Viewers Spot Odd Details In Erika Kirk’s Appearance At State Of The Union

All eyes turned to Erika Kirk when President Donald Trump spotlighted her during Tuesday night’s State of the Union.

Months after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University, his widow Erika was seated in the House Chamber as the president’s guest.

When Trump mentioned Charlie’s name during his address, viewers began scrutinizing Erika’s expressions, saying: “She knows the camera is on and she starts acting. Right on cue.”

Highlights Erika Kirk attended the State of the Union on Tuesday night as President Donald Trump's guest.

She was seated next to Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska, who lost her life to a violent stabbing attack on a train last year.

Trump praised his “great friend Charlie Kirk” and acknowledged Erika’s presence during his speech.

“She is so fake and a fraud..I doubt it but hope we get to see her arrested,” a critic commented on her reaction.

Erika Kirk wearing a black blazer and smiling, as viewers spot odd details in her appearance at the event.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Erika Kirk wiped away tears while attendees began chanting “Charlie, Charlie” during the State of the Union 2026 on Tuesday night.

Lawmakers got up from their seats as President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, months after he was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper on campus grounds.

Audience and officials watching the State of the Union address, with viewers spotting odd details in Erika Kirk's appearance.

Image credits: CBS News

Trump took a moment during his address to praise his “great friend Charlie,” the late co-founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), for sparking a “tremendous renewal” in the country.

“I’m very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years, and in particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity and belief in God. Tremendous renewal,” said the president.

“This is especially true among young people. And a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk,” he added.

Erika Kirk in a white suit holding hands with a man in a blue suit and red tie at a public event.

Image credits: Daniel Torok/White House

The president spoke about the targeted attack on Charlie before acknowledging the presence of his “wonderful wife” in the House Chamber.

“So last year, Charlie was violently m*rd*red by an assassin, and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs,” he said. “His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight. Erika. Please stand. Thank you.”

Donald Trump speaking at State of the Union with viewers spotting odd details in Erika Kirk’s appearance.

Image credits: CBS News

“Erika has been through a lot. In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind,” he added.

Cameras zoomed in on Erika as she sat beside Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska, who lost her life to a violent stabbing attack on a train in North Carolina last year.

Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and black outfit at State of the Union, viewers notice odd details in her appearance.

Image credits: CBS News

Netizens scrutinized her expressions, claiming her reaction was “really fake” and gave “Amber Heard vibes.”

“She goes from calm to trying to cry… so embarrassing and cringe,” one said, while another asked, “Was she crying and laughing at the same time?”

Erika Kirk in a black outfit showing varied expressions during her appearance at the State of the Union event.

Image credits: CBS News

“Her reaction was really fake,” another claimed. “Look at Irina’s [sic] mother. As someone who has lost a sister to m*rd*r it’s pure agony. Irina’s mother shows us how Erika should of reacted. That was more accurate!”

“Yep, the faux pinched face like she’s about to cry. But, at least no tissue dabbing fake tears (because there were no tears). Just glad the mention was quick,” said another.

Erika Kirk at State of the Union, wearing black attire with long blonde hair and multiple rings on her hand.

Image credits: CBS News

Another wrote, “it’s so faaaake. Call me horrible. Call me The devil, satan, evil, enemy of God. Whatever. I don’t care what you say. If you can’t pick that up then have no God given intuition She was PLANTED to be with Charlie!!!”

“I noticed her head went down as soon as he said, he was martyred … I don’t feel anything about her is authentic and at the same time I don’t want to talk badly about her,” another said. “But I can’t help but think she’s not a widow, but she might possibly be a black widow. We may never know the truth, but I don’t trust her and I think she’s a fraud.”

Erika Kirk reacting emotionally during the State of the Union, viewers spot odd details in her appearance.

Image credits: Diario AS

“We miss Charlie,” said one critic. “She’s a fraud.”

Others defended her, saying: “Will you all stop hating on this woman … seriously. Not all people grieve the same.”

“Extremely unpopular opinion: I think Erika really just deals with pain through faith and that looks weird to people. I don’t think that she’s the operator many have painted her to be,” another wrote.

Erika Kirk speaking at podium during State of the Union, viewers spot odd details in her appearance and expression.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

One went as far as to say, “She is so fake and a fraud..I doubt it but hope we get to see her arrested.”

Erika, who took up the position of CEO and chair of the board for TPUSA after Charlie’s passing, has faced a wave of online scrutiny in recent months.

Many accused her of being “a fraud” and questioned her demeanor during public appearances.

Critics have been dissecting her statements during interviews, claiming her body language didn’t seem like she was genuinely grieving Charlie’s loss.

Podcaster Candace Owens has been actively spinning conspiracy theories about Charlie’s passing being a cover-up. And she has made insinuations about Erika faking her grief.

Owens even dropped a trailer for an investigative series into the widow called Bride of Charlie. The first episode in the series is expected to drop on February 25.

