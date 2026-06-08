Boss Thinks AI Is Way Better Than Human Employees, Learns Just How Wrong He Is

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When AI became available to everyone a couple of years ago, it felt like the future had arrived overnight. The chatbot could write entire essays in seconds and solve complex problems without breaking a sweat. But the more people used it, the clearer it became that AI was prone to mistakes, and those mistakes can have real consequences.

One boss learned this the hard way after he fired an entire team and replaced them with AI, convinced it could do their jobs. Instead, it created a full-blown mess. And in a truly entitled move, he’s now demanding that the very employees he fired come back to fix it.

Read the full story below.

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The boss fired an entire team and replaced them with AI

Image credits: hryshchyshen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But once that decision created a huge mess, he suddenly wanted the same people he let go to come back and clean it up

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Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: tsyhun / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: MsRothArtist

Many readers were happy to see the company learn its lesson and said the man was right not to return

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Others jumped in with their own stories of companies replacing people with AI, only for the whole thing to backfire

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Image credits: Coconut_Puzzled