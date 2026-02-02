Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Orders Spaghetti When She Promised Her BF That She Won’t, He Immediately Leaves The Restaurant
Woman eating spaghetti at a restaurant, holding fork and knife over a plate of cheesy spaghetti pasta.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Orders Spaghetti When She Promised Her BF That She Won’t, He Immediately Leaves The Restaurant

2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has their own red lines, things like infidelity, yelling or maybe some personal vice. But sometimes noodles with a red sauce is enough to make someone reconsider their entire relationship with their partner.

A man turned to the internet for advice when his girlfriend’s messy eating style became too much for him to stomach. When they were out at a restaurant, after promising to not get spaghetti, she instead did exactly that. In embarrassment, he got up and left. At home they got into a fight over it and he decided to get a second opinion.

RELATED:

    Table manners are there for a reason

    Woman eating spaghetti at a restaurant with a red and white checkered tablecloth and drinks nearby.

    Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

    However, this guy had a problem with his girlfriend who always made a lot of obnoxious noises whilst eating

    Couple at a restaurant, woman ordering spaghetti against boyfriend’s wishes, leading to him leaving immediately.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant after promising not to, causing boyfriend to leave immediately in disappointment.

    Text describing a woman eating spaghetti loudly, highlighting the main SEO keywords about woman ordering spaghetti and a boyfriend leaving.

    Text about woman ordering spaghetti and loud slurpy eating at Italian restaurant, causing boyfriend to leave immediately.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant, breaking her promise to boyfriend who then immediately leaves the dining venue.

    Alt text: Man frustrated about eating noodles in public with his girlfriend and refusing to dine with her at the restaurant.

    Couple at an Italian restaurant, woman ordering spaghetti despite promising not to, boyfriend reacting and leaving promptly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti after promising not to, boyfriend immediately leaves the restaurant showing frustration and silent treatment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in a blue shirt sitting with hand on forehead, appearing upset after a disagreement at a restaurant.

    Image credits: shotprime (not the actual photo)

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, leading to her boyfriend immediately leaving in frustration.

    Image credits: NextStopMyA**

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The guy did tolerate it for the longest time until his girlfriend betrayed his trust and so he walked out. And somehow it’s his fault?

    Man in a leather jacket driving away from restaurant after woman orders spaghetti despite her promise not to.

    Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

    That is really the gist of the story—the girl slurps like she’s playing a kazoo in a library and the guy can’t take it any more, especially after she lies about not getting spaghetti and still orders it.

    She did not take kindly to his walkout. Not only was there the silent treatment, but also an equally loud passive aggressive rant at home. The guy really needed some perspective, so Reddit caught wind of the story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And folks online were on the guy’s side. Not only did they think it was rude as heck to be grossly loud in restaurants, it’s also a turnoff for many. In fact, to many it felt like a losing battle—if she can’t change her immature ways, then it’s not worth investing in that relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others pointed out that it’s not that hard to switch between home you and public you. Many people do it flawlessly, and it should stay that way. Because, yes, it’s rude, but folks with aural sensitivity would be extremely uncomfortable, so the jerkiness persists.

    Apparently, “disgusting mouth sounds” are right there at the top of the greatest pet peeves when dining

    Woman eating spaghetti from a white bowl, capturing the moment of enjoying pasta in a restaurant setting.

    Image credits: Nadin Sh (not the actual photo)

    And by disgusting mouth sounds, they mean everything from lip smacking to biting the spoon to slurping and chewing like there’s no tomorrow.

    Besides dining etiquette simply being the civil and respectful thing to do, adhering to it means not getting on other people’s nerves. Staying under the sound and visual radar and keeping to yourself is generally considered a good thing in many societies, so noise is definitely a big nope.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And it’s not just mouth noises—it’s also considered rude to make your plate suffer as you use excessive force on it using your eating utensils and then doing the same with your partner’s plate if you happen to be trying to nab some of their food without asking first.

    If anything, there are even medical reasons to keep your mouth on mute. What if someone in your general area has misophonia—a disorder whereby certain sounds trigger emotional and physiological responses that might just ramp up the crazy to 11?

    So, we’d love to hear what you think about all of this. Do you tolerate loud eating, or is it a complete turnoff for you? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

    Right off the bat, most folks thought that the guy is not at fault here and some saw zero prospects in staying invested in the relationship

    Woman orders spaghetti despite promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the restaurant in disappointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti despite promise, boyfriend immediately leaves restaurant showing frustration and conflict over food choice.

    Woman ordering spaghetti at a restaurant while her boyfriend looks upset and leaves the table abruptly.

    Text conversation about woman ordering spaghetti despite promise to boyfriend, causing immediate restaurant departure.

    Text post discussing a woman ordering spaghetti after promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t, causing him to leave the restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing quirks about spaghetti eating habits and differing opinions on sauce preferences in relationships.

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant while her boyfriend immediately leaves in response to broken promise.

    Woman orders spaghetti after promising not to, boyfriend immediately leaves the restaurant in disappointment during their meal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, leading to him leaving the restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing how obnoxious eating noises can be a relationship dealbreaker.

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the dining place.

    Text post discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, who then leaves the restaurant immediately.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti after promising her boyfriend she won’t, causing him to immediately leave the restaurant in frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend, who then leaves the restaurant immediately.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing relationship manners after a woman orders spaghetti against her boyfriend’s wishes at a restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum discussing bad table manners and relationship issues, focusing on girlfriend’s behavior at a restaurant.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti against her promise, causing conflict at a restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant breaking promise, boyfriend reacts by immediately leaving the dining area in frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t, causing him to leave.

    There were also those with an egalitarian devil’s advocate approach to it, saying walking out is just as rude

    Woman orders spaghetti at restaurant despite promise, boyfriend reacts by leaving immediately, showing relationship tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman orders spaghetti despite promise to boyfriend who immediately leaves restaurant showing upset reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman ordering spaghetti despite promising her boyfriend she wouldn’t at a restaurant.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing table manners and reactions when a woman orders spaghetti against her boyfriend's wishes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude, this relationship is not going to work. It already bothers him so much (and I totally get that, I hate noisy eaters) and she is acting like a child with no table manners and no will to compromise.

    4
    4points
    reply
    slyschlang avatar
    Sly Schlang
    Sly Schlang
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The yta are probably just like the gf or they have never experienced a piggy eater before. Yes, maners differ throughout cultures and times but the point is: every culture actually has manners. Some agree upon slurping, okay. Slurp where people around you are comfortable with it. Would you walk into a church or mosque or any other religious building in a bikini, loudly yelling hello? If the answer is yes, you are a rude a*****e.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude, this relationship is not going to work. It already bothers him so much (and I totally get that, I hate noisy eaters) and she is acting like a child with no table manners and no will to compromise.

    4
    4points
    reply
    slyschlang avatar
    Sly Schlang
    Sly Schlang
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The yta are probably just like the gf or they have never experienced a piggy eater before. Yes, maners differ throughout cultures and times but the point is: every culture actually has manners. Some agree upon slurping, okay. Slurp where people around you are comfortable with it. Would you walk into a church or mosque or any other religious building in a bikini, loudly yelling hello? If the answer is yes, you are a rude a*****e.

    2
    2points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT