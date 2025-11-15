If there's one thing people like broadcasting to the entire world, it's disappointment. And it's understandable: after taking the L, oftentimes there's not much you can do to improve the situation, but you still want to release those negative, pent-up emotions. So you throw an angry fist and accompany it with a few dirty words—usually into the air, but if the dismay was caused by a product or a service, you can direct all of it at the company that let you down. Need inspiration? The subreddit r/OneStarReviews has plenty of funny, weird, and downright ridiculous examples!

#1 Finding The Silver Lining In Motorized Fish-Shaped Cat Toys

#2 When The Bears Of Yosemite Attack

#3 This 5 Star Review For Blue Buffalo Pate Wet Cat Food

#4 Niagara Falls Review

#5 Grand Canyon National Park

#6 Angry

#7 Really Paints A Picture

#8 That Elusive Martha

#9 Hey, Catch A Few More And You Could Make Your Own Sweat Shop

#10 I’m Not Sure How She Didn’t See This One Coming But

#11 Lack Of Fast Food And Lattes Cited In Zion National Park 1 Star Reviews

#12 Too Hot

#13 He Embarrassed My Daughter

#14 Some Customers Are Worth Losing

#15 S I N

#16 A Package Of (Satanic) Markers

#17 Costco Gas Station

#18 A Hero's Hero Among Bug Kind

#19 Thanks For Your Input? For A Guitar Store In New Hampshire

#20 Nice Place Though

#21 "Very Steep And Too High". One Star Review Of Ben Nevis

#22 Woodward Offends Delicate Sensibilities With Accurate Quotes In ‘Fear’ [amazon]

#23 I Wonder Why

#24 Looking Where To Eat This Evening And Came Across This Useful 1 Star Review

#25 I Am Honestly Confused

#26 Review For A Realtor

#27 63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

#28 Poor Peter

#29 This One Is Out Of Line…

#30 Is This How We Contact Steve Carell?

#31 French Macca’s “Good For French People Though”

#32 My Son Was Karate Chopped In The Throat By A Naruto Wanna Be

#33 I Have Never Been

#34 One Star Review On Roblox On The App Store

#35 These People Can’t Be Serious

#36 One Star

#37 Sorry It Got 2 Stars. Does It Count?

#38 What

#39 The Review This Pub Put On The Wall. The Pub Specialises In Craft Beer

#40 Inception... God's Not A Fan

#41 Found This While Looking At My Old High-Schools Google Reviews

#42 Review For A Steak House And Pizza Place

#43 How Would I Feel After Being Greeted Like That? I'd Feel Like I'd Just Tried To Take My Kids To A Bar

#44 I... What

#45 This Guy Doesn’t Realise That It’s A Bed

#46 It’s A Health Problem If It’s Not Fresh

#47 Ahh Yes

#48 One Of The Reviews On My Terrible Local Dmv

#49 Fine Dining Restaurant Doesn't Allow McDonald's At The Table?

#50 Basically Cheese Whiz

#51 I Was Looking For Tattoo Studios Near Me And Wanted To See Why It Has A Bad Review

#52 The Product Is Fine

#53 "There's No English Dub And I'm Too Lazy To Read So Here's A Star"

#54 An Alexa Skill Review For Tunein, An Internet Radio Service

#55 The Worst Kind Of Book For A College Kid

#56 Pizza/Sub Shop I Worked At (More Info In Comments)

#57 How Dare They Have A Break?

#58 Found This While Looking At Tires On Sam's Club's Website

#59 Audience Review On Rotten Tomatoes

#60 Wait... He Ate First? Wait... He's Your Son?

#61 Oh Linfa. I'm Sure You Really Know How To Use The Internet

#62 This Was A Review For A Bridal Shop. Stupid Google!

#63 Local Pizza/Burger Joint

#64 Unsanitary! (Btw It’s A Truck Stop/Gas Station)

#65 Errrr Give Me More Ketchup Or Close Your Business

#66 Wife Found This 1 Star Review On Her Chiropractor Google Search

#67 Wonderful Product!

#68 “I Feel Sorry For The People That Have To Shop Here”

#69 This Man Is A Victim

#70 Thanks Karen

#71 "Best Lawyer In Arkansas" Gets Feisty

#72 Waiter Drank Custard In A Glass

#73 Not Sure Where To Put This