If there's one thing people like broadcasting to the entire world, it's disappointment. And it's understandable: after taking the L, oftentimes there's not much you can do to improve the situation, but you still want to release those negative, pent-up emotions. So you throw an angry fist and accompany it with a few dirty words—usually into the air, but if the dismay was caused by a product or a service, you can direct all of it at the company that let you down. Need inspiration? The subreddit r/OneStarReviews has plenty of funny, weird, and downright ridiculous examples!

#1

Finding The Silver Lining In Motorized Fish-Shaped Cat Toys

Funny and ridiculous 1-star review humorously calling a fish a better companion than the reviewer's wife.

autochthonouschimera Report

    #2

    When The Bears Of Yosemite Attack

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star reviews on Yosemite National Park with humorous user comments and reactions.

    Agravon Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    ⭐ one star for Bored Panda. I have not visited the website.

    #3

    This 5 Star Review For Blue Buffalo Pate Wet Cat Food

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review example where a buyer humorously admits to secretly adding product to husband's shakes.

    dealsinsecrets Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    "My husband has started bringing me dead mice and keeps coughing up furballs."

    #4

    Niagara Falls Review

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review complaining about overpriced water despite abundant natural flow downhill.

    Scurge_McGurge Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    A swim: no cost..?

    #5

    Grand Canyon National Park

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review for Grand Canyon National Park with a humorous complaint.

    sarahphernilia Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Was his name Gorge?

    #6

    Angry

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review saying I could see the man, illustrating ridiculous 1-star reviews that businesses found amusing.

    mjwetty Report

    #7

    Really Paints A Picture

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review describing a raw burger and unusual food order experience at Steak n Shake.

    CRAMN8R Report

    #8

    That Elusive Martha

    One-star review humor on Martha's Vineyard with a funny and ridiculous 1-star business rating.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Hey, Catch A Few More And You Could Make Your Own Sweat Shop

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review of a tape dispenser describing its frustrating use and unlikely self-defense.

    Pinetree218 Report

    #10

    I’m Not Sure How She Didn’t See This One Coming But

    Screenshot of a funny one-star review for Classic Jenga Game showing a humorous customer complaint and ratings.

    Mune-Purama Report

    #11

    Lack Of Fast Food And Lattes Cited In Zion National Park 1 Star Reviews

    Screenshot showing funny and ridiculous 1-star Google reviews from local guides with humorous complaints.

    Olive_Jane Report

    briandroste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    For Dane Alicandro. Whst did you expect going to a national park?

    #12

    Too Hot

    1-star funny review for Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris saying "It's on fire" with 11 likes shown.

    wannabe_weasley Report

    #13

    He Embarrassed My Daughter

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review about a waiter rejecting a blind date request with a customer’s daughter.

    snow-fairy Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Yes, the waiter embarrassed your daughter....

    #14

    Some Customers Are Worth Losing

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review on PetSmart about locked doors past closing time.

    Splendidissimus Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    👍that's how the clock works!

    #15

    S I N

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review questioning if tattoos are a sin, highlighting ridiculous and humorous customer feedback.

    HansTheAxolotl Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I have tan and cos tattoos. Definitely not a sin.

    #16

    A Package Of (Satanic) Markers

    Amazon 1-star review humorously warning about inviting demons with a wizard image, showcasing funny and ridiculous reviews.

    Sinister_Purpose Report

    #17

    Costco Gas Station

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review describing a gas station incident where a worker mistakenly punched a customer.

    Dphperez20 Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I mean, not too unfair amount of stars after that greeting.

    #18

    A Hero's Hero Among Bug Kind

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review about a bug zapper that attracted junebugs instead of k*****g them.

    tzrlk Report

    #19

    Thanks For Your Input? For A Guitar Store In New Hampshire

    A funny and ridiculous 1-star Google review claiming the reviewer never visited the business but rated it anyway.

    CitizenK8 Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Turn of phone GPS and understand that not 100% is about you?

    #20

    Nice Place Though

    Google review of Henry County Courthouse showing a 1-star funny and ridiculous 1-star review left by a user.

    mehshmemeneh Report

    #21

    "Very Steep And Too High". One Star Review Of Ben Nevis

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about a steep mountain climb and lack of facilities at the top.

    spoi Report

    #22

    Woodward Offends Delicate Sensibilities With Accurate Quotes In ‘Fear’ [amazon]

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star reviews showing customer disappointment with e-books in Kindle format on an online platform.

    LillyPip Report

    #23

    I Wonder Why

    One-star review with funny and ridiculous business feedback about peppermint flavor overwhelming oats and peanut butter.

    Splendidissimus Report

    #24

    Looking Where To Eat This Evening And Came Across This Useful 1 Star Review

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review where the user criticizes a business for being closed.

    Bobbajob_uk Report

    #25

    I Am Honestly Confused

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review criticizing management despite praising the food quality.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    Review For A Realtor

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review stating no houses for sale in San Francisco under $200,000.

    reddit.com Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Is there in any way houses under 200k in SF?

    #27

    63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star customer service review about long wait at a subway resort for footlong subs.

    SprirtForce88 Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    I am impressed, they sell subs that are 63 feet long? Not sure I could eat a whole one.

    #28

    Poor Peter

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review criticizing service with humorous insults about the owner.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    This One Is Out Of Line…

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review comparing a buffalo chicken wrap to a US Army war crime plan, showing creative complaints.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Is This How We Contact Steve Carell?

    Movie poster and 1-star review showing funny and ridiculous 1-star reviews that businesses weren’t mad about.

    andycarlv Report

    #31

    French Macca’s “Good For French People Though”

    Screenshot of a funny one-star review complaining about content being in French instead of English in ridiculous 1-star reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    My Son Was Karate Chopped In The Throat By A Naruto Wanna Be

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review humor about a karate chop by a Naruto wannabe in a user’s comment.

    BradTheFnafGamer Report

    #33

    I Have Never Been

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review for Mt Everest saying I have never been.

    echo6golf Report

    #34

    One Star Review On Roblox On The App Store

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about a scary granny game causing nightmares for kids.

    DARth716 Report

    #35

    These People Can’t Be Serious

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review criticizing Duolingo for including LGBTQ topics in language lessons for children.

    SprirtForce88 Report

    RandoPandoFano
    RandoPandoFano
    RandoPandoFano
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    It's not THEIR tune that needs to change.

    #36

    One Star

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review about a foreign language movie with no English subtitles, shared by a top contributor.

    KarlBarthMallCop Report

    #37

    Sorry It Got 2 Stars. Does It Count?

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star book review pointing out a major error about pandemic assumptions.

    Ozdiva Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Imagine not foreseeing the pandemic! Bad author!

    #38

    What

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review saying it was great and loved it, showcasing humorous customer feedback.

    ItsSirAdam Report

    #39

    The Review This Pub Put On The Wall. The Pub Specialises In Craft Beer

    Framed humorous 1-star review criticizing local beer selection and trendy crowd at a pub, showcasing funny ridiculous reviews.

    Blokager Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Sounds like a proper independent pub selling proper beer. I want to go there!

    #40

    Inception... God's Not A Fan

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about entering someone else’s mind, part of funny reviews collection.

    andycarlv Report

    #41

    Found This While Looking At My Old High-Schools Google Reviews

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review pointing out ketchup on the ceiling, illustrating ridiculous reviews from customers.

    jen12617 Report

    #42

    Review For A Steak House And Pizza Place

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review about pizza with cutlery wrapped too tight, showcasing humorous customer feedback.

    missLaKill Report

    #43

    How Would I Feel After Being Greeted Like That? I'd Feel Like I'd Just Tried To Take My Kids To A Bar

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review about a rude waitress at a brewery with beer logo wall decor.

    PoglaTheGrate Report

    #44

    I... What

    One-star review with funny and ridiculous feedback, showing people leaving unusual 1-star reviews businesses weren’t mad about.

    pyongong Report

    #45

    This Guy Doesn’t Realise That It’s A Bed

    One-star funny and ridiculous reviews about a desk that unexpectedly came with a bed, causing confusion and disappointment.

    ThomasKool Report

    #46

    It’s A Health Problem If It’s Not Fresh

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review for a pizza place, with owner response included.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Ahh Yes

    One-star funny and ridiculous review saying awesome place with much to do and see, showcasing hilarious 1-star reviews.

    xgon_rpg Report

    #48

    One Of The Reviews On My Terrible Local Dmv

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review humorously describing a driving test failure with vivid storytelling and strong community reactions.

