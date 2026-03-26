Black Comedian Faces Backlash After Donning “White Face” To Mock Erika Kirk

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Comedian Druski has sparked controversy after posting a skit focused on conservative women.

Though Druski doesn’t name any names and simply titled the parody, “How Conservative Women in America Act,” the video was widely interpreted as mocking Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

The skit, which has amassed over 45 million views, features Druski with his face painted white, wearing a blonde wig, heavy makeup, and bright blue contact lenses. The comedian can be seen in a white blazer with matching pants and a cross necklace.

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Highlights Druski has come under fire for parodying a conservative white woman in a new sketch.

The comedian titled the skit “How Conservative Women in America Act,” with many linking the scenes to Erika Kirk.

His video sparked accusations of discrimination and prejudice, while others defended it as an expression of free speech.

Comedian Druski impersonates a conservative white woman in his latest sketch



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At the beginning, he waves to an imaginary crowd as he makes a dramatic entrance with fireworks, similar to the one Erika made at her late husband’s memorial.

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In another scene, he appears surrounded by journalists who ask him about the war in Iran. “We’re praying, we’re praying for all the soldiers and troops,” he says, holding his hands in a prayer gesture before seemingly making a “satanic” hand gesture.

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The skit did not land well with many viewers, some of whom accused Druski, a Black comedian, of racism for painting his face white to impersonate a conservative woman.

“If roles were reversed, we would never hear the end of it…” one viewer commented.

“That guy is always in white face though while he makes fun of white people. Pointing out the hypocrisy is really the only reason anyone says anything,” another critic shared.

The Atlanta comedian made a dramatic entrance similar to Erika Kirk’s at her late husband’s memorial

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“Absolutely sick how these idiots mock a woman whose husband was assassinated! How do they sleep at night?” read another comment.

Others supported the comedian, calling the skit “brilliant” and defending it as an expression of free speech.

“White people are now offended at this, when they’ve been mocking Black people? Relax your ego. It is hilarious,” one person said.

“Here come the real snowflakes,” a supporter said.

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“You may think it’s tasteless (I kind of do myself) but as the side that’s championed ‘if you don’t like the joke don’t watch,’ we can’t start crying,” one viewer chimed in.

Druski also appears wearing a pink sweater and dancing to Katy Perry’s California Gurls in the car. He then goes to a drive-through and orders two healthy beverages: one for himself and another for his Pomeranian.

At one point, the comedian can be seen wiping tears in front of a crowd and saying “thank you” before throwing another “satanic” hand gesture.

For the character, Druski painted his face white and wore a blonde wig and heavy makeup

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

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Toward the end of the parody, he seemingly references a recent moment involving Erika Kirk that went viral.

Druski’s character tells a crowd that the US needs to protect “all men in America, especially all white men in America,” calling them “the boys that we care about in this country.” Behind him, a Black security guard reacts to the line with a concerned expression.

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On March 11, the Turning Point CEO appeared alongside Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press conference. The event announced the expansion of the youth organization’s chapters into high schools and colleges across the state.

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Erika told the audience, “Don’t let anyone disenfranchise you because you’re a young man, especially a young white male man. Don’t ever let anyone talk down to you. We need strong men out there.”

Druski seemingly parodied a recent Erika Kirk speech in which she used the phrase “white male man”

Druski ain’t lying at all here’s Erika Kirk’s protect your White Mail Men😂😂🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Qz2VPcRDXG — Neo Jane (@Neo_Jane8) March 26, 2026

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The mother of two also encouraged young women to “rise up without compromising their values.”

Users on X and TikTok made memes of Erika’s phrase “white male man,” while others noted that a Black student was standing behind her during the speech.

Erika’s behavior has come under scrutiny ever since her husband was assassinated last September. As she has made several public appearances and stepped into the role of CEO of his organization, many have questioned her motivations and called her grief performative.



That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xcc5ZJypqz — DRUSKI (@druski) September 2, 2025

Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, was previously criticized after releasing a video that showed him dressed as a white, sunburned, Southern NASCAR fan.

He titled the skit, “That Guy who is just Proud to be American.” It was among his most-watched videos, amassing over 200 million views across social media.

For the parody, released last year, the Atlanta creator wore a mullet, a cowboy hat, denim overalls, and an American flag tattoo on his chest.

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The parody, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” has amassed over 45 million views on X

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Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oku5IQE01N — DRUSKI (@druski) January 13, 2026

In another sketch, he played a gospel pastor at the fictional “Collect & Praise Ministries.” He zip-lined onto a church stage wearing designer clothes, demanded $4 million in tithes, and counted cash backstage.

The comedian has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 12 million followers on Instagram.

The video sparked debate about cancel culture and freedom of speech

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