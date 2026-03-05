Erika Kirk Breaks Silence On Allegations Involving Her Kids And Charlie’s Legacy As Criticism Mounts

ADVERTISEMENT

New conspiracy theories have surfaced against Erika Kirk in the aftermath of her taking a step forward in leading Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by her late husband.

The widow of the conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has been facing immense scrutiny in the months since his demise on September 10, 2025.

Highlights Erika Kirk addressed concerns about the impact of her frequent travel and media appearances on her kids.

The entrepreneur has faced severe backlash for stepping up as Turning Point USA’s CEO after her husband, Charlie Kirk, passed away.

Recent allegations claimed she had lost custody of her children and questioned the intention behind multiple trademark applications.

Recent allegations claimed that she has abandoned her two children, a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024, and is after stealing Charlie’s legacy as an entrepreneur.

“It’s so obvious she treated her husband’s de*th as the opportunity of a lifetime,” one user wrote.

Erika addressed the widespread allegations in a recent speech

Image credits: Fox News

Charlie Kirk’s assassination at a campus event in Utah thrust Erika into a prominent public role.

A 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler James Robinson, surrendered to police the next day. He was charged with aggravated m*rder, with prosecutors seeking the capital punishment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May.

Image credits: TPUSA

On September 12, in her first remarks since her husband’s passing, Erika said: “The movement my husband built will not die.”

She was appointed the new CEO in a social media statement released by the organization on September 18. The post said this is what Charlie had wanted “in the event of his de*th.”

In the wake of her stepping into the position, one of the biggest talking points was how much time she was spending with her two kids. Moreover, her attending public events and making speeches in Charlie’s memory sparked questions about how much she was truly grieving her husband.

I’m a girls girl. I’ll take up for every scenario I can think of. Legit can’t think of one to justify going from housewife to CEO tossing her kids to the in-laws the day after my husbands death. Or going over the company he built to try and silently trademark anything with his… https://t.co/0zPHlv7AhH — Emely Seaton (@SeatonEmely) March 3, 2026

In a recent speech posted on Turning Point USA’s social media accounts, Erika addressed the allegations and clarified her priorities.

“I get this question: ‘You were a stay-at-home mom, that’s what you should go back to doing.’ A lot of people don’t realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do,” Erika said.

“I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn’t have to do day-to-day.”

Erika Kirk on motherhood and leading Turning Point USA@MrsErikaKirkpic.twitter.com/zz8MGriwBE — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 4, 2026

She urged any young women in the audience to also build their businesses in a similar manner so that, when they eventually get married and have a family, their husband and children could be their sole focus.

“Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this,” Erika added, referring to picking up the mantle for her late husband’s business.

“So, when people are like, ‘Oh, so she’s now in this role,’ I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I’m also honoring my husband’s request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children.”

Image credits: CBS News

“This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in,” she continued.

“My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar. My focus is always on making sure that everything that I’m doing is leading me closer to heaven, not further away from it.”

Candace Owens has led the online verbal attack on Erika Kirk after her husband’s demise

Image credits: SherryDyerHG

Image credits: PerfectOne23

The internet has been flooded with jokes and memes about both Erika and Charlie in the last few months. Many have posted AI-generated videos of her as a professional wrestler or pop singer, making a grand entrance, comparing them to her appearances at public events.

“Erika Kirk is everywhere but with her kids,” actress Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset fame said in December 2025, which earned mixed responses.

Image credits: kirawontmiss

Some users echoed the criticism, doubting Erika’s intentions behind the media appearances.

“Grieving mother to absent parent pipeline going crazy,” one person said. Another wrote, “Erika Kirk’s grieving widow gimmick is stale bread.”

Media personality and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has been the loudest voice against Erika. Once a communications director at Charlie’s conservative youth group, Owens recently launched a multipart video series titled Bride of Charlie.

It was the latest attempt in her serialized takedown of Erika, in which Owens showed childhood photos of the widow and suggested she was secretly born male.

Image credits: Candace Owens

It also included Owens accusing her of being an active co-conspirator in Charlie’s demise, which the podcaster claimed was linked to “abandoning the pro-Israel cause.”

As Bored Panda previously reported, Owens has also claimed that Erika was present at a Hamptons meeting where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly called and offered to take Turning Point USA “to the next level.”

Erika Kirk was falsely accused of losing custody of her children

Image credits: Blkchn_Benzos

Image credits: mrserikakirk

A more recent post from one individual named Emely Seaton said: “Legit can’t think of one to justify going from housewife to CEO tossing her kids to the in-laws the day after my husband’s de*th,” she said.

“Or going over the company he built to try and silently trademark anything with his name on it on my personal account, even though I don’t have his children anymore (tossed them to the in-laws), and using my CEO role to delete all footage of him from the company he built on his name so I could reintroduce it under my own trademark.”

Footage of Erika Kirk at the State of The Union is going viral! One thing in particular is catching the attention of viewers. pic.twitter.com/H4AOA1Tlmk — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 25, 2026

A quick search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website shows three pending and live applications for Charlie Kirk’s name and signature to be used for commercial purposes, filed by Erika Kirk.

The rumor about the children started after Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David: “When I see that, it’s like, you’re already victimizing the victim, if that makes sense. Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids.”

Following Rep. Luna’s comments, rumors spread that the custody of Erika’s son and daughter was transferred to Charlie’s parents. However, the claim is unfounded, and there is no publicly available confirmation of the same.

Rep. Luna later clarified on X that she misspoke on the podcast.

“To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited, so it was not changed or taken out,” she wrote.

“Do you even have your kids anymore?” The internet continued its verbal onslaught at Erika Kirk following Charlie Kirk’s demise

Image credits: FlynnKelleher

Image credits: johnpavlovitz

Image credits: hcs_1992

Image credits: ZeScientologist

Image credits: anaxmsll

Image credits: TamerlinM

Image credits: swingstatemind

Image credits: ElaineR7

Image credits: TeresaNMB

Image credits: Stormy95674776

Image credits: magdarynka

Image credits: culturalcritic3

Image credits: uranoutofluck