Woman Orders Spaghetti When She Promised Her BF That She Won’t, He Immediately Leaves The Restaurant
Every couple has their own red lines, things like infidelity, yelling or maybe some personal vice. But sometimes noodles with a red sauce is enough to make someone reconsider their entire relationship with their partner.
A man turned to the internet for advice when his girlfriend’s messy eating style became too much for him to stomach. When they were out at a restaurant, after promising to not get spaghetti, she instead did exactly that. In embarrassment, he got up and left. At home they got into a fight over it and he decided to get a second opinion.
Table manners are there for a reason
However, this guy had a problem with his girlfriend who always made a lot of obnoxious noises whilst eating
The guy did tolerate it for the longest time until his girlfriend betrayed his trust and so he walked out. And somehow it’s his fault?
That is really the gist of the story—the girl slurps like she’s playing a kazoo in a library and the guy can’t take it any more, especially after she lies about not getting spaghetti and still orders it.
She did not take kindly to his walkout. Not only was there the silent treatment, but also an equally loud passive aggressive rant at home. The guy really needed some perspective, so Reddit caught wind of the story.
And folks online were on the guy’s side. Not only did they think it was rude as heck to be grossly loud in restaurants, it’s also a turnoff for many. In fact, to many it felt like a losing battle—if she can’t change her immature ways, then it’s not worth investing in that relationship.
Others pointed out that it’s not that hard to switch between home you and public you. Many people do it flawlessly, and it should stay that way. Because, yes, it’s rude, but folks with aural sensitivity would be extremely uncomfortable, so the jerkiness persists.
Apparently, “disgusting mouth sounds” are right there at the top of the greatest pet peeves when dining
And by disgusting mouth sounds, they mean everything from lip smacking to biting the spoon to slurping and chewing like there’s no tomorrow.
Besides dining etiquette simply being the civil and respectful thing to do, adhering to it means not getting on other people’s nerves. Staying under the sound and visual radar and keeping to yourself is generally considered a good thing in many societies, so noise is definitely a big nope.
And it’s not just mouth noises—it’s also considered rude to make your plate suffer as you use excessive force on it using your eating utensils and then doing the same with your partner’s plate if you happen to be trying to nab some of their food without asking first.
If anything, there are even medical reasons to keep your mouth on mute. What if someone in your general area has misophonia—a disorder whereby certain sounds trigger emotional and physiological responses that might just ramp up the crazy to 11?
Right off the bat, most folks thought that the guy is not at fault here and some saw zero prospects in staying invested in the relationship
There were also those with an egalitarian devil’s advocate approach to it, saying walking out is just as rude
The yta are probably just like the gf or they have never experienced a piggy eater before. Yes, maners differ throughout cultures and times but the point is: every culture actually has manners. Some agree upon slurping, okay. Slurp where people around you are comfortable with it. Would you walk into a church or mosque or any other religious building in a bikini, loudly yelling hello? If the answer is yes, you are a rude a*****e.
