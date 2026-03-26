Erika Kirk’s Emotional Video Six Months After Charlie’s Tragic Passing Sparks Wild Reactions

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Six months after the shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, paid an emotional tribute on social media.

On March 24, the 37-year-old posted a video showing intimate moments of their two children. However, instead of universal sympathy, her post reignited a fierce debate online.

While some followers praised the message as a touching remembrance, others accused Erika of using the moment to reshape public perception.

Highlights Six months after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his widow Erika shared an emotional video of their children to honor his memory.

Much of the online scrutiny stems from Erika’s quick transition from private life to becoming the CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA just days after the tragedy.

The controversy intensified following a viral parody by comedian Druski, widely linked by viewers to Erika’s public persona.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has fueled the backlash by publicly questioning Erika’s motives and upbringing.

“No one thinks this is normal,” wrote one user.

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Erika Kirk shared an emotional tribute to Charlie six months after his assassination

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

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Erika’s video montage featured the couple’s young son and daughter playing and spending time together, drawing with chalk, playing hopscotch, and writing notes in a notebook.

In the caption, she described the children as living reminders of the late Turning Point USA founder.

“I see you in them. Especially during the smallest moments that no one else would notice,” she wrote. “It’s almost like this holy shaping that I’m witnessing in real time.”

She further noted she finds comfort in watching pieces of Charlie live on through their kids.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

“It’s within these little loves that I find a quiet healing. In them, I carry you forward.”

Erika added that grief and faith now shape her daily life.

“Sorrow will never have the final word. I gather these moments with our children like fragments of eternity, weaving them together with memories of you.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

The post concluded with a final message to her late husband.

“My moments of sacred mercy. I love you forever.”

Charlie was fatally wounded on September 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA debate event at Utah Valley University. Authorities later arrested 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, who surrendered the following day and was charged with aggravated m*rder.

Following Erika Kirk’s emotional tribute, supporters praised the tribute, but critics accused her of “using the kids”

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

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The tribute quickly drew thousands of reactions. Some commenters offered prayers and words of encouragement.

“You are the most AMAZING mama in the world! Blessed to know you and love you,” wrote one user, while another added, “So many people are with you, Erika. I know you can feel the prayers.”

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“I think he lives in them and you, Erika. I ask God to make this easier on you,” added a third.

But the post also attracted sharp criticism.

“Using the kids, too many things not adding up, Erika,” wrote one commenter.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

“No one’s buying it,” added one more.

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The backlash reflected the intense scrutiny Erika has faced since stepping into the spotlight after Charlie’s passing.

Within days of the assassination, she assumed leadership of Turning Point USA, becoming the organization’s CEO and chairwoman.

Her rapid shift from private life to public leadership has sparked ongoing debate about whether she was honoring her husband’s legacy or capitalizing on it.

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Erika’s post also came following comedian Druski’s viral parody that brought a new wave of attention

Image credits: druski/X

Just a day after Erika’s tribute, YouTuber and comedian Druski added another layer to the controversy.

On March 25, he posted a viral sketch on X titled, “How Conservative Women in America Act.”

The video features Druski wearing prosthetics, a blonde wig, and heavy makeup, making a theatrical entrance with fireworks while clutching a Bible.

At one point, the character said, “We have to protect all white men in America; those are the boys that we care about in this country.”

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How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

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Although Erika is never named, viewers quickly linked the sketch to her public persona, particularly her dramatic stage entrances and viral clips where she fixes the camera with an intense stare.

The video exploded online, racking up over 73 million views at the time of writing.

Some viewers condemned the sketch as cruel toward a grieving widow, while others saw it as satire aimed at a broader political archetype.

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The fallout spilled into Erika’s comment section, with users referencing the viral parody. “Druski just cooked you,” wrote one user.

“I thought that Druski video was actually you,” added another.

Another set of netizens reignited backlash surrounding Erika and Candace Owens

Image credits: Candace Owens

Much of the backlash surrounding Erika has been fueled by Candace Owens, a conservative commentator who previously worked for Charlie as Turning Point USA’s communications director.

In the months since Charlie’s demise, Owens has repeatedly questioned Erika’s motives and publicly accused her of inconsistencies.

In a February 2026 video viewed over 2.2 million times, Owens argued that Erika should even be questioned by police over alleged contradictions related to the case.

“Erika Kirk should be dragged into a police precinct for questioning,” Owens said early in the episode, adding, “straight to jail for questioning at least.”

As reported by Bored Panda, Owens has also launched a docuseries titled Bride of Charlie, where she scrutinizes Erika’s past and personal background.

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Image credits: Candace Owens

In one episode, she accused the widow of lying about being raised by a single mother, claiming her father had actually played a major role in her upbringing.

Online speculation soared further when conspiracy theorists misinterpreted childhood photos featured in the series, falsely suggesting Erika had been born male.

Owens also questioned details surrounding the day Charlie passed away, alleging inconsistencies in Erika’s statement about his final hours.

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Image credits: Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Beyond Owens, Erika has been criticized for attending political events, accused of focusing more on leadership than motherhood, and targeted by conspiracy theories about her role within Turning Point USA.

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At the same time, she has defended her decisions, explaining that she stepped into leadership to honor her husband’s wishes and provide for their children.

“This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in,” she said.

“Candace Owens was right,” wrote one netizen

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