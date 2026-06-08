Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boss Thinks AI Is Way Better Than Human Employees, Learns Just How Wrong He Is
Stressed man sitting on the floor by window with box of belongings, illustrating AI vs human employees workplace struggles.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Boss Thinks AI Is Way Better Than Human Employees, Learns Just How Wrong He Is

2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

When AI became available to everyone a couple of years ago, it felt like the future had arrived overnight. The chatbot could write entire essays in seconds and solve complex problems without breaking a sweat. But the more people used it, the clearer it became that AI was prone to mistakes, and those mistakes can have real consequences.

One boss learned this the hard way after he fired an entire team and replaced them with AI, convinced it could do their jobs. Instead, it created a full-blown mess. And in a truly entitled move, he’s now demanding that the very employees he fired come back to fix it.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The boss fired an entire team and replaced them with AI

    Image credits: hryshchyshen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But once that decision created a huge mess, he suddenly wanted the same people he let go to come back and clean it up

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: tsyhun / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MsRothArtist

    Many readers were happy to see the company learn its lesson and said the man was right not to return

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others jumped in with their own stories of companies replacing people with AI, only for the whole thing to backfire

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Coconut_Puzzled

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Reddit stories

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad you couldn't pick both Short-sighted and Unfair for the poll, both apply. And I notice that as of now both are sitting at 50%.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad you couldn't pick both Short-sighted and Unfair for the poll, both apply. And I notice that as of now both are sitting at 50%.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT