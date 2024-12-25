From emotional reunions to acts of pure kindness, these moments remind us what makes Christmas so special. Keep reading for a dose of holiday cheer that’s sure to brighten your day!

Christmas is all about joy, love, and coming together—a season that warms the heart and spreads cheer. To keep the holiday spirit alive, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts that perfectly capture the magic of the season.

#1 My Sister Is Blind. This Year I’m Making Her Christmas Wrap Tactile With Puffy Paint! Share icon She’s always a little sad that she can’t see the lights or gift wrap so this I’m making it tactile for her as a surprise! I’m also going to use a velvety bow so that is tactile too.



RELATED:

#2 Dream Come True Share icon

#3 My 61-Year Old Fil Hasn't Gotten A Toy For Christmas In 50 Years, Happily Putting Together A LEGO Logging Tractor Share icon

The holiday season has a way of bringing out the best in people, with many going above and beyond to spread joy and kindness. Catherine D’Souza, a warm-hearted 80-year-old, is one such person who has made it her mission to share the magic of Christmas through homemade treats and baked goods for those around her.

#4 Christmas Eve Last Year Was Our Last Fertility Treatment. We Were Out Of Money And Hope. Now I Get To Spend Christmas As A Dad With This Chunk Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Planned A Christmas Surprise For My Parents, It Went Better Than I Could Have Hoped Share icon

#6 I Think My Dad Is Happy With His Xmas Gift Share icon

For nearly 20 years, Catherine has been known as the “Santa of her neighborhood,” bringing smiles to faces with her sweet creations. But this heartwarming tradition didn’t begin under the happiest of circumstances. “I started this after my husband passed away,” Catherine shared. “He loved my cookies. Every Christmas, I’d bake a batch just for him.”

#7 Romeo And His Reindeer! This Was Part Of Romeo’s Xmas Gift. He Loves It So Much He Refuses To Part With It! He’s My Heart And Soul, My Best Buddy! Share icon

#8 Every Year, This Kind Old Man In My Home Town Offers Clothing, Shoes And Anything Useful To Anyone In Need Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 10 Week Old Baby Hospitalized Over Christmas So Our Nurse Tracked Down A Santa For His First Picture Share icon

After her husband’s passing, Catherine found herself feeling lonely during the holidays. Instead of retreating, she decided to channel her love and grief into something positive. ADVERTISEMENT “I baked a dozen cookies and thought, ‘Why not share them with others?’ So, I bundled up, stepped out, and started distributing them to neighbors and strangers alike,” she said with a smile.

#10 My Grammy Is Super Excited To Donate The Beanies She Made To Cancer Patients And Newborns At The Hospital! Share icon

#11 My Disability Has Meant That I've Never Been Able To Style My Own Hair Because I Can Only Reach My Head With One Hand. For Christmas My Dad Got Me A Special Set Of Bayliss Curlers That I Can Use One-Handed. Independence Feels So Good Share icon

#12 Local Supermarket Giving Away All Its Unsold Christmas Veg For Free To Cut Down On Food Waste Share icon

That small gesture of kindness sparked something bigger. “It felt so fulfilling to see people’s faces light up,” Catherine said. “The joy it brought me was immense. So, I decided to bake for more people the next year—and then even more after that!” ADVERTISEMENT Over the years, Catherine’s simple act of kindness turned into a beloved tradition. Her neighbors now eagerly await her cookies every Christmas season. “I bake everything from gingerbread men to chocolate chip cookies and fudge,” she said. “Some of the kids even call me ‘Cookie Grandma,’ which I love!”

#13 Before My Grandma Passed Away Last Year, She Gave Me All Her Yarn And Crochet Hooks. I’ve Been Trying To Find Creative Ways To Use Her Yarn - Just Finished Making This Tiny Christmas Tree 🎄 In Her Memory ☺️❤️ Share icon

#14 My Wife And I Got Each Other The Same Gift For Christmas By Accident Share icon

#15 My Brother Passed Away The Weekend After Thanksgiving Leaving A 4 Year Old Behind. The People At The Dealership He Worked At Donated All These Gifts To My Nephew. Truly Amazing People Share icon

What makes her efforts even more remarkable is her commitment. Catherine doesn’t just bake for her immediate neighbors—she also takes her treats to local nursing homes, shelters, and community centers. “It’s not about how big or small the gesture is; it’s about making someone feel remembered,” she explained. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I Got This Text From My Mom While She And My Dad Were Out Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping Share icon

#17 Here Is My Son. Born Blind, Two Cornea Transplants Later Driving His Car (Xmas Present) For The First Time. Could Not Get Him Off Of It Share icon

#18 As A Teen In The 80s, My Conservative God-Fearing Family Wouldn't Let Me Own Dungeons & Dragons. Thirty Years Later, My Son And I Are Starting Our D & D Journey Share icon

For Catherine, these simple acts are more than just a way to pass the time—they’re a way to spread love. “The holidays can be hard for a lot of people,” she said. “A small act of kindness, like a cookie or a smile, can make someone’s day brighter. It reminds them they’re not alone.”

