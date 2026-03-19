An online community asked these insiders to share the "dark facts" from their jobs, the unsettling, unspoken truths that are common knowledge on the inside but would shock the rest of us. The responses are a sobering peek into how things really work. Get your tinfoil hats on…

Every industry has a carefully crafted public image. The restaurant is clean, the hospital is sterile, and the products on the shelf are safe. This is the story we are told, the one we need to believe to function in the world. But the people who work behind the curtain, the ones who see how the sausage really gets made, know a different story.

#1 Far too many people that work in healthcare do not actually care about patient wellbeing.

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#2 Insurance companies don’t want to pay for anything. They are relying on the fact that you will not appeal their decision or put up a fight. They are all a scam.

#3 Way too many restaurants would flunk a surprise health inspection.

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We tend to believe that the bigger and more respected a company is, the more trustworthy it must be. We see their ads, we buy their products, and we assume that, for the most part, they are playing by the rules. The Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal is the ultimate cautionary tale of why that trust can be so spectacularly misplaced. For years, one of the world's biggest and most trusted carmakers deliberately programmed its diesel cars to lie. The company installed secret "defeat devices" in millions of their vehicles. This software was intelligent; it knew when it was being tested in a lab and would switch to a low-emissions mode to pass with flying colors. But once on the actual road, it would revert, spewing nitrogen oxides at up to 40 times the legal limit in the U.S.

#4 Administration has broken our spirits so much that we honestly don’t care if your poorly-behaved child knows how to read. We are powerless if your child starts acting up, so we just want them out of our classroom. .

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#5 The bugs and animals aren't that gross. The clients are.

Once exposed, these secrets have been known to be so revolting that they spark a global movement and force a corporate giant to change its ways. This is exactly what happened when celebrity chef Jamie Oliver famously took on McDonald's over their use of what he dubbed "pink slime." The secret, which was already known in some food science circles but was horrifying to the public, was that the company was using ammonium hydroxide to treat fatty beef trimmings, turning them into a filler for their burgers. Oliver's very public campaign, which was essentially just him revealing an industry "secret" on television, created a massive public outcry. The idea of "pink slime" was so viscerally disgusting that the company was ultimately forced to abandon the practice.

#6 Lots and lots of pastors don’t believe the line they feed their congregation.



Source: me, a former pastor who heard from hundreds of colleagues.

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#7 90% of administrative processes in any type of social service or welfare assistance in the US from Fed to State to Local Municipality are put in place to frustrate applicants to give up before they ever see assistance provided. A large number of those positions are held by people who think it's thier job to stop as many as possible from receiving assistance. Many have no personal interest in providing help to the needy.

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#8 Government jobs are generally hard to get unless you know someone AND you have the credentials, not just the credentials. I did from outside but only because I overwhelmed the credentials.

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#9 Nobody in higher education has a clue what to do about AI, regardless of what they tell you. We know students (including people like your nurses and doctors and future politicians) are passing courses based entirely on AI and very few schools have admin that are willing to risk retention issues and lawsuits to hold students accountable without irrefutable proof. And even the ones that try are only treading water. Most people don't say it out loud, but we''re screwed.



I suspect that when we look back, this time in history will be some type of tipping point for some type of major change in how we understand education. But your guess is as good as mine what that will look like.

While we love to cheer for the brave insider who exposes a company's dark secret, the reality for the little guys is often far from glamorous. Sadly, usually "the man" still comes out on top, squashing the whistleblower under the hammer of corporate greed. In 2019, a Panera Bread employee posted a viral video on TikTok showing that the restaurant's beloved mac and cheese was a frozen abomination. The video might not have exposed a health hazard, but it did shatter the carefully crafted illusion of a wholesome, freshly made product. And how did the company respond to this moment of uncomfortable transparency? They fired her. But do you really expect a sub-par soup chain to have any morals? Didn't think so.

#10 Data breaches don't surprise me at all; there are so many users that can access sensitive info as role delegation gets ignored if it's not implemented early on....Outcome? EVERYONE gets high level access.

#11 The price increases in veterinary medicine they keep telling you are to keep up with costs are really to pad the pockets of their private equity backers. Your Vet Techs aren’t getting raises, doctors pay does go up because they work on commission, and the quality of medicine isn’t going up in any substantial way to justify how much more it’s costing you.

#12 It’s not “my industry” but I was married to a very successful musician in a triple platinum selling band back in the late 90’s to early 2000’s…



What I learned about that industry was deeply disturbing-the way the suits control the creative process, especially once a band has had a big hit, the more promise that band shows the more the noose tightens w/regard to creative control. They literally fly their people to loom around the studio while a band is trying to really get into their creative process together and they totally stifle, put a vice grip on that process-it’s really hard to stomach.



It’s also why so many bands have one or two fantastic records, make a bunch of money and then everything starts to fall apart. Artists at that level are absolutely owned by major labels and those labels (the big ones) often do much more harm than good.



Who can do their best work while some dude in a suit is standing in on your studio session and telling you what you can and can’t write?



I know this isn’t the case with all labels. But in the case of this band and that label it was really sad.



Two of the original 3 band members ended up leaving and everything fell apart.

Even the biggest superstars on the planet sometimes feel like they need to speak up, using their mega platforms for good. For decades, the "common knowledge" in the music industry was that the record labels held all the power. They owned the master recordings, controlled the contracts, and treated the artists as employees rather than partners. Enter, Prince. In the early 1990s, Prince famously declared war on his label, Warner Bros. He changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol and began appearing in public with a protest word written on his cheek. It was a shocking, brilliant, and deeply weird act of protest. He was using his immense fame to scream the industry's darkest secret from the rooftops: that the standard recording contract was a form of indentured servitude. His legendary battle paved the way for a new generation of artists to demand ownership and control over their own work, a revolutionary act that started with one man's refusal to stay silent.

#13 Disability services are allocated based on whether you know the EXACT phrases to use, the EXACT way to get doctors and therapists to word things, and the EXACT way to describe your disabled loved one in ways that crack open everything from personal care hours via Medicaid, in-home nursing via Medicaid, developmental disability funding from the state, etc.



Parents of disabled kids are the LEAST able to even begin to learn all the ridiculous unwritten rules, and will simply be told lies like "he doesn't qualify" or "that's parental responsibility" or "we didn't receive your application/doctor's letter/etc."



You have to essentially project manage your disabled loved one's resources from start to finish, like a top PM to get even the median of what your disabled loved one SHOULD get.



Single parents are shafted the most. Families with a well-educated mom who dropped out of the workforce because of their kids' needs are the ones who get the most for their kid (not all of them, but many) because they figure out the system and learn how to appeal all the "no" answers and push push push, but it burns them out after a while and case managers of directors know it.



Directors are the worst, because they are managing budgets and don't deal directly with agency clients, and if you hold them accountable to law or policy, they'll seek retribution on parents who figure out the system. They'll look for ANYTHING of yours in any violation, or to DQ your kid for things based on technicalities, and work to strip your kid of resources.



Yes, there are plenty of good people in these systems. But the bad ones are the people who break parents in a system that's "supposed" to help them.

#14 A lot of other realtors will cold call asking if they want to sell their home because they have a buyer. They don’t. Just a tactic to get in the door. They rationalize it by saying buyers are looking and I may know one.



I did it early on and it felt deceptive. Because it is deceptive.

#15 One of the darkest open secrets of the education industry in Australia is how badly it rorts international students, especially South Asians. They’re sold this shiny dream of

“study → work → PR” (Permanent residency) without anyone being honest about how slim those chances actually are. Migration agents, education consultants, and even people from their own communities charge obscene fees, promise outcomes they know they can’t guarantee, and then disappear once the money’s paid.



On top of that, a lot of dodgy RTOs (registered training organisations) and colleges exist purely to farm visas. Fake attendance, watered-down courses, minimal teaching, and zero real pathway to skilled work but they’ll happily take $15k–$30k a year. Students are treated like walking ATM cards, not learners.



The cruel part is many of these students go into massive debt back home, even to the point of their folks putting their houses up. Working cash-in-hand jobs here just to survive, all while thinking PR is “just one more course away.” Meanwhile the system keeps them temporary, vulnerable, and exploitable. It’s not just a scam by institutions it’s a whole ecosystem that profits from false hope. And when it falls apart, guess who wears the blame? The students, not the industry that set them up to fail.

So, what's the moral of the story? It seems that for every product we buy, for every service we use, there is an agreement to not ask too many questions about how the sausage gets made (especially if it's actual sausage). But these stories all point to one slightly uncomfortable conclusion: maybe it's time to start spilling a few more secrets. Whether your voice is as big as a global superstar's or as small as a TikTok video from the back of a fast-food kitchen, transparency seems to be the only thing that actually sparks change. So go ahead, be the chaos agent. Spill the beans. Tell us the dark secrets. The worst that can happen is you get fired, but the best that can happen is you accidentally start a revolution and save the rest of us from eating frozen mac and cheese. Seems like a decent trade-off. Which one of these secrets shocked you the most? Share some more in the comments!

#16 I’m a data analyst. I never trust marketed statistics. In my experience every stat ever printed and plastered on a website or billboard is just marketing. Every single boss I’ve ever had has gotten me to mess with the numbers to confirm their own bias.

#17 It would make you sick to your stomach to see the amount of food that gets thrown in the trash in public schools. If you’re sending your kids to school with food, you’d be surprised to know it goes straight into the garbage like money just being thrown away.

#18 I work in sales at one of the major gold/silver/rare coin dealers on late night TV. You are better off buying paintings on a cruise ship.

#19 Hospitals aren’t reimbursed by insurance (or have to fight extra hard with tons of documentation to be) if a patient either falls while admitted or develops a bedsore. Because of that the staff is often spending more time repositioning people and assisting relatively stable patients to the bathroom than they are with their more critically patients- this isn’t helped by management who are incredibly focused on patient satisfaction scores because anything less than 100% on a patient survey counts as a fail and negatively affects hospital funding as well (this “anything less than perfect is zero” survey phenomenon exists in many industries).

#20 That wasnt fresh-caught crab in your crab salad, it was a mix of canned crab and imitation crab.

#21 I work in project management in the SaaS industry.



You have no idea just how many applications you indirectly depend on for so many aspects of your life are more or less held together by duct tape and sleep-deprived devs.



If there were ever a prolonged disruption of the North American supply chain of Red Bull or Bang!, there's a good chance society as we know it would come apart at the seams.

#22 D minor 7 and F6 are the same chord.

#23 In therapy land a large proportion of practitioners can be put into one of two camps.



Wounded healers (choosing the career path as initially believing it would help them)



or



Parentified children (when young having a caring responsibility for others beyond what is normal, so they over develop their sensitivity and empathy for the other, typically at a cost to being able to respond to their own needs and receive care).



So at a formative age, they are either the person needing help, or they were the person giving help (or both). The prism in which the world being experienced is Caring-Being cared for.

#24 I work in costumes for film and TV. The number of actors (mostly women, but also some men) who I hear in fittings saying things like “I feel a lot happier and healthier as a size 6, but if I’m not a size 2 nobody will hire me” is chilling. I’ve worked jobs where I have to set aside 15 minutes every time an actor has a new change because I have to go to their trailer and give them a pep talk. Because even though they liked the clothes in fittings, the prospect of wearing them on camera for the first time freaks them out. No, of course you don’t look fat in those pants. No, that sweater doesn’t accentuate your belly, that’s nonsense, you don’t even have a belly. Of course you look good in that dress, you’re gorgeous. It’s sad to see how being so relentlessly *observed* can mess with a person’s self image. It is getting a little better, but not quickly and certainly not enough.

#25 Wedding photographers charge you for them to “take” the photos. That’s it. You pay for their time. If you actually want to own or even sometimes see the digital photos, you pay more for that after the wedding. When I first got into the business, I couldn’t believe how shady that was. But it’s almost across the board in the industry. I’m one of the last photographers whose upfront price includes labor and, you know, the actual product.

#26 I work in mobile games. Games are made to feed people ads and optimized to do so. The art was lost over a decade ago. No more Angry Birds. Just merge clones and match 3 games with casino mechanics. Also AI has replaced 90% of developers in this space.



Not fun.

#27 Education here, we are making plans to hide students Anne Frank style from ICE if need be.

#28 You don’t have to spend $400+ on an urn, you can purchase off Amazon starting at $50.

#29 All your retirement planning and financial advice is largely from a few basic software platforms. Your advisor is a sales person/relationship expert. Different if you are HNW but yeah .

#30 Really, do not eat farmed fish.

#31 People probably can guess about the general dangers that those of us in construction face - falls, collapses, injuries from tool use, etc.





But when you're a woman in construction, your biggest danger comes from your coworkers. The #1 danger on the job to the guy next to me is slips/trips/falls. The #1 threat to my life on the job is the guy next to me.





The murders of Outi Hicks and Amber Czech brought some of the issues to the general public's attention, but most likely nothing will change and I'll read about the death of another trades sister sometime depressingly soon.

#32 Most software is insecure, poorly built and can be destroyed without even being malicious. Like really. Every app. Every single web page. Has a long list of bugs to fix and bugs being created every day.



As a software developer it is sad to know that we use a bunch of memory and CPU to over abstract some very simple workflows just because it's cheaper this way.



It's also sad when I see the bugs I fix every day happening in apps I use.