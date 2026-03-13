Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Doesn’t Have A Genuine Bone In Her Body”: Erika Kirk’s Latest Video Sparks Massive Backlash
Two women in casual attire speak in front of a Club America banner, with snacks and decorations behind them.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Doesn’t Have A Genuine Bone In Her Body”: Erika Kirk’s Latest Video Sparks Massive Backlash

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
5

27

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk’s meeting with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas, was overshadowed by a now-viral clip circulating online, with viewers accusing Erika of being “performative.”

On Wednesday, March 11, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September last year, met with Sanders at the governor’s mansion.

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk’s meeting with Sarah Huckabee Sanders quickly went viral after viewers began dissecting the widow’s “performative” facial expressions.
  • The online backlash escalated as netizens compared her reactions to “trying on different emotions,” while others defended her, arguing that “grief looks different” for everyone.
  • The controversy comes months after similar accusations surfaced following the fatal passing of Charlie Kirk, as viewers questioned Erika’s emotional responses during high-profile public appearances.

In clips shared across social media, as the politician praised Charlie’s legacy and Erika for stepping into her late husband’s shoes, viewers began scrutinizing the 37-year-old’s facial expressions.

One person reacted, “She is trying to garner sympathy; she doesn’t have a genuine bone in her body.”

RELATED:

    Netizens brutally blasted Erika Kirk over what they claimed was “disconcerting” behavior during a political meeting

    Erika Kirk speaking on stage in black outfit, holding microphone and phone during a public event with vibrant lighting.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders met with Erika Kirk in a formal meeting centered on a joint announcement to expand conservative youth programming in Arkansas schools.

    Erika, who is the Chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), an organization founded by her late husband, Charlie Kirk, said the new initiative aims to protect and promote conservative and religious speech on school campuses, which both leaders argued is often suppressed.

    Erika Kirk reacting emotionally during her latest video, sparking massive backlash for lacking a genuine bone in her body.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA

    Governor Sanders also signed a statewide proclamation encouraging high schools and colleges to support the formation of Turning Point USA chapters and its Club America program.

    The event also served as a tribute to Charlie, who was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper during a college debate organized by his group.

    Sanders later shared a clip from the meeting on her official Facebook page featuring the two women, writing in the caption, “Arkansas was proud to welcome Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women smiling indoors, one in a white jacket and the other in a purple dress, related to Erika Kirk backlash video topic.

    Image credits: SarahHuckabee

    “Excited to have you here as we work to bring Club America chapters to students across Arkansas and empower the next generation of leaders.”

    The governor took a moment to praise Erika for her efforts in the conservative movement in the video, saying, “We are here to welcome one of the conservative movement’s most talented, most outspoken, and most faithful leaders, Erika Kirk, to our great state. We’re so proud to have her, and we’re so proud of the incredible work that she is doing…”

    The 37-year-old widow of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk met with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas

    Two women standing indoors near a Club America sign, discussing Erika Kirk's latest video controversy and backlash.

    Image credits: SarahHuckabee

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women at an event, one looking upset, illustrating Erika Kirk's latest video backlash about lacking genuine emotion.

    Image credits: MargotRealLife

    “We’re so grateful, and thank you for honoring Charlie and his legacy and his mission to have a Club America on every high school chapter across the country,” she added.

    Erika appeared emotional throughout the address. However, some online sleuths scrutinized her expressions, claiming her reaction was a “fake humble pose” and “performative.”

    One person said, “What the hell is Erika Kirk doing in this video? Watching her is very disconcerting.”

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s latest video sparking massive backlash with awkward body language and scripted interaction.

    Image credits: NotinOurChurch1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same user doubled down, adding, “It’s like some handlers told her she wasn’t acting sad enough and this is the result.”

    A second critic noted, “Watching Erika Kirk try 37 different emotions during this reminds me of how dogs will see you holding a treat and run through all the tricks they know hoping one is the correct one.”

    “Human narcissists happen to do this run-thru of emotions to see what works,” one commentator said, scrutinizing her expressions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman speaking at a microphone with a serious expression, highlighting Erika Kirk's latest video backlash.

    Image credits: THV11

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Erika Kirk's latest video, highlighting backlash and claims of insincerity.

    Image credits: AlCappuccinoIT

    “The fake humility and hunched posture are just infuriating and pathetic,” one said, while another user questioned, “When is she gonna stop faking it? Pretending to Be the Sad Widow is getting super old & expensive.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s like my autistic son in his language journey asking for something I said no to 9 different ways because he thinks maybe he said it wrong,” a third user added.

    Others expressed, “Something is just not right with her… her face never matches what she’s saying & she never seems genuine.”

