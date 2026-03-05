Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Restaurant Review-Bombed After Waitress Used Spanish Racial Slur Unaware Customer Understood
Waitress in a restaurant speaking with expressive face amid controversy in a review-bombed incident involving racial slur.
Social Issues, Society

Restaurant Review-Bombed After Waitress Used Spanish Racial Slur Unaware Customer Understood

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as an ordinary visit to a local restaurant soon took an unexpected turn when the customer overheard something she was never meant to understand. The situation escalated after she confronted the staff and later shared her experience publicly.

Within hours, the story spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and prompting calls for accountability.

Highlights
  • A black customer, Kat Branchman, went viral after overhearing waitresses at a Long Beach restaurant using a racial slur in Spanish.
  • After being confronted, the employee allegedly denied the remark and claimed she was speaking about someone else.
  • Following the viral clip, the restaurant’s Yelp and Google pages were flooded with hundreds of negative reviews.

Soon after, the restaurant’s online review pages began filling with critical comments as people weighed in on the incident and debated the broader issue of racism in public spaces.

RELATED:

    A black woman slammed a waitress using a racial slur in Spanish at a local restaurant in California

    Woman with long wavy hair in floral dress, representing restaurant review-bombed after waitress used Spanish racial slur incident.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    The controversy began after Kat Branchman shared a video recounting what happened during her visit to Sirenita’s Restaurant in Long Beach, California, which serves Honduran, Salvadorian, and Mexican cuisine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Branchman shared that she walked into the restaurant to order takeout and began looking through the menu while standing near the counter. While she was reading, she overheard two waitresses talking to each other.

    According to Branchman, one of the employees referred to her using a racial slur in Spanish, calling her a “big n—r,” apparently assuming she would not understand the conversation.

    Sirenita's restaurant exterior with colorful signage for Mexican and Centroamerican food and open entrance door.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    Customer review rating one star accusing restaurant of racism after waitress used Spanish racial slur unknowingly.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    “I was looking at a menu, and they laughed in my face because they thought I did not know what they were saying,” Branchman said in her TikTok video.

    Branchman later explained that her father is Panamanian and taught her Spanish while she was growing up. He also specifically taught her the slur so she would recognize it if someone used it against her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I was sitting there looking at the menu, and they thought I couldn’t understand what they were saying,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “D*ad wrong.”

    Before the situation escalated, the woman politely asked the waitress to apologize for her remark

    Woman speaking in a video about restaurant review bombed after waitress used Spanish racial slur unaware customer understood.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One-star restaurant review criticizing discrimination after waitress used Spanish racial slur unaware customer understood.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    Branchman further noted she initially left the restaurant quietly to collect herself before returning to ask the waitress for an apology.

    Instead, she claimed the employee denied remarking.

    “She proceeded to act like she did not know what I was talking about,” Branchman said.

    Branchman then went to a neighboring business to confirm the translation with another Spanish-speaking employee before confronting the waitress again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Waitress at Sirenita's Restaurant reacting, involved in controversy over Spanish racial slur, amid customer complaint and review b**b.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    Customer review highlighting a restaurant bombed for a waitress using a Spanish racial slur unknowingly.

    Image credits: yelp

    “I even quietly give her a chance to apologize, and she starts saying she was talking about someone else,” Branchman wrote. “Cause where’s the other Big N**** in the restaurant?”

    Branchman said she decided to post the story online because people today should not have to tolerate racist language.

    “…my ancestors had to be called all kinds of words and names, and they had to eat that,” she said. “This is not back in the day.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As soon as her clip went online, the restaurant was flooded with negative reviews as people reacted online

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Waitress at Mexican restaurant amid controversy after using Spanish racial slur, leading to negative restaurant reviews.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    Customer review condemning Hispanic restaurant for using Spanish racial slur, prompting backlash and negative responses.

    Image credits: yelp

    After Branchman’s video went viral, social media users quickly began leaving reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp and Google pages.

    Many criticized the establishment and urged others not to support it.

    “Serious discrimination here. Don’t eat food from people who call you racial slurs. Just terrible,” one Yelp user wrote.

    Another reviewer added, “Racist establishments do not patronize them if you’re a person of color.”

    Several commenters said they would no longer feel comfortable dining there.

    “The staff is incredibly unprofessional & as a Black woman, I do not feel safe coming to this restaurant knowing that the people serving my food are using slurs when they think others can’t understand them,” one review read.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Waitress behind counter at restaurant Bombed after using Spanish racial slur unaware customer understood inside eatery.

    Image credits: katbranchman

    Another person wrote, “This establishment has racist workers, and the ambiance is not welcoming to all.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, some responses were more emotional.

    “Very unkind, sorry that you had to go thru that,” one social media user commented.

    “I’m so tired of this. This goes on all the time,” another wrote.

    Others pointed out how common it has become for people to underestimate who understands another language.

    “Don’t they know by now anyone can speak and understand Spanish?” one commenter said.

    Branchman’s experience was not an isolated case, as similar incidents continue to spark debate about racism

    Customer review condemning racism and poor service after waitress used Spanish racial slur at restaurant.

    Image credits: yelp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of people smiling during a ribbon-cutting at Sirenita's Restaurant serving Mexican and Centroamerican food.

    In 2025, a Family Dollar employee in Houston was fired after an Afro-Latino customer recorded her making racist remarks about Black shoppers in Spanish. The company later apologized for the incident.

    Another instance was reported in December 2025 by Bored Panda,when a Wisconsin Cinnabon employee was fired after being filmed repeatedly using the N-word during a confrontation with a Somali Muslim couple.

    Customer review criticizing waitress's use of Spanish racial slur at Sirenita's restaurant, sparking controversy and racism claims.

    Image credits: yelp

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In February 2026, South Carolina involved an elementary school teacher who was arrested after allegedly calling a woman a racial slur during a dispute at a Sam’s Club store.

    Even celebrities have not been immune. During the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, a racial slur was shouted from the audience while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage.

    While the remark was later linked to a guest with Tourette’s syndrome, the moment still sparked widespread discussion about racism and accountability.

    “Wow that’s foul,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing support after restaurant review-bombed following racial slur incident involving waitress.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration amid restaurant review-bombing controversy over racial slur incident.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment praising someone for speaking up and calling out a Spanish racial slur at a restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media comment praising handling of situation after restaurant review bombed over racial slur by waitress.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying Wow that’s foul in a discussion about a restaurant review bombed over a Spanish racial slur.

    Social media comment supporting customer after restaurant review-bombed for waitress using Spanish racial slur incident.

    Instagram comment by user gutcheck71 expressing surprise with a concerned emoji in a social media discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment from user expressing sympathy about an incident involving a Spanish racial slur at a restaurant.

    Comment from user rorocatering75 expressing frustration related to a restaurant review bombed after waitress used Spanish racial slur.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment explaining the derogatory use of a Spanish racial slur in restaurant review controversy.

    Instagram comment from user r_man_doe_101 mentioning restaurant reviews and Long Beach location, with 16 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment highlighting a restaurant review bombed after waitress used Spanish racial slur unknowingly.

    Comment from user doc.shawna praising mature demeanor after restaurant incident involving Spanish racial slur controversy.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darn shame, I love Honduran food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darn shame, I love Honduran food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT