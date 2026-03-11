Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lip Reader Reveals Prince William’s Tense Words To Family In Largest Royal Gathering Since Andrew’s Arrest
Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal attire at a royal event showing tense expressions and interaction.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lip Reader Reveals Prince William’s Tense Words To Family In Largest Royal Gathering Since Andrew’s Arrest

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

As several senior royals recently came together for a rare public appearance, the largest gathering since the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest last month, Prince William reportedly appeared visibly on edge.

Professional lip readers claimed to have decoded the future king’s “tense” words to family members while attending the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service, held on Monday, March 9.

Highlights
  • Prince William reportedly appeared visibly “tense” during the Commonwealth Day Service as lip readers claimed to decode a private exchange with his aunt, Princess Anne.
  • The royal gathering at Westminster Abbey was met with loud protests from anti-monarchy supporters, who chanted slogans like “Down with the Crown” outside the venue.
  • The event marked the monarchy’s largest public appearance since the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew’s arrest over his ties to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal gathering took place amid significant protests organized by anti-monarchy supporters, who questioned the Royal Family’s knowledge of the former prince’s links to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein.

“It must be hard to have a relative like that for sure. William has not been a fan for a longer time than just recently,” one netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    Allegedly, Prince William had a “tense” exchange with his aunt, Princess Anne, while attending the Commonwealth Day Service

    Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed in navy blue attire attending a formal royal gathering outdoors.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The annual event, held at Westminster Abbey, usually takes place on the second Monday of March each year.

    The 2026 service was historically significant as it marked the largest gathering of senior royals since the arrest scandal rocked the monarchy and was intended to project a sense of stability for the royal household and viewers.

    The service hosted a 1,800-strong congregation, and senior royals in attendance included King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton, Princess Anne with her husband Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and Duchess of Gloucester.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed in navy blue attending a royal family gathering with tense expressions.

    Image credits: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    Tweet from HeatWaveClips discussing royal titles and tough questions amid royal family tension revealed by lip reader.

    Image credits: ClipsWave

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Notably, Albert II, Prince of Monaco, made a rare appearance, breaking tradition as non-Commonwealth royals do not typically attend the service.

    While making their way inside the Abbey, the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly heckled by members of the anti-monarchy group Republic.

    As the royals entered, protesters shouted slogans such as “What did you know?”, referencing Prince William’s uncle’s recent arrest.

    “Andrew did more damage to the Crown than a thousand years of battle,” one netizen reacted as lip readers revealed details of the conversation

    Prince William and royal family members attending largest royal gathering since Andrew's arrest with tense expressions.

    Image credits: Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing public fatigue over scandals surrounding the House of Windsor after Prince William’s tense family gathering.

    Image credits: harryd20200

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter post by Canadian Royalist, discussing Prince William’s tense words at largest royal gathering since Andrew’s arrest.

    Image credits: canadian_royal1

    The crowd also greeted the family with loud boos and chants of “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown.”

    Despite Prince William and Kate’s efforts to appear unbothered by the vocal hostility, lip readers later suggested otherwise, claiming the prince had a seemingly “tense” conversation with Princess Anne.

    Analyzing certain videos of the royals’ exchanges and their body language at the event, lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Mirror that Prince William told his aunt Princess Anne, “I agree, of course. That’s another conversation.”

    Kate Middleton in a navy hat and pearl necklace speaking closely during a tense royal gathering with Prince William.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince William and Kate Middleton walking past protesters with yellow signs during tense royal gathering and lip reading.

    Image credits: blackbullrace

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, analyst Nicola Hickling suggested William also told Anne during the exchange, “I’ve had enough of hearing his name, to be honest.”

    While both lip-reading experts failed to identify the exact subject of their discussion, several media outlets and social media users speculated that the conversation may have referenced the ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew.

    Hickling also alleged that during a separate conversation with his sister, the King, referring to the protests outside, said, “It’s not good out there… it’s rather tense, isn’t it? It’s not good.”

    Prince William seen in tense moment inside car with driver during largest royal gathering since Andrew's arrest.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    Tweet from Canadian Royalist discussing family tension after Andrew's arrest in largest royal gathering since then.

    Image credits: canadian_royal1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reacting to the reports, one skeptic wrote, “Andrew did more damage to the Crown than a thousand years of battle.”

    Another added, “It could have been about Andrew, or it could have been about Harry. Take your pick.”

    “The public have also, in the main, had enough of hearing his name,” wrote a third netizen, while another added, “I think it’s frustration at the protestors mentioning Andrew…”

    Prince William appeared visibly on edge as vocal protests of “Down with the Crown” were staged outside Westminster Abbey

    Two men holding a protest banner about royal inquiry, referencing Prince William and a royal family gathering.

    Image credits: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think we all know who William was referring to. It doesn’t take a genius…..or a lip reader!”

    Meanwhile, many users cast doubt on the claims made by the lip readers, with some arguing that it was “disturbing” and “problematic” to analyze someone’s private conversation.

    One enraged user wrote, “I don’t know why, but this feels so invasive, surely taking videos/pictures is enough and you don’t need to [analyze] everything that is being said discreetly.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William at World Economic Forum event with other royals and dignitaries during largest royal family gathering.

    Image credits: SwanMom312

    Another commented, “Lip reading is used by deaf people to help them communicate, but otherwise it is just a form of eavesdropping on private conversations and should not be encouraged…”

    “AT IT AGAIN with the nosey parker lip readers. MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS. How would you like all and sundry listening in on your PRIVATE conversations? The answer is you wouldn’t, SO STOP IT!”

    In October last year, King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his royal titles, including Prince and Duke of York, and began the process of evicting him from Royal Lodge following new details revealed in the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor who accused the late convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking and exploitation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William at largest royal gathering since Andrew’s arrest, shown in formal attire with family members seated indoors.

    Image credits: royalchannel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a scapegoat named Andrew amid political and celebrity arrest debates, revealing tense royal lip reading insights.

    Image credits: 89Blackitty

    In January, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than three million pages of Epstein files, which reportedly included emails and photographs allegedly linking Andrew to further misconduct.

    A major blow to the royal family came on February 19, when Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew. He was held for 11 hours for questioning before being released under investigation.

    The royal gathering marked the first major event for the monarchy since Andrew’s arrest, linked to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

    Prince William in dark suit speaking with family during largest royal gathering since Andrew's arrest in a grand hall.

    Image credits: royalchannel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He became the first senior British royal to be arrested and taken into police custody in nearly 400 years.

    However, the arrest was reportedly made on suspicion of misconduct in public office rather than the s*xual a**ault allegations.

    Andrew is currently being investigated over allegations that while serving as the UK Trade Envoy from 2001 to 2011, he shared confidential government reports and sensitive trade information with Epstein for potential financial gain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amid the controversy, the Palace has adopted a policy of distancing itself from the disgraced royal.

    The King also issued a statement declaring that “the law must take its course” and offered his “wholehearted support and co-operation” to the police.

    “I’m sick of these lip readers….pretty sure this family knows very well what goes on even… cover their mouths,” wrote one skeptical netizen

    Tweet response on social media discussing tension in royal family during largest gathering since Andrew's arrest.

    Image credits: wildblue0

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Prince William’s tense words to family in the largest royal gathering since Andrew’s arrest.

    Image credits: chanyuism

    Tweet on social media discussing family roles amid royal gathering after Prince Andrew's arrest, referencing Prince William's tense words.

    Image credits: JustUs8065

    Tweet criticizing royal duties, questioning public interest in the royal family, mentioning Prince William and royal gathering tensions.

    Image credits: WestonGlock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing lip reader claims on Prince William's tense words to family during largest royal gathering since Andrew's arrest.

    Image credits: carolynchild191

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing lip reader revealing Prince William's tense words at royal family gathering.

    Image credits: teamwalesfamily

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Prince William’s tense words at the largest royal gathering since Andrew’s arrest.

    Image credits: ggm281

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing lip reader reveals of Prince William's tense words to family at royal gathering.

    Image credits: lovewalesfamily

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Michelle commenting on a royal event with lip reader revealing Prince William's tense words to family gathering.

    Image credits: CanadianF1Fan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Prince William with a clenched fist emoji in response to royal family tensions.

    Image credits: TheBigVVV

    Tweet by user Hanneke expressing dislike for lip readers, posted March 10, 2026, related to lip reader revealing Prince William's words.

    Image credits: Hanneke1698443

    Tweet by user Mary reacting to royal family tensions with a call to defund the monarchy after Prince William's lip reading.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mary43086736

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the rest of the family would behave, people would see Nonce Andrew merely as a bad apple. But they all watched and were silent when his mommy paid so he wouldn't get into trouble. Britain needs to learn to get up from its knees regarding those guys who have nothing but stolen land and the pedigree of a pure breed dog.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the rest of the family would behave, people would see Nonce Andrew merely as a bad apple. But they all watched and were silent when his mommy paid so he wouldn't get into trouble. Britain needs to learn to get up from its knees regarding those guys who have nothing but stolen land and the pedigree of a pure breed dog.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT