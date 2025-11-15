73 Times People Left Such Funny And Ridiculous 1-Star Reviews, The Businesses Weren’t Even Mad
If there's one thing people like broadcasting to the entire world, it's disappointment. And it's understandable: after taking the L, oftentimes there's not much you can do to improve the situation, but you still want to release those negative, pent-up emotions. So you throw an angry fist and accompany it with a few dirty words—usually into the air, but if the dismay was caused by a product or a service, you can direct all of it at the company that let you down. Need inspiration? The subreddit r/OneStarReviews has plenty of funny, weird, and downright ridiculous examples!
Finding The Silver Lining In Motorized Fish-Shaped Cat Toys
When The Bears Of Yosemite Attack
This 5 Star Review For Blue Buffalo Pate Wet Cat Food
"My husband has started bringing me dead mice and keeps coughing up furballs."
Niagara Falls Review
Grand Canyon National Park
Angry
Really Paints A Picture
That Elusive Martha
Hey, Catch A Few More And You Could Make Your Own Sweat Shop
I’m Not Sure How She Didn’t See This One Coming But
Lack Of Fast Food And Lattes Cited In Zion National Park 1 Star Reviews
For Dane Alicandro. Whst did you expect going to a national park?
Too Hot
He Embarrassed My Daughter
Yes, the waiter embarrassed your daughter....
Some Customers Are Worth Losing
S I N
I have tan and cos tattoos. Definitely not a sin.
A Package Of (Satanic) Markers
Costco Gas Station
I mean, not too unfair amount of stars after that greeting.
A Hero's Hero Among Bug Kind
Thanks For Your Input? For A Guitar Store In New Hampshire
Turn of phone GPS and understand that not 100% is about you?
Nice Place Though
"Very Steep And Too High". One Star Review Of Ben Nevis
Woodward Offends Delicate Sensibilities With Accurate Quotes In ‘Fear’ [amazon]
I Wonder Why
Looking Where To Eat This Evening And Came Across This Useful 1 Star Review
I Am Honestly Confused
Review For A Realtor
63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!
I am impressed, they sell subs that are 63 feet long? Not sure I could eat a whole one.
Poor Peter
This One Is Out Of Line…
Is This How We Contact Steve Carell?
French Macca’s “Good For French People Though”
My Son Was Karate Chopped In The Throat By A Naruto Wanna Be
I Have Never Been
One Star Review On Roblox On The App Store
These People Can’t Be Serious
One Star
Sorry It Got 2 Stars. Does It Count?
Imagine not foreseeing the pandemic! Bad author!
What
The Review This Pub Put On The Wall. The Pub Specialises In Craft Beer
Sounds like a proper independent pub selling proper beer. I want to go there!
Inception... God's Not A Fan
Found This While Looking At My Old High-Schools Google Reviews
Review For A Steak House And Pizza Place
How Would I Feel After Being Greeted Like That? I'd Feel Like I'd Just Tried To Take My Kids To A Bar
I... What
This Guy Doesn’t Realise That It’s A Bed
It’s A Health Problem If It’s Not Fresh
Ahh Yes
One Of The Reviews On My Terrible Local Dmv
Fine Dining Restaurant Doesn't Allow McDonald's At The Table?
Basically Cheese Whiz
I Was Looking For Tattoo Studios Near Me And Wanted To See Why It Has A Bad Review
The Product Is Fine
"There's No English Dub And I'm Too Lazy To Read So Here's A Star"
An Alexa Skill Review For Tunein, An Internet Radio Service
The Worst Kind Of Book For A College Kid
If only you were a college kid going into academia......