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Black Comedian Faces Backlash After Donning “White Face” To Mock Erika Kirk
Black comedian wearing white face makeup, dressed in white suit, celebrating with sparklers and American flags in background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Black Comedian Faces Backlash After Donning “White Face” To Mock Erika Kirk

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Comedian Druski has sparked controversy after posting a skit focused on conservative women.

Though Druski doesn’t name any names and simply titled the parody, “How Conservative Women in America Act,” the video was widely interpreted as mocking Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

The skit, which has amassed over 45 million views, features Druski with his face painted white, wearing a blonde wig, heavy makeup, and bright blue contact lenses. The comedian can be seen in a white blazer with matching pants and a cross necklace.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Druski has come under fire for parodying a conservative white woman in a new sketch.
    • The comedian titled the skit “How Conservative Women in America Act,” with many linking the scenes to Erika Kirk.
    • His video sparked accusations of discrimination and prejudice, while others defended it as an expression of free speech.

    Comedian Druski impersonates a conservative white woman in his latest sketch
    Black comedian wearing sunglasses and jewelry at an outdoor event amid backlash for donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    At the beginning, he waves to an imaginary crowd as he makes a dramatic entrance with fireworks, similar to the one Erika made at her late husband’s memorial.

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    In another scene, he appears surrounded by journalists who ask him about the war in Iran. “We’re praying, we’re praying for all the soldiers and troops,” he says, holding his hands in a prayer gesture before seemingly making a “satanic” hand gesture.

    Comedian facing backlash on stage with sparks in background during a live event.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    The skit did not land well with many viewers, some of whom accused Druski, a Black comedian, of racism for painting his face white to impersonate a conservative woman.

    “If roles were reversed, we would never hear the end of it…” one viewer commented.

    “That guy is always in white face though while he makes fun of white people. Pointing out the hypocrisy is really the only reason anyone says anything,” another critic shared.

    The Atlanta comedian made a dramatic entrance similar to Erika Kirk’s at her late husband’s memorialComedian in white face makeup raising hands amid sparklers, sparking backlash for controversial black comedian act.

    Image credits: druski/X

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    “Absolutely sick how these idiots mock a woman whose husband was assassinated! How do they sleep at night?” read another comment.

    Others supported the comedian, calling the skit “brilliant” and defending it as an expression of free speech.

    “White people are now offended at this, when they’ve been mocking Black people? Relax your ego. It is hilarious,” one person said.

    “Here come the real snowflakes,” a supporter said.

    Tweet discussing backlash against black comedian wearing white face to mock Erika Kirk highlighting hypocrisy and race issues online.

    Image credits: BaconOverlord

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against a Black comedian after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: geezy101_

    Person with heavy makeup and blonde hair speaking into a microphone while holding a Holy Bible, linked to black comedian backlash.

    Image credits: druski/X

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    “You may think it’s tasteless (I kind of do myself) but as the side that’s championed ‘if you don’t like the joke don’t watch,’ we can’t start crying,” one viewer chimed in.

    Druski also appears wearing a pink sweater and dancing to Katy Perry’s California Gurls in the car. He then goes to a drive-through and orders two healthy beverages: one for himself and another for his Pomeranian.

    At one point, the comedian can be seen wiping tears in front of a crowd and saying “thank you” before throwing another “satanic” hand gesture.

    For the character, Druski painted his face white and wore a blonde wig and heavy makeup

    Black comedian wearing white face makeup in a social media post facing backlash after mocking Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: oralon

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    Screenshot of a tweet responding to backlash faced by a black comedian after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: kusssman

    Toward the end of the parody, he seemingly references a recent moment involving Erika Kirk that went viral.

    Druski’s character tells a crowd that the US needs to protect “all men in America, especially all white men in America,” calling them “the boys that we care about in this country.” Behind him, a Black security guard reacts to the line with a concerned expression.

    Black comedian wearing white face makeup and a vest, standing beside a person in a white blazer mocking Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: druski/X

    On March 11, the Turning Point CEO appeared alongside Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press conference. The event announced the expansion of the youth organization’s chapters into high schools and colleges across the state.

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    Erika told the audience, “Don’t let anyone disenfranchise you because you’re a young man, especially a young white male man. Don’t ever let anyone talk down to you. We need strong men out there.”

    Druski seemingly parodied a recent Erika Kirk speech in which she used the phrase “white male man”

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    Black comedian wearing white face makeup, facing backlash on social media after mocking Erika Kirk in a tweet.

    Image credits: AccordToBoxing

    Black comedian with white face makeup faces backlash on social media after mocking Erika Kirk in controversial post.

    Image credits: indexredtv

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    The mother of two also encouraged young women to “rise up without compromising their values.”

    Users on X and TikTok made memes of Erika’s phrase “white male man,” while others noted that a Black student was standing behind her during the speech.

    Erika’s behavior has come under scrutiny ever since her husband was assassinated last September. As she has made several public appearances and stepped into the role of CEO of his organization, many have questioned her motivations and called her grief performative.

    Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, was previously criticized after releasing a video that showed him dressed as a white, sunburned, Southern NASCAR fan.

    He titled the skit, “That Guy who is just Proud to be American.” It was among his most-watched videos, amassing over 200 million views across social media.

    For the parody, released last year, the Atlanta creator wore a mullet, a cowboy hat, denim overalls, and an American flag tattoo on his chest.

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    The parody, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” has amassed over 45 million views on XBlack comedian performing on stage wearing patterned jacket and white pants during a live event with audience interaction.

    Image credits: druski/X

    In another sketch, he played a gospel pastor at the fictional “Collect & Praise Ministries.” He zip-lined onto a church stage wearing designer clothes, demanded $4 million in tithes, and counted cash backstage. 

    The comedian has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 12 million followers on Instagram.

    The video sparked debate about cancel culture and freedom of speechTweet by user Chrismy discussing backlash and cancel culture surrounding a black comedian in white face mocking Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: LikeChrisss

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against a black comedian for donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: MelikAbdul_

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a Black comedian facing backlash after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: jdwitherspoon

    Tweet from Shoeless Dro Jackson reacting to Erika Kirk, expressing changed perception after a controversial comedic act.

    Image credits: SavageNtheBox

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a comedy discussion, mentioning makeup artist and receiving user engagement.

    Image credits: Some_body_21

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    Tweet from Wommanders criticizing free speech supporters, referencing backlash against black comedian wearing white face.

    Image credits: Wommandrs

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against a black comedian after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: AlyoshaMalenkov

    Tweet criticizing backlash against black comedian donning white face, mentioning double standards related to George Floyd memes.

    Image credits: JayMMAYT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against a Black comedian after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: harryjsisson

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    Black comedian Kofi in a tweet facing backlash after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk, wearing a dark hoodie and hat.

    Image credits: EBK_Koff

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    Tweet from Lana A. praising a comedian facing backlash after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk, with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: lana_asanin

    Tweet from user whimsy replying to another user with a humorous comment related to black comedian and white face controversy.

    Image credits: ibewhimsy

    Black comedian sharing a tweet reacting with concern and crying emojis after donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: relientkenny

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    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing backlash against a Black comedian for donning white face to mock Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: kampagnepapi

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    Screenshot of a tweet by C. Stylex reacting with laughing emoji to a comedian’s controversial act mocking Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: NotCStylex

    Twitter user taoki replying with a comment expressing disbelief about a black comedian facing backlash after donning white face.

    Image credits: justalexoki

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Erika Kirkski, part of the backlash against a Black comedian wearing white face.

    Image credits: Bancrypto__

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    Tweet from user poppy reacting to a controversial comedy stunt involving a black comedian and white face backlash.

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    Image credits: notpopbase

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pffft- he looks just like her! i'm not even exaggerating, look at the side-by-side!!

    5
    5points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If roles were reversed..." that would be punching down. Context, people, context. Imagine if someone said "Making fun of Nicholas Cage for buying dinosaur bones is just as bad as making fun of an Uber driver buying potatoes on sale."

    4
    4points
    reply
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Further, there's a history of blackface being used in the US when black people were facing heavy discrimination. White face has no such history.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    teamkentvet avatar
    Team Kent Vet
    Team Kent Vet
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a white person, I am not offended. Carry on, sir.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pffft- he looks just like her! i'm not even exaggerating, look at the side-by-side!!

    5
    5points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If roles were reversed..." that would be punching down. Context, people, context. Imagine if someone said "Making fun of Nicholas Cage for buying dinosaur bones is just as bad as making fun of an Uber driver buying potatoes on sale."

    4
    4points
    reply
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Further, there's a history of blackface being used in the US when black people were facing heavy discrimination. White face has no such history.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    teamkentvet avatar
    Team Kent Vet
    Team Kent Vet
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a white person, I am not offended. Carry on, sir.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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