a shocked man with caption dinosaur noises, humor for parents going through it.

    nukunyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    I've seen parents dealing with this in the stores during this xmas time of the year 🤣

    #32

    Duck parent and ducklings on a walk, each expressing relatable complaints typical of parents going through it with kids.

    alishanatzel
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    23 hours ago

    Amazingly, when at home, that can run about 5 miles in a single loop through kitchen and living room without a single issue.

    #33

    Relatable parent meme about experiencing every emotion before 9 am on a Saturday from hilarious memes for parents.

    #34

    Child making a funny face behind a window with text about kids immediately marking windows after cleaning relatable memes for parents.

    #35

    Child dumping a bucket of sand on their head at a playground, a relatable meme for parents going through it.

    barrylittle
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Well they said they wouldn't try not to...

    #36

    Young girl hugging multiple stuffed animals with a red bow, illustrating relatable memes for parents going through it.

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    And all of them need a kiss and a secret handshake

    #37

    Baby sitting in a large beanbag chair with text about a full diaper, relatable memes for parents going through it.

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Nah. It'll be ok for an hour or so.....

    #38

    Man squinting at small paper, humorously illustrating relatable memes for parents going through challenging moments.

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    List of people I trust my child not to permanently traumatise, perhaps....

    #39

    Parent sharing a relatable meme about their child holding breath for ice cream and passing out on the kitchen floor.

    andrew-w00197
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    23 hours ago

    He'll wake up eventually... maybe..... perhaps.

    #40

    SpongeBob meme showing anxious expression, capturing relatable parenting moments and humor for parents going through it.

    gingersnapiniowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I'm 56 years old and this is still how I feel when my parents say that.🤣 Like d**n, isn't there a statue of limitations.

    #41

    Scene from Elf movie showing a man in elf costume awkwardly sitting with other elves, illustrating relatable parenting meme.

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I bet most of the other moms feel the exact same

    11
    11points
    reply
    #42

    Toddler wearing adult-style hiking sandals, humorously capturing relatable memes for parents going through challenging moments.

    barrylittle
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Kid is wearing the shoes. With socks. They're on. Each shoe is on the correct foot. That's a win!

    #43

    Relatable meme for parents showing a woman saying stop trying to make sleep happen, highlighting parenting struggles.

    #44

    Relatable parent meme showing a character bargaining with mom after dad says no, capturing parents going through it humorously.

    #45

    Funny relatable meme about parents leaving every light on in the house, shown in a tweet by The Dad.

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I know this isn't the point, but it still puzzles me that people think you could see the great wall of China from space. Yeah it's super long, but it's only about 5-10 meter wide. If you could see that from space, you could also see your house from space!