    GeneralMcQuackins Report

    #49

    Fine Dining Restaurant Doesn't Allow McDonald's At The Table?

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about worst restaurant experience for families with no kids menu and rude staff.

    Distinct-Market-2714 Report

    #50

    Basically Cheese Whiz

    1-star funny and ridiculous review mentioning cheese sauce and diarrhea, showing humorous customer feedback online.

    andycarlv Report

    #51

    I Was Looking For Tattoo Studios Near Me And Wanted To See Why It Has A Bad Review

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review saying Was not there, part of a collection of humorous business reviews.

    Biores Report

    #52

    The Product Is Fine

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review showing customer frustration over poor communication.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    "There's No English Dub And I'm Too Lazy To Read So Here's A Star"

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review criticizing a film dubbed in five non-English languages.

    HristiHomeboy Report

    #54

    An Alexa Skill Review For Tunein, An Internet Radio Service

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about an Echo Show being audio only.

    SWTerra Report

    #55

    The Worst Kind Of Book For A College Kid

    One-star funny and ridiculous review by college kid on Kindle Edition, part of 1-star business reviews collection.

    magnusbe Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    If only you were a college kid going into academia......

    #56

    Pizza/Sub Shop I Worked At (More Info In Comments)

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about bad service and napkin in a grinder.

    David_Furbie Report

    #57

    How Dare They Have A Break?

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about store hours and staff break times with owner response included.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Found This While Looking At Tires On Sam's Club's Website

    One-star funny and ridiculous customer review about tire installation on Goodyear website.

    Y4123 Report

    #59

    Audience Review On Rotten Tomatoes

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review about a canceled movie and ticket refund issues.

    Gray_Kaleidoscope Report

    #60

    Wait... He Ate First? Wait... He's Your Son?

    One-star review with a funny and ridiculous complaint about poor service and incorrect food order.

    andycarlv Report

    #61

    Oh Linfa. I'm Sure You Really Know How To Use The Internet

    Hobby Lobby Google review page showing a funny 1-star review that says Always an enjoyable stop.

    Dimonkat Report

    #62

    This Was A Review For A Bridal Shop. Stupid Google!

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about Google Maps directions to a restaurant.

    DumbleForeSkin Report

    #63

    Local Pizza/Burger Joint

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review with a witty business response on Google reviews.

    AnnihilatorJedi Report

    #64

    Unsanitary! (Btw It’s A Truck Stop/Gas Station)

    One-star review with funny and ridiculous complaints about employee behavior at JP Travel Center.

    HighQueenSkyrim Report

    #65

    Errrr Give Me More Ketchup Or Close Your Business

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about food and service at Lake Dow McDonalds.

    HighQueenSkyrim Report

    #66

    Wife Found This 1 Star Review On Her Chiropractor Google Search

    Screenshot of a funny and ridiculous 1-star online review about a chiropractor's office staff experience.

    ViVaLaPirateDog Report

    #67

    Wonderful Product!

    1-star review for guinea pig bedding praising its ease of cleaning and great price, a funny and ridiculous example.

    hannah518 Report

    #68

    “I Feel Sorry For The People That Have To Shop Here”

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about a disorganized grocery store with long lines and no USD accepted.

    empenarede Report

    #69

    This Man Is A Victim

    Funny and ridiculous 1-star review complaining about payment policy at a massage business with unchanged pricing concerns.

    bananafederation Report

    #70

    Thanks Karen

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review praising a kid-friendly IMAX experience, part of ridiculous reviews collection.

    megatrashhh Report

    #71

    "Best Lawyer In Arkansas" Gets Feisty

    1-star review humor with a lawyer refusing out-of-state traffic ticket calls in a funny and ridiculous business response.

    meco1999 Report

    #72

    Waiter Drank Custard In A Glass

    Screenshot of a funny 1-star review describing a restaurant staff member drinking custard, highlighting ridiculous customer reviews.

    LiamOmega Report

    #73

    Not Sure Where To Put This

    One-star funny and ridiculous review saying Best subs and Great people left on a business four years ago.

    Reigndr0p Report