    Crowd waving American flags at an indoor event with a stage backdrop featuring Club America branding.

    Image credits: SarahHuckabee

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s latest video backlash and controversy involving Turning Point USA.

    Image credits: TyronPenasaurou

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She is deeply weird. It’s like she forgets, then suddenly remembers she’s supposed to be a deeply grieving widow.”

    However, some defended her, saying, “People grieve in different ways, some people wear black for a year/don’t leave their room for months…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another user wrote, “She is pretty ans [sic] she is trying to stay quiet and head down so not to outshine her hostess. It is an impossible task to please everyone, specially the people upset… Having a life could help some of these haters.”

    Erika Kirk smiling while seated among an audience, her latest video sparking massive backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video for lacking genuine emotion, sparking massive backlash online.

    Image credits: TheRealThelmaJ1

    Since taking the position of CEO at Turning Point USA, previously held by Charlie, the 37-year-old has faced several similar controversies over her public appearances.

    Last month, while attending the State of the Union address delivered by Donald Trump, she was similarly accused of “faking her grief” when the president paid tribute to her late husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some viewers even accused Erika of holding Sarah “hostage” in the video as the two shared what critics described as an “awkward hug”

    Two women standing in front of a patriotic backdrop, related to Erika Kirk's latest video backlash discussion.

    Image credits: SarahHuckabee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, some viewers claimed her expressions appeared “fake” and even gave them “Amber Heard vibes.”

    “She goes from calm to trying to cry… so embarrassing and cringe,” one said, while another asked, “Was she crying and laughing at the same time?”

    Others bluntly criticized, “I noticed her head went down as soon as he said, he was martyred … I don’t feel anything about her is authentic and at the same time I don’t want to talk badly about her. But I can’t help but think she’s not a widow, but she might possibly be a black widow. We may never know the truth, but I don’t trust her and I think she’s a fraud.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the meeting between Kirk and Sanders, members of the Young Democrats of Arkansas expressed strong displeasure.

    The group held a preemptive press conference, calling the move an “a**se of power” and accusing officials of using state resources to unfairly influence students toward one political ideology.

    “It’s like she’s going through a list of personality types and throwing them all against the wall to see what sticks…” expressed one netizen

    Tweet criticizing Erika Kirk's latest video, sparking massive backlash and discussions about her genuine character.

    Image credits: TheRealThelmaJ1

    Tweet by Emma Scott reacting to Erika Kirk's video, highlighting emotional expressions sparking massive backlash online.

    Image credits: EmmaScott

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s video controversy mentioning she doesn’t have a genuine bone in her body.

    Image credits: JustTheTweets17

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet by Leigh Miller replying with a meek and shy comment, related to Erika Kirk backlash discussion.

    Image credits: lei80733

    Tweet by Jp Caz commenting on financial impact related to Erika Kirk’s latest video backlash and public reaction.

    Image credits: jp_caz

    Twitter post criticizing Erika Kirk's latest video, sparking massive backlash over genuine bone claims.

    Image credits: DavidSimon91819

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media user reacting to Erika Kirk's latest video causing massive backlash over authenticity concerns.

    Image credits: jentiffrho

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from verified user kblack expressing dislike and urging to move on, referencing Erika Kirk's latest video backlash.

    Image credits: kblack14644

    User comment criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video, sparking massive backlash on social media platforms.

    Image credits: Matelshottest

    Tweet by user Toni expressing opinion that Erika Kirk's face never matches her words and she never seems genuine, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: LLAMIRAGE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video causing massive backlash online.

    Image credits: AlxndrBrwn87

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Marie Brennan reacting to Erika Kirk's latest video causing massive backlash over authenticity concerns.

    Image credits: MarieB08

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video, sparking massive backlash online.

    Image credits: MikeHarvey14

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video for lacking genuine authenticity and natural behavior.

    Image credits: JustL19502

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video, sparking massive backlash online.

    Image credits: HelenVanPatter4

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s latest video, highlighting forced humility and sparking massive backlash online.

    Image credits: notice_ing

    Social media user reacts to Erika Kirk's latest video, sparking massive backlash and heated online debate.

    Image credits: unrealizzztic

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Political figures

    27

    5

    27

    5

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, she doesn't look pregnant...

    0
    0points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just realized... she would be the perfect reaction GIF...

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's never had a genuine emotion in her life. Her handlers are *telling* her how to act so she's copying other people, with *real* emotions, like that poor mom, Iryna Zarutska.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, she doesn't look pregnant...

    0
    0points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just realized... she would be the perfect reaction GIF...

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's never had a genuine emotion in her life. Her handlers are *telling* her how to act so she's copying other people, with *real* emotions, like that poor mom, Iryna Zarutska.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT