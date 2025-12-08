Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Racist Cinnabon Employee Gets A GoFundMe After Hurling Slurs At Somali Couple In Viral Video
Cinnabon employee shown inside bakery, involved in racist incident targeting Somali couple in viral video controversy.
Social Issues, Society

Racist Cinnabon Employee Gets A GoFundMe After Hurling Slurs At Somali Couple In Viral Video

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
3

30

3

A viral racist confrontation at a Wisconsin Cinnabon has left one employee facing legal troubles, unemployment, and intense online scrutiny.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, December 4, at the Bay Park Square mall in Ashwaubenon, where the worker, identified as Crystal, was caught on camera hurling racist slurs at a Somali couple.

Highlights
  • Crystal Terese Wilsey was fired after a viral video showed her using racial slurs on Somalian customers.
  • She openly called herself a “racist” and reportedly mocked the customers’ religious beliefs.
  • The incident sparked a divided reaction online, with many condemning her racism while others launched a fundraiser to support her.

The heated exchange was filmed by the customers and widely shared across TikTok and other social platforms the following day.

In a surprising twist, both a GiveSendGo fundraiser and a GoFundMe were launched to help cover Crystal’s expenses after she was fired from the store.

    Wisconsin Cinnabon employee Crystal was fired after proudly declaring herself a “racist” on camera

    Woman making a peace sign indoors, related to racist Cinnabon employee and GoFundMe linked to viral video incident.

    Woman making a peace sign indoors, related to racist Cinnabon employee and GoFundMe linked to viral video incident.

    Image credits: skygirlrain

    In the now-viral TikTok clip, Crystal, whose full name is reported to be Crystal Terese Wilsey, is seen verbally harassing a Somali Muslim couple and repeatedly using the N-word during a heated exchange.

    As the customers began recording, Crystal looked at the husband and called him a “ni**er.”

    Nodding her head, pointing at the couple, and smiling widely, she said, “I am racist, and you are a ni**er. I am racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world!”

    Woman in a bakery pointing aggressively, associated with racist Cinnabon employee and GoFundMe controversy.

    Woman in a bakery pointing aggressively, associated with racist Cinnabon employee and GoFundMe controversy.

    Image credits: sab_dailypay

    Comment on social media post referencing a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple in a viral video.

    Comment on social media post referencing a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple in a viral video.

    She continued in a mocking tone, “Don’t be so disrespectful… Bye!”

    When the couple warned her she was “ruining her life” by saying such things on camera, Crystal responded by confidently flipping them off.

    She then raised both her middle fingers at the couple, holding the gesture for several seconds while staring directly into the camera with an unsettling smile.

    The argument reportedly erupted after Crystal made offensive remarks and mocked the Somalian Muslim woman’s hijab

    Cinnabon employee aggressively shouting in bakery, related to racist incident involving Somali couple in viral video.

    Cinnabon employee aggressively shouting in bakery, related to racist incident involving Somali couple in viral video.

    Image credits: sab_dailypay

    In response, the husband fired back, saying, “You talk about respect. You are fired from this place mother**ker. You’re not going to be working here.”

    Crystal continued with another offensive gesture, a signature pro-wrestling taunt, telling the man, “S*ck it!” twice.

    He then asked, “What’s wrong with you?”

    The video concluded with Crystal shouting, “What the f**k is wrong with you, you f**king ugly bi**h? Get the f**k out of my face.”

    Woman in green tank top holding ice cream cone inside a shop, related to racist Cinnabon employee GoFundMe controversy.

    Woman in green tank top holding ice cream cone inside a shop, related to racist Cinnabon employee GoFundMe controversy.

    Image credits: skygirlrain

    Facebook comment by Danielle Garrand expressing disbelief about the unprompted rant of a racist Cinnabon employee.

    Facebook comment by Danielle Garrand expressing disbelief about the unprompted rant of a racist Cinnabon employee.

    According to a cousin of the Somalian couple, the confrontation began with Crystal’s unwelcoming facial expression and attitude while serving their order.

