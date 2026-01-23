Boss Suspends Waiter To Teach Him A Lesson, Then Begs Him To Come Back: “I Had Not Learned My Lesson Yet”

ADVERTISEMENT

When you work with and around people, there’s always a possibility that someone will create a problem out of thin air. Some might even call it an inevitability.

For waiter and Reddit user FJBP95, it was a simple scheduling question that — thanks to management — became his latest headache.

In a brief yet humorous post on r/PettyRevenge, the guy shares how their conflicting instructions and short temper left him caught in the middle, as well as the clever way he handled the situation. I wish I could think this quickly.

Waiter in apron taking order at restaurant table while customers talk in the background.

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about waiter suspended by boss, describing a misunderstanding and taking a vacation during the suspension period.

Text excerpt showing a boss suspending a waiter for missing a shift due to lack of coverage, illustrating a lesson.

Text about a waiter with best reviews who gets suspended by his boss to teach him a lesson in a restaurant setting.

Alt text: Text excerpt describing a boss suspending a waiter and then begging him to return during a staff shortage.

Waiter in apron rushing through busy restaurant with blurred customers and staff in the background capturing fast-paced service.

Image credits: shamuratov547 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a boss suspending a waiter to teach a lesson and then asking him to return.

Image credits: FJBP95

Sadly, this is quite a common problem in the restaurant industry

Our Redditor is far from the only server having trouble with his shifts. According to the 2025 Restaurant Workforce Report by 7shifts, an app for restaurant scheduling, payroll, and tip management, just two-thirds (65%) of restaurants say they have adopted new technology to manage labor, while more than a quarter (27%) still rely on manual scheduling.

At the same time, most (70%) of restaurant operators report having job openings that are tough to fill, while nearly half (45%) say they don’t have enough employees to support existing customer demand.

A variety of factors are contributing to the shortage, including relatively low worker pay, high stress, and competition with other industries.

Incentives and recognition, such as holiday bonuses, performance-based rewards, and other programs aimed at promoting employees’ accomplishments can motivate them to work harder and be more engaged. But as we can see from the post, not all managers believe in the carrot—some default straight to the stick.

Text conversation about a waiter discussing changing jobs, mentioning a boss who suspended him to teach a lesson.

Screenshot of a discussion about a boss suspending a waiter to teach him a lesson and then asking him to come back.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing how a boss suspends a waiter to teach him a lesson and reflects on the outcome.

Text conversation about unpaid suspension and its financial impact, relating to boss suspends waiter to teach him a lesson.

Comment discussing a boss suspending a waiter to teach a lesson during a busy Friday dinner rush.

Reddit user expressing appreciation for a story about a boss suspending a waiter to teach a lesson.

Text post showing user quote saying I have not learned my lesson yet, referencing boss suspending waiter to teach him a lesson.

Text post with username CoderJoe1 saying they suspended their need to senselessly punish themselves, related to boss suspending waiter SEO keywords.

Alt text: User comment reflecting on boss suspending waiter to teach a lesson and the challenges faced by hardworking employees.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about stealing the phrase caffeinated squirrel in a casual online discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment about a boss suspending a waiter to teach a lesson and regretting it later.

Text post showing a comment about not having learned a lesson yet in the story of boss suspending waiter to teach him.

Comment about a boss suspending a waiter to teach him a lesson, mentioning backpay and returning to work.

Screenshot of an online comment about a waiter suspended by his boss to teach him a lesson and then begged to return.

Comment on Reddit discussing how a boss suspends a waiter to teach him a lesson and later begs him to return.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user reflects on not having learned a lesson yet before needing more time.

Text dialogue from Office Space showing a boss confronting a waiter about missing work, reflecting disciplinary action.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying Now claim unemployment for the time missed related to boss suspends waiter lesson story

Comment text on a white background discussing how a waiter responded after boss suspended him to teach a lesson.

Man in a restaurant setting looking concerned while a boss appears to be explaining a lesson to a suspended waiter

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a powerful refusal related to a boss suspending a waiter to teach him a lesson.

Reddit comment about asking for a raise, missing work due to Covid, and then getting a $10 hourly raise.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a story about a boss suspending a waiter to teach a lesson then asking him to return.

Text conversation discussing employee suspension and lessons learned from a boss suspending a waiter to teach him a lesson.