#19 My First Solo Christmas Tree Share icon This might be very off topic, but this sub feels like home and I just thought it'd be the best place to share something that feels very important to me :D

Decorating our huuuge Christmas tree was always a big big family thing during my childhood, and I loved it. It filled me with joy. When I moved out of my parent's house, I tried to build the same tradition with my now ex-boyfriend, but it was never quite the same. We recently broke up, I came out as a lesbian, and my life has changed so much in the past few months. It hasn't been easy, and I thought that decorating my small Christmas tree by myself for the first time of my life was going to be difficult. It wasn't. I listened to Christmas songs the whole time, and I felt incredibly happy. I'm really grateful for this little space of mine 🎄



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 A Christmas Miracle Share icon Today a lovely Redditor posted that they had a spare ticket to the ballet and gave it to me when I messaged them.

This would be a kind and awesome thing on any day but I’ve wanted to see the Nutcracker ballet since I was a little girl and it’s just not something I could justify spending the money on.

Well I hopped on a bus up to the west end in London and my inner child lit up with joy

If you see this please know you made my entire year ♥️



#21 Last Year Mom Passed Away After A Long Battle With Cancer. For This Year Christmas Tree My Sister's Husband Gifted This Decoration With Her And My Dog. I Hope They Are In A Better Place Now Share icon

Catherine takes pride in the fact that many of her neighbors have adopted her tradition. “I’ve shared my recipes with so many people now. It makes me happy to think that more cookies are being shared, even in places I can’t reach,” she said warmly.

#22 My Son Had A Speaking Part In A Play At His School Despite Speech Issues! Share icon My son is in the 4th grade now, and he’s had speech issues since he first started speaking that were severe enough to require an IEP at school, along with +5 years of Speech Therapy after school.

This interfered with his confidence quite a bit, as one could imagine. His dad and I always felt like we had to “translate” whenever he was talking to someone! And he has worked SO unbelievably hard to overcome these issues, but he definitely still struggles from time to time when he’s talking too fast and stuff.

Despite all of this, he decided that he wanted a speaking part in this year’s Christmas Musical at his school! I was so nervous that he wouldn’t talk clearly enough for the audience to understand- but holy shit he impressed me SOOO much!!!! I never would have imagined him being able to do something like this, and it was absolutely incredible!



ADVERTISEMENT

#23 After 4 Years Of Trying (Including 2 Cycles Of Clomid) We Found Out 1 Am On Christmas Morning...we're Pregnant!!! Triple Confirmed Because Walgreens Brand Test Had Issues Share icon

#24 I Made A Mug Shelf For My Wife For Christmas! Share icon

Now, as Catherine continues this cherished tradition, she hopes it inspires others to give back in their own way. “It doesn’t have to be cookies—it can be anything,” she said. “Bake, knit, donate, or even just say a kind word. The holidays are a time to show love, and every little bit counts.”

#25 My Husband Got Me This For Christmas. It Was A Total Surprise Cause He’s Super Frugal And Cringes At How Much Legos Cost. I Ugly Cried At First, But I’m Still Smiling A Week Later! Share icon

#26 My Grandpa Was A Pilot For Decades But Had To Sell His Plane 15 Years Ago. This Christmas Pcmr Gave Him A Chance To Fly Again Share icon

#27 Im An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Got To Spend Christmas With My Friend Harley Share icon

Catherine’s story is a beautiful reminder that small gestures can create ripples of joy and connection. Whether it’s a cookie or heartwarming posts like these, the holiday season is all about spreading love and joy in the simplest ways. ADVERTISEMENT What are your plans for the holidays? Are you planning to give back, spend time with loved ones, or maybe start a new tradition? Let us know—we’d love to hear!

#28 The Driver Of The Recycling Truck That Picks Up Our Curb Side Recycling Left A Gift For My Sons For Christmas Share icon

#29 I Bought A Sewing Machine For Xmas And Made This Shirt! I’m Hooked! Share icon

#30 So Nice Of Them Share icon

#31 Santa Came And Left 100 $25 Gift Cards To Be Handed Out At Our Food Pantry Share icon I work at a small parish that has a monthly food pantry. We've been asking for gift cards the we could add to their food baskets to be used for Christmas shopping. Needless to say I was floored by this man's generosity and also loved his Christmas spirit.



ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I’ve Had Nearly A Month Of 80hr Work Weeks. I Confiding In My Dad That I Felt Bad I Hadn’t Created A Space For My Kids That Was Festive And Fun For Christmas Because I Was Exhausted Share icon I came home yesterday and he’d worked from 11-5 hanging up lights. I don’t deserve him, I love him so much.



#33 When You Get Each Other The Same Thing For Christmas Share icon

#34 My Grandma Handmade These Mini Christmas Tree’s,ornaments,and Presents And Gave One Of These To Each Of Her Daughters Long Before I Was Born. Can’t Imagine The Patience To Hand Make This 4 Times Over Share icon

#35 3 Years Ago, I Was Laid Off Before Christmas In 2020. I Had Hardly Any Money For Gifts, So I Learned How To Bake Bread And Make Butter To Go With It. Now I Continue The Tradition, And It’s One Of My Favorite Gifts To Give Share icon

#36 First Christmas At My First House Share icon

#37 We Were Too Poor To Buy A Christmas Tree So We Built One With Branches Share icon This was many years ago but my dad had been laid off work and we just didn’t have money to buy a tree. They never told me that we were struggling financially, they just made me believe it was a fun bonding activity instead of being “lazy” and buying a tree. So we went to our nearby park, collected some branches and spray painted it lol. This was hands down my favorite Christmas and I’ll never forget it. I love my parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My Wife And I Recently Purchased A Horse As A Surprise For My Son And Daughter For Christmas. This Our First Time Meeting Him. His Name Is Q, And We Love Him Already Share icon

#39 Christmas Morning Cuddles Share icon

#40 My Daughter Experiencing Her First Christmas Tree Share icon

#41 My Grandparents Couldn’t Afford An Engagement Ring 42 Years Ago, So My Grandpa Gave Her One For Christmas And Asked Her To Marry Him. She Started Crying Share icon

#42 Brian Cox Lives In My Neighbourhood And He Came To Switch On The Christmas Lights With A Dog Stroller Yesterday Share icon

#43 My Husband Knows I'm Not A Fan Of Gemstones, So He Got Me This Ring For Christmas Share icon

#44 Got The Absolute Most Insane Christmas Gift From My Buddy Who Is A Designer For LEGO. A Luke Skywalker (Anakin Skywalker) Lightsaber Signed By The Designer Hans Schlömer Share icon

#45 My Wife Cried Today. A Stranger Tipped Me $200 So We Could Go From And Undecorated Tree To This For My Kids First Real Christmas. Thank You Generous Stranger. We Will Never Forget Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I Got You Little Bro Share icon Yeah it’s most likely unintentional but man what a great photo. Twins born in October and the older on without oxygen spent 4 weeks in the NICU and his brother spent 9. He came home the week before Christmas so we were able to be all together. My wife caught this while I was at work. Just made me think he’s watching out for his little brother already.



#47 Just Married, Cake Day, & It's Christmas Tomorrow Share icon

#48 I Had A Baby Last Night! Christmas Came A Little Early This Year Share icon

#49 These Little Snowmen My Wife, Son And I Made For Christmas Out Of Socks And Buttons Share icon

#50 This Was Our First Tree Together, Ha, So We Always Find A Spot For It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Blessed With A Free Tree Today 🥹 Share icon Sorry for the bad picture. Have been having health issues and unable to work, was hoping to score a tree for extra cheap from a thrift store after the holiday season and have one for next year, but found this left outside in our community when I came home from a doctor's appointment 🥹 I am so happy I could cry!!! I get to have a Christmas tree this year!!! The bows and little santa were in the box with the tree too!



#52 Hubby Made Me Something To Help Me With My Hobby Share icon So, I have a pain condition (CRPS) which effects my hands, amongst other places, but I love crochet. I've tried about 5/6 different sets of 'ergonomic' handled hooks and whilst some helped a little, they weren't great... Hubby has noticed this & taken it upon himself to make me a handle that really helps. I had the Wand as part of my Christmas prezzie, the 'Caterpillars' for my Birthday & most recently, the Unicorn horn, just because! They're really helping & I'm even able to use thinner yarn with the newest addition. I feel so lucky & happy right now - This is just one of the latest ways he shows me he cares & I make sure he knows how much I appreciate him & what he does for me/us!



ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I Only Had 86 Cents Left In My Bank Account! Share icon I work at a small nonprofit and they gave me this Christmas card along with some gifts. This week has been rough financially, due to car trouble. Then, I put only $5 in my gas tank. I get paid tomorrow, but this little blessing came right on time.



#54 Christmas Gifts For My Sister And Grandma Are Finally Done Share icon

#55 We Had An Early Christmas Present Share icon My wife and I went in for her routine 37 week OB appointment and ended up getting induced 3 weeks early due to worries of high blood pressure. We weren’t expecting her to be here for the Holidays but we couldn’t have asked for a better gift.



ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Bought Myself My Dream Christmas Jumper Today, I’m So Happy Share icon

#57 The Yarn My Parents Got Me For Christmas Has A Tag Showing Who The Yarn Came From! Share icon

#58 The Wife And Kids Christmas Present Is On The Tree And They Still Don’t Even Realize It Share icon

#59 [oc] My Dad Is Retired And Recently Discovered A Talent For Handcrafting Very Unique Wooden Christmas Ornaments. He Said They’d Never Be Good Enough To Sell, But He Just Sold His First 5 After Just Opening His Online Store Share icon He's been practicing woodworking for decades, he even cut off all his fingers on one hand when he first started learning. He's come a long way since then and found his passion in Christmas ornaments and now makes and sells these beauties. I’m so proud of him.



#60 A Christmas Gift From Microsoft. It’s A Tiny Xbox Series S Made Of Chocolate And The Details Are Amazing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 [no Spoilers] My Christmas Present From My Gran This Year. A Cross-Stitch Banner Of The Great Houses. Took Her The Whole Year! Share icon

#62 For Christmas This Year My 89 Year Old Dad Gave His 90 Year Old Girlfriend These Reindeer Pajamas And Stuffed Pooh Bear. They Both Lost Their Long Time Spouses In The Last Few Years But Found Each Other. They’re So Happy. I Think This Photo Captures A Little Bit Of Amazing Joy They Find In Life Share icon

#63 My Dad Sometimes Dresses Up As Something Funny For Christmas And Surprises Us With Gifts. This Year We Decided Not To Do Gifts Bc There’s Just Too Many Of Us Now And All The $ Share icon But I’m secretly dressing up and buying everyone gifts for the very first time because now I have a job this year.



#64 Today I Held The 1st Copy Of The Coloring Book I Made To Honor All The Wonderful Christmas Traditions My Grandparents Shared With Me, That Truly Made My Childhood Magical Share icon

#65 Local Church Put Out A Free Christmas Dinner For The Community. Lovely To Hang Out With Friends. Thankful Share icon

#66 He Loves His Christmas Gift Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Crocheted Baby Yoda My Grandma Made For Christmas Share icon

#68 Wife Loves Llamas. Made Her A Llama Christmas Decoration Share icon

#69 I Was Asked To Make A Model Of This House From LEGO. The House Will Be Leaving The Family Soon And My Friend Wanted To Get It Made For His Dad For Christmas. He Asked That I Add A Bench At The Front Where His Grandad Used To Sit Share icon

#70 My Uncle Built This Amazing Tree House For His Kids And Decorated It For Christmas Share icon

#71 My Wife Lost Her Mom Shortly Before Christmas Last Year And It Had Been Really Hard On Her. This Is The Note We Found From Our Daughter To Santa Share icon "My mom's mom passed away 1 year ago and my mom is sad so I was hoping if you could do something special for my mom."



#72 Hats Off To All Involved Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 So Happy We Were Able To Do This For One Of The Sweetest People I Know, The Janitor At Our School, Brian! He’s Always Putting A Smile On Everyone’s Faces During School & As A Christmas Gift A Bunch Of People Pitched In To Buy Him Some New Shoes 😊 Thank You For Everything You Do & Making The School Day More Enjoyable For Everyone❤️ Merry Christmas Share icon

#74 I Told My Father I Wouldn't Be Home For Christmas. Then I Flew 3k Miles And Wrapped Myself Up By The Tree Share icon

#75 My Brother Excitedly Posing With His Massive Snowmen After Being Able To Decorate His Own House For Christmas For The First Time Share icon

#76 In Quebec For Christmas, It’s Snowing And Glittery And Romantic, And My Spirit Animal Asked Me To Marry Him Share icon

#77 Proposed To My Best Friend In Front Of My Whole Extended Family Before Christmas Lunch. I've Never Been This Happy Or Excited Share icon

#78 I Order So Much Stuff Online. I Wanted To Say Thanks To All The Delivery People That Make It Possible Share icon

#79 This Is Snoopy. When I Was 7 I Moved To The Us And He Was In The Shop For $10. My Parents Couldn’t Afford It So They Saved Up And Gave Him To Me For Christmas Share icon I bought my first house, 26 years later, and here he is coming with me. Will never forget where I came from.



ADVERTISEMENT