    In a GoFundMe set up by a cousin, Sabrina Osman, titled Help for Cousins Legal Fees After Cinnabon Racial Incident, she explained that her cousin “ordered the caramel pecan cinnamon roll, and when the lady was squeezing the caramel, she hardly put any.”

    “I am racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world!” the former employee declared, flashing a wide, confident smile

    Cinnabon store interior with employee behind counter amid controversy involving racist incident and GoFundMe campaign.

    Cinnabon store interior with employee behind counter amid controversy involving racist incident and GoFundMe campaign.

    Image credits: cinnabon

    When the woman asked whether the store was running low on caramel, Crystal allegedly responded, “‘You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head’” basically referring to my cousin’s hijab…….”

    “And that’s when my cousin pulled out her phone and started recording….”

    As the incident began gaining widespread attention online, Cinnabon released an official statement on X on Saturday, December 6, acknowledging the “disturbing video.”

    Social media comment mocking a situation involving a racist Cinnabon employee and viral video controversy.

    Social media comment mocking a situation involving a racist Cinnabon employee and viral video controversy.

    The company wrote, “We do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner.”

    “Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

    Netizens also backed the franchise’s decision, with many criticizing Crystal for her “horrific” treatment of the customers and the blatant racism she displayed.

    Crystal was immediately fired by the franchise owner after her “disturbing video” went viral online

    Woman wearing reflective sunglasses and hoop earrings, posing indoors with fingers crossed, related to racist Cinnabon employee story.

    Woman wearing reflective sunglasses and hoop earrings, posing indoors with fingers crossed, related to racist Cinnabon employee story.

    Image credits: skygirlrain

    “It’s disgusting. Anyone who uses a racial slur, regardless of race is a sick head,” wrote one angry user on social media.

    Another commented, “It doesn’t matter, racism is NEVER okay PERIOD for any race. If the employee was Black and said something racist to a White person she should be fired. It doesn’t matter who started it or what happened.”

    A third remarked, “Racism in its ugliest forms reveals sick hearts filled with deep weakness and narrow vision. Many people carry this miserable feeling within them… I mean her behavior was atrocious.”

    GoFundMe campaign for racist Cinnabon employee after viral video of slurs at Somali couple.

    GoFundMe campaign for racist Cinnabon employee after viral video of slurs at Somali couple.

    Image credits: sab_dailypay

    Comment from Glenn Williams about increasing net worth to 500k, related to racist Cinnabon employee controversy.

    Comment from Glenn Williams about increasing net worth to 500k, related to racist Cinnabon employee controversy.

    “Nasty woman! They are your customers.”

    While the general internet consensus is against her, a crowdfunding campaign titled Stand With Crystal was launched on the Christian-based platform GiveSendGo to support the fired Cinnabon employee.

    The campaign claimed that “Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation.”

    Crystal has a past public criminal record from 2022 for endangering the life of her child and driving under the influence

    Woman wearing pink cap holding white mug with bunny design, related to racist Cinnabon employee GoFundMe incident.

    Woman wearing pink cap holding white mug with bunny design, related to racist Cinnabon employee GoFundMe incident.

    Image credits: skygirlrain

    “We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal… No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

    The fundraiser, which has a goal of $109,110, has already collected over $90,000.

    Amidst the heated controversy, Crystal’s past has been unearthed, revealing a lengthy criminal history, including disorderly conduct and d**g possession charges over the years, according to public records.

    @sab_dailypay Update: sorry you guys for making you wait for it 2. The hate against Somalis is actually scary! SOMALIS WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO MY COUSIN IN WISCONSIN 1.Cinnabon put out a statement saying they terminated her. Wish they would provide proof! 2. She has been identified. Her name is Crystal Terese! Shoutout to TikTok for finding her! Yall can find her TikTok😭she’s def playing victim 3. She stated that her sarcasm got her fired…..but last time I checked she meant every single word she said in the last video…. 4. She is stating that her ex husband set her up, and that my cousin and her husband were sent by him…something about custody and child support. Again playing victim smh. 5. They started a go fund me for her and obv all the racists are supporting her. If you wish to donate to my cousin, the link is in the bio! #somalitiktok#karensoftiktok#wisconsin#stopracism#muslimtiktok♬ original sound – Sabrin | DIGITAL MARKETING🍉

    She was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child endangerment in February 2022.

    That case, however, was dismissed in April of the same year.

    “This administration makes racist bold. Giving donations to this vile being is only going to make it worse,” wrote one user

    User comment discussing the racist Cinnabon employee incident and possible context of slurs exchanged in viral video.

    User comment discussing the racist Cinnabon employee incident and possible context of slurs exchanged in viral video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment denying racism amid viral video of racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment denying racism amid viral video of racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Comment from Van Gar stating racism is founded on ignorance and emphasizing all humans bleed the same despite different skin colors.

    Comment from Van Gar stating racism is founded on ignorance and emphasizing all humans bleed the same despite different skin colors.

    Comment expressing concern over racist behavior by Cinnabon employee and controversy surrounding GoFundMe support.

    Comment expressing concern over racist behavior by Cinnabon employee and controversy surrounding GoFundMe support.

    Comment from Susan Butler expressing sadness about a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple.

    Comment from Susan Butler expressing sadness about a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple.

    Comment by James Bivens on social media discussing division and hate related to racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Comment by James Bivens on social media discussing division and hate related to racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Comment from Mike Green discussing defense of comments with reactions shown, related to racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Comment from Mike Green discussing defense of comments with reactions shown, related to racist Cinnabon employee incident.

    Comment from Loren Henmi discussing a Cinnabon employee’s use of Indonesian cinnamon amid a viral racist incident.

    Comment from Loren Henmi discussing a Cinnabon employee’s use of Indonesian cinnamon amid a viral racist incident.

    Facebook comment screenshot showing user Priscilla Singleton asking where a red hat is in a social media post about a racist Cinnabon employee.

    Facebook comment screenshot showing user Priscilla Singleton asking where a red hat is in a social media post about a racist Cinnabon employee.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing reactions to a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing reactions to a racist Cinnabon employee incident involving a Somali couple.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a Cinnabon employee involved in a racist incident with a Somali couple.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a Cinnabon employee involved in a racist incident with a Somali couple.

    Comment by Michaela Kennedy stating Always two sides to a story related to racist Cinnabon employee incident with Somali couple.

    Comment by Michaela Kennedy stating Always two sides to a story related to racist Cinnabon employee incident with Somali couple.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment responding to the racist Cinnabon employee controversy with a message about donating.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment responding to the racist Cinnabon employee controversy with a message about donating.

    Facebook comment by Steve Henley stating some people believe actions have consequences, related to racist Cinnabon employee controversy.

    Facebook comment by Steve Henley stating some people believe actions have consequences, related to racist Cinnabon employee controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing harassment related to racist Cinnabon employee incident with Somali couple.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing harassment related to racist Cinnabon employee incident with Somali couple.

    Facebook comment by Cheryl Laes referencing Sir Isaac Newton’s quote about action and reaction in a text post discussing a viral video incident.

    Facebook comment by Cheryl Laes referencing Sir Isaac Newton’s quote about action and reaction in a text post discussing a viral video incident.

    Facebook comment by Paige Mueller discussing harassment related to racist Cinnabon employee incident involving Somali couple.

    Facebook comment by Paige Mueller discussing harassment related to racist Cinnabon employee incident involving Somali couple.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever they said to her, this was not the way to deal with a customer. Two wrongs (if there were two) don't make a right. The fact of even having the n-word in her vocabulary these days suggests she's in the wrong.

    3
    3points
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly under the current administration this kind of behavior is applauded, they should be ashamed of themselves but the do not know any shame.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jodie-robinson avatar
    JoRo
    JoRo
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm extremely concerned about 8% of people saying she deserves a second chance. This is not one-off behaviour, these are deep-seated views of hatred. Nobody and I mean nobody without this hatred would ever dream of using those words under any circumstances. It was her default position and she's proud of it. Horrendous behaviour and she deserves losing her job and more. In the UK, this would be considered hate speech and charges could be pressed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
