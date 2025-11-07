Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Spain’s Former King Confesses To Long-Buried Royal Tragedy He Caused, Ending His Brother’s Life
Former King Juan Carlos speaking at a formal event with ornate golden candleholders and blurred guests in the background.
History

Spain’s Former King Confesses To Long-Buried Royal Tragedy He Caused, Ending His Brother’s Life

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
    Former King Juan Carlos dressed formally at an indoor event with candles and people in the background.

    Former King Juan Carlos dressed formally at an indoor event with candles and people in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Carlos Alvarez

    Books titled about Former King Juan Carlos on a store shelf, relating to how he took his brother's life.

    Books titled about Former King Juan Carlos on a store shelf, relating to how he took his brother's life.

    Image credits: EFE/ Catalina Guerrero

    Young King Juan Carlos and his brother sitting side by side wearing sailor outfits in a vintage black and white photo.

    Young King Juan Carlos and his brother sitting side by side wearing sailor outfits in a vintage black and white photo.

    Image credits: Getty/Keystone

    Young boy in a suit and tie, captured in a black and white photo related to former King Juan Carlos and his brother.

    Young boy in a suit and tie, captured in a black and white photo related to former King Juan Carlos and his brother.

    Image credits: Wikidata

    Former King Juan Carlos in a formal suit, speaking at an event about his brother’s life and revealing personal details.

    Former King Juan Carlos in a formal suit, speaking at an event about his brother’s life and revealing personal details.

    Image credits: Getty/Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

    Former King Juan Carlos in formal attire with medals, walking beside Queen Letizia in a white gown with a green sash.

    Former King Juan Carlos in formal attire with medals, walking beside Queen Letizia in a white gown with a green sash.

    Image credits: Getty/Carlos Alvarez

    Former King Juan Carlos in formal military attire, symbolizing his role in revealing how he took his brother’s life.

    Former King Juan Carlos in formal military attire, symbolizing his role in revealing how he took his brother’s life.

    Image credits: X/Ignacio Cembrero

    Former King Juan Carlos in a navy suit speaking to a man in a black suit during a formal event indoors

    Former King Juan Carlos in a navy suit speaking to a man in a black suit during a formal event indoors

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Comment by Lynda Davies expressing that recalling an event is unforgettable in a social media thread about former King Juan Carlos.

    Comment by Lynda Davies expressing that recalling an event is unforgettable in a social media thread about former King Juan Carlos.

    Comment by Emanuel H London about winning or dying, related to Former King Juan Carlos reveals how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment by Emanuel H London about winning or dying, related to Former King Juan Carlos reveals how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment about Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life, expressing that the truth is finally out.

    Comment about Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life, expressing that the truth is finally out.

    Comment by Lora Hughes stating all European royalty are related, related to former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life.

    Comment by Lora Hughes stating all European royalty are related, related to former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life.

    Comment by Adrian O'Donnell-Young asking about the chances of a ricochet hitting someone square in the forehead.

    Comment by Adrian O'Donnell-Young asking about the chances of a ricochet hitting someone square in the forehead.

    Comment by Dragan Charlie Prgomelja stating That’s what brothers do, normal, with reaction icons below the text discussing former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment by Dragan Charlie Prgomelja stating That’s what brothers do, normal, with reaction icons below the text discussing former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life.

    Former King Juan Carlos speaking in a red outfit, revealing details about how he took his brother’s life.

    Former King Juan Carlos speaking in a red outfit, revealing details about how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment by Grant Brown saying To Protect The Family's Honour in a social media post about Former King Juan Carlos reveals how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment by Grant Brown saying To Protect The Family's Honour in a social media post about Former King Juan Carlos reveals how he took his brother’s life.

    Comment on royals and autocrats mentioning uncomfortable relatives, related to former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life.

    Comment on royals and autocrats mentioning uncomfortable relatives, related to former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life.

    Comment by Denise Howes questioning the motive of Former King Juan Carlos regarding his brother’s life.

    Comment by Denise Howes questioning the motive of Former King Juan Carlos regarding his brother’s life.

    Text excerpt showing Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life in a tragic accident.

    Text excerpt showing Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother’s life in a tragic accident.

    Comment from Francesca Podda expressing confusion about delinquents living in Dubai with a crying face emoji.

    Comment from Francesca Podda expressing confusion about delinquents living in Dubai with a crying face emoji.

    Comment by George Farinacci stating the more lurid a story, the more believable but not necessarily true.

    Comment by George Farinacci stating the more lurid a story, the more believable but not necessarily true.

    Comment by Simonetta Elster expressing confusion about dark things people can't understand on a social media post.

    Comment by Simonetta Elster expressing confusion about dark things people can't understand on a social media post.

    Comment about Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life, mentioning a triggered accident and his brother being the only person there.

    Comment about Former King Juan Carlos revealing how he took his brother's life, mentioning a triggered accident and his brother being the only person there.

