Woman Orders Spaghetti When She Promised Her BF That She Won’t, He Immediately Leaves The Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has their own red lines, things like infidelity, yelling or maybe some personal vice. But sometimes noodles with a red sauce is enough to make someone reconsider their entire relationship with their partner.

A man turned to the internet for advice when his girlfriend’s messy eating style became too much for him to stomach. When they were out at a restaurant, after promising to not get spaghetti, she instead did exactly that. In embarrassment, he got up and left. At home they got into a fight over it and he decided to get a second opinion.

RELATED:

Table manners are there for a reason

Woman eating spaghetti at a restaurant with a red and white checkered tablecloth and drinks nearby.

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

However, this guy had a problem with his girlfriend who always made a lot of obnoxious noises whilst eating

Couple at a restaurant, woman ordering spaghetti against boyfriend’s wishes, leading to him leaving immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant after promising not to, causing boyfriend to leave immediately in disappointment.

Text describing a woman eating spaghetti loudly, highlighting the main SEO keywords about woman ordering spaghetti and a boyfriend leaving.

Text about woman ordering spaghetti and loud slurpy eating at Italian restaurant, causing boyfriend to leave immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant, breaking her promise to boyfriend who then immediately leaves the dining venue.

Alt text: Man frustrated about eating noodles in public with his girlfriend and refusing to dine with her at the restaurant.

Couple at an Italian restaurant, woman ordering spaghetti despite promising not to, boyfriend reacting and leaving promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti after promising not to, boyfriend immediately leaves the restaurant showing frustration and silent treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man in a blue shirt sitting with hand on forehead, appearing upset after a disagreement at a restaurant.

Image credits: shotprime (not the actual photo)

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, leading to her boyfriend immediately leaving in frustration.

Image credits: NextStopMyA**

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy did tolerate it for the longest time until his girlfriend betrayed his trust and so he walked out. And somehow it’s his fault?

Man in a leather jacket driving away from restaurant after woman orders spaghetti despite her promise not to.

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

That is really the gist of the story—the girl slurps like she’s playing a kazoo in a library and the guy can’t take it any more, especially after she lies about not getting spaghetti and still orders it.

She did not take kindly to his walkout. Not only was there the silent treatment, but also an equally loud passive aggressive rant at home. The guy really needed some perspective, so Reddit caught wind of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

And folks online were on the guy’s side. Not only did they think it was rude as heck to be grossly loud in restaurants, it’s also a turnoff for many. In fact, to many it felt like a losing battle—if she can’t change her immature ways, then it’s not worth investing in that relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others pointed out that it’s not that hard to switch between home you and public you. Many people do it flawlessly, and it should stay that way. Because, yes, it’s rude, but folks with aural sensitivity would be extremely uncomfortable, so the jerkiness persists.

Apparently, “disgusting mouth sounds” are right there at the top of the greatest pet peeves when dining

Woman eating spaghetti from a white bowl, capturing the moment of enjoying pasta in a restaurant setting.

Image credits: Nadin Sh (not the actual photo)

And by disgusting mouth sounds, they mean everything from lip smacking to biting the spoon to slurping and chewing like there’s no tomorrow.

Besides dining etiquette simply being the civil and respectful thing to do, adhering to it means not getting on other people’s nerves. Staying under the sound and visual radar and keeping to yourself is generally considered a good thing in many societies, so noise is definitely a big nope.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not just mouth noises—it’s also considered rude to make your plate suffer as you use excessive force on it using your eating utensils and then doing the same with your partner’s plate if you happen to be trying to nab some of their food without asking first.

If anything, there are even medical reasons to keep your mouth on mute. What if someone in your general area has misophonia—a disorder whereby certain sounds trigger emotional and physiological responses that might just ramp up the crazy to 11?

So, we’d love to hear what you think about all of this. Do you tolerate loud eating, or is it a complete turnoff for you? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

Right off the bat, most folks thought that the guy is not at fault here and some saw zero prospects in staying invested in the relationship

Woman orders spaghetti despite promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the restaurant in disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti despite promise, boyfriend immediately leaves restaurant showing frustration and conflict over food choice.

Woman ordering spaghetti at a restaurant while her boyfriend looks upset and leaves the table abruptly.

Text conversation about woman ordering spaghetti despite promise to boyfriend, causing immediate restaurant departure.

Text post discussing a woman ordering spaghetti after promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t, causing him to leave the restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing quirks about spaghetti eating habits and differing opinions on sauce preferences in relationships.

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant while her boyfriend immediately leaves in response to broken promise.

Woman orders spaghetti after promising not to, boyfriend immediately leaves the restaurant in disappointment during their meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, leading to him leaving the restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing how obnoxious eating noises can be a relationship dealbreaker.

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the dining place.

Text post discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, who then leaves the restaurant immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti after promising her boyfriend she won’t, causing him to immediately leave the restaurant in frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, who then leaves the restaurant immediately.

Screenshot of a comment discussing relationship manners after a woman orders spaghetti against her boyfriend’s wishes at a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing bad table manners and relationship issues, focusing on girlfriend’s behavior at a restaurant.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti against her promise, causing conflict at a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant breaking promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the dining area in frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t, causing him to leave.

There were also those with an egalitarian devil’s advocate approach to it, saying walking out is just as rude

Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, boyfriend reacts by leaving immediately, showing relationship tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman orders spaghetti despite promise to boyfriend who immediately leaves restaurant showing upset reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t at a restaurant.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing table manners and reactions when a woman orders spaghetti against her boyfriend's wishes.