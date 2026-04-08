Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

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On paper, ridesharing seems like an easy way to get from point A to point B. In reality, that is not always the case. Sometimes, it can even turn into an unsafe experience, especially when the people you end up in a car with aren’t exactly pleasant company.

One Uber driver recently posted a TikTok video showing how two women made inappropriate comments and jokes throughout the ride. Although he tried to stay calm, he was the one who ended up being reported. But once the clip started gaining attention online, things took a very different turn.

Read the full story below.

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One Uber driver shared a video showing how two women harassed him during a ride, making comments and jokes that left him visibly uncomfortable

Image credits: dextersprodigy

Despite the way they behaved, they were the ones who ended up reporting him

Image credits: dextersprodigy

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Image credits: haleyblain

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Image credits: haleyblain

Watch the full video below

@dextersprodigy What I have to deal with while driving for Uber. These women falsely reported ME for innapropriate harassment to Uber and now I have a negative strike on my account. I work a full time job and do this on the side to save extra money for my wedding and building a life. If you’re in Austin, Tx. And know these women, please help me identify them so they can be reported. The woman on the right told me she is an attorney, if that’s the case I hope her higher ups see this an take action as this is NOT someone who should be representing people if this is the way her and her friends behave and treat others. #uber #drunk #atx #austin #texas ♬ original sound – Dexter

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Viewers said the driver handled the situation respectfully, especially given the circumstances

Uber’s support team later replied in the comments, saying an investigation had been launched

In a follow-up video, the man revealed that everything had been cleared up

Image credits: dextersprodigy

@dextersprodigy Thank you so much for all of the love and support. I really appreciate all of you! While this situation I dealt with was awful, I realize it is small compared to what so, so many women (and men) have dealt with. It’s a shame to see people, like these two women, make light of such serious issues. I hope with this video going viral, they will reconsider how they speak to people in the future & realize not everyone is going to sit there and put up with their BS. Thank you again, and have a wonderful evening. ♬ original sound – Dexter

Many viewers were glad to see the situation resolved that way