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Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber driver wearing seatbelt with two women clients laughing in backseat inside a car interior at night
Social Issues, Society

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

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On paper, ridesharing seems like an easy way to get from point A to point B. In reality, that is not always the case. Sometimes, it can even turn into an unsafe experience, especially when the people you end up in a car with aren’t exactly pleasant company.

One Uber driver recently posted a TikTok video showing how two women made inappropriate comments and jokes throughout the ride. Although he tried to stay calm, he was the one who ended up being reported. But once the clip started gaining attention online, things took a very different turn.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    One Uber driver shared a video showing how two women harassed him during a ride, making comments and jokes that left him visibly uncomfortable

    Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

    Image credits: dextersprodigy

    Despite the way they behaved, they were the ones who ended up reporting him

    Image credits: dextersprodigy

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    Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

    Image credits: haleyblain

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    Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

    Image credits: haleyblain

    Watch the full video below

    @dextersprodigy What I have to deal with while driving for Uber. These women falsely reported ME for innapropriate harassment to Uber and now I have a negative strike on my account. I work a full time job and do this on the side to save extra money for my wedding and building a life. If you’re in Austin, Tx. And know these women, please help me identify them so they can be reported. The woman on the right told me she is an attorney, if that’s the case I hope her higher ups see this an take action as this is NOT someone who should be representing people if this is the way her and her friends behave and treat others. #uber#drunk#atx#austin#texas♬ original sound – Dexter
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    Viewers said the driver handled the situation respectfully, especially given the circumstances

    Uber’s support team later replied in the comments, saying an investigation had been launched

    In a follow-up video, the man revealed that everything had been cleared up

    Image credits: dextersprodigy

    @dextersprodigyThank you so much for all of the love and support. I really appreciate all of you! While this situation I dealt with was awful, I realize it is small compared to what so, so many women (and men) have dealt with. It’s a shame to see people, like these two women, make light of such serious issues. I hope with this video going viral, they will reconsider how they speak to people in the future & realize not everyone is going to sit there and put up with their BS. Thank you again, and have a wonderful evening.♬ original sound – Dexter

    Many viewers were glad to see the situation resolved that way

